FPL notes: Ndiaye + Alderete injury updates, £5.1m Xhaka shines

4 November 2025 75 comments
A surprisingly entertaining draw at the Stadium of Light brought Gameweek 10 to a close.

Arguably the most influential players for Sunderland and Everton this season, Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), bagged the goals.

The point took the Black Cats into the top four of the Premier League and prolonged their unbeaten home record.

League leaders Arsenal visit Wearside next…

NDIAYE INJURY UPDATE

Ndiaye’s goal was sublime, a jinking run followed by an excellent, controlled finish past Robin Roefs (£4.7m).

Ndiaye is now up to four goals for the season. That’s a tally that only Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) can better among FPL midfielders.

To say he’s making the most of his shots is an understatement: he’s only averaging an effort every 75 minutes in 2025/26, and he’s scored with 50% of his shots in the box.

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by shot-to-goal conversion rate % in 2025/26 (a minimum of 500 minutes)

Ndiaye’s evening ended after an hour, with the Senegalese international hobbling off. Everton’s own social media account provided a positive update straight after full-time but, in the post-match interviews that we’ve seen, David Moyes sounded a bit more cautious.

“Yeah, he just felt… we’re not sure if he was cramping up or he just felt something tightening up. So, we felt it wasn’t worth it to take the risk at the time.” – David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye, in his post-match presser

“We don’t think it’s too much but we don’t know. He was feeling a bit of cramp and one or two other bits and pieces.” – David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye, to Everton’s in-house media

ALDERETE LATEST

Sunderland’s most-selected outfielder, the 5.5%-owned Omar Alderete (£4.1m), was again absent.

Regis Le Bris had said last Friday that the Paraguayan stopper had returned to training but did add that he hadn’t yet been cleared to play through the concussion protocol.

And, when the teamsheets came out, Alderete’s name was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking after the match, Le Bris said that Alderete isn’t even guaranteed to be back for Gameweek 11.

 “We don’t know yet [whether he’ll be fit to face Arsenal], he had a residual symptom, so we have to assess his health.” – Regis Le Bris on Omar Alderete, via the Sunderland Echo

Sunderland were unchanged as a result, with defender Trai Hume (£4.5m) again inverting from right-back into midfield.

A FAIR RESULT?

If ever an ‘xG race chart’ told the story of a game, this is it:

Everton were the dominant side in the opening half an hour, racking up seven shots to Sunderland’s one.

They had an attempt within seconds of kick-off, with James Garner (£5.0m) firing wide. Jack Grealish (£6.9m) owners can count themselves majorly unfortunate: he struck the post from the edge of the area, then supplied an absolute sitter that Thierno Barry (£5.7m) skied from three yards out. That’s the problem with being a creative midfielder in this Everton side: you’ve often got two misfiring strikers, who have combined for one goal this season, on the end of your key pass.

Then, a complete about-turn. Barry’s horror miss almost seemed to deflate Everton, with the energy and aggression of the first half an hour evaporating.

Between minutes 35 and 81, the Black Cats were 17-0 up on shots!

“I think after 30 minutes, I’d have been disappointed if I was only going home with a point. I think after 90, I was quite pleased to have a point.” – David Moyes

Xhaka scored a deflected equaliser as the Sunderland of the first nine Gameweeks returned, and the Everton box came under siege thereafter.

MUKIELE GETS FORWARD

Bertrand Traore (£5.5m) and Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) were bright on the wings, the latter claiming an assist for Xhaka’s strike. Xhaka and Le Fee nearly combined for a second deflected goal.

Dan Ballard (£4.6m) was his usual huge threat from set plays, while Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m) even racked up a couple of attempts, one a big headed chance from a free-kick. With Hume inverting, we saw Mukiele overlapping quite a bit, and the budget defender got forward to supply a chance that Wilson Isidor (£5.6m) snatched – and should have done better with.

While Xhaka’s goal was his only shot of the game, and he didn’t touch the ball in the box once, he did set up a game-high five chances, including Mukiele’s header.

Above: Players involved at the Stadium of Light sorted by most chances created (CC)

No midfielder has created more big chances than Xhaka (five) this season.

DEFENSIVE DUO DELIVER DEFCON

Above: Players involved at the Stadium of Light sorted by defensive contributions

On DefCon watch, Ballard was fortunate to bank points before the defensive contribution totals were revised. Post-FPL cut-off, he dropped down to nine!

Grealish, Xhaka and three-quarters of the Everton backline weren’t too far away, meanwhile.

The excellent Michael Keane (£4.5m) smashed through the required target, however. He’s now on 10 DefCon points for the season, just four behind James Tarkowski (£5.5m). In fact, in terms of amassed defensive contributions in 2025/26, there’s little in it: Keane on 102, Tarkowski on 107.

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Pedro Neto not spotted in today's training session

    https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1985653861495738400?t=ctq6Hy5ahFp6a2d4nTec1Q&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Pedro Neto won't be involved in tomorrow's game vs Qarabag due to a "small issue". Enzo Maresca says he should be fine for Wolves this Saturday

      https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1985682490506301704?t=rL9Trk0JWC7g1yhZIMxniw&s=19

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Maresca on Pedro Neto missing training: "Yes, not a problem just a small issue. We try to protect him. He is not involved in tomorrow's game."

        He confirms he will be available to face Wolves on Saturday.

  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Sadly I had Xhaka on my bench

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      He ruined my week. Condolences

  3. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    A) Enzo
    B) Sarr
    C) Minteh
    D) Other

    Current MIDs: Semenyo Bruno Grealish Kudus (KDH)

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Sarr

      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks, I already have 2 palace players though (Guehi/Mateta) and the fixtures are going to get congested. Enzo has a great fixture next

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yep Enzo for the next two could be good but then need to transfer him out after that or benching him here and there

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which one for medium-long term?
    A. Woltemade > Thiago
    B. Tarkowski > Munoz
    C. Ndiaye > Rice
    D. None of those this week

    1. bobicek92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      all these transfers can wait one week

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Ta

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      B at best

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Are there any articles or data available comparing Enzo playing as a 8 vs a 10?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Want to see this yes. Got him for the next two.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A potential Scout article (ideally not behind a pay wall...)

  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    I'm holding Wolt for now. I'd say B if you are starting Tark regularly.

  7. bobicek92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    What do you think about possible FH in GW 12 to take punt on Salah(c) in the only week in the first half of the season when has a significantly better fixture than Haaland?

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I think with LIV from and his personal form, I'd avoid

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Don’t think if that’s the only reason for FH would be worth it, unless many other parts of the team are significantly stronger by a FH

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      One potential downside of FH12 is it's after an IB

      1. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Good point.

    4. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think most will FH in 13 to avoid the CHE-ARS and CRY-MUN fixtures.
      Imo the best GW(fixture wise) for the HaalandSalah switch(or both) on FH is GW14. Salah has SUN(H) while Haaland has FUL(A).

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        FH13 looks to be my preferred choice, but can all change. The non-FH13 variation is okay to be honest but can go from:

        Pope (EVE)
        Gabriel (CHE) Senesi (SUN) Munoz (MUN)
        Saka (CHE) Mbeumo (CRY) Semenyo (SUN) Sarr (MUN)
        Haaland (LEE) Thiago (BUR) Mateta (MUN)
        Dubravka / Minteh (NFO) 4.0 4.0

        To FH13:
        Kelleker (BUR)
        VVD (WHU) Cash (WOL) Gvardiol (LEE)
        Salah (WHU) Dango (BUR) Rogers (WOL) Gakpo (WHU)
        Haaland (LEE) Thiago (BUR) Mateta (MUN)
        Dubravka / 4.9 4.0 4.0

        Not dead-set on a squad yet, and 13 could still do fine, but the fixtures you can jump on that week are very 'green'.

        Good point about GW12 being right after IB mentioned above.

        1. bobicek92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          49 mins ago

          This is actually very nice team, thanks Hazz!

  8. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Kudus to Enzo (WOL h) this week, then Grealish to Sarr next (for WOL a)? Sounds ok? It means holding Wolt

    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yeah I’m in a similar boat. Gordon to Enzo this week, Kudus to Sarr the one after. Means holding Gyok for two more if fit.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Unfortunately Gyok looks like he's out till TOT earliest.

  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Which transfer should be made first? Assuming Ndiaye isn't injured ofc.

    A) Reijnders > Sarr
    B) VdV > Munoz
    C) Roll

    1FT

    Pope
    Gabriel Timber Senesi
    Saka Gakpo Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
    Haaland Mateta

    Dub VdV Mukiele Guiu

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      AAA

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I would not want to rely on Reijnders as a 7th attacker/starter

  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW10 (952 teams)

    Safety score = 62
    Top score = 103

    82 teams to be removed, 870 teams through to GW11.
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  11. Esraj
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts on Diego Gomez? Scored 4 in the cup and now a brace in the league. Surely, has some goals in him.

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Welbeck
      Mitoma - Rutter - Minteh

      Do you see him keeping any of the above out of the team?

      1. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Depends on whether he keeps scoring. He is a central midfielder so can play there as well instead of Ayari or Baleba.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      The issue for me is he's not a nailed starter. Minteh is the only Brighton midfielder worth considering.

  12. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    which option lads (2ft)
    a. Reijnders + Stach to Caicedo + King (fodder)
    b. Reijnders + Tark to Enzo + Van Hcke/any 4.4 (fodder)
    c. Reijnders + Wolt to Xhaka + JP
    d. Wolt to JP

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      We need to see your team for more context when changing a spot to fodder.

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        team is linked Tony if not too much trouble to look up ty mate

  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Gyokeres out until after November IB

    https://x.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1985680366879826310?t=OnaVL8q1iWyuFS34gJkDuA&s=19

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      That’s my first FT going 🙁

    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Influx in JP and Mateta owners incoming

  14. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Doku ➡️ ?
    A) Rice
    B) Caicedo

    I have 2 Ars defenders & Chalobah if that makes any bearing...

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

  15. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I want Sarr in this week, below is my team and I think the best way to do it would be Donnaruma + Stach out, Petrovic and Sarr in. I have 2FT and 0.6ITB before transfers.

    Donna Dub
    Gab Timber Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Saka Bruno Enzo Semenyo Stach
    Haaland Mateta Obi

    Any other reasonable options? Saka out would be easiest route but having watched back the highlights at the weekend I think I may hold onto him.

    The above transfers would mean 352 each week, when I had hoped to move to 442..

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yeah I'd agree. I don't think you're missing anything wild by dropping to Peteovic.

      Agree Saka is the other potential fall guy but don't think there's any pressure to have to sell.

      No Palace defence is something to note. (Probably for the 442?) Henderson could be an alternative keeper option, but the defenders are so much better due to regular DEFCON.

      Could always keep Enzo for the next two, then downgrade him for the defensive upgrade later?

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks Hazz.

        I really like the Bournemouth fixtures coming up for the mid term. If Enzo doesn’t do the business in the next few games he’ll become a 4.5/5 and move one defender up to a Palace lad - great shout, thank you.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          The tricky thing for Palace defense is that you miss WOL (GW12) unless for a hit, and potentially end up buying vs MUN (GW13).

          But if you Free Hit in GW13, not such a rush - and Palace have BUR in GW14.

          But by that point Palace's fixtures begin to fall off a bit, so anyone else to look at instead? But they're pretty consistently decent so maybe just see how the next couple go anyway.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Munoz also has 3 YCs already 😛

    2. I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        It’s a good team as is, play 442, roll and reassess during the IB.

      • I have no Wirtz
          48 mins ago

          I am saying this because I don’t think you need Sarr now. European midweek exhaustion means for Brighton against Palace, only having Mateta is enough. Having said that, upgrading to a Palace defence should likely be priority next.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            This is valid too. Although I don't feel Senesi & Andersen are need-to-sell's. Stach & Alderete swap won't get you Munoz, so who's the fall guy?

      • El Copo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Who's the best keeper to play every week (not Raya because I'm tripled up on Arsenal)? I'm a Newcastle fan and we're not in good form so not sold on Pope. Sunderland's form won't last either. Sanchez? Donnaruma?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Petrovic

        2. Esraj
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Nothing lasts forever. Get Roefs. He is currently the best pick. Or Petrovic.

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Could FH11 be an option worth considering?

        - Primarily for teams that don't have any Chelsea players this GW
        - don't have the FTs to solve short term issues or move around Arsenal players (e.g. Gyokeres)

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Don't love it.

          Chelsea play in Qarabag (Afghanistan) Wednesday night, which is already a number of hours ahead of UK. The team will land back in the UK Thursday morning. Not sure how likely a proper training session is that day. A days prep vs. WOL (all that's needed tbf). Good on paper, less in practice?

          Everyone should have at least 1 FT to remove Gyokores. (Could even be for Pedro).

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Fair, let's see how he rotates the squad tomorrow. Maresca said they will be back Friday morning (play Wolves Saturday 8pm KO)

            Maresca on rotation:
            It's an important game because it can give us three wins in a row in the Champions League. For sure, we need to rotate some of the players because I think we come back in London at 6am on Friday and then we have a game on Saturday. We will try to adapt and do our best.

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Oh odd, another accounted quote a Thursday return incorrectly.

              https://x.com/AbsoluteChelsea/status/1985684908379939065

              Not actually sure what's true here. Friday sounds more sensible, unless they're ending the game & literally flying immediately home, sleeping on the plane.

              But yeah if it's a Friday return it's not great prep for the Wolves game.

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Quote updated from live presser to corrected transcript

                Old (12:16):
                https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/enzo-maresca-press-conference-live-32806634

                Updated transcript:
                "We will arrive here Thursday morning, six o'clock in the morning. We have a game after Saturday afternoon, Saturday night. But it's the schedule and we're going to try to adapt."
                https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/every-word-enzo-maresca-said-32806810

      • Baron Penguin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        1. Play Kudus or Xhaka
        2. Gyok to Mateta -4

        1. I have no Wirtz
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            If you haven’t sold Kudus yet, last chance for him this weekend. So play him or sell him.

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Play Tark (FUL) or Andersen (eve)?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Tarko

        3. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          Would you do Wolt > JP for free (fixture attack) or downgrade to fodder to load up in Mid and Def?

          Also have Haaland and Mateta

          1. Deer-in-headlights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I went the in between route. I downgraded to Thiago after watching New Castle's last two games.

            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I still have BB to play and so that's not a bad shout. Guiu seems pointless and Kroupi will likely be back on the bench

        4. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          53 mins ago

          Worth giving Pope bre away or dump for Petro or Sanchez?

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Don't waste a transfer on a keeper. Pope still makes saves and they have bodies coming back soon.

        5. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Is Wieffer an option?

          1. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            I'd rather punt early on Gomez.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              If he continues getting regular minutes when Mitoma is back, I might bring him in GW15 (albeit I already have Minteh).

              Not guaranteed. I may just go bargain-bin. E.g. If Potts nails a spot.

              1. Mother Farke
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Yeah, one for the watch list. I was just saying that I'd prefer Gomez over Wieffer, which speaks volumes haha

        6. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          Roll this?

          Pope
          Gab Timber Guehi
          Saka Semenyo Gakpo Caicedo
          Haaland Mateta Woltemade
          Dub Reijnders Senesi Rodon

