FPL Gameweek 11 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 11 press conferences begin on Thursday, with six Premier League managers set to face the media.

All the key quotes will be in the ‘live’ blog below, which we’ll continually update this afternoon.

The managers of the other 14 Premier League clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday. For the latest from those teams, check out our early Gameweek 11 team news round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 11 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🍷 2pm – Parker

🐝 3pm – Andrews

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ruben Amorim wasn’t asked about the latest team news but we’re not aware of Manchester United having any fresh concerns for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) returned to training last week, with United set to take time with his recovery after so long out.

“There’s no change [to our preparation]. It’s one game every week and then, again, a little bit of luck, because sometimes you have problems with players with knocks. It’s not something that is soft tissues. “So, you never know what is going to happen in the next training. If you play with intensity in training, something can happen, but I think the big reason… of course, we try to do everything well, the big reason is [we have only] one game every week. “You can give one extra day to the players that you know could struggle in the next training. I think that is the biggest reason.” – Ruben Amorim on why United have fewer injuries this season

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

He may not have been included in the Japan squad for the upcoming internationals but Kauro Mitoma (knock) is “50/50” to make the Crystal Palace game this weekend.

“Kaoru is very close to being an option. That’s positive. “Percentage-wise, it’s a 50-50. So, we have to see how he is doing the training sessions, how he is doing today, how he is doing tomorrow and then we will have a look. “Not 100% [ruled out]. Everything is possible in football.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Brajan Gruda (knee) and James Milner (muscle) are still sidelined for the A23 derby but Joel Veltman (calf) is fit.

“After the game against Leeds, we have no new injury concerns. That’s a positive. Another positive is Joel [Veltman] will be back as an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler

“The negatives: James [Milner] still will be out, Gruda still will be missing the game, Jack Hinshelwood is missing the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

The form of Danny Welbeck has led to a clamour for an England call-up, and means the young Greek duo of Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas – priced at £4.8m and £5.3m in FPL respectively – will have to be patient for now. Both players are now getting game-time off the bench, at least.

“When [Kostoulas] first came here, he suffered. He wasn’t ready for the intensity, for the demands we have. And now he’s adapting quickly and he’s doing well. And that’s what I always say: if you show me in training you are ready to play in the Premier League, then of course, you will deserve the chance. And that’s the same for Tommy [Watson], that’s the same for Stefanos. They are progressing well, they’re doing well. And if we see that like consistently and training, then for sure they will get more and more game time.” – Fabian Hurzeler

FULHAM

The Cottagers recovered a whopping six players from injury last weekend, which left only Antonee Robinson (knee) on the sidelines.

The left-back remains Fulham’s only absentee for Gameweek 11.

“He’s getting better, he’s doing his rehab. I see him every single day on the pitch but unfortunately for us, not fully fit to be involved with the squad, with his teammates. He’s there at the beginning of the session but doing individual work every single day. He’s getting better but I cannot give you any timescale right now. Let’s see what’s going to happen after the international break for him.” – Marco Silva on Antonee Robinson

WEST HAM UNITED

Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) remain sidelined but should be back after the international break.

“Both of them improving, starting to work, different stages. Dinos is still individual work and Niclas is progressing with the group, not all the parts of the training sessions. “Now comes the international break; I think after that, I’m positive that everything is going to be okay.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Oliver Scarles (collarbone), Lukasz Fabianski (back) and George Earthy (hamstring) are also unavailable.

Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, reported some other “knocks” but didn’t name any names.

“Some of them, unfortunately! After a football match, there are always knocks, there are always problems that we have to deal [with] during the week. Let’s see. We still have tomorrow, let’s see who is available for the match.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on if any of his other players have injuries

Away from injury news, there was qualified praise for £4.4m midfielder Freddie Potts after his start last weekend.

“I think he played really, really good. He did a fantastic match. He was balanced, almost all his actions were accurate, and he did what the team needed in the moment: the balance, his presence in the middle of the park. But he played one game. Freddie played one game. Okay, he played 100 games [in the Football League]. That’s what made Freddie. Now, I think he is a good option for us. But he played one game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Freddie Potts

The new West Ham boss continued to dish out the plaudits to El Hadji Malick Diouf (“a diamond that you have to polish”), Lucas Paqueta (“he has so much to give us”) and Callum Wilson (“gave us a presence”).

BRENTFORD

It seems to be all quiet on the team news front at Brentford, with the names below far from established regulars.

Benjamin Arthur (knee) is back in training, while Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Milambo underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction on Tuesday and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

Dasilva is nearing the end of the road in his own recovery from an ACL injury. The midfielder is back on the grass, with a return to team training pencilled in for December.

Arthur’s absence has been a much shorter one; he’s only been sidelined since the EFL Cup fourth round.

BURNLEY

Scott Parker said he had no major concerns for the trip to West Ham United.

Hjalmar Ekdal should recover after taking a blow to the face in training.

“No new injuries. We had a little incident yesterday with Hjalmar but should be fine really, just a bit of a black eye from training. Other than that, everyone is fit.” – Scott Parker

Lyle Foster is fit and has “trained in full this week”, having missed out last weekend due to illness.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are long-term absentees.