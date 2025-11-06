Gordon, Gyokeres, Isak: The early FPL Gameweek 11 team news

Ahead of the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday, our early Gameweek 11 team news round-up provides an overview of the latest injury situation at all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

Reports suggest Viktor Gyokeres (muscle) and Gabriel Martinelli (muscle) are targeting a return in the north London derby later this month, with the implication being that they’ll miss out this weekend.

Both players were missing from training on Monday and then the matchday squad the following day, with Mikel Arteta saying he was “concerned” about the Swedish striker.

Gyokeres isn’t in Graham Potter’s first Sweden squad, either.

Also absent from the training ground was Kepa Arrizabalaga, who then sat out Tuesday’s victory over Slavia Prague.

Martin Zubimendi wasn’t involved in the Czech Republic, either, but just through suspension. He did train on Monday, despite coming off in Gameweek 10 with a muscular issue of his own.

Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain on the unavailable list.

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Buendia (foot) and Youri Tielemans (calf) have returned to training this week, with the latter back involved after two months out. It’s not clear whether the Belgian will feature against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday or indeed Bournemouth three days later.

Andres Garcia (unspecified) is still “weeks” away.

Tyrone Mings (hamstring) has joined the injury list, too, and may be out until 2026.

Loanee Harvey Elliott will return in Gameweek 11: he couldn’t face his parent club last weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries had a clean bill of health going into the defeat at Manchester City.

Tyler Adams, Alex Jimenez and Antoine Semenyo all seemed to be struggling at some point in the game but the former said after full-time that he had only suffered a “knee-to-knee… impact”.

They have since been sighted in training, so we’re assuming all is fine.

BRENTFORD

Keith Andrews said last Friday that Benjamin Arthur (knee) “should be fit” for this weekend.

Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) are longer-term absentees.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kauro Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee) and James Milner (muscle) all failed to feature against Leeds United last weekend.

Fabian Hurzeler did say that Mitoma was “back on the pitch” and a possibility to recover before the November international break. This is the last Gameweek before that.

However, he’s not been included in the Japan squad for the upcoming internationals.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

BURNLEY

Lyle Foster missed the defeat to Arsenal because of illness, so there’s a good chance he’ll be back in contention for the clash with West Ham United.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are long-term absentees.

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca gave us an update on Cole Palmer (groin) on Tuesday.

“We hope so but with Cole, we try to plan, we try to schedule, you know, at the beginning. Then we need to review that. So, in this moment, we go day by day with Cole. He’s still apart, he’s not taking any sessions with the team.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Tuesday, about Cole Palmer potentially returning against Barcelona in late November

The Gameweek 12 trip to Burnley precedes that clash with Barcelona and, if reports are to be believed, that is a target for Palmer to get minutes of some variety.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto wasn’t risked in Wednesday’s draw with Qarabag because of a “small issue”.

Romeo Lavia came off during that game with a quad injury.

“Yeah, we feel very ashamed especially for him because he’s not able to be fit for a long, long period. We will see now as it’s too early to understand what kind of injury. Hopefully it’s not a big injury. “No [it’s not his hamstring], I think it’s a quad injury.” – Enzo Maresca on Romeo Lavia, speaking on Wednesday

Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Dario Essugo (thigh) will remain sidelined this weekend.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Adam Wharton (illness) is available again, while long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee) is back in training.

Both will be involved against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, albeit with Riad only there to make up the numbers.

Rio Cardines (abductor) has a minor issue, so will sit out the visit of the Dutch side.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are still unavailable, too.

“Adam [Wharton] is back. To be honest, I think he’s not 100% right now – his fever was too high and he was laying in his bed – but it’s good now to be back in the rhythm, in the training sessions, and then let’s see how many minutes he gets tomorrow. “[Riad’s return] is the best news: yesterday he was allowed to train with the team, and he had yesterday’s session and today’s session. “He will be in the matchday squad tomorrow. We have one spot free. I spoke to him, and it’s just wearing the shirt and having the Selhurst atmosphere. He won’t get minutes, to be honest, but it’s just being involved in the matchday squad again. “Now it’s to build him up step by step. He needs now training rhythm and playing a few minutes with the Under-21s to get back into the game rhythm. No pressure on him – no rush. The most important thing is he really goes step by step to his top level, and he will get all the support.” – Oliver Glasner, speaking on Wednesday

EVERTON

Iliman Ndiaye hobbled out of Monday’s draw with Sunderland.

Although initial suggestions were that he was suffering only cramp, David Moyes admitted after full-time that the Toffees were “not sure if he was cramping up or he just felt something tightening up” and that they “don’t know” for certain.

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/hernia) remain out.

FULHAM

The Cottagers recovered a whopping six players from injury last weekend, which left only Antonee Robinson (knee) on the sidelines.

Surgery shouldn’t be necessary for the American defender but he remains out for the time being.

LEEDS UNITED

Jayden Bogle was forced off in the defeat at the Amex last Saturday but only because of illness and against his wishes, so he should be fine.

Of more concern will be Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a muscular injury in the same game.

Wilfried Gnonto (hernia) was back in training last week and a possible option for the bench in Gameweek 10 but didn’t feature.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are all unavailable this weekend.

Arne Slot hinted on Monday that Alexander Isak (groin) could be back for Gameweek 11, however. The striker wasn’t training ahead of the Real Madrid game but Slot said “maybe he can be involved in the squad” to face Manchester City.

Isak has since been called up by Sweden for the November internationals.

Amara Nallo is back from suspension – not that he’ll be troubling the starting XI or even the matchday squad.

MANCHESTER CITY

Mateo Kovacic (ankle) rejoined the injury list last weekend and will be out “for a while”.

Rodri wasn’t involved against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, with Pep Guardiola not taking any risks with the midfielder.

“No, it’s nothing dangerous or I would say big but still has not… more caution than anything else.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri, speaking on Wednesday

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez (knee) has returned to training recently but he didn’t feature for Manchester United last weekend.

The defender has been on the sidelines for eight months and needs time to build his fitness.

United, so far as we’re aware, don’t have any other major concerns.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon came off in the first half of Newcastle’s win over Athletic Club on Wednesday, thanks to the recurrence of a hip problem.

“I’ve not spoken to him and I haven’t really had a full rundown from the medical team. It seems like a recurrence of the hip injury that’s been plaguing him in recent weeks. “So, we’ll assess that and see what damage is done.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon, speaking on Wednesday

Talking of niggling issues, Will Osula (ankle) withdrew from the matchday squad late on.

“We’ve just been in discussions with him at length about his ankle in the last few days as to whether he’s fit enough to actually perform to the level we need and that he’s comfortable with. “After a discussion, we felt it was better to withdraw him and try and get his ankle 100% right.” – Eddie Howe on Will Osula, speaking on Wednesday

Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out but Livramento was seen back on the grass earlier this week.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Douglas Luiz (hamstring) seems to have joined the Forest injury list, with the midfielder definitely out of Thursday’s clash with Sturm Graz.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (dead leg) is also out of that game but could yet return for Sunday’s meeting with Leeds United.

“Douglas Luiz is going to receive treatment. That is not likely to be a quick situation; we are waiting on more news. “Callum is hopefully going to be slightly easier. He won’t be for this game, but we will see how it goes for the weekend.” – Sean Dyche, speaking on Wednesday

Sean Dyche last week gave Chris Wood (knee) a chance of being fit for Gameweek 11 but, in his latest press conference, the Forest boss seemed to suggest that he may be given the time to further recover over the international break.

“The international break is going to be important for a few players, to give them more of a chance to get fit. Woody is making good progress.” – Sean Dyche, speaking on Wednesday

Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle), Ola Aina (hamstring) and Angus Gunn (knee) also remain out.

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete (concussion) missed his second successive league match on Monday night.

Regis Le Bris said after that match that Alderete still had a “residual symptom” and that he “didn’t know” whether the centre-back would be fit to face Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain on the injury list but Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) are both closing in on returns; it remains to be seen if the visit of the Gunners comes too soon.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Mohammed Kudus (knock) sat out Tuesday’s win over FC Copenhagen, despite Thomas Frank saying a day earlier that the winger was likely to be fit for that game.

Both player and manager gave vague updates on matchday, which you can read here.

Lucas Bergvall (concussion) will be unavailable in Gameweek 11, meanwhile.

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) are still sidelined.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo said last Friday that the injuries suffered by Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) are of the short-term variety but both will likely miss out this weekend.

Oliver Scarles (collarbone) and George Earthy (hamstring) remain unavailable.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty (knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) joined the injury list ahead of last weekend’s defeat to Fulham, with the club since confirming that Gomes will be out until 2026.

Doherty will also still be unavailable in Gameweek 11.

Emmanuel Agbadou serves a one-match ban this weekend.

Leon Chiwome (knee) is still unavailable.