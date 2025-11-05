FPL notes: Kudus injury, Gakpo at risk + Szoboszlai on FPL radar

Having already looked back on Arsenal’s latest win to nil, we now turn our attention to the two other Premier League clubs who were in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

We’ll cover the key Fantasy takeaways from both of their victories in these Scout Notes.

The graphics you see in this piece come from our partnership with Statsbomb – and you too can get their data for the Premier League, the Champions League and beyond with a Chief Scout membership!

RESULTS

Team Opponent Result Goals Assists Liverpool Real Madrid (h) 1-0 win Mac Allister Szoboszlai Tottenham Hotspur Copenhagen (h) 4-0 win Johnson, Odobert, van de Ven, Palhinha Simons, Kolo Muani, Palhinha, Romero

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team Changes from GW10’s starting XI Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other notable players Liverpool 10 Mamardashvili (90), Bradley (90), Konaté (90), Van Dijk (90), Robertson (88), Szoboszlai (90), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (78), Salah (90), Ekitiké (78) Wirtz (88), Jones (12), Gakpo (12), Kerkez (2), Chiesa (2) Tottenham Hotspur 6 Vicario (90), Porro (90), Van de Ven (90), Bentancur (90), Sarr (90), Kolo Muani (73) Romero (73), Udogie (73), Johnson (55), Simons (61), Odobert (80); Palhinha (29), Spence (17), Richarlison (17), Danso (17), Scarlett (10)

ARE LIVERPOOL BACK?

After some modest improvement against Aston Villa, Liverpool produced a statement win against Real Madrid to suggest that Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and co might be encountering the Reds at an inopportune time.

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) scored the only goal of the game but in truth, Liverpool could have won this match by three or four. The Reds’ Statsbomb xG was 1.83 (Opta had it even bigger!) to Madrid’s 0.57 but they were once again frustrated by an inspired display from Thibault Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper denied headers from Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) and Hugo Ekitiké (£8.6m) and thwarted Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) and substitute Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) from close range as Liverpool laid siege to Madrid’s goal, with nine shots on target to the Spaniards’ two.

WIRTZ IN, GAKPO OUT

After their 2-0 win over Villa in Gameweek 10, Arne Slot made only one change for the visit of Xabi Alonso’s side, electing to bring in Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) for Gakpo. The German played off Gakpo’s usual left flank, rather than in the hole:

Wirtz appears to be better suited to the less relentless Champions League, so quite whether he keeps his place for the clash of the titans with Manchester City remains to be seen.

As Slot said, the German still needs time to adapt.

“I’ve said it many times and I can say it one more time, but it is all up to everyone else to have a different opinion or the same opinion as I have. If you come from a different league and you have to play every two days and there are so many away games need to be played against certain styles of play, you need to adapt to that. “That goes almost for everyone, let alone for a player that’s 22. I think he’s working incredibly hard to adapt as soon as he can and he has been so unlucky throughout his career here at Liverpool because even today he created so many chances for the team. But the goal we scored wasn’t an assist or a goal from him.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Still, this was one of Wirtz’s best, if not the best, run-outs in a Liverpool shirt. Gakpo looks more at risk in Gameweek 11 than he has for a while.

Now, can Wirtz build on this display, something he failed to do after a similarly impressive performance against Eintracht Frankfurt last month?

SZOBOSZLAI ON FPL RADAR AFTER ANOTHER SUPERB DISPLAY

Arguably the star performer on the night – as he has been all season – was Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m). The midfielder impressed with his set-piece delivery, providing a superb whipped free-kick from which Mac Allister scored.

But he also had five shots of his own from his ’10’ role, four of which were on target. No one had more shots at Anfield:

Szoboszlai should have scored with the effort below – another inspired Courtois block – but he’s taking up some really threatening positions from his ’10’ role, and there is a definite conversation to be had about his FPL potential for the favourable fixture swing in Gameweek 12.

Salah, meanwhile, is starting to show a return to the form that may soon have FPL managers working out whether it is worth bringing him back before the Africa Cup of Nations – and if so, how the hell to do it.

If Salah proves too expensive for many, Szoboszlai could be the answer. Factor in the security of starts, the set plays, assist potential and occasional DefCons, along with the added goal threat, and the Hungarian is starting to look appealing.

BRADLEY PRAISED

A second successive clean sheet bodes well for Liverpool, who will gain confidence from having kept Vincius Jr and Kylian Mbappé quiet.

“I think he [Mbappé] scored three against Kairat Almaty. I don’t think you can ever control these two completely but you can do a few things well. But, I even saw today, the biggest chance they got was when Vinicius played the ball towards [Jude] Bellingham because they have more than only these two – they have all very good players. It is difficult to control them completely because Kylian Mbappé was more than a few times in dangerous zones, but I think we did almost the maximum you can do against these two individuals.” – Arne Slot on Liverpool’s defence

Conor Bradley (£5.0m) challenged Szoboszlai for the Man of the Match award. The full-back is starting to get regular starts for Slot and was superb against Madrid.

He’ll still have a long way to go to convince FPL managers he’s worth a punt, however, lacking the game-time security and DefCon potential of van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté (£5.4m).

“Conor was outstanding. It was very nice. Last season, he was outstanding against Real Madrid but he had to go off after 80 minutes because of an injury. Now, three days after he played 90 minutes against Villa, he again played 90 minutes with incredible intensity against Vinicius. “I told the players before the game, they have scored 26 goals in La Liga and Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius have 24 goal contributions together. So if you want to have any chance of winning a game, you should defend your set-pieces well because that’s a way teams score, but great individuals can score goals as well and these two definitely can. Conor defended very good against Vinicius.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

INJURED KUDUS MISSES OUT

Thomas Frank had a bit of a reputation at Brentford for providing overly optimistic team news updates, only for an injury to be more serious than he initially stated.

True to form, the Spurs boss said on Tuesday that he was positive that Djed Spence (£4.5m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) would recover from knocks to face Copenhagen the following day.

Come matchday, Spence was on the bench and Kudus was absent entirely.

Both player and manager offered very brief updates on Kudus’ fitness on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Kudus couldn’t make it. He’s got a knock. Djed is ready but it’s positive that Destiny [Udogie] can start.” – Thomas Frank ahead of kick-off on Wednesday, via Football London

“It’s getting better, yes.” – Mohammed Kudus when asked if he would be fit for Gameweek 11

TOP SCORER VAN DE VEN!

Six goals in 15 appearances in all competitions. That’s the sort of goalscoring return that attacking midfielders, and a lot of strikers, would be content with.

But that record belongs to Micky van de Ven (£4.8m), Spurs’ leading scorer in 2025/26!

Set pieces have been his main source of returns but Wednesday’s goal was something different entirely. Picking the ball up on the edge of his own box, he dribbled the length of the field before finishing well to put Spurs 3-0 up.

You don't see many goal sequences like this one 🤩 pic.twitter.com/R8Df70lPDR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2025

A “STEP FORWARD” – NOW TO AVOID TWO BACK

This was a much better display from Spurs, albeit against limited opposition in FC Copenhagen.

Xavi Simons (£6.7m) was very good, supplying the assist for Brennan Johnson‘s (£6.7m) opener and supplying two sitters that Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) spurned.

His four chances created were the most in the game:

Kolo Muani at least did brilliantly to tee up Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) for Spurs’ second goal, while defensive-minded duo Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Joao Palhinha (£5.5m) – despite their side being down to 10 men thanks to Johnson’s second-half red card – somehow found themselves upfield to combine for the fourth goal of the match.

Substitute Richarlison (£6.5m) couldn’t catch a break: he saw a late header and a penalty hit the underside of the bar and bounce out.

The challenge for Xavi and Spurs now: consistency. The win over Man City preceded a home defeat to Bournemouth. A fine victory at Everton was followed by two defeats to nil.

Tuesday may have been “a step forward” but you wouldn’t put it past the Lilywhites to take two steps back and trip over their laces this weekend.