WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 8 team reveal

The FA Women’s Super League (WSL) returns this weekend after the international break, along with the biggest Fantasy game in women’s football – Aerial Fantasy.

Here, last season’s world number 30 and five-time top 100k Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finisher Jono (@FWSL_Jono) provides an analysis of Gameweek 7 and reveals his Gameweek 8 team.

It’s time for WSL Fantasy Gameweek 8 with Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline just around the corner.

GAMEWEEK 7 REVIEW

It was a frustrating Gameweek 7. My team managed 41 points, slightly below the 44-point average.

The big regret came from choosing Maya Le Tissier over Jess Park, a 50/50 call that ended painfully as Park picked up a goal and an assist while Le Tissier blanked. A harsh lesson in following form over fixtures.

There were still positives. Hannah Hampton secured six points and Jess Rose chipped in with another clean sheet. With Alex Greenwood out, she remains a steal at £4.0m. The midfield returned little with three blanks and Mariona Caldentey notching with a modest four points – she played just 59 minutes but picked up three bonus points.

Up top, Alessia Russo delivered a 10-point haul while Khadija Shaw and Aggie Beever-Jones struggled with four and two points respectively.

Beever-Jones’ struggles have become hard to ignore. That’s now five consecutive Chelsea games without a goal, and with so much attacking competition at the club, plus a tough trip to Arsenal next, it’s time to part ways.

GAMEWEEK 8 PREVIEW

I’ve taken decisive action for WSL Fantasy Gameweek 8, bringing in two fresh faces who not only strengthen my starting XI but also open up future flexibility ahead of the potential Aston Villa v Liverpool Double Gameweek in 10 or 11.

Jess Park finally joins the team after last week’s painful miss. She’s been excellent this season, producing four goals and two assists from seven matches, and her attacking numbers underline her form; 1.13 expected goals (xG) and a huge 2.50 xG on target (xGOT) from 13 shots.

The second change is Iman Beney, taking advantage of the freed-up Manchester City slot. Despite limited minutes, she’s impressed with two goals and averages 2.3 shots per 90. At just 4.5m, Beney offers incredible value and is a way into Man City’s attack.

These transfers not only improve my team’s attacking ceiling but also free up £4.8m in the bank, a deliberate move to prepare for the expected Villa and Liverpool double. That extra cash could be vital when the time comes to load up on players from these clubs.

Khadija Shaw wears the captain’s armband this week as she faces Everton, a fixture that looks ideal for her to deliver a big return.

The plan is long-term, but with Park’s creativity, Beney’s energy, and £4.8m sitting ready for future doubles, I’m confident this squad is moving in the right direction.

The deadline is Saturday 11am GMT, so let’s get back on track. Good luck, everyone!

