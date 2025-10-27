Scout Notes

FPL notes: 23-point haul for van de Ven, Richarlison benched again

27 October 2025 119 comments
The closing match of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton and move up to third place, helped by a huge haul from defender Micky van de Ven (£4.7m).

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

HE’S TAKING THE MICKY

FPL’s third-most owned defender is still in millions of squads, but 868,412 benched him for this weekend.

They had to watch in horror as he scored the opening goal, escaped a Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) equaliser because of offside interference, netted again on the verge of half-time, and successfully held onto a clean sheet.

“At the beginning of the season, I said, “It’s okay you score with your left foot and your right foot, but you need to score more goals with your head. You’re centre-back”. And then we have worked with it and that’s a big praise to Micky, but especially to Andreas [Georgson, set-piece coach] and the way he, how can you say, attack the ball, also get in there where it hurts, I think is key. Now, yeah, hopefully it will continue.” – Thomas Frank on Micky van de Ven

Additionally, he reached 10 defensive contribution (DefCon) actions, meaning he accumulated a phenomenal 23 points. It’s one of the highest single-match defender scores in FPL history.

Yet, for a lot of managers, it was Halloween coming five nights early.

ANOTHER NAIL IN RICHARLISON’S FPL COFFIN

He’d seen Mathys Tel (£6.3m) start over him in the previous two Gameweeks, and now Richarlison (£6.6m) has another positional rival to contend with – and that’s without Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) being fit.

Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) started his first Spurs game on Sunday, and performed fairly well up top.

While Richarlison did come off the bench to assist, his FPL number is clearly now up – if it wasn’t already.

“I think it was pleasing to see his first 60 minutes. He’s still building his physicality and sharpness. I’m pleased with what I saw, but it’s the first steps, so there’s more to come. I think in times I like some of the movement, the interactions with the front four, but that is an ongoing project or process.” – Thomas Frank on Randal Kolo Muani

THE MID-PRICED MIDS

FPL notes: Many routes to points for van de Ven 1

Back from suspension, Jack Grealish (£6.9m) was Everton’s only change to the starting XI.

Looking bright, he created several chances for teammates and missed a big one himself when Pedro Porro (£5.6m) blocked a close-range effort.

The Spanish defender’s superb corner helped make it 2-0, after Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) took the set-piece for van de Ven’s first. But it wasn’t the Ghanaian’s assist because Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.3m) touched the ball in between.

Perhaps the best mid-priced midfielder from these two teams is the Toffees’ Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m). He somehow blanked at Manchester City last time, despite forcing a good save and setting up multiple Beto (£5.3m) attempts.

Another busy performance here resulted in shots, plus moments of creativity that a better centre-forward would have converted.

Like Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) and Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), Ndiaye is an all-rounder. He takes penalties, is beaten only by Kudus for take-ons, ranks number one throughout the league for expected assists (xA), likes to shoot, and has delivered DefCon rewards on three occasions.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Rough: benched VDV.

    Smooth: played my bench boost.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Nice

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Got lucky. Nearly played BB last week and VDV got a big fat zero points.

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Very nice, going Gudmundsson over Rodon and Porto over VDV in GW1 has finished my season

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Porro*

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Doubt that. It's early in the season and there's everything to play for.

    3. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Well done. I bench boosted 4 points.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Very nearly joined you. Nothing from my other 3 bench players.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          A few seasons ago I benchboosted for -1!

          1. Monklane
            • 16 Years
            28 mins ago

            A special kind of genius.

          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            I wouldn't have bench boosted that for a -1

    4. SARRFACE
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I was very bleak on Saturday after I bench boosted Stach (Didnt start) and Gudmondsson (Subbed off early) only for VdV to save the day late on a Sunday.

      77 points this GW!

  2. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Order to get rid: 3FT

    A. Gyo
    B. Gordon
    C. Kudus
    D. JP
    E. Reijnders (currently benched every week)

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      DACBE

    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      DEABC

    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      WC worthy stuff

      1. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually this!

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    If Neale had written this article he would have taken the time to look into VDV's goal threat a bit more. I remember in a scout notes article from the beginning of the season that Neale had spotted VDV shooting inside the 6 yard box. These little details are so important.

    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Stop being a drama queen ffs

      xGI GW1 to GW8 = 0.96
      xGI GW9 = 1.14

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        That doesn't mean a damn thing. xGI won't show all the times VDV was the intended target for all of Spurs's set pieces. This is clearly a tactic that Tottenham and Frank are employing and it was spotted early in the season. We all know that Brentford teams under Frank have been set piece monsters over the years.

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Please, please stop posting all this stuff man.

    3. NoOneCares
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        FFS please ban this irritant.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          I think it was a valid tactical point. Something new that spurs are doing under Frank.

    4. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Which one to take up the last 3 spots on this Wildcard ? x

      A) Munoz + Nidiaye + Woltemade
      B) Richards + Bruno + Thiago

      Raya
      Gabriel Timber Mukiele Rodon XXXX
      Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Minteh XXXX
      Haaland Mateta XXXX

      1. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        C) Munoz, Ndiaye, Thiago

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          Anything you would use the extra 1m on in that case ? Would allow Gakpo over Ndiaye

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Or Minteh up to someone. Depends who you’d mainly bench each week. Actually prefer Ndiaye to Gakpo tbh, given he has more routes to points, but they could both score similar.
            Having a mil in the bank is never a bad idea with injuries etc.

      2. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        PS - I also still think Enzo is still a decent pick for the next few fixtures while palmer is out, but there’s mixed opinions of him on here)

    5. Sz21
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      May just FH this GW,
      Team looks kind of desperate.
      WC in 12/13.
      What do we reckon?

      Sanchez.
      Timber, Gabriel, Andersen.
      Ndiaye, Semenyo, Saka, Reijnders.
      Mateta, Haaland, Woltemade.
      Dubravka, James, Anderson, Esteve.
      0ft, 0.5m ITB
      Mateta in for Pedro already done..

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Why not wildcard this week?

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        WC now?

      3. Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I wanted to WC in 12 too but had to press the button and do it now

    6. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Bench order correct?

      Pope
      Timber Gabriel Guehi
      Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr
      Haaland Thiago Woltemade

      Dubravka Caicedo Chalobah Sensi

      0.4

      .

      1. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Good team.

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Thx

      2. Pornchef
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Good team but I much Prefer no sarr and Mateta+ Munoz as palace assets

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Ta

        2. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          Out of interest, Who would you prefer over Sarr?

    7. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      How would you improve this midfield with 2.9 itb and 1FT?

      Semenyo Kudus Ndiaye Gordon [King]

      I have Mateta up top so don’t need to make that move.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Need to see the rest of your team.

      2. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Kudus or Gordon to Mbeumo would be the popular move.

    8. Plyng
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I sold VDV hours before the spurs game for Gabriel. I still got his points.
      Was I right to sell him though? Feels like a big mistake now with those points but fixtures turn and surely these points were a fluke. Didnt watch the game

      1. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I flogged him for Gabriel two weeks ago I regret nowt.

        Yeah he’s a threat at corners, no doubt, but I don’t hugely trust Spurs at the back. They did defend well but Vicario made two top saves and Beto should’ve scored very early.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Not really a fluke. Neale had spotted VDV getting off shots in the 6 yard box at the beginning of the season.

      3. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Me too. Typical game play for me, not much luck.

      4. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Copied big David Wheater scoring a CB brace 😀

      5. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Given he’ll almost certainly follow up that haul with a 1 and 2 pointer, Gab will still outscore him over 3 games I reckon.

    9. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Is Ndiaye and Enzo out for Mbeumo and Xhaka a good idea?!

      1. Pornchef
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Nope

      2. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Not convinced that's worth 2ft. Ndiaye and Enzo are good assets.

      3. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Enzo good next 3 and Ndiaye should be on a lot more points than he is. Involved in everything.

    10. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Third best arsenal asset if you already have Gabriel and Califori

      A. Timber
      B. Raya
      C. Eza

      1. GE
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        A

      2. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        D. Rice

    11. LC1
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Perhaps my roughest gw in my FPL playing career.

      Had bench boost activated all week then logged in to change it last min when I saw Arteta say Gabriel didn't train as thought I may waste a spot.

      39 points I'll never get back

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Don't be so hard on yourself. Neale and 50% of Arsenal contributors from Emma Jump The Wave thought that Gabriel wouldn't start.

      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thats rough man, I feel for you. Hopefully youll get another good BB

    12. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Thinking to either roll or do kudus > sarr this week. Thoughts?

      Petrovic
      Gudmundsson / Gabriel / Munoz
      Saka / mbuemo / semenyo / kudus
      Haaland / Gyokeres / woltemade

      Dubravka / KDH / acheampong / senesi

      1ft, 0.3 itb

      1. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If you think Sarr outscores kudos this week (I do), then no point waiting. Sarr better long term pick so may as well go this week.

    13. GE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Benched VdV like all others.
      Still VdV -> Timber/Munoz the right thing?
      Timber or Munoz? (have Gabriel)

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yep, no double defence is red

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Soon you need triple def to avoid a red.

      2. NoOneCares
          47 mins ago

          Only idiots benched VDV.

          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            Name checks out

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Stach to anyone up to £9.5m.

        Just do the obvious move to Mbeumo?

        And stick with Eze, or switch him to Saka instead?

        The only other issue to fix is a red flagged Romero but that can wait for now.

        1. EWH2020
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Mbuemo. I wouldn't be going near Eze or Saka. Arsenal going forward look atrocious

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            28 mins ago

            Eze scored a decent goal and got 11 points.

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              Arsenal have 6 goals in 9 games from their attacking players. They ARE terrible going forward, its not an illusion. Their set piece prowess is masking how poor they are (even Eze's goal was a set piece goal).

            2. Visionaries
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Mbeumo scored 2 decent goals and got 15 points..

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Which is partly why I think I'll go for him now.

                Now that he is in gear.

                I was close to starting the season with him, but opted for Bruno at the time.

            3. EWH2020
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Eze and Saka won't score many points because Arsenal are focussed on set peices. Rice is the only Arsenal midfielder worth owning

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Rice is decent but that's quite a bold statement.

                If Arsenal do manage to win the title this season players like Saka, Eze etc will need to score regularly.

                1. el polako
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  5 goals from open play in 9 league games so far.

                  They’re Set Pieces FC.

        2. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          I did Stach to Mbeumo and now have a benching headache! 🙂

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            I did look at that.

            I'll just keep Tijjani Reijnders as the 8th attacker for cover for now.

            1. Boberella
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Reijnders is a good bench option if you have him.

      4. EWH2020
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        JP out for who? Already have Haaland and Mateta...

        a) Woltemade
        b) Thiago
        c) Someone else?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          B despite the fixtures.

          Or Welbeck of course.

        2. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have Woltemade but Thiago seems the more fun pick

      5. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Is Raya the best GK option or someone else can offer the some points? Trying to figure out my Arsenal trio. Maybe Pope but 3 away games and City in the next 4...

        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Rather Roefs, Petrovic or Henderson and double Arse def.

          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            I’d say he’s the safest GK for Clean Sheets, but arsenal defs more upside. Roefs and Dubravka seem to rotate very well for a good while.

            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Petro could be good after next 2 games, Roefs and Dub with tough fixtures really and CP defs better options than Henderson, hard decision

      6. Visionaries
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Tempted by a Fulham defender for a 3 week punt (WOL, eve, SUN)

        Not convinced on any though, Bassey?

      7. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Also, is Rice going under the radar? Last 5 games in total, he's been the second best value wise Arsenal asset behind Gabriel. Do you think that his points can be sustainable?

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          Hes on corners and all kinds of free kicks. With the new rules he will get more assists like the one yesterday. Has DC potential, albeit not that high. If you dont want triple arsenal def I think 2 def + Rice is a good option. But Id rather 3 defenders.

          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Could be Gabriel, Timber, Rice, pretty like it money and structure wise - I don't like 3 defenders as leaves no space for Munoz, could be 2 defenders plus Raya

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              just now

              3 defenders mean no saka so there's plenty money for Munoz if you want him

        2. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          2 defenders & Saka

          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Saka is the worst value pick in the team.

      8. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Dango or damsgaard if i want a punt?

      9. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Suggestions on what to do here folks? 2fts,1.8m itb.

        Sanchez
        Gabriel Munoz vdv
        Saka semenyo Enzo reijnders
        Haaland pedro wolte

        Dubravka Anderson Senesi gud

        1. afsr
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          JP to Mateta, Reijnders to Sarr
          Or u could go for an Mbeumo combo (see my post below)

        2. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Pedro and Anderson/Reijnders to Sarr & Thiago/Mateta.
          Don’t like Sanchez Gk, but next few aren’t too bad so not an urgent sell.

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yea sarr and mateta seems the play, Cheers

      10. cescpistols1
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Good to go for GW10? 0FT, 0.6 ITB.

        Raya
        Gabriel Burn Guehi
        Saka Semenyo Gakpo Ndiaye
        Haaland (c) Mateta J.Pedro

        Dubravka King Senesi Gudmundsson

        1. afsr
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Starting to think JP is useless until Palmer is back

          1. cescpistols1
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Want to get rid of Pedro but don’t know if it’s worth a hit with his upcoming fixtures.

            1. Boberella
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              People held him for his Sunderland “good fixture”.

              Having to use a hit makes it a slightly trickier decision this week. Depends on your bench cover.

              1. cescpistols1
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Could play King instead if there's indication he will start next week.

      11. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        Friday night there's me all smug starting Rodon over Van de Ven...
        Sunday night there's me gutted starting Rodon over Van de Ven lol

      12. afsr
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Really want Mbeumo this GW, so willing to take a hit

        Raya
        Gabriel, Munoz, James
        Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, KDH
        Haaland, Mateta, JP
        Dubravka, Reijnders, Sensei, Andersen
        1FT, 1.0ITB

        A - Saka, Andersen -> Mbeumo, Calafiori (Timber) (-4)
        B - JP, Reijnders - Kroupi, Mbeumo (-4)
        C - James, Reijnders - Acheampong, Mbeumo (-4)
        D - JP, Reijnders, Andersen - Thiago (Welbeck), Mbeumo, Rodon (Mukiele) -8

        1. BR510
            12 mins ago

            B easy. Doing something similar

            1. afsr
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Question is will he keep his place. This GW ag Man City is a tough fixture and for next one Evanilson will be ready

          • waltzingmatildas
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

        2. tricpic
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          Good morning!
          Who's more of a priority to ship out:
          a) JP
          b) Bruno F
          c) Reijnders
          d) all of the above and take a -8

          1. BR510
              14 mins ago

              ACB

            • Drizzle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              Why do you want to ship Bruno out??

              Anyway it's A then C.

              1. BR510
                  5 mins ago

                  Bruno is so consistent, he'll score every 2-3 weeks and get defcon in the others

                  1. tricpic
                    • 15 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Thank you. I think I agree JP must go. Bruno - four goals and no involvement suggests to me that he's playing a deeper playmaker role as Cunha and Mbeumo come into their own. But yes, there will still be some returns.

              2. waltzingmatildas
                • 15 Years
                3 mins ago

                AC

            • BR510
                13 mins ago

                What to do here??? 3FT

                Pope/Duub

                Gab/Tim/Senesi/Andersen/Rodon
                Saka/Semenyo/Sarr/Enzo/KDH
                Haaland/Jp/Wotemade

                Leaning towards KDH and JP to Mbeumo and Kroupi and Andersen to a 5.4 or less next week

              • dansmith1985
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                Gyokeres,JP and Gud to Mateta,Welbeck/Thiago and Gabriel worth a hit?

                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • 15 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yeah I think I would

                  1. BR510
                      just now

                      Ye

                2. cuppatea78
                  • 13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Which of these moves should I do?

                  A) Grealish > Mbeumo
                  B) Gakpo > Mbeumo
                  C) J Pedro > Mateta
                  D) A or B + C = -4

                  1. waltzingmatildas
                    • 15 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    C

                3. waltzingmatildas
                  • 15 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Used 2fts. Still got 2 more and £5.5m itv.
                  Raya Dubravka
                  Timber Senesi Lacroix Esteve Gudmundsson
                  Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Rice King
                  Haaland Woltemade Evanilson

                  Got BB to use.
                  Which is the best move?
                  A) Gudmundsson to Munoz
                  B) King to Minteh
                  C) Evanilson to Mateta
                  D) Evanilson to Thiago

                  1. Haa-lala-land
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    D

                4. BR510
                    2 mins ago

                    Leaning towards KDH and JP to Mbeumo and Kroupi and Andersen to a 5.4 or less next week. These good moves?

                  • oli7
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Draft Question...

                    Which of these gametime risks would you get rid of...?

                    Ait Nouri
                    Marmoush
                    Mitoma
                    Odegaard

