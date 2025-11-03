Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 11?

3 November 2025 133 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 11.

We’ll update this article after Sunderland v Everton this evening.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

ban Gameweek 8

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

ban 11 Gameweek

There are three new additions to the seven-strong list.

The Brentford pair of Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and the DefCon-accumulating Nathan Collins (£4.9m) both picked up their fourth bookings of the campaign in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Take note if you’re looking at West Ham United’s penalty taker, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), too. He is also now one yellow card away from a suspension.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

ban 11 Gameweek

There are 34 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

New to the list after Gameweek 10 is Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m), the most-owned player in the above table.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m) also received bookings for the third time this season at the weekend.

Already on the list were Jack Grealish (£6.9m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and Dan Burn (£5.2m), who all have double-digit ownerships.

In-form Brentford striker Igor Thiago (£6.2m) remains the most-booked forward, also on three cautions.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Best Konsa replacements for FPL Gameweek 2 onwards 2

Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.3m) will serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 11 after his dismissal for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity in Saturday’s defeat at the Amex.

Suspension Tightrope fans will know that there’s one other permanent resident on the ban list.

It is, of course, Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who was provisionally banned by the Football Association last December.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 11

FPL notes: Delap injury + Enzo over Pedro on pens 2

Chelsea’s Liam Delap (£6.2m) and Liverpool’s Amara Nallo (£3.8m) return in Gameweek 11 – not that the latter will be troubling the Reds’ starting XI.

They both served one-match bans in Gameweek 10 after their midweek dismissals in the EFL Cup.

  1. Dannyb
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Saka and Guiu to Rice and Welbeck for free? Would give me this and I'd likely bench boost.
    Raya
    Gabriel Munoz James
    Mbeumo Rice Caicedo Sarr
    Haaland Woltemade Welbeck
    (Dub, Mukiele Senesi Semenyo)

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Saka > non arsenal
      Defender > third arsenal defence
      Play Semenyo
      ?

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      As someone who is quite highly ranked, having WC’d with Rice and Welbeck now in the team, I think these are great moves!

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Think Rice is massively overhyped, Welbeck on form but is it really sustainable

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I’ll take an overhyped 13pts anyday!

          Open Controls
  2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Got sucked into the hype and took first hit of the season, good moves in isolation but could/should have waited another GW to do for free.

    Pedro, Kudus, Reijinders > Mateta, Mbeumo, King

    Note to self - FPL is a marathon not a sprint.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      King was a good move in isolation, was it?

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        8th attacking non-playing, plenty of cover in back line

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I accept this, thankee for explaining.

          Open Controls
  3. Going against Haaland as captain in GW11?
    1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone going against Haaland captain next week folks???

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Options?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Mateta, Saka, J-Ped

        I’m not going against Haaland myself

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Pretty sure Haaland blanks against the resurgent Liverpool, VVD will do a job on him, so interested in options. Enzo and Mbeumo the only likely lads in mine team.

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Would you do Kudus to Enzo (C)??

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Maybe

              Open Controls
          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Interesting!! Would you captain JPed if you had him mate??

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I sold last week haha, but probably would if I owned, it’s just transfer rage, I need to be more patient

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                So did I mate haha, did Woltemade back to him last night in rage too!! I also need to be more patient haha

                Open Controls
          3. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            It's already a must win for Liverpool, I don't think they'll be able to park the bus. Lots of space for Haaland imo.

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              If he looks at their easy win last season and goes back to basics, we will probably beat them…

              Open Controls
              1. Mother Farke
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Each to their own, mate. I just can't see Liverpool turning up at City and keeping it tight based upon what I've seen so far.

                Open Controls
                1. Warby84
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  I agree, Andy Robertson is vital to this team, Kerkez needs to sit on the bench for 6 months and watch him, he’s so key to keeping things in order, and he’s a leader

                  Open Controls
            2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Good point there mate!!!

              Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not this GW. Very tempted when Semenyo has WHU and Haaland has new, though.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Could be a good call mate!!

        Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yeah im gonna give it another shot.

      Went Gabriel this week and if not for his yellow card would've had more points

      Probably Gab again

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Nice choice mate!!!

        Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Mateta or Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Good call!!

        Open Controls
    5. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Sticking with Haaland this week but when he plays at SJP I will be looking at another option.

      Open Controls
    6. JBG
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Haaland is at home and Pool are leaky.. difficult to go against. Specially if you are high ranked.

      Can't really trust Mateta or specially not JP

      Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nope. I think Liverpool is actually a decent fixture for him.

      Open Controls
    8. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      So you don't want to captain the most lethal 1-1 striker in the world against the team whose own manager admits they can't handle direct attacks?

      I think you will change your mind when Madrid destroy them at Anfield this week.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        He didn't actually say any of that, before you jump down his throat

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm just asking!

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            So was he hahaha, read it again

            Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Petrovic (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber Cash (Romero Gudmundsson)
    Semenyo Kudus Sarr Mbeumo (Reijnders)
    Mateta Haaland Woltemade

    Took Salah and Pedro out this week, huge regret.. Now I need to probably lose Kudus..

    3.1m itb only 1 transfer, tempted by Kudus to Enzo, other option was to do Woltemade to KroupiJ allowing an easy Salah move…

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Kudus to Rice

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Not sure I want to go Rice tbh..

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Why not... Solid pick as long as Ode out

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            why is Ode in the conversation? Or you think he might start ahead of Rice? I don't see that happening, maybe an odd game here and there.

            Open Controls
  5. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    I got 3 Newcastle I'd like to get. 2 FTs

    1. Gordon to
    A) Sarr
    B) Rice
    C) Gakpo (next GW)
    D) Minteh
    E) Keep

    2. Woltemade to
    A) Welbeck
    B) Thiago
    C) Keep

    3. Pope to
    A) Raya
    B) Keep

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Give Woltemade another chance, would bring in Raya and Sarr

      Open Controls
  6. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    BAB

    Open Controls
    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yow alright bab?

      Open Controls
  7. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Gyok and Esteve to Welbeck and Gabriel for free?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    GTG? 1 FT, 0 itb

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Munoz
    Semenyo Mbeumo VC BrunoF Rice Sarr
    Haaland C mateta

    Roefs Senesi KroupiJr Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      G2G nice team

      Open Controls
  9. Aster
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    I absolutely need Alderete to star(t) tonight.

    Open Controls
  10. Ëð
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Any thoughts on what moves to do this week? 1FT, £1.7m ITB

    Pope
    Gabriel, Timber, Munoz
    Eze, Kudus, Semenyo, Gakpo
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dubravka, Reijnders, Esteve, Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Reijnders to Caicedo

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Definitely!!

        Open Controls
  11. I have no Wirtz
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      This is maybe 2 gameweeks to early to ask. But how are we feeling about Cherki?

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        He might be a decent differential in a couple of weeks, it’s just the rotation is rife

        Open Controls
      2. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Rotation galore. I would only go as the fifth mid but that means you keep a lot of budget on the bench.

        Open Controls
    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Who to bench from my front 7 folks???

      Haaland Mateta J-Ped
      Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo Saka Semenyo

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
      1. I have no Wirtz
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Play 3 defenders?

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Yes Gabriel Guehi Senesi Mate… need to bench on of the above

            Open Controls
            1. I have no Wirtz
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Bench Sarr, so you don’t have 3 eggs in the Brighton basket. Palace might be knackered from their Thursday game.

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  Thankyou mate!!! Solid advice !! He’s currently on my bench, will stick

                  Open Controls
          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            *bench one of the above meant to say

            Open Controls
        • DavidR_25
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Thinking to go

          From:
          - Enzo
          - Grealish
          - Reijnders
          - Tarkowski

          To:
          - Bruno F
          - Minteh
          - Xhaka
          - James

          Got 4 FTs this week.

          Yay or nay?

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Keep Enzo

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Yes, please sell Enzo..horrible pick..I need that 0.1 price drop for no obvious reasons.

            Open Controls
        • Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Gordon to

          A enzo
          B minteh
          ?

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Enzo

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
          2. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Enzo

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
          3. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Don’t buy Enzo. I made that mistake two weeks ago.

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Can’t be worse than Gordon who I got couple weeks ago

              More for the next couple fixtures, think minteh has better long term fixtures, had returns

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour ago

                Yeah Gordon is worse. I’m getting rid of Enzo after the Burnley fixture. I should have gone Caicedo instead. He scores more and gets DCs.

                Open Controls
        • ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Thiaw > Guehi

          OR save and give Thiaw one more game before analyzing during the IB?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Save

            Open Controls
        • waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Which do you prefer?
          A) Timber to Gabriel
          B) Raya, Gudmundsson to Pope, Gabriel

          Have plenty of money but conscious we may be looking at Salah in a couple of gws.

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            A is sideways. Imma go Raya, timber and Gabby

            Open Controls
          2. ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            B is better as you have the best of both Timber/Gabriel.

            Open Controls
            1. waltzingmatildas
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Cheers, it's just the lack of other decent gks....could go Pope, Roefs or Sanchez

              Open Controls
          3. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          4. Cojones of Destiny
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            b

            Open Controls
        • Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Kudus to Szobo this week or next?

          Open Controls
          1. I have no Wirtz
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I wish I had your trust in Slot.

              Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Is anyone else who transferred J Pedro out thinking of bringing him back in for the Wolves game?

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              34 mins ago

              Get trolled again!

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Probably

                Open Controls
            2. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              I took out Pedro for Mateta and now I'm planning to take out Gyokeres for Pedro 😛

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                This is so I could get Gabriel though

                Open Controls
              2. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Good moves on paper!

                Open Controls
          3. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Would you do Kudus -> Mbuemo (-4)?

            Open Controls
            1. Cojones of Destiny
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              N

              Open Controls
            2. White Pony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              I am giving Kudus one last chance v United as they give up plenty of chances, and he's been Spurs best attacker. GW12 he's gone.

              Open Controls
            3. I have no Wirtz
                1 min ago

                I am in the same boat. What to do with Kudus. I am thinking we should wait for all the mid week games, take all price changes on the chin and decide Friday night/Saturday morning.

                Open Controls
            4. boc610
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              no goals or assists in last 19 prem league games who am I?

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Raya?

                Open Controls
                1. boc610
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  close... england international anthony gordon

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Big Fella
                    • 9 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Also, he looks like an ugly woman

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      You could say that about most blokes

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Big Fella
                        • 9 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Depends how many pints down you are mate

                        Open Controls
            5. Cojones of Destiny
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Wolt + Reijnders + Tark to JP + Caicedo + Calafiori for -4 ?
              a. do it
              b. nah

              Open Controls
              1. z13
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  woltemade still fine for me, HT sub seemed rare by howe's post match presser. But if its for double Arsenal defence maybe

                  Open Controls
                • I have no Wirtz
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    JP? Personally I found his 3 missed sitters less convincing than the 1 tap in.

                    Do the other two transfers without the hit.

                    Open Controls
                  • Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Nah

                    Open Controls
                  • Tcheco
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    I wouldn't get rid of Wolt

                    Open Controls
                • Tcheco
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Kudus to Sarr is the only move right?

                  ----------------Pope
                  ----Gabriel Calafiori Munoz
                  Saka Semenyo Kudus Reijnders
                  -----Haaland Mateta Sesko

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    How much itb? I'd start with sorting out Reijnders...

                    Open Controls
                    1. I have no Wirtz
                        11 mins ago

                        This

                        Open Controls
                      • Tcheco
                        • 8 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        1.2 M

                        It's either or tbh because I think I'll start Dewsbury Hall vs. FUL

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 8 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          I'd do Reijnders to Sarr then

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tcheco
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Cheers BD

                            Open Controls
                    2. I have no Wirtz
                        12 mins ago

                        I am in the same boat. What to do with Kudus. I am thinking we should wait for all the mid week games, take all price changes on the chin and decide Friday night/Saturday morning.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tcheco
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Definitely waiting before making the move. But Spurs look bad & have tough fixtures so it's time to go

                          Open Controls
                    3. mcginnntonic
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Would you give Gordon one more game (brentford) then sell for Gakpo in IB?
                      Or sell for Sarr / Mbeumo this week

                      thanks

                      Open Controls
                      1. Cojones of Destiny
                        • 7 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        just get rid

                        Open Controls
                      2. FourLokoLeipzig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        I’m selling for Boomo or Bruno this week

                        Open Controls
                    4. Pep's Money Laundry
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Pick one?

                      A. Start Gordon (bre)
                      B. Start Senesi (avl)
                      C. Gordon to Rice (sun)
                      D. Senesi to Timber

                      Own Raya and Gabriel

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amartey Partey
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    5. Philosopher's Stones
                      • 5 Years
                      54 mins ago

                      Cherki being given the No. 10 shirt would mean he'll get plenty minutes when fit? Discuss.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amartey Partey
                        • 6 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        Lol

                        Open Controls
                      2. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        He's a really good player. Think he'll start most when fit. Offers creativity in KdBs absence that no one else in the team has.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Baps Hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Pep roulette still means that he is hardly going to be good long term fpl asset any time soon(?)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            just now

                            I didn't say he was nailed or a good FPL asset currently. But he's a good player and one to watch. If he starts more regularly and increases his output he could yet become an FPL target.

                            Open Controls
                      3. Captain Mal
                        • 1 Year
                        38 mins ago

                        Let me add that Reijnders wears number 4. Could be good value as a defender.
                        On the other hand, it's certainly unlucky for Foden owners. Number 47 means he'll have to see the rest of the season from the VIPs.

                        Open Controls
                      4. The Knights Template
                        • 11 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        What if he doesn’t get the minutes? He’d be Brief Cherki!

                        Huzzah!

                        Open Controls
                        1. I have no Wirtz
                            just now

                            Ahh, don’t be a cherk.

                            Open Controls
                      5. Weak Become Heros
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        48 mins ago

                        Best GK up to 4.6 going forward?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Roefs

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Big Fella
                            • 9 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            The Roefs, the Roefs, the Roefs is on fire.........

                            Open Controls
                            1. panda07
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 13 Years
                              just now

                              We don't need no Mother Farke to make the fire higher!

                              Open Controls
                      6. The Big Fella
                        • 9 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        Would you play Dubravka (away to WHU) or Roefs this week (home to Arsenal) this week? I had this dilemma when he play Chelsea and he came away with 4 points, whilst Dubravka (who I played) came away with 2 points against Wolves, away.

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Dub probably but neither is a great option.

                          Open Controls

