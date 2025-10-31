FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

Another busy day of press conferences is ahead of us – and this will be the place to come to get all the big Gameweek 10 team news.

GAMEWEEK 10: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

GAMEWEEK 10 PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) returned to training with the Reds on Thursday, with further assessment to come today to see if he can feature against Aston Villa.

Curtis Jones (groin) and Alexander Isak (groin) will almost definitely miss out.

“Ryan trained with us yesterday. The other two didn’t yet. “As I said many times, in the end phase of the injury, things can slow down a bit or things can go faster. Let’s wait and see where [Isak and Jones] are. “Like I said, Ryan trained with us for the first time yesterday, will train with us today. Then we are going to make the call if he is able to start, yes or no. “The other two are probably 99.9 per cent sure not in the squad [on] Saturday.” – Arne Slot on Messrs Gravenberch, Jones and Isak

Alisson (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are unavailable, while Amara Nallo is suspended.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out, with Eddie Howe unable to offer a return date on Wissa.

Lewis Hall (hamstring) is the closest to a return: Newcastle hope to have him back in training today.

“He’s very close. He hasn’t trained with us yet so hopefully he will be training with us today for the first time. We will see how he looks. I think he’s worked really hard, he’s looked after himself, he looks in really good shape, but then we will have to introduce him back into the squad at the right time.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

Will Osula‘s ankle needs week-to-week monitoring, while Sandro Tonali got through 90 minutes in for Wednesday’s cup win over Tottenham Hotspur as he battles back from an infection.

“I don’t think there’s anything new [injury-wise]. We are still managing Will Osula’s ankle. We will see how he is today, but apart from that, I think we are as we were.” – Eddie Howe

“He looked very good physically. He tired at the end, naturally, because I think he’d given so much, but I think you could see his quality. I was delighted that he was back in the form he was on Wednesday.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

Sven Botman (head wound) was fit enough to make the bench in midweek, alleviating any concerns about a concussion.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler says he expects to have the same squad available for the visit of Leeds United, with only a “small chance” of players returning.

Kauro Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) are “getting closer” to recovery but none of them were deemed fit enough to be involved against Arsenal on Wednesday. James Milner missed that game with a “small muscle injury”.

Mitoma is at least on the grass, with the aim of returning before the November international break.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

