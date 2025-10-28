Team News

FPL team news: Delap, Pedro, Haaland, Richards + more

28 October 2025 84 comments
avfc82 avfc82
11 Premier League clubs are in EFL Cup action in midweek – and we’ve got the injury updates ahead of their fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pre-match press conference of Vitor Pereira is presumably still to come, so we’ll update this piece after it happens.

Arne Slot, meanwhile, will not hold a pre-match presser ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace.

CHELSEA

Liam Delap is ready to return for Chelsea on Wednesday.

The forward has been out of action for two months due to a hamstring problem, but he resumed training last week and is now prepared to play his first competitive minutes since August.

“Yes, Liam is available for the game. He completed the whole session with us yesterday with no problems and he is available for tomorrow. We have to be careful with Liam and [it’s unlikely he will play] 90 minutes, no. He’s been out for two months, so he needs to be gradually brought back up to 100 per cent.” – Enzo Maresca on Liam Delap

Enzo Maresca also said Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro could be rested for the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Yes, we need to rotate. We need to protect the players because if we go with the same XI, we are going to struggle during the season. We will probably make some changes against Wolves, I don’t know how many, but we will make changes. I don’t know if it’s going to be nine or 10 like it was from Forest to Ajax, but for sure we need to make some to rotate and help protect the players. There are players that they need to be protected for many reasons, so tomorrow we’ll see. Enzo, Moi [Caicedo], Joao [Pedro] – they are all players, for different reasons, we need to protect them.” – Enzo Maresca

Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain injured.

Maresca was later asked about Joao Pedro’s fitness, as well as his first-choice centre-back pairing.

“For sure the physical part is important. When you are not 100%, it’s difficult to compete, especially in this league. But I think Joao is not a problem at all. He’s going to score goals with us. He’s going to give us assists, knowing that Joao Pedro is not a No 9 that is going to score 20 goals each year. It’s not Joao, he’s a fantastic player, he’s going to score goals for us, he’s going to give us assists. But it’s a different kind of nine, like this kind of nine that they score 20-25 goals each year like Lewandowski, Mbappe or Haaland. This is a different kind of No 9.” – Enzo Maresca on Joao Pedro

“The reason why we are trying to rotate is because, first of all, we also need to manage players like, for instance, Wes Fofana, who is back from injury, Benoit [Badiashile], unfortunate that he’s injured again, but we try to manage him. Josh [Acheampong], Trev [Chalobah], we are trying to rotate a little bit for many reasons, but for sure in the moment that you are choosing a defender, for instance, last season we played, I think, five or six months with Wes, the first five or six months. It’s good because they can, you know, the combination, they can go together, but in this moment, we are trying to rotate, and for sure, slowly, slowly, we get better.” – Enzo Maresca on his centre-backs

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (hamstring) remains out for the trip to Swansea City.

“Rodri still is not quite ready, he is getting better. Training with us partial. But, of course, after what happened two times with the muscular injuries we are going to see how he is this week. – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

As for Erling Haaland, he will likely be rested for Wednesday’s match after picking up a knock against Aston Villa, but Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle) is set to play a part.

“Khusa is ready to play a few minutes tomorrow.

“Erling I didn’t see him today but it was a knock and day by day is better. But now we train this afternoon and will know more exactly how does he feel. Yeah [this is a game where we could rest Haaland].” – Pep Guardiola on Abdukodir Khusanov and Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola also added that Rayan Ait-Nouri “… is fit and available”.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Chris Richards (calf) won’t feature for Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

“We’ve just one issue: Chris Richards has a little bit of an issue with his calf, so he won’t make the trip to Liverpool tomorrow. All the others are fine and recovered well.

Asked whether Richards is likely to miss Gameweek 10, Oliver Glasner added:

“I don’t think so at the moment, but we don’t take any risks because Chris didn’t play against AEK Larnaca – we rested him for that game – so it’s not that his load is high. Let’s see – I can’t tell you more at the moment.” – Oliver Glasner on Chris Richards

Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are still out.

Glasner confirmed Walter Benitez and Jaydee Canvot will both start against Liverpool, meanwhile.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that both William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are out of Wednesday’s match.

“He’s out. We are assessing him, but he won’t be involved in this match.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

“It looks like he’s going to be out as well. We have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury, but this game is going to be too early for him.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

In better news, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are all fit.

“Rice will be available, and [Calafiori] as well, yes.

“… he [Saka] is going to be fine.” – Mikel Arteta

Arteta also discussed the fitness of Ben White:

“He had a setback and that hasn’t helped. It was an injury that kept him out for a few weeks and we had to manage his load. The reason why he’s not been playing is to manage that; he’s in a good place now, he’s been training more recently and his feeling has been very good. When Ben is at the level that he can show, he’s a top player for us, a player that drives the team in a different way, gives us a different threat on that flank as well, and we need him at his best.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

NEWCASTLE UNITED

On the fitness of Sven Botman, Lewis Hall (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (knee), Eddie Howe said:

“Sven has no concussion – it was a cut, a bad cut [against Fulham], which he had stapled together. He didn’t train yesterday, but we will see how he is today.

“Lewis is the closest to coming back out of those injured, but this game will come too quickly for him. We’ll see how he is for West Ham.

“Tino is still on track. We are looking at the Manchester City game for him for when he can be available for.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento

An update was also provided on Yoane Wissa (knee).

“It’s difficult for me to give a [specific] game, Yoane is in a different boat to the other two because he is coming back fitness wise, he has been out longer. Yoane is on track but we need to make sure he has gone through a mini pre-season with us as well.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Thomas Frank said his squad have come through Sunday’s 3-0 win over Everton unscathed.

He also provided updates on Dominic Solanke (ankle), Cristian Romero (abductor) and Destiny Udogie (knee).

“It’s all good from the guys who played on Sunday.

“Dominic – steps forward, it’s step by step. Cuti is on the pitch, no timeframe, but on the pitch. Destiny is on the pitch as well, so, three steps forward.” – Thomas Frank on Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie

Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Koto Takai (foot) remain sidelined.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler said that James Milner won’t be available because of a minor muscle injury.

Joel Veltman (calf), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (knock) and Brajan Gruda (knee) remain out but are close to a return.

Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

FULHAM

Marco Silva will be without Emile Smith Rowe (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee), Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Harry Wilson (knock) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) for the trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Smith Rowe strained his hamstring during the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

“Jedi [Robinson], Andersen, Smith Rowe, Muniz, Wilson and Chukwueze are all out.

“Smith Rowe has a hamstring injury – it was a muscle injury.  It doesn’t look serious really, but we have to be careful. Six absentees, all important. Some players who started on Saturday will [have to] start tomorrow.” – Marco Silva

BRENTFORD

We didn’t hear any fresh team news from Keith Andrews on Monday, but he did say “… the squad will be utilised”.

Andrews also discussed the form of Igor Thiago.

“I like a lot. His heart is huge. His spirit, his courage, the adversity he faced last year around his injury, settling into a new country and culture. I think what he got here was real support and a real belief in him. As a person he really settled into this club. I speak pretty much every day about his game and how we can improve him. He’s a nightmare to play against, that’s the reality of the way he plays the game with such hunger. Sometimes you have to calm him down such slightly. He’s proving to be a major player for us which we thought he would be.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

  Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Anyone else still have FH and the problem that its hard to see any GW where you want to majorly change your team? I dont see a single GW where I wont be happy with my triple Arsenal defense. Similar with Haaland. Probably Mbeumo, Bruno, Semenyo as well.

    Barring injuries its gonna be used just to slightly improve the team for one game week. Very unlikely to see a massive bonus from the chip.

    1. Brosstan
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      GW 13 is probably the best. Slightly higher chance for Arsenal to concede so could just keep Gabriel and remove the others. But removing Timber is something that could backfire spectacularly..

      2. Tonyawesome69
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Hoping for some weather related postponemens and rearrangements in the first half of the season.

      If Palace beat Liverpool tomorrow, there may be a DGW opportunity to use FH.

      1. Tonyawesome69
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Postponements*

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        DGW/BGW*

        Open Controls
    3. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I think keep it and either use it:

      - If you suddenly get a load of injuries
      - If there's a dgw (unlikely)
      - If none of the above, wait until last moment you can use it and play over xmas period

      That's what I'm thinking fwiw

      Open Controls
    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm just waiting for a week where I've got knocks/light injuries to multiple players I want to keep longer and in that same week there's a load of "must have" players that emerge that I can't decide between or form players go off form, and rather than ditching the FH gives them another week, where I don't have to play them, for observation.

      Open Controls
    5. Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who is in your Triple Arsenal Defense?

      Raya included? Or three Field Players

      Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Pedro replacement

    A: Thiago
    B: Welbeck

    1. Brosstan
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Whoever you prefer. 50/50 imo, good picks both.

      Open Controls
    2. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Long term Thiago , short term Welbeck. Not sure I'd lose Pedro this gw for Thiago, as Brentford have Palace away, might as well wait a week

      Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Best pick to replace Kudus up to 7.9?
    a)Cunha
    b)Sarr
    c)Gordon

    1. Feanor
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      46 mins ago

      Sarr

      Gordon hasn't returned in the PL since January 25th

      Open Controls
    2. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    3. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      cheers both

      Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sarr has the fixtures and has looked decent whenever I've seen him.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Arteta on team news ahead of Arsenal v Brighton: "Saliba is out, he won’t be involved in this match. Rice will be available. Calafiori, yes. Martinelli, it looks as well as though he is going to be out. This game will come too early for him. Saka is “going to be fine."

    https://x.com/JamesOlley/status/1983193917249204363?t=MJtFbatXudmnfMsJUSsu_Q&s=19

    Open Controls
  5. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which is a better Arsenal MF to get:

    A)Eze
    B)Rice

    1. Ser Davos
    1. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      would get Arsenal treble defence tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Wenger_In
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        It's a choice between consistent moderate returns vs inconsistent high returns with these two I'd say.

        Open Controls
        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          47 mins ago

          agree- thats why it is tough

          Open Controls
          1. Wenger_In
              6 mins ago

              Think midfielders are still quite tbc this season. The frontrunners seem not to have properly shaken out yet unlike the other slots.

              Open Controls
      Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        the transfers/decisions are pretty standard/straight forward going forward

        just sounding out opinion on Saka to Mbeumo (gets me Timber)

        money also goes towards the like of Sarr, Mateta as well

        I could keep Saka and get Mbeumo in exchange for 2 x 4m defenders and I think their time is likely up with Sunderland fixtures etc.

        1. Pompel
        1. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          Not feeling Saka to Mbuemo this gw as Saka has Burnley coming up. Injuries not withstanding, I would wait one gw with that transfer

          Open Controls
        2. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          Makes sense- but Im not sure about a triple CP ( assuming you will want one of their back 4).

          Open Controls
        3. Wenger_In
            1 min ago

            I have Saka and Mbuemo and the only move I'm considering depending on next one or two is if to downgrade Saka to another Arsenal mid. Want both basically for as cheap as possible.

            Open Controls
        4. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Anyone got the FPL team IDs for FML FPL lads Alon and Walsh?

          Open Controls
        5. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Chelsea fans, could Acheampong keep his place?

          1. Tonyawesome69
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Look at the latest quotes from Maresca regarding the first-choice CBs in the article.

            Open Controls
            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              I didn't see anything in the article about that, only Maresca talking about injuries and rotating ahead of the cup?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                He has to protect and manage Badiashile/Tosin/Fofana mins due to returning from injury. I expect rotation beyond the cup game.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Badiashile is injured*

                  Maresca has 4 CBs to choose from at the moment.

                  Tosin
                  Chalobah
                  Fofana
                  Acheampong

                  Acheampong could keep his place but he isn't nailed.

                  Open Controls
        6. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Arsenal are due more goals. If they're going to win the league it won't be 1-0 every week.

          1. Mother Farke
          1. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I only think this happens when Arteta's A game stops working. Why break something that is working?

            Open Controls
            1. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              They beat Leeds 5-0

              Open Controls
          2. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            The attack hasn’t properly gelled yet and we’re still winning our games because the defence is so good

            This ‘boring Arsenal’ stick people are using will look stupid as the season goes on

            Open Controls
            1. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              28 mins ago

              Maybe what I mean is it would be much better for the game if they beat Burnley 5-1 with goals from attackers

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                just now

                For FPL? If Liverpool started scoring that would shake things up a bit, don’t want that to actually happen though

                Open Controls
            2. el polako
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              You can be excellent and boring at the same time.
              5 goals from open play in 9 games is poor and non-Arsenal crowd will rightly so label it boring.
              I’m mean you center forward did had a single shot in last game despite playing 90 minutes.

              Having said that I get why Arsenal fans don’t care much about it, you want the title and there is no shame in winning it thanks to excellent defence.

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Id be more worried to be honest what happens when set pieces goals dry up.

                Open Controls
              2. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Gyokeres is still getting used to playing in the team, we haven’t had a proper number 9 since Aubameyang. And we are scoring goals in the CL where teams don’t just sit back all game

                As you say we’re not really bothered about being called boring, because people only say stuff like that when you’re a good team

                Open Controls
            3. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              I would argue that the attack has gelled, but Gyokeres is just really poor

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                Not yet, Eze and Gyokeres still new, Saka doesn’t look like the old Saka for the moment, Odegaard is injured

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Gyokeres is managing a shot on goal just over every 2 hours despite playing Leeds, West Ham, Forest and Fulham - it's not because he's new, it's because he's bad. You'd do better with Havertz up front, guaranteed.

                  Open Controls
              2. Wenger_In
                  3 mins ago

                  Interesting thing about Gyokeres is he doesn't seem to make them worse it's just that if he was banging them in they'd be absolutely unstoppable.

                  Open Controls
            4. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              The problem is they arent due. They have actually overperformed their xG.

              And thats why they wont win the league unless they fix their attacking play soon.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                They are actually underperfoming their open play xG

                Open play goals - 5
                Open play xG - 7.8xG

                Open Controls
          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Who to start?

            A) VdV
            B) Reijnders

            1. Bobby Digital
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Thanks, I was thinking the same myself.

                Open Controls
            2. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
          4. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            59 mins ago

            Anyone familiar with concussion protocols? Alderate should be due back this gw ?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              FA Concussion Guidelines - Page 18 Enhanced Care Pathway

              Day 12
              Earliest return to play (RTP)

              Day 7 RTP permitted only if
              exceptional criteria met

              Source: TheFA.com https://share.google/oAvTx9HEKvTEIe3uS

              Open Controls
              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers tony

                Open Controls
          5. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            54 mins ago

            451 this week and bench Bowen or start him for someone?

            Raya

            James Timber Calafiori VDV

            Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo Ndiaye Kudus

            Haaland

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              29 mins ago

              Or active bench boost to undo my stupid Paqueta > Gakpo when I wanted to do Pedro > Mateta but 0.1 off it?

              Open Controls
              1. Pedersen
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Why did you ever buy Gapko? He looked good first few gws, since then not...

                Open Controls
          6. WVA
            • 9 Years
            41 mins ago

            Bowen King to Guiu Mbeumo for free?

            Pope
            Gab Tim Guehi
            Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr Enzo
            Haaland Wolt
            Dub Guiu Chalobah Senesi

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              You ditching Bowen already?

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Very tempting

                Open Controls
            2. Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Surely Kroupi Jr?

              Open Controls
          7. Slitherene
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Hi, Colins from the last article, having the same narrative as below with Mbeumo (c)

            "The managers who did well this week were those who owned Rodon, Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) – surely that was only Colin the casual from accounts – and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m)."

            Drag brag!

            1. Bobby Digital
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Hi Colin

              Open Controls
            2. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              I enjoy Colin from accounts reference

              Open Controls
          8. GCHILD2K16
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Ndiaye kudus are a sell
            Cal too for gab
            Triple arsenal def not a good choice from wk12/13 onwards...

            1. Pedersen
            1. Pedersen
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Why is triple bad? Statistically this season the fixtures are not bad before gw18

              Open Controls
            2. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              The only fixture that is even debatably worse than what they have been through already is GW 13...

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                All the way until GW21

                Open Controls
          9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            34 mins ago

            why'd they put all the good games in EFL cup tomorrow, and all the crap ones today?!

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Was thinking the same earlier

              Open Controls
            2. Brosstan
              2. Brosstan
              just now

              Man United was supposed to play today but managed to get knocked out.

              Open Controls
          10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            Which option:

            A) Saka + Xhaka
            B) Mbeumo + Rice

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              B for sure

              Open Controls
          11. Legohair
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Hey Chelsea fans, how nailed is this Acheampong?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Tosin and Fofana are back, but Acheampong's been pretty good, not sure he'll lose his spot just like that. Too risky for me though.

              Open Controls
              1. Legohair
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Ok thanks

                Open Controls
          12. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            How would you improve this team?

            Raya
            Guehi VDV Alderete
            Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo
            Haaland Gyok Mateta

            Dubs Senesi King Gudmund

            0.7m itb, 0ft

            Would you concentrate on downgrading Gyokeres and getting in Gabriel?

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                6 mins ago

                Yes 100%

                Open Controls
              z13
                  5 mins ago

                  Yes also because everything else is perfect, but I wouldn't do Gyok to Gabriel for a -8

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yeah I'll be doing it over two GWs. Havent taken a hit in two whole seasons now 😛

                    Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.