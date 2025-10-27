FPL notes: Fernandes unlucky + Mbeumo marvels as Man United purr

Scout Notes

27 October 2025 146 comments
By beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2, Manchester United were able to secure a third consecutive Premier League win on Saturday evening.

For the Seagulls, it was their first loss in five outings.

FERNANDES UNLUCKY

It was another frustrating game for Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) owners. While he came up short of an attacking return, it certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying.

Here, we can see a screenshot of attacking data from the match, inside our Members Area.

What’s evident is that, among the top six players for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI), Fernandes was the only one who failed to turn his underlying numbers into an attacking return

Interestingly, his 0.57 figure was higher than what he managed in four of his other fixtures this season.

Although short of attacking contributions, the Portuguese playmaker registered his third defensive contribution (DefCon) return of the season, racking up 15 actions to earn a couple of additional points for his owners. He’s now inside the leading eight midfielders for total DefCons.

Overall, his attacking data remains encouraging, which could make him a difficult sell ahead of the Nottingham Forest trip.

MBEUMO MARVELS

While Fernandes failed to deliver for his owners, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) has gained over 470,000 new managers following his performance.

A precise pass from Benjamin Šeško (£7.3m) set him through on goal, allowing him to curl a left-footed effort from the centre of the box into the bottom-right corner. The winger later sealed the victory after latching onto a neat ball from youngster Ayden Heaven (£3.9m), rifling another left-footed strike into the top of the net.

Mbeumo’s brace earned him a massive 15-point haul, placing him as the second-highest scoring midfielder in the game so far.

For those who think Mbeumo’s display against Brighton was a one-off, think again. When compared to every other Man United attacker this season, the Cameroonian leads the way for NPxGI, underlining his consistency and importance to Ruben Amorim’s frontline.

While Fernandes offers both DefCon and penalty potential, Mbeumo’s underlying numbers have been far more convincing. For managers looking to free up some funds – £0.8m, to be exact – switching from one to the other could prove a shrewd move.

MANCHESTER UNITED PURR

While the win wasn’t entirely convincing – arguably affected by a triple substitution between the 65th and 70th minute – the Red Devils still secured their fourth victory in five matches. The result lifted them into sixth place, level on points with local rivals Manchester City.

Defensively, however, they remain far from assured. The late collapse against Brighton highlighted some ongoing issues at the back, and the numbers back that up – they rank among the league’s bottom five sides for big chances conceded (25).

Much of Man United’s recent success, then, can be attributed to their attacking unit:

When compared to every other side, they rank second overall for expected goals (xG). Of that, a mere 1.29 came from this encounter – suggesting a degree of overperformance – but their seasonal data remains impressive.

BRIGHTON’S LATE CHARGE

Brighton struck minutes after Manchester United’s questionable triple substitution. Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) was fouled on the edge of the box, leading to a stunning free-kick goal from veteran forward Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) – extending his excellent run of form and making it five goals in his previous four.

Seventeen minutes later, the Seagulls doubled their lead as James Milner (£5.0m) delivered a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Charalampos Kostoulas (£4.8m).

However, two late goals weren’t enough to salvage the result, as Brighton fell to their third defeat of the campaign.

There’s still hope for the Seagulls to turn their season around, though, with a favourable run of fixtures ahead – facing Leeds, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest in their next four.

  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Didn't get to watch much off Ars - CPL, who out of Mateta or Sarr looked the more threatening?

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Mateta for me

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      They didn't really threaten arsenal much at all. Not a good game to assess them as Arsenal are the best defensive side in the world

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I know... hence why, because that tells me, personally, alot about who is going to looking more threatening throughout the next match. If you look good against a team like Arsenal as well.

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          None of them looked good. I think if anything, Mateta looked a bit tired which put me off him. Gonna wait and see one week.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I don't think you should base your decision on the Arsenal fixture

      0.45 xG (Nketiah 0.24 xG with the only SoT)
      7 shots
      1 SoT

    4. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Neither.

  2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Bottomed. If Alderete is fit, would people Bench Boost with this bench?
    Dubravka (ARS), King (WOL), Rodon (bha), Alderete (EVE)

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not after Kings benching last game

  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Bottomed: Folks, thoughts on the below options? Most likely the last spot in my team:

    1. Wolte
    2. Thiago
    3. Welb
    4. Gordon
    5. Gakpo
    6. Neto

    @Brosstan thanks for the previous page, good point re Europe.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Thai doesn't make sense to me. You're asking about the last spot in your team but you have listed midfielders and forwards which covers 2 spots

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Either 343 or 352, basically trying to pick the best one from this list

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        This*

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I like Gakpo as a long term pick and fodder 3rd FWD

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I run some stats now, Thiago and Gakpo looking the best imo

  4. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Anyone going for an Arsenal defensive triple up?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Gonna be template once Saka and Gyok keep doing little to nothing for a few more games.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I have Gabriel, Caliaflori and Saka. No need to change it but treble defence is certainly viable

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Their defensive record, plus number of goals scored from set pieces suggest that going all out on their defenders is a good idea.

      One word of caution from me would be that last season after parking the bus against decent team, Arteta allowed his players to be bit more brave against minnows which resulted in conceding goals at home against such heavy weights as Southampton or Leicester.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      It's high on my list this GW. Could easily hold Gyokeres or make the switch to Saka/Timber.

    5. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I don’t see how this rate of cleans continues to be honest. As it stands they’d be on course to probably let in fewer than Chelsea in Jose’s first season. I think a few late goals here and there will ruin cleans.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        They are going to concede some games but its amazing how they are able to neutralize the opposition. They almost never look like they are under real pressure to concede.

  5. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I know there's a 1.5m price difference between them, but who's the better option going forwards, Thiago or Mateta?!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      In isolation, Mateta/Palace are a better attacking team. The price difference is a big factor as it allows upgrades elsewhere

  6. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Gold star if you can guess who the 5th highest xG forwards is without cheating.

    Top 4 is

    Haaland
    Mateta
    Thiago
    Gyokeres

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Beto based on the number of sitters he keeps missing from Ndiaye’s passes.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yea its incredible. Should be a good pick based on the chances he gets but hes absolute garbo. How bad is Barry to be kept out of the team by this guy?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yup poor finisher and just looks clumsy. For Barry, probably taking a while to settle into the PL

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Well I just had a check for this to see the difference between Mateta and Sarr, Beto is in the top 5 if you sort by xG.

  7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A) Mbeumo + Thiago
    B) Mateta + Sarr (mid up to 6.6)

    Current front 8
    Saka, Semonyo, Kudus, Grealish, *
    Haaland, Woltemade, *

  8. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    A. Pope > Raya
    B. Save FT

    Will have to sell Gyo for A

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B, sell Gyokeres either way

  9. Yippeekiyay Mertersacker
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    5 FT (this is not a flex, first time ever this has happened to me), 1.5 ITB

    Raya, Dub
    Gabriel, VdV, Senesi, Andersen, Esteve
    Bruno, Reijnders, Ndaiye, Semenyo, Stach
    Haaland, J Pedro, Gyokeres

    Should I just burn?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      You can easily change one of Esteve/Stach instead of burning FT

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Also could sort out Reijnders, Pedro and Gyokeres.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      JP to Mateta

    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      burn?

      multiple things to be fixed so use the free transfers to do so! on the list reijnders, pedro, stach and then possibly even gyokeres / esteve.

      Not saying should do all this week, far from it, but you definitely have things to be fixing with the free transfers built up.

  10. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Team is

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gabriel Guehi ( Diouf / Mukiele )
    Enzo Saka Kudus Semenyo ISarr
    JP Haaland ( DCL )

    3 FT / 0.1 ITB

    Have the exact money to do one of the following tonight :

    1 ) Kudus, JP > Mbuemo, Thiago
    2 ) Enzo, JP > Mbeumo, Thiago
    3 ) Something else ??

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      1)

    2. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      I done 1 last night

    3. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

  11. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Due to Price changes, I cannot afford Pedro to Mateta without using 2ft and downgrading someone else too.

    Since everyone is removing Pedro, has he become a differential player yet 🙂

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He's apparently playing through an injury, Pedro is.

  12. Nespinha
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Do you think these options are worth a -4 hit?

    A) Reijnders + Gyo + JP --- Mbeumo + Thiago + Mateta (-4 hit)

    B) Reijnders + Gyo + VVD --- Mbeumo + Mateta + Guehi/Van de Ven (-4 hit)

    C) Keep JP, Reijnders + Gyo --- Mbeumo + Thiago

  13. JBG
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Just noticed that both Palace and Brighton play Pool and Arsenal in the midweek, not sure that's a good thing tbh. Less rest for key players. Might affect them for next GW.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Or it's a chance to rotate and rest key players

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Also other PL playing midweek EFL Cup games

        Tue Grimsby Town v Brentford
        Tue Wycombe v Fulham
        Wed Swansea v Man City
        Wed Arsenal v Brighton
        Wed Liverpool v Palace
        Wed Wolves v Chelsea
        Wed Newcastle v Spurs

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Not that difficult a game for Palace. Brighton are mid anyway.

  14. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    I like B with Guehi...worth hit imo

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reply fail @Nespina

  15. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Thiago, Welbeck or Isidor for my 8th attacker spot?

    Looking to ditch Pedro and save some funds

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Welbs

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thiago - nailed and on pens. Welbeck/Isidor are first choice but can be rotated imo

  16. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who's the fall guy for Mbeumo for all the people scrambling to get him in? If it's someone like Reijnders how do you pony up the extra money?

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Top sold midfielders this round are Reijnders, Salah and Kudus. I guess many will accompany Reijnders to Mbeumo by Gyokeres to Mateta or Pedro to Thiago.

      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        I did Gyokeres to Thiago and Reijnders to Mbeumo

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Maybe Bruno downgrade or Gyokeres to fodder FWD

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Kudus or Gakpo and Bowen would be my choice.

  17. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Schade or damsgaard?

  18. z13
      25 mins ago

      I just noticed something that has rather gone under the radar, Senesi got 5 defcons in 90 minutes?

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        NFO cant attack

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Think it tells more about how poor Forest were than anything else

    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just saw the Foster goal vs Wolves... Class

    • meechamspowders
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Reijnders > Enzo or Rice?

