In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three GKs

Three DEFs

Three MIDs

Three FWDs

Four club picks

Gameweek 15 in Fantasy EFL sees all 72 clubs play once, with the opening match of the Gameweek on Thursday.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 15

Jack Danny G Dan Merlins GK Sam Walker Ivor Pandur Josh Griffiths Josh Griffiths GK Lee Nicholls George Wickens Teddy Sharman-Lowe Connor Ripley GK Josh Griffiths Sam Walker Joe Whitworth Sam Walker DEF Adebola Oluwo Jack Tucker Chey Dunkley Chey Dunkley DEF Nat Phillips Chey Dunkley Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou DEF Mickey Demetriou Jeremy Ngakia Nat Phillips Joe Wright MID Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry MID Imran Louza Owen Bailey Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood MID Oliver Norwood Imran Louza Imran Louza Imran Louza FWD Daniel Udoh Yousef Salech Daniel Udoh Daniel Udoh FWD Adam Armstrong Daniel Udoh Adam Armstrong Emre Tezgel FWD Ollie Palmer Mason Burstow Alassandra Jatta Mason Burstow CLUB Salford Chesterfield Chesterfield Bolton CLUB Chesterfield Bolton Southampton Chesterfield CLUB Southampton Watford Watford Southampton CLUB Bolton Hull Bradford Salford

JACK SAID…

Goalkeepers

Sam Walker (G) has a strong home fixture against Burton, providing an opportunity of a clean sheet and some save points. My next goalkeeper is Lee Nicholls (G), who, despite playing in an awful side as of late, faces a Plymouth side who have had seven shots on target in their last three games and scored only one goal from open play in their last five. Josh Griffiths (G) also plays a poor attacking side in Oxford.

Defenders

My first defender pick this week is Adebola Oluwo (D). A fan favourite at the beginning of the season, you can’t get much better this week, with a strong clean sheet chance and goalscoring threat. Next up is Nat Phillips (D), who faces an Oxford side that continues to be unimpressive. Mickey Demetriou (D) is also an option, playing against an average Shrewsbury side.

Midfielder:

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) feels like a no-brainer pick. He has been overperforming but it is hard to look past the Brighton loanee, who plays a Port Vale side who are also not the best defensively. Next is Imran Louza (M). He’s a great all-round option, offering multiple routes to points with set pieces and goal threat, having scored in four consecutive matches. Oliver Norwood (M) is the top-scoring player in the game and continues to impress.

Forwards:

Daniel Udoh (F) is playing in one of the best offensive sides in the division and is in fantastic form. Next up is Adam Armstrong (F), who could benefit from a change of manager and remains the Saints’ focal point. Finally, Ollie Palmer (F) will be at the focal point of Swindon’s attack, with secure minutes as a result of suspensions elsewhere.

Club Picks

My first team pick is Salford. I think they will have too much quality for Cambridge at home. Chesterfield also have a good home fixture and are in excellent recent form. Southampton might be overlooked after sacking their manager but face a poor Sheffield Wednesday side. Finally, Bolton are always a top-quality option.

DANNY G SAID…

Goalkeepers

I really like Ivor Pandur (G) with Hull improving at the back. George Wickens (G) has six clean sheets to his name so far this season. Finally, Sam Walker (G) plays for a Bradford side that is strong at home and Burton don’t score many in away games.

Defenders

Jack Tucker (D) has been racking up clearances this season and plays a Bromley side who like to kick it long, so there’s every chance he’ll have plenty to do. Chey Dunkley (D) will more than likely be in my side this week as he plays a poor Accrington team while also boasting impressive clearance numbers. Jeremy Ngakia (D) is my differential pick, notching two goals and one assist so far this season.

Midfielders

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) has nine goals and assists in 14 games and is looking very sharp this season. He will be very highly owned this week. Owen Bailey (M) takes my fancy; he’s been getting into some great positions and has five goals to his name while also contributing with interceptions. Lastly, Imran Louza (M) has been flying in recent weeks, picking up goals and interception points for fun.

Forwards

Yousef Salech (F) plays a Blackpool team that allow the most shots per 90 minutes in the league. Daniel Udoh (F) has 11 goals and assists in 14 games and plays at home. Mason Burstow (F) has seven goals to his name already this season and comes up against a Port Vale side that sit in the relegation zone.

Club Picks

I fancy Chesterfield to get three points at home this week, up against an Accrington side who have only won once away from home. Bolton have made their stadium a fortress with five wins out of seven, so they’re a great pick. Watford are at home and they play a Bristol City side who look depleted with injuries and form.

DAN SAID…

Goalkeepers

My first pick is Teddy Sharman-Lowe (G). Bolton have been better at the back than their clean sheet record suggests. Josh Griffiths (G) has a nice fixture against Oxford this week. The U’s aren’t really known for their attacking style of play and West Brom don’t concede too many at home. My last pick is Joe Whitworth (G). Exeter face a Wigan team that can struggle away from home.

Defenders

Chey Dunkley (D) has multiple routes to points via his goal threat and defensive clearance points. Mickey Demetriou (D) averages over 10 clearances per game, thus has a very high floor. He has a home fixture versus Shrewsbury, so there’s also a good chance of a clean sheet. My last defender pick is Nat Phillips (D). As mentioned above, I really like the home fixture for West Brom this week.

Midfielders

I really like Imran Louza’s (M) fixture this week with Bristol City struggling. He scored two goals in the recent Double Gameweek and is an easy pick. Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) also falls into that category. Bolton are the best team in League 1 and they have a lovely fixture this week. My last midfielder pick is Oliver Norwood (M), who is averaging 9.5 points per game. It feels like a no-brainer.



Forwards

Adam Armstrong (F) has a lovely fixture at home to Sheffield Wednesday. My next striker is Daniel Udoh (F) for Salford. He has racked up two goals, two assists and eight shots on target in his last six. Alassandra Jatta (F) has been in form of late, racking up two shots on target per game in the last six.

Club Picks

My primary team pick this week is Chesterfield. I like the home fixture against Accrington. My second team is Southampton, as their fixture against Sheffield Wednesday is just too good to ignore. Watford and Bradford also appeal with decent home fixtures.