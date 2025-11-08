Everton v Fulham + West Ham v Burnley team news: King benched

Following on from a dramatic finish in north London, we’ve got two more Premier League matches at 3pm GMT.

It’s not a stellar line-up: it’s 14th v 15th at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and 18th v 17th at the London Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

Changes are few and far between this afternoon but there are a few notable tweaks.

It’s one alteration apiece on Merseyside.

David Moyes makes his first real significant unenforced change since August, with Jake O’Brien losing his ever-present starting record and dropping to the bench.

Tim Iroegbunam comes into the side, so we’ll presumably see James Garner move to right-back.

Thierno Barry gets a chance to make amends for Monday’s horror miss and is again preferred to Beto in attack.

Iliman Ndiaye was passed fit by Moyes yesterday and starts as expected.

Marco Silva’s only alteration is a recall for Sasa Lukic.

Joshua King drops to the bench.

West Ham United, unsurprisingly, are unchanged following their excellent win over Newcastle United last Sunday.

There is one difference from Burnley’s last starting XI: Loum Tchaouna comes in for Josh Laurent. That will likely see the Clarets revert to a back four.

Lyle Foster is on the bench after recovering from illness.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Jimenez, Kevin.

Subs: Lecomte, Muniz, Cairney, Adama, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Castagne, King, Smith Rowe.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Fernandes, Potts, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Luis Guilherme, Rodriguez, Magassa, Soucek, Irving, Golambeckis.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Edwards, Ekdal, Lucas Pires, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent.

