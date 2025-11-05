Scout Notes

FPL notes: Kudus injury, Gakpo at risk + Szoboszlai on FPL radar

5 November 2025
Rocky7
Having already looked back on Arsenal’s latest win to nil, we now turn our attention to the two other Premier League clubs who were in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

We’ll cover the key Fantasy takeaways from both of their victories in these Scout Notes.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
LiverpoolReal Madrid (h)1-0 winMac AllisterSzoboszlai
Tottenham HotspurCopenhagen (h)4-0 winJohnson, Odobert, van de Ven, PalhinhaSimons, Kolo Muani, Palhinha, Romero

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW10’s starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other notable players
Liverpool10Mamardashvili (90), Bradley (90), Konaté (90), Van Dijk (90), Robertson (88), Szoboszlai (90), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (78), Salah (90), Ekitiké (78)Wirtz (88), Jones (12), Gakpo (12), Kerkez (2), Chiesa (2)
Tottenham Hotspur6Vicario (90), Porro (90), Van de Ven (90), Bentancur (90), Sarr (90), Kolo Muani (73)Romero (73), Udogie (73), Johnson (55), Simons (61), Odobert (80); Palhinha (29), Spence (17), Richarlison (17), Danso (17), Scarlett (10)

ARE LIVERPOOL BACK?

After some modest improvement against Aston Villa, Liverpool produced a statement win against Real Madrid to suggest that Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and co might be encountering the Reds at an inopportune time.

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) scored the only goal of the game but in truth, Liverpool could have won this match by three or four. The Reds’ Statsbomb xG was 1.83 (Opta had it even bigger!) to Madrid’s 0.57 but they were once again frustrated by an inspired display from Thibault Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper denied headers from Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) and Hugo Ekitiké (£8.6m) and thwarted Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) and substitute Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) from close range as Liverpool laid siege to Madrid’s goal, with nine shots on target to the Spaniards’ two.

injury Kudus

WIRTZ IN, GAKPO OUT

After their 2-0 win over Villa in Gameweek 10, Arne Slot made only one change for the visit of Xabi Alonso’s side, electing to bring in Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) for Gakpo. The German played off Gakpo’s usual left flank, rather than in the hole:

Wirtz appears to be better suited to the less relentless Champions League, so quite whether he keeps his place for the clash of the titans with Manchester City remains to be seen.

As Slot said, the German still needs time to adapt.

“I’ve said it many times and I can say it one more time, but it is all up to everyone else to have a different opinion or the same opinion as I have. If you come from a different league and you have to play every two days and there are so many away games need to be played against certain styles of play, you need to adapt to that. 

“That goes almost for everyone, let alone for a player that’s 22. I think he’s working incredibly hard to adapt as soon as he can and he has been so unlucky throughout his career here at Liverpool because even today he created so many chances for the team. But the goal we scored wasn’t an assist or a goal from him.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Still, this was one of Wirtz’s best, if not the best, run-outs in a Liverpool shirt. Gakpo looks more at risk in Gameweek 11 than he has for a while.

Now, can Wirtz build on this display, something he failed to do after a similarly impressive performance against Eintracht Frankfurt last month?

SZOBOSZLAI ON FPL RADAR AFTER ANOTHER SUPERB DISPLAY

Arguably the star performer on the night – as he has been all season – was Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m). The midfielder impressed with his set-piece delivery, providing a superb whipped free-kick from which Mac Allister scored.

But he also had five shots of his own from his ’10’ role, four of which were on target. No one had more shots at Anfield:

Szoboszlai should have scored with the effort below – another inspired Courtois block – but he’s taking up some really threatening positions from his ’10’ role, and there is a definite conversation to be had about his FPL potential for the favourable fixture swing in Gameweek 12.

Salah, meanwhile, is starting to show a return to the form that may soon have FPL managers working out whether it is worth bringing him back before the Africa Cup of Nations – and if so, how the hell to do it.

If Salah proves too expensive for many, Szoboszlai could be the answer. Factor in the security of starts, the set plays, assist potential and occasional DefCons, along with the added goal threat, and the Hungarian is starting to look appealing.

BRADLEY PRAISED

A second successive clean sheet bodes well for Liverpool, who will gain confidence from having kept Vincius Jr and Kylian Mbappé quiet.

“I think he [Mbappé] scored three against Kairat Almaty. I don’t think you can ever control these two completely but you can do a few things well. But, I even saw today, the biggest chance they got was when Vinicius played the ball towards [Jude] Bellingham because they have more than only these two – they have all very good players. It is difficult to control them completely because Kylian Mbappé was more than a few times in dangerous zones, but I think we did almost the maximum you can do against these two individuals.” – Arne Slot on Liverpool’s defence

Conor Bradley (£5.0m) challenged Szoboszlai for the Man of the Match award. The full-back is starting to get regular starts for Slot and was superb against Madrid.

He’ll still have a long way to go to convince FPL managers he’s worth a punt, however, lacking the game-time security and DefCon potential of van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté (£5.4m).

“Conor was outstanding. It was very nice. Last season, he was outstanding against Real Madrid but he had to go off after 80 minutes because of an injury. Now, three days after he played 90 minutes against Villa, he again played 90 minutes with incredible intensity against Vinicius. 

“I told the players before the game, they have scored 26 goals in La Liga and Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius have 24 goal contributions together. So if you want to have any chance of winning a game, you should defend your set-pieces well because that’s a way teams score, but great individuals can score goals as well and these two definitely can. Conor defended very good against Vinicius.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

INJURED KUDUS MISSES OUT

Thomas Frank had a bit of a reputation at Brentford for providing overly optimistic team news updates, only for an injury to be more serious than he initially stated.

True to form, the Spurs boss said on Tuesday that he was positive that Djed Spence (£4.5m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) would recover from knocks to face Copenhagen the following day.

Come matchday, Spence was on the bench and Kudus was absent entirely.

Both player and manager offered very brief updates on Kudus’ fitness on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Kudus couldn’t make it. He’s got a knock. Djed is ready but it’s positive that Destiny [Udogie] can start.” – Thomas Frank ahead of kick-off on Wednesday, via Football London

“It’s getting better, yes.” – Mohammed Kudus when asked if he would be fit for Gameweek 11

TOP SCORER VAN DE VEN!

Six goals in 15 appearances in all competitions. That’s the sort of goalscoring return that attacking midfielders, and a lot of strikers, would be content with.

But that record belongs to Micky van de Ven (£4.8m), Spurs’ leading scorer in 2025/26!

Set pieces have been his main source of returns but Wednesday’s goal was something different entirely. Picking the ball up on the edge of his own box, he dribbled the length of the field before finishing well to put Spurs 3-0 up.

A “STEP FORWARD” – NOW TO AVOID TWO BACK

This was a much better display from Spurs, albeit against limited opposition in FC Copenhagen.

Xavi Simons (£6.7m) was very good, supplying the assist for Brennan Johnson‘s (£6.7m) opener and supplying two sitters that Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) spurned.

His four chances created were the most in the game:

injury Kudus

Kolo Muani at least did brilliantly to tee up Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) for Spurs’ second goal, while defensive-minded duo Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Joao Palhinha (£5.5m) – despite their side being down to 10 men thanks to Johnson’s second-half red card – somehow found themselves upfield to combine for the fourth goal of the match.

Substitute Richarlison (£6.5m) couldn’t catch a break: he saw a late header and a penalty hit the underside of the bar and bounce out.

The challenge for Xavi and Spurs now: consistency. The win over Man City preceded a home defeat to Bournemouth. A fine victory at Everton was followed by two defeats to nil.

Tuesday may have been “a step forward” but you wouldn’t put it past the Lilywhites to take two steps back and trip over their laces this weekend.

“I think it was a step forward. I liked what I saw from Brennan, it was classic Brennan, running in behind. I really liked the assist from Xavi, very good assist from Xavi. So happy that it was a goal from Brennan, assist from Xavi. I liked bits from Wilson, and also of course he scored. I think Kolo looked like a handful, in many situations. He could easily have scored one or two goals maybe in the end. I think all of them have much more to come. But it was definitely a step forward.” – Thomas Frank on his attack

48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Missing quote above the line "Kolo Muani at least did brilliantly to tee up Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) for Spurs’ second goal, while defensive-minded duo ..."

  The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Fwiw, Fan Team have now priced up the players for their stand alone GW11 game. Pedro is clear top of the list at an FPL equivalent of 12.9m and they'll probably have him about the same price next week. I actually agree with that price in isolation (imagine he played Wolves and Burnley week in, week out until May) and I'm going to find it hard to overlook a player who comes at a 5.5m discount.

    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      A start tonight isn't ideal, mind! I suspect he may get 45 mins and then Maresca takes him off.

      FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        36 mins ago

        Not great for Reece James enjoyers either!

        Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Yeah, quite surprised at some of that line-up.

    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      They do that every week. Means nothing. I don't really rate JPedz based on his underlyings.

  Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Taken a risk and gone Bowen over Pedro. FH pencilled in GW13 and I have the wildcard in hand.

    Don’t get me wrong, the midfield is naff but it’s not wildcard worthy until GW15 onwards. Wish I had Gomez over Rutter!

    Thoughts? 0FT’s, 3.1ITB.

    Donnarumma
    Timber Cucurella Munoz
    Gakpo Semenyo Minteh Rutter
    Haaland Mateta Bowen

    Valdimarsson Rodon Carvalho Acheampong

    FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      It will do just fine! I like the idea of Wildcarding in gw16 and taking out any AFCON related issues.

  Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best option here? Targeting WOL this week is tempting…

    A) Save FT
    B) Woltemade -> J Pedro
    C) Pope & Alderete -> Sanchez & Chalobah
    D) B + C

    Pope
    Timber, Senesi, Richards
    Saka, Mbeumo, Sarr, Semenyo
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dubravka, Rodon, Xhaka, Alderete
    Bank 0.8m, 4FT, FH left

    FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      A roll away!

  thornabydemon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    I notice that Gravenberch is never in the conversation in terms of Liverpool options, why is that?

    FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      His DM status! Will the DM's continue this? Probably not 🙂

      thornabydemon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        But if we focus on actuals and not potentials, he is one of the cheapest liverpool options and second only to Salah for points so his emission seems naive.

        I too have dismissed the longevity of DefCon points, but they show no sign of easing up and it's clearly caught out the great and good look at the teams/points.

      Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I rather have Grav than Gakpo because i think hell get more points.

        Theres a clear shift this season from all premier league teams towards having a box crashing attacking DM

        We are ten games in now, its showing no sign of slowing

        Rice, Xhaka, Caicedo, Grav and more.
        We should all have two or three in our teams and stop chasing the traditionals like Gakpo, Eze, Mbeumo, Sarr, Gordon etc

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have a midfield full of traditionals and not changing any time soon.

          Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      He is now!

      Open Controls
  SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Best third ARS player to bring? (Already have Gabriel & Saka)

    A) Raya (instead of Vicario)
    B) Timber (instead of Porro)
    C) Calafiori (instead of Porro)

    * If I go with A then next week I can bring in VVD instead of Porro

    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

A

      A

    mookie
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      GW13 Sun CHE(A)
      GW14 Wed BRE(H)
      GW15 Sat AVL(A)

      Will Timber and Calafiori start all 3? I don't think so, but what do I know.

      If you FH in GW14, then it's a different matter. I would expect Arteta to play his best lineup against CHE and AVL.

      Open Controls
      White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree with this I am planning to bench Timber in GW14 I think, if any indication that he could get a cameo only.

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rice

  theshazly
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gabriel Guehi ( Diouf / Mukiele )
    Saka Semenyo Mbuemo Enzo Sarr
    Haaland Thiago ( DCL )

    Captain :

    Haaland
    Saka
    Enzo

    Which combo to play from :

    A ) Diouf
    B ) Thiago
    1 ) Pope
    2 ) Dub

  FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    CL fantasy:

    Captain Haaland (BVB) or Martinez (KAI)?

    mookie
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd be very tempted to captain Martinez.

    Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      are we sure martinez will start? Go him if you think he does. Can you advise me in any way- I will post below...

  Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best Gyokeres replacement to go with Haaland and Mateta?

    A) J. Pedro
    B) Thiago
    C) Welbeck

    Cheers.

    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm going A

      Open Controls
    White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Short term arguably A, longer term I think B.

      Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Was about to add that Pedro is probably good for the next four games

  Wolverine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    34 mins ago

    CL fantasy

    Bench 3 from:

    Haaland
    Oshimen
    Estevao
    Pepe
    Dumfries
    Di Marco
    Yamal
    Renato Veiga

    PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Renato, Estevao, Pepe

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hope all goes well.

    My obvious choice is to roll, or would you move Romero on or something else?

    1 FT, £1.3m itb.

    Raya Dúbravka
    Gabriel Chalabah Romero Senesi Mukiele
    Mbeumo Semenyo Eze Sarr Reijnders
    Mateta Haaland Woltemade

    Richm
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Reijnders to Enzo?

    sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Roll imo

  Richm
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start 2
    A woltemade
    B Semenyo
    C minteh
    Starting Guehi and senesi is on the bench.

    sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

ab

      ab

      Richm
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Donnarumma
    Calafiori, Timber, Senesi
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Kudus
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dúbravka / Van de Ven, Rodon, Dewsbury-Hall

    Richm
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Kudus out?
      But probably not for a hit.

  Questions for Zophar's GW11 Q&A article

zøphar
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 11 Q&A! Send them in

    Answers will be posted in a separate article

    Flynny
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      As below. Why are the best gyorkeres replacement?

      Assuming many have haaland and mateta

      Do we down grade gyorkeres to pedro or thiago 343

      Or go for a fodder 3rd striker - with a view to ploughing funds into defence / midfield....this may mean a slightly weaker team this week. Thanks

      Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/05/4-of-the-best-gyokeres-replacements-in-fpl

  Flynny
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    What move would you make here with 1ft and zero cash. Thanks

    A.....gyorkeres to guiu / kroupi. Play 442 this week and plough funds into defence / mid next week

    B.....gyorkores to pedro / thiago / welbeck

    Raya
    Gabriel senesi burn richards (rodon)
    Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
    Haaland mateta (gyorkeres)

    1. Moon Dog
        just now

        A.

        Good opportunity to move to a front 2.

      Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B with Pedro is what I've done, but Welbeck and Thiago are good options too. I just like the Chelsea short-term fixtures more.

    2. Moon Dog
        7 mins ago

        What are your thoughts on Morgan Rogers (6.8m) over this congested winter period?

        Popular player at the start of the season.

      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Hold your FH

        A blank Gw is still possible

        "Palace have followed Arsenal in requesting an extra day to prepare for their EFL Cup quarter-final"

        https://x.com/BBCMOTD/status/1986105532886008129?t=QBznXsiDpJOVJIY-MJBpGA&s=19

      Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lavia crocked already

