Dugout Discussion

Everton v Fulham + West Ham v Burnley team news: King benched

8 November 2025 47 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Following on from a dramatic finish in north London, we’ve got two more Premier League matches at 3pm GMT.

It’s not a stellar line-up: it’s 14th v 15th at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and 18th v 17th at the London Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

Changes are few and far between this afternoon but there are a few notable tweaks.

It’s one alteration apiece on Merseyside.

David Moyes makes his first real significant unenforced change since August, with Jake O’Brien losing his ever-present starting record and dropping to the bench.

Tim Iroegbunam comes into the side, so we’ll presumably see James Garner move to right-back.

Thierno Barry gets a chance to make amends for Monday’s horror miss and is again preferred to Beto in attack.

Iliman Ndiaye was passed fit by Moyes yesterday and starts as expected.

Marco Silva’s only alteration is a recall for Sasa Lukic.

Joshua King drops to the bench.

West Ham United, unsurprisingly, are unchanged following their excellent win over Newcastle United last Sunday.

There is one difference from Burnley’s last starting XI: Loum Tchaouna comes in for Josh Laurent. That will likely see the Clarets revert to a back four.

Lyle Foster is on the bench after recovering from illness.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Jimenez, Kevin.

Subs: Lecomte, Muniz, Cairney, Adama, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Castagne, King, Smith Rowe.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Fernandes, Potts, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville. 

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Luis Guilherme, Rodriguez, Magassa, Soucek, Irving, Golambeckis.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming. 

Subs: Weiss, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Edwards, Ekdal, Lucas Pires, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

King

price change predictions
47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Evening all.Would you BB?

    Dubravka/Andersen/King/Truffert

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      You have 2 whole weeks to make up your mind. Relax.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Well, looks like King has been benched this GW..may need a transfer on that one

      Open Controls
      1. Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just a rest I’d imagine, still very young

        Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    United went from title contenders to hopeless to comeback kings in about 15 minutes. United fans are hilarious.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Good attack, bad defence. 5th/6th place is where they’ll be

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Good squad, good schedule, bad manager.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Their first 11 is decent. Their main attack lineup is good. Their squad as a whole is awful. Every time they make those 70 min subs their team goes into the dumpster.

          Dalot, Dorgu, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee. These are the first options United have available on the bench. A single injury to their attackers and their team is crap.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Mount is decent imo. You're right the bench is generally crap

            Open Controls
          2. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Agree with you but outside City, Liverpool, Arsenal are there many other sides with particularly good options coming off the bench?

            I'd imagine a side like Crystal Palace would kill to be able to bring the likes of Mount, Mainoo, Zirkzee & Sesko off the bench.

            Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      7th is the max they will achieve this season unless miraculous great DM coming in Jan transfers window

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Its year 2035. That guy still hasnt gor a haircut.

      Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Could do with a Dubravka hattrick

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hattrick of PK save? I'd take it

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Plus 3 save points

      Open Controls
  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Armband on Pedro. What could possibly go wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      I've got Enzo...I'm seeing a penalty miss and 0-1 wolves

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      2 SOTs and 2 goals

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Be prepared to get trolled

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      I've got Saka captain and it won't surprise me if he starts limping aroung HT to skip the IB.

      Open Controls
    5. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A hat trick missed penalties?

      Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
  5. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Chances of Gyokeres starting or subbing on?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fat

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sam_C (reliable team news leaker) suggested that Ars could have a surprise on their bench today.. not sure what that means but could be Gyokores, hope it's not Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        I didn’t realise Saka was even injured

        Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Jesus perhaps

        Open Controls
    3. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      My bad just checked - it’s 25%

      Open Controls
  6. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bruno or Mbeumo is the best ManU pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      As cheap as possible probably but Bomo is going to Afcon

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bruno has more paths to points

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        People say he plays CDM but I see he’s involved in half the chances his team creates

        Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have both, till 16. Bruno for me will keep ticking along the whole season.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Both here as well. Think the combo is great differential

        Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Cmon Diouf!!

    Open Controls
  8. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    How on earth is Mbeumo so low on the bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      -7 in total for being tackled 4 times, offside twice and a shot off target...

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah it's odd

      Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Info in the Match Centre

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Ridged as always

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Dispossessions and no positive contributions in terms of chances created outside of the goal itself.

      Open Controls
  9. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bruno is so annoying lol

    Would have been Ok with 2 points from Vicario

    Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    barry wastes ndiaye assist

    water is wet

    Open Controls
  11. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    My GW1 pick Ndiaye will surely score again today after I ditched him with WC GW10. Silly me

    Open Controls
  12. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thierno Barry is so bad.

    Open Controls
  13. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Richa with 2 bonus points after such game and yc looool, let’s get rid of that BPS system finally

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Makes zero sense.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.