FPL Gameweek 11 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

6 November 2025 67 comments
The Gameweek 11 press conferences begin on Thursday, with six Premier League managers set to face the media.

All the key quotes will be in the ‘live’ blog below, which we’ll continually update this afternoon.

The managers of the other 14 Premier League clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday. For the latest from those teams, check out our early Gameweek 11 team news round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 11 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ruben Amorim wasn’t asked about the latest team news but we’re not aware of Manchester United having any fresh concerns for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) returned to training last week, with United set to take time with his recovery after so long out.

“There’s no change [to our preparation]. It’s one game every week and then, again, a little bit of luck, because sometimes you have problems with players with knocks. It’s not something that is soft tissues.

“So, you never know what is going to happen in the next training. If you play with intensity in training, something can happen, but I think the big reason… of course, we try to do everything well, the big reason is [we have only] one game every week.

“You can give one extra day to the players that you know could struggle in the next training. I think that is the biggest reason.” – Ruben Amorim on why United have fewer injuries this season

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

He may not have been included in the Japan squad for the upcoming internationals but Kauro Mitoma (knock) is “50/50” to make the Crystal Palace game this weekend.

“Kaoru is very close to being an option. That’s positive.

“Percentage-wise, it’s a 50-50. So, we have to see how he is doing the training sessions, how he is doing today, how he is doing tomorrow and then we will have a look.

“Not 100% [ruled out]. Everything is possible in football.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Brajan Gruda (knee) and James Milner (muscle) are still sidelined for the A23 derby but Joel Veltman (calf) is fit.

“After the game against Leeds, we have no new injury concerns. That’s a positive. Another positive is Joel [Veltman] will be back as an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler

“The negatives: James [Milner] still will be out, Gruda still will be missing the game, Jack Hinshelwood is missing the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

The form of Danny Welbeck has led to a clamour for an England call-up, and means the young Greek duo of Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas – priced at £4.8m and £5.3m in FPL respectively – will have to be patient for now. Both players are now getting game-time off the bench, at least.

“When [Kostoulas] first came here, he suffered. He wasn’t ready for the intensity, for the demands we have. And now he’s adapting quickly and he’s doing well. And that’s what I always say: if you show me in training you are ready to play in the Premier League, then of course, you will deserve the chance. And that’s the same for Tommy [Watson], that’s the same for Stefanos. They are progressing well, they’re doing well. And if we see that like consistently and training, then for sure they will get more and more game time.” – Fabian Hurzeler

FULHAM

The Cottagers recovered a whopping six players from injury last weekend, which left only Antonee Robinson (knee) on the sidelines.

The left-back remains Fulham’s only absentee for Gameweek 11.

“He’s getting better, he’s doing his rehab. I see him every single day on the pitch but unfortunately for us, not fully fit to be involved with the squad, with his teammates. He’s there at the beginning of the session but doing individual work every single day. He’s getting better but I cannot give you any timescale right now. Let’s see what’s going to happen after the international break for him.” – Marco Silva on Antonee Robinson

WEST HAM UNITED

Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) remain sidelined but should be back after the international break.

“Both of them improving, starting to work, different stages. Dinos is still individual work and Niclas is progressing with the group, not all the parts of the training sessions.

“Now comes the international break; I think after that, I’m positive that everything is going to be okay.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Oliver Scarles (collarbone), Lukasz Fabianski (back) and George Earthy (hamstring) are also unavailable. 

Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, reported some other “knocks” but didn’t name any names.

“Some of them, unfortunately! After a football match, there are always knocks, there are always problems that we have to deal [with] during the week. Let’s see. We still have tomorrow, let’s see who is available for the match.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on if any of his other players have injuries

Away from injury news, there was qualified praise for £4.4m midfielder Freddie Potts after his start last weekend.

“I think he played really, really good. He did a fantastic match. He was balanced, almost all his actions were accurate, and he did what the team needed in the moment: the balance, his presence in the middle of the park. But he played one game. Freddie played one game. Okay, he played 100 games [in the Football League]. That’s what made Freddie. Now, I think he is a good option for us. But he played one game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Freddie Potts

The new West Ham boss continued to dish out the plaudits to El Hadji Malick Diouf (“a diamond that you have to polish”), Lucas Paqueta (“he has so much to give us”) and Callum Wilson (“gave us a presence”).

BRENTFORD

It seems to be all quiet on the team news front at Brentford, with the names below far from established regulars.

Benjamin Arthur (knee) is back in training, while Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Milambo underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction on Tuesday and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

Dasilva is nearing the end of the road in his own recovery from an ACL injury. The midfielder is back on the grass, with a return to team training pencilled in for December.

Arthur’s absence has been a much shorter one; he’s only been sidelined since the EFL Cup fourth round.

BURNLEY

Scott Parker said he had no major concerns for the trip to West Ham United.

Hjalmar Ekdal should recover after taking a blow to the face in training.

“No new injuries. We had a little incident yesterday with Hjalmar but should be fine really, just a bit of a black eye from training. Other than that, everyone is fit.” – Scott Parker

Lyle Foster is fit and has “trained in full this week”, having missed out last weekend due to illness.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are long-term absentees.

  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Save FT? 0.6 ITB

    Pope
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo Sarr
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Gulu Rodon Mukiele

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Conners ©
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah looks fine.

      You think Guiu gets decent minutes this weekend with Delap available?

      Taking minutes, DC, etc into account, I'd have Rodon 1st on the bench personally,

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agreed with updating bench order.

        George started in UCL, Delap HT sub and Guiu unused sub. I don't think Guiu will start anytime soon...

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Need to sort him out for my BB. Guess the 5 during Afcon should help.

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Makes sense. Shall switch.

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      That’s a very nice team.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  2. Dragon1983
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Hi - please can someone help me - if you use your free hit, do you lose your accumulated free transfers, or keep them?

    e.g. i have 2 x free transfers for week 11 - if I free hit in week 11 - for week 12 will I have:

    a) Lose them - back to 1 free transfer in week 12
    b) Keep them but don' gain 1 - will have 2 free transfers in week 12
    c) Will gain another 1 - will have 3 free transfers in week 12

    Thank you!

    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      I feel like FPL need to improve their help pages as this gets asked all the time. You will have the same number you have now.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        From the FPL Help page...

        "Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are retained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip."

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      You don't gain or lose FT when you play FH/WC - 2FTs in your case

      1. Dragon1983
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thank you both - much appreciated - I did try FPL help but couldn't find it

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Help -> Rules -> Chips

  3. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    What to do with Kudus

    A) Keep
    B) Sell for -4 for Mbuemo or Szoboslai

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      I don't see why you would take a hit to buy Mbeumo v Kudus/Spurs or Szoboszlai v City this GW.

      1. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He might be out injured.

  4. el polako
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bowen’s haul against Burnley?

    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Nope

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Possible. Improving. At home.

      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Impossible that he hauls, trust me

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Goal and assist absolute max imo

  5. Herger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    They should do something similar to what they do with defcons but for non goalscoring strikers - the likes of Beto/DCL/Sesko to make them more relevant as well and break up the template

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Shots on target?

      1. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Shots missed?

    2. Conners ©
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Assuming the current trend continues, they'll need to do something next season to restore some parity and make forwards viable.

      If you regard Haaland as an exception, the second highest scoring forward is currently being outscored by 7 defenders and 2 GK's.

      A straightforward solution might be to change (reverse) the points awarded for goals... i.e. defenders get 4 points and forwards get 6.

    3. Punned It
        24 mins ago

        Amount of frustration caused fans of teams?

      • Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Reward poor performances?

        1. Conners ©
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          It's more about levelling the playing field.

          Defenders have more routes to points and 2 extra points for a goal.

          Take Micky VDV's 23 point haul. Even with 4 goals and 3 baps, a forward would stlll fall 2 points short of that tally.

    4. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Who should I bench?

      a) Pedro Neto
      b) Paqueta
      c) Thiago
      d) Foden

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        d

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        D.

      3. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

      4. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden

    5. WVA
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Is there a captaincy poll I’m missing or has it been binned because of Haaland?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Makes no sense, even if it still exists. This season we are playing with 10. Or 9 if you also want to include Gabriel.

        1. Warby84
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Getting boring with Semenyo/Gabriel and Haaland..

          Reijnders to Szobo I think this week, getting bored

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Szobo is a great option. A massive upgrade.

            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why not Gravenberch?

          2. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah I wouldn't....only 1g1a for Szobo this season, Reindeers deserves another game on back of his two assists in Europe

            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              As I said, it’s getting boring but I think Liverpool are starting to improve and Szobo seems to be heart of what they are doing, got to take some risk

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        GW11 captaincy poll is up

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Can’t see it for some reason

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Desktop site: poll on LHS

            Mobile site: select three dots at top right and scroll down

            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              just now

              On desktop site but it’s not there, only gw11 chip poll, ahhh just got it to appear, you have to make sure you’re fully zoomed out, thanks mate

      3. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        32 mins ago

        I'm going Mateta. Haaland only scored once v liverpool in the prem. Virgil has his number.

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Very good shout, Mateta will definitely score

          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            15 mins ago

            Really hope so. He is very streaky

    6. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bench boost;

      Dubravka Woltemade Romero Gudmundsson?

    7. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Here's a sobering thought previously posted I'm surprised it received no comments
      If you had the current team of the season from the start but with Senesi instead of Calafiori due to players from one club limit .
      Plus captained Haaland for every game
      You would be on 822 points the current leader is on 783
      Playing 541 with all chips unused
      Is this the defcon effect ?

    8. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Crazy innit. Life. And the universe. And FPL winners generally having a crazy OR history. The depths of this game aren't so deep.

    9. Teddy10
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hi, would you do A or B?

      A) Reinders (h Liv)
      B) Saka (a Sun) minus 4

      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        only b if you want saka medium-long term ish.

    10. F4L
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      when Mbeumo goes to AFCON, do you think Amad will play his position and then dalot/dorgu start, or cunha move over to the right and bruno plays more advanced with mainoo coming in?

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        *im being stupid, just realised amad is off as well right? i guess cunha will play more advanced then in this time period, kinda back to keeping him for a while again now

      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Amad goes to afcon too (ivory coast) aswell as Mazraoui, so right side really hit. Can see mount joining the 10's with cunha, dalot rwb, dorgu lwb perhaps. Bruno further forward, but then case ugarte/mainoo mid isn't great. It's a big hit tbh.

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          just now

          cheers. yeah sounds like it might be square pegs in round holes for a little bit. although i like the idea of cunha being the more advanced 10 with less defensive responsibility, from an fpl point of view

    11. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gyokeres to Pedro and bench Reinjdeers
      Or save and play Reinjdeers?
      I'm leaning save so I've got 2 transfers after IB

    12. ct mariner
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      What's the priority here - 1FT and 2.1 IB with all chips remaining except WC

      Pope
      Timber - Gabriel - Van De Ven - Rodon
      Saka - Gakpo - Semenyo
      Haaland - JP - Woltemade

      Dubrav - King - Reijnders - Esteve

      Reijnders (bench Rodon) to:
      1. Enzo
      2. Caicedo
      3. Sarr
      4. ??

      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Why not upgrade Rodon instead.

    13. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      At a loss what to do. 0.2 & 2FT. All chips available.
      Kelleher
      Timber Rodon Senesi
      Mbuemo Saka Bruno Semenyo Grealish
      Haaland Mateta
      (Van de Ven - Dorgu _ Guiu)
      Could make 2 transfers with a view to WC in international break or can I get away with holding on WC a little longer?
      Are Grealish & Dorgu my main concerns?

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Was thinking maybe
        Grealish - Enzo
        &
        Dorgu to Truffert, Cash or Richards

    14. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do you think James starts at the weekend.l?

      Not sure if I should bring him in or roll.

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I tihnk he'll start but whats the rest of your team like?

      2. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he’ll start. Worth a gamble

    15. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Best option here? Targeting WOL is tempting…

      A) Woltemade -> Pedro
      B) Pope & Alderete -> Sanchez & Chalobah
      C) Pope, Alderete & Woltemade -> Sanchez, Chalobah & Pedro
      D) Save FT

      Pope
      Timber, Senesi, Richards
      Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr
      Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

      Dubravka, Rodon, Xhaka, Alderete
      Bank 0.8m, 4FT, FH left

    16. Ribus
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Woltemade & Gordon ->

      1) Pedro
      2) Wellbeck
      3) Thiago

      A) Rice
      B) Caicedo
      C) Enzo
      D) Minteh

      1. Ëð
        • 10 Years
        just now

        1A. Although I would be hesitant to ship Woltemade

    17. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good to save this week or should I be looking to ship out Kudus, or something else?

      Pope
      Gabriel, Timber, Munoz
      Semenyo, Kudus, Eze, Gakpo
      Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

      Dubravka, Reijnders, Gudmundsson, Esteve

      1FT, £1.7m ITB

