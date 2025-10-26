2pm team news: Starts for Gabriel, Saka + Gvardiol

Four more matches get underway at 14:00 BST, with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers particularly interested in the team news of Arsenal, Manchester City and Bournemouth.
TEAM NEWS
Starting with Arsenal, where there were strong doubts about Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (£6.4m) ability to start. Yet he and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) are in the lineup, as both the Gunners and opponents Crystal Palace are unchanged from Gameweek 8.
Over at the Vitality Stadium, the first league match of Sean Dyche’s tenure sees four Nottingham Forest alterations. Igor Jesus (£5.8m) gets the nod over Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.2m), with hurt Chris Wood (£7.2m) sidelined.
Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) replace Donyell Malen (£5.1m) and Evann Guessand (£6.3m), as Aston Villa host Manchester City. The visitors have recalled Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m) to their XI after last week’s rest.
FPL favourites like Erling Haaland (£14.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), Jurrien Timber (£6.0m), David Raya (£5.7m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.7m) all start. However, the latter could be deployed in a deeper midfield role than usual.
Meanwhile, ultra-cheap forward Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) plays again for Bournemouth, hoping to replicate last week’s brace. That’s because teammate Evanilson (£7.0m) has a calf problem.
GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
ARSENAL XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard
Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Norgaard, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Martinelli, Nwaneri
CRYSTAL PALACE XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Yeremy; Mateta
Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Canvot Sosa, Lerma, Hughes, Uche, Nketiah, Devenny
ASTON VILLA XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne; Onana, Kamara, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Rogers
Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Guessand, Malen
MANCHESTER CITY XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Ruben, Gvardiol; Reijnders, Bernardo; Bobb, Foden, Savinho; Haaland
Subs: Trafford, Ake, O’Reilly, Lewis, Kovacic, Marmoush, Nico, Cherki, Doku
BOURNEMOUTH XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi Jr
Subs: Dennis, Diakite, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Unal, Adli, Soler
NOTTINGHAM FOREST XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus
Subs: John, Morato, Sangare, Yates, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Awoniyi, Jair Cunha, Kalimuendo
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS XI: Johnstone; Hoever, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi, Bellegarde; Arias, Strand Larsen, R Gomes
Subs: Sa, Wolfe, Toti, Tchatchoua, J Gomes, Agbadou, Arokodare, Hwang, Fer Lopez
BURNLEY XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen; Anthony, Flemming, Bruun Larsen
Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Broja, Foster, Edwards, Hannibal, Laurent, Tchaouna
