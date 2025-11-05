Scout Notes

FPL notes: Saka pen, another Rice assist + a clean sheet record

5 November 2025 85 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Three Premier League clubs were in Champions League action on Tuesday night.

In our midweek Scout Notes, we’ll take a look at how these teams got on, the main talking points and the implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 and beyond.

We start, in this article, with Arsenal.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ArsenalSlavia Prague (a)3-0 winSaka pen, Merino x2Gabriel, Trossard, Rice

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW10’s starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other notable players
Arsenal7Raya (90), Timber (73), Gabriel (90), Saliba (90), Rice (81), Saka (90), Trossard (73)Hincapié (83), Nwaneri (65), Nørgaard (90), Merino (90), Eze (25), Lewis-Skelly (17), White (17); Dowman (17), Harriman-Annous (9)

EZE + CALAFIORI RESTED, SAKA PEN + TWO-GOAL MERINO UP TOP

Arsenal did not rotate quite as much as some may have expected, as Mikel Arteta opted to take no risks against a Slavia Prague side unbeaten at home since December 2024. He had limited options anyway with Viktor Gjökeres (£9.0m) injured and Martin Zubimendi (£5.5m) suspended.

In came Piero Hincapié (£5.4m) for Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) in defence, and Christian Nørgaard and Ethan Nwaneri (both £5.2m) for Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) in midfield. Mikel Merino (£5.9m) was, like last season, once again entrusted with the emergency striker role in Gyokeres’ absence.

Merino did not disappoint, scoring two target-man goals (a close-range shot and a header) from assists by Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and Declan Rice (£6.8m).

“It’s a joy to have him, I always say the same thing. It’s his versatility on the pitch, the things that he can do, it’s his mindset, it’s his leadership, it’s the way he is as a person. Today we are missing a lot of attacking players and we have to find different solutions, he comes in the Champions League and scores two goals.”
– Mikel Arteta on Mikel Merino

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) had scored a penalty awarded by VAR for a handball. Should Gyokeres remain out for Gameweek 11, as seems likely, we can expect a) Merino to start up front at Sunderland and b) Saka to be on spot-kicks.

Calafiori has been an ever-present in the league, but has been rested for the last three Champions League matches, with Arteta seemingly managing the fitness of the Italy international. He came off after 72 minutes in Gameweek 10, his seventh substitution of the season.

Calafiori remains first choice for Premier League matches for now but Hincapié, who was also preferred to Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.2m), is an emerging threat, especially when it’ll be league fixtures being played in midweek rather than cup games.

assist Rice

Above: Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures. The weeks in which there are three Premier League games are highlighted in red.

“Very happy, he can play in those two positions, as a centre-back or full-back. Today, the way we had to set up and the situation that we have to imagine with the ball. I think he was really good, really strong, really efficient and really good, because now he’s got some minutes in the last week with two games and the last minutes against Burnley. So, we’re getting him up to speed.
– Mikel Arteta on Piero Hincapié playing from the start

EIGHT STRAIGHT CLEAN SHEETS

This was Arsenal’s 10th win on the bounce in all competitions and their eighth straight clean sheet. Not since 1903 have they managed that latter feat. Slavia didn’t record a single shot over 0.1 xG, so this was another great advert for a defence that many of us have already doubled up on. For the fourth time in five games, the Gunners didn’t allow a single effort on target.

assist Rice

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), as ever, was a threat. It was his header that forced the handball for Saka’s penalty, while he nearly scored with a half-volley from outside the area early on!

William Saliba (£6.0m), the Arsenal defender with the least appeal in FPL (thanks to a paucity of goal threat, assist potential and DefCon points), had his own turn in the attacking spotlight last night, inverting into midfield – not that it led to any shots or chances created.

“That was related about the way they press, and the way the nine makes the press and the way where we could find certain advantages and time, because if not, everything is absolutely man-to-man. And it’s a really difficult game to play constantly, especially after the direct play. And we could have done better; it’s something we haven’t had time to train really. So, to have more solutions and to try things, and to especially put players in their qualities with a bit more time on the ball. It’s something that I wanted to try.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba’s inversions into midfield

RICE EXHIBITS ASSIST POTENTIAL AGAIN

Further forward, Rice is also furthering his cause for inclusion in our FPL squads. The England midfielder has produced either a goal or an assist in four of the last five Premier League matches.

Arsenal’s leading chance creator in the English top flight, he also led the way for key passes last night:

assist Rice

Three of Rice’s assists were of the open-play variety, too, showing he’s not just a one-trick set-piece pony.

After Saturday’s two (missed) big chances, there were further encouraging numbers for Saka owners:

85 Comments
  Make United Great Again
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Absolutely no idea who to sell Kudus for.

    Got 6.9m in the bank to play with..

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Sarr?

      Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Got him already!

        May have to be an Enzo or Minteh

        Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      In no particular order:
      Sarr
      Enzo
      Minteh
      Szoboszlai

      Open Controls
      The Tinkerman
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Listen to this guy

        Open Controls
        Make United Great Again
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I think I shall. Enzo is top of my list

          Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Cheers. I think you’re right.

        I may go Enzo with those two fixtures coming up

        Open Controls
      FplmorelikeFml
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Hey Tony, who would you rank higher for FPL points, Sarr or Mateta? Latter has penalties but former is more electric and threatening, feels a bit of a coin toss. What do you think?

        Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I have both players. If you have to pick one, there are more midfield than forward options to choose from

          Open Controls
          FplmorelikeFml
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks buddy!

            Open Controls
        Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I would pick Mateta. Sarr blows hot and cold. he could haul one week and then not score for the next 4 game weeks.

          Open Controls
          FplmorelikeFml
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Fair point, might do that in the end and get rid of woltemade

            Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Rice?

      Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Triple Arsenal defence or he'd be a great shout

        Open Controls
        Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          yeah - it took me three days to make this exact decision. I went for Rice in midfield in the end, mainly to leave money to bring in salah in case he returns to form. So Gabriel and Timber in defence and Rice in midfield.

          Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Enzo?

      Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Looking the most likely. Will
        Wait until after tonight then pull the trigger

        Open Controls
    Gommy
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm also selling Kudus for Enzo this week

      Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        You and me both it looks like

        Open Controls
      Warby84
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I've sold for Enzo(c)

        Open Controls
        Gommy
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          That's a bold captain pick but I can understand it, considering Haaland's fixture (on paper). Not sure if he's actually fixture proof at this point anyway.

          What's your captain choices outside of Enzo?

          As a Chelsea fan, I'd love to be as bold.

          Open Controls
          Warby84
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Mbeumo or Mateta

            Open Controls
            Gommy
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Not the greatest options to pick from then. Got it.

              Open Controls
    z13
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Take a Rogers punt or

        Open Controls
        z13
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Enzo

            Open Controls
      Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Would love to hear some opinions on what to do here. I was initially planning to replace one of PMSarr, Reijnders or De Cuyper in the hopes of getting a good starting 11 out this week and then following that up with a WC12 or WC13. The injury to Gyokeres has changed that plan. So now I'm torn.

        A: Just replace Gyok and start Reijnders, WC12 or 13
        B: Replace Gyok and one of the names mentioned above for a -4, WC12 or 13
        C: FH this week, WC12 or 13
        D: WC this week

        Sels
        Gabriel Lacroix Esteve
        Saka Semenyo Grealish Reijnders
        Haaland *Gyok Pedro

        Dub PMSarr Mukiele De Cuyper
        1FT 1.1ITB WC, BB & FH remaining

        Open Controls
        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        The Tinkerman
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        z13
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            That kind of puzzle is what i find fun about FPL

            Open Controls
            Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I suppose it's things like this that keep it interesting! What would you do yourself in this scenario?

              Open Controls
        lilmessipran
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Raya Dubravka
          Gabriel VVD Senesi Andersen Richards
          Bruno Semenyo Gordon KDH Stach
          Haaland Mateta Gyokores

          1FT 0M in the bank? Who would you prioritise selling here? Set on FH13, so dont mind getting some Chelsea

          A Gyok out
          B Gordon out
          C Both out for a hit?

          Open Controls
          The Tinkerman
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
            lilmessipran
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Cheers, who would you go for though? None of the fwds interest me, really want to deadend the Gyok spot and get a midfielder but not sure if its worth a hit

              Open Controls
              The Tinkerman
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                I'd probably go Thiago, on pens, 90min man. But yeah I do think 352 is maybe the way to go, don't think it's worth a hit on that speculation though.

                Open Controls
          Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            S

            Open Controls
          Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            A*

            Open Controls
          Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
        hazza44
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Best Gyok replacement? (Have Haaland & Mateta)

          Open Controls
          The Tinkerman
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            I'm going Guiu and 352, but if not I'd probably go for Thiago

            Open Controls
          el polako
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Any forward who plays 90 minutes is a upgrade on that donkey.

            Open Controls
            The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdCxHJIYz8I

              Open Controls
              The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Injury can't be too bad. Back on the grass already.

                Open Controls
                el polako
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  🙂

                  Open Controls
          Gommy
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            No ideal picks so 3-5-2 could be a play.

            Still by no means ideal, J Pedro could also be a shout for a couple of gameweeks.

            Open Controls
        ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Two free transfers so think I'll do Woltemade & Gyokeres > Mateta & Thiago leaving

          Dubravka
          Acheampog / Gabriel / Munoz
          Semenyo / Kudus / Saka / Mbuemo
          Haaland / Mateta / Thiago

          Dubravka / KDH / Gudnmundsson / Senesi

          It also then allows to get Salah in next week for Saka and Kudus down to fodder if it looks like that is neccessary

          Open Controls
        7. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Anyone considering using their Free Hit in GW12? Fancy goals in the NLD and not many when City play Newcastle, so might be worth jumping off (most) Arsenal defence and Haaland for a week...

          Lammens
          Gabriel - Van Dijk - James
          Salah - Saka - Sarr - Enzo - Semenyo
          Mateta - Ekitike

          United vs Everton
          Arsenal vs Spurs
          Bournemouth vs West Ham
          Liverpool vs Forest
          Palace vs Wolves (away)
          Chelsea vs Burnley (away)

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            I am leaning towards GW13

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              That's also an option, but I think I've pencilled in my TC for Haaland vs Leeds then

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Yeah fair enough

                Open Controls
          2. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Newcastle defense is poor, I realised when I free hit and dbl up on Newcastle

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              They've kept clean sheets in more than half of their games (half if you're just looking at the league). They're also second in the league for xGA, so "poor" isn't really true is it?

              Open Controls
        8. LC1
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          Have I got my XI / Bench correct here;

          Raya
          Gabriel Munoz VdV Senesi
          Saka Gakpo Semenyo
          Haaland(C) Mateta Woltemade

          Dubravka Rodon Reijnders King

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Maybe Reijenders 1st sub but ye i think so

            Open Controls
        9. -GK22-
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours ago

          Bit stuck what to do here - 1FT £0.9m itb

          A) Change Pope or Woltemade
          B) Roll

          Pope
          Gabriel, Timber, Munoz
          Semenyo, Rice, Mbuemo, Sarr
          Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

          Dub, Senesi, Rodon, Stach

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Strong team, roll and assess NEW next week

            Open Controls
        10. Boz
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          BB this week. 4FTs. Yes or no?

          Gyok + Stach + VDV + Thiaw > Thiago + EAnderson + Munoz + Calafiori

          Raya (Dub)
          Gab Munoz Calafiori Senesi (Rodon)
          Bruno Sem Enzo Ndiaye (Anderson)
          Haaland JPM Thiago

          Open Controls
        11. theshazly
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Team is

          Pope ( Dub )
          Timber Gabriel Guehi ( Diouf / Mukiele )
          Saka Semenyo Mbuemo Enzo Sarr
          Haaland Thiago ( DCL )

          0 ITB / 2 FT

          Torn between crazy options here and need your advise please!

          A ) Saka, Thiago >> Rice, JP ( 2M ITB )
          B ) Saka, Thiago, DCL, Sarr >> Rice, Mateta, JP, Xhaka ( For a -8 and 1M ITB )
          C) Saka, Sarr, DCL >> Rice, Neto, Mateta ( For a -4 and 0.2M ITB )
          D ) Saka, Thiago, DCL >> Merino, JP, Mateta ( For a -4 and 0.5M ITb )
          E ) Something else ??
          F ) Roll

          Open Controls
          1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            F

            Open Controls
          2. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            F-hold saka

            Open Controls
          3. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Shall I play Diouf or Thiago ?

            Open Controls
        12. Fernandito
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          can do Calafiori to Gabriel of free...is it worth using a transfer to switch from one Arsenal defender to another?

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            For the best defender in the game...

            Open Controls
          3. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            1 hour ago

            No

            Open Controls
        13. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Yay, international break after this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Guess I will be saving FT this GW. Better to have 2.

            Open Controls
        14. Warby84
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Petrovic (Dubravka)
          Gabriel Timber Cash (Romero Gudmundsson)
          Semenyo Enzo Sarr Mbeumo (Reijnders)
          Mateta Haaland Woltemade

          Play Cash or Romero, just done Kudus to Enzo, 3m in the bank anything worth a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Play Cash, no need for hit.

            Open Controls
          2. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Play Cash. I wouldn't do a -4 with that team. Could upgrade GK or one of your cheaper mids next gw. Also monitor Woltemade game time

            Open Controls
        15. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          If anyone has a spare minute. 0.2, 2FT. All chips available.
          Kelleher
          Timber Rodon Senesi
          Mbuemo Saka Bruno Semenyo Grealish
          Haaland Mateta
          (Van de Ven - Dorgu _ Guiu)

          At a loss what to do this GW please? Could make 2 transfers with a view to WC in international break or can I get away with holding on WC a little longer?

          Open Controls
        16. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Mateta C? Anyone?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Between Mateta, Pedro, Saka and Haaland for me

            Open Controls
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Daren't go against Haaland

              Open Controls
          2. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mateta or Enzo for me. Haaland has only scored one goal v liverpool in the prem, so that along with pool looking better mean it's a good game to go against the robot imo

            Open Controls
          3. F4L
            • 10 Years
            just now

            cherki, foden and doku just looked so good against bournemouth, in terms of chance creation for haaland, for me just wouldnt bet against him yet. maybe later in the season if you feel the need to catch up ground or something

            Open Controls
        17. theshazly
          • 2 Years
          57 mins ago

          Pope ( Dub )
          Timber Gabriel Guehi ( Diouf / Mukiele )
          Saka Semenyo Mbuemo Enzo Sarr
          Haaland Thiago ( DCL )

          Which combo to play from :

          A ) Diouf
          B ) Thiago
          1 ) Pope
          2 ) Dub

          Open Controls
          1. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            52 mins ago

            And who to Captain ?

            Open Controls
          2. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            B1 - C Haaland

            Open Controls
            1. theshazly
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Cheers Nico

              Open Controls
        18. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          55 mins ago

          Play one:

          A) Casemiro (tot)
          B) Gakpo (mci)
          C) VDV (MUN)
          D) VVD (mci)

          Open Controls
          1. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        19. F4L
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          will some afcon players play in gw16 still?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            Depends when they get called up for their respective country.

            Salah and Marmoush:
            https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1984343887373087208?t=aTtUniLjAl-zM9VmH3Gwew&s=19

            Open Controls
        20. SomeoneKnows
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          With 2FT + 0.7itb...

          A) Gyokeres + Porro > Thiago + Timber
          B) Gyokeres + Vicario > Thiago + Raya

          Vicario
          Gabriel, Lacroix, Porro
          Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Reijnders
          Gyokeres, Haaland, Mateta

          (Dubravka, Anthony, Senesi, Gudmundsson)

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            I don't think Raya at 5.8m is worth it

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.