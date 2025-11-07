FPL Gameweek 11 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

Another busy day of press conferences is ahead of us – and this will be the place to come to get all the big Gameweek 11 team news.

There will be as many as 14 Premier League managers facing the media on Friday, hopefully clearing up the lingering concerns we have about flagged players.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key team news updates in this ‘live’ article. Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

For the headline updates from Thursday’s six press conferences, check out this article here.

GAMEWEEK 11: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

GAMEWEEK 11 PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

⭕️ 10am – Arteta

🧿 10.30am – Maresca

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🐺 1pm – Collins

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🔵 1.30pm – Guardiola

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm – Frank

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta, with a wry smile, said he “cannot confirm” that Viktor Gyokeres (muscle) and Gabriel Martinelli (muscle) will miss out this weekend.

“I cannot confirm all of that but you are not far!” – Mikel Arteta when asked if Messrs Gyokeres, Martinelli, Odegaard, Madueke and Havertz would miss out this weekend

It is thought, however, that the pair will remain on the unavailable list, along with Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee) and Kai Havertz (knee).

Previous reports suggested Gyokeres and Martinelli were targeting a return in the north London derby later this month, while they have not been named in their respective national team squads.

Arteta also seemed to give the game away elsewhere in his press conference!

“No, no news. We remain the same and nobody new that can join the squad, so all the same.” – Mikel Arteta on if he had any fresh injury concerns

“Yes, because we haven’t had [our forwards] and now we don’t have Viktor and we haven’t had Kai again for three months, or many other forwards. Unfortunately, that’s becoming something that consistently is happening, so we need those options and what an option to have with Gabi.” – Mikel Arteta on if he sees Gabiel Jesus staying with the club

“Some of them. All of them – I don’t know. There are a lot of things that have to happen in the next two weeks, and everything has to be perfect, but I think we will be very close with most of them to be in a really strong position.” – Mikel Arteta on if he was expecting all/some of this injured contingent to be back after the break

Also absent from Tuesday’s victory over Slavia Prague was Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Martin Zubimendi wasn’t involved in the Czech Republic, either, but just through suspension. He did train on Monday, despite coming off in Gameweek 10 with a muscular issue of his own.

And returning to training on Thursday was long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus (knee).

Arteta gave an update on the Brazilian and Havertz, who is also nearing a comeback.

“I don’t know [when he’ll be back playing]. Now it’s about making the steps day by day in a different surrounding. Obviously, he’s been doing everything on his own; now he’s got players around him, very competitive players around him, and see how he copes with that. But he’s full of energy, I love the reaction of all his teammates when he first joined us, and, yeah, great to have him back.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

“Let’s see how [Havertz] absorbs the load first when he starts to train with us and when he’s done that, obviously we’re going to have to be, especially in the first few weeks, with an eye on him to manage the amount of minutes and when we play him. But when you look at his record and what he’s done in his career, he’s played every single game, he’s almost never been injured and now he has this issue with his knee. It will be resolved and hopefully he will be back to his best.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

LIVERPOOL

Alexander Isak (groin) will return to training for the first time in over a fortnight on Friday, so he could be involved against Manchester City this weekend.

“He will train for the first time today with the team again after being three weeks out. So, I know that I said three weeks ago his pre-season has ended, so now it’s time for us to see where he is, but I have to come back to those words because if you’re three weeks only with the rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels he was [at] three weeks ago. “Our rehab team is doing an incredible job, but you cannot compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. As much as we try to replicate it, that is simply not possible. Again, I have to say, give him some time.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Arne Slot, meanwhile, confirmed that Alisson (hamstring) was on course to return immediately after the November international break. Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) is a little way behind his teammate, however.

“Alisson, for sure [will be back after the November break], and I expect Jeremie back after the international break as well, because we play from November until March! “I don’t expect Jeremie to be fully fit for Forest but with Alisson, we expect this.” – Arne Slot

Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are all unavailable, while Amara Nallo is back from suspension – not that any of them would be troubling the starting XI anyway.

Away from injuries, Slot was asked about his all-new left flank of Andrew Robertson and Florian Wirtz, who both impressed in midweek.

“He started three games in seven days because he also played the [cup] game against Crystal Palace, where I also played a few starters – not many! I had to take him off in the end of the game [on Tuesday] because I felt he was tired, but we have to wait and see. We had recovery the day after. We had a day off yesterday and a two-day lead into City. So, let’s see where he is today.” – Arne Slot on if Andrew Robertson can start again this weekend

“Florian can play in more than only one position. So, he can play off the left, which he did almost all the time in Leverkusen when Xabi Alonso came and introduced this 3-4-3 system or the way you want to call that, and before that he mainly played as a 10 in the 4-3-3. So, I think it’s more about getting him in the positions where he’s good at, than we should be so focused on ‘Is he a 10, is he an 11 or is he an eight’.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

There was praise for Mohamed Salah, too – but not just because of his goalscoring.

“I like what you are saying because I’ve noticed this as well and this is something that helped the team a lot because the main focus is always on players that score a lot of goals. It is always on goalscoring, goalscoring, goalscoring. “It’s very important for us to have Mo scoring goals but it’s also very important for us to have Mo like he played against City last season, where he also scored a goal and assisted and helped the team out a lot in his defensive work. That’s what he also did, like you said, in recent games.” – Arne Slot, when asked about Mohamed Salah’s recent off-the-ball work

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (quad) has joined Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Dario Essugo (thigh) on the sidelines.

“We don’t have an update at the moment. We need to wait still some hours to do all the checks that he needs. But for sure, yeah, at the moment, he is injured. “He is painful, so we need to do all the checks, then we will see.” – Enzo Maresca on Romeo Lavia

Pedro Neto could be back, however. He wasn’t risked in Wednesday’s draw with Qarabag because of a “small issue” but had a “good” session with the physio yesterday and will train today.

“Pedro, he had a session yesterday with the physio outside on the pitch. It was good. Today he will try with us and then we will take the final decision.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto

As for the midweek exertions in Baku, Maresca said his squad were “okay”.

“We are okay. The players rested yesterday and we have a session this afternoon.” – Enzo Maresca on the long journey back from Azerbaijan

Inevitably, the Chelsea boss was asked about rotation after he made seven changes for the draw with Qarabag.

“I said after the Qarabag game that since I joined the club, it is my view to rotate players. No one complains [but] the moment you don’t win games, I can understand that no one agrees. When the rotation is Andrey Santos, Brazil international player, Jorrel Hato, Netherlands international player, Estevao, Brazil international player – it’s not about rotation. They are good, they are talented, they are young. For sure, when they are young, you have to give them the chance to make mistakes to be better. “I think in this moment, football is a bit different compared to years ago in terms of physicality and intensity. For me, personally, it’s impossible to play with the same players, 65 games in one season, Champions League, Premier League. “You need to rotate; this is my personal view.” – Enzo Maresca on rotation

“First of all, at the beginning of the season, with Levi’s [Colwill] injury, for sure we lost, I said many times, in my view, in the way we wanted to play, our best defender, in terms of build-up. From there, we tried to find solutions. We tried to solve problems. We tried to adjust things. We were playing with three at the back in the build-up. We started to play with two at the back in four or five games. We tried to find solutions, different solutions. “Last game, we kept a clean sheet with Trev [Chalobah] and Wes [Fofana]. They just said to me this morning that last year, after 11 Premier League games, we had two clean sheets. This season, after 10 games, we have already four clean sheets. So, I don’t know.” – Enzo Maresca on if centre-half rotation is a problem

Moises Caicedo was one of the players who was meant to be rested in midweek but Lavia’s early injury saw Caicedo come on as a substitute in the eighth minute.

Maresca discussed his options in the ‘six’ role with Lavia and Essugo out.

“Absolutely, yes [it hurts our chances to rotate Caicedo]. “The other day, I think we said already, two or three times, that we have Caicedo, we have Enzo Fernandez, we have Pedro Neto, we have Joao Pedro, they are all players that are not training every day, because of small issues. So if we are able to give them some time off, rest, it’s better. “But in this moment, you see, Moi, the other day, after five minutes, he was on the pitch. In the past, we used Andrey Santos as a six. In the past, we used also Josh [Acheampong] as a six and Reece [James] is playing as a six. But for sure, when you have more options, it’s better.” – Enzo Maresca

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon is a big doubt for the trip to Brentford this weekend, despite being named in the England squad.

The winger came off in the first half of Newcastle’s win over Athletic Club on Wednesday, thanks to the recurrence of a hip problem.

Eddie Howe said on Friday – shortly before Thomas Tuchel’s squad list was published – that there is “every chance” that Gordon will miss out in Gameweek 11.

“It seems like a recurrence of his hip injury that’s been plaguing him in recent weeks. So, we’ll assess that and see what damage he’s done. “We don’t think it’s a serious injury but we’re going to get him scanned and we’re awaiting the results. “Yeah, I think there’s every chance he might miss out on Sunday but we’ll give him every opportunity to be fit.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

On the subject of niggling issues, Will Osula has been advised to take a period of rest to deal with his bothersome ankle problem.

“It’s something that he’s been feeling for a little bit but he’s been functional, he’s been able to train and play. But it was getting to the stage where it was affecting him a little bit more, latterly. “We had a scan and we were awaiting the results, tied in with the game, and the scan just told us to pull back a little bit, so he’ll have a period of rest. Again, it’s not a serious injury. We expect him to be weeks, not any longer.” – Eddie Howe on Will Osula

Yoane Wissa (knee) has joined Tino Livramento (knee) in returning to the grass this week but is looking at a playing comeback on the other side of the international break.

“Yoane is working well. He’s on the grass, he’s building his fitness. I think the knee is feeling good, no problems with that. It’s more a case of looking at his fitness, sharpness, all the things that he’s going to need to put together. “He’s in a good place injury-wise now to really kick on and push his body but we are going to need to give him time to get fit and robust enough, and in a position where he can give his best version of himself for the team. How long that takes is slightly unclear but I’m sure he’ll be worth the wait.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

“I don’t think [the absence of Wissa, Osula and possibly Gordon] will change anything. Yes, we don’t have a lot of support for him, and that’s why I think he’s done very, very well because the focus has been purely on him, and he’s had to take that in his stride. He’s done that really well, big credit to him for that. “It’s up to us to protect him and look after him whenever we can, try to withdraw him a couple of times to keep him fresh and keep his energy.” – Eddie Howe on how the striker injuries will impact Nick Woltemade

Elsewhere, an injury-free Lewis Hall made it off the bench in midweek in what was his first appearance in over a month.

“He’s closer [to a return to the starting XI], definitely. I think it was a really good cameo from Lewis. We have to remember he’s had very, very limited training time so I have to be careful with him. Of course, he’s very much in my thoughts because of the quality of player that he is, but he’s had a difficult period in the last few months. “He’s such an important player, we need him fit for the long term.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

“Dan can play various positions. He’s played left-back for me since he’s been moved there. I think he’s played really well and our results have been very good with him in that position. Dan has always shown that he has got the ability to play both [roles]. Competition for places is there.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

Howe confirmed that the recent illness outbreak has now subsided, meanwhile.