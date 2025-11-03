Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 11?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 11.

We’ll update this article after Sunderland v Everton this evening.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are three new additions to the seven-strong list.

The Brentford pair of Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and the DefCon-accumulating Nathan Collins (£4.9m) both picked up their fourth bookings of the campaign in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Take note if you’re looking at West Ham United’s penalty taker, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), too. He is also now one yellow card away from a suspension.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 34 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

New to the list after Gameweek 10 is Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m), the most-owned player in the above table.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m) also received bookings for the third time this season at the weekend.

Already on the list were Jack Grealish (£6.9m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and Dan Burn (£5.2m), who all have double-digit ownerships.

In-form Brentford striker Igor Thiago (£6.2m) remains the most-booked forward, also on three cautions.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.3m) will serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 11 after his dismissal for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity in Saturday’s defeat at the Amex.

Suspension Tightrope fans will know that there’s one other permanent resident on the ban list.

It is, of course, Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who was provisionally banned by the Football Association last December.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 11

Chelsea’s Liam Delap (£6.2m) and Liverpool’s Amara Nallo (£3.8m) return in Gameweek 11 – not that the latter will be troubling the Reds’ starting XI.

They both served one-match bans in Gameweek 10 after their midweek dismissals in the EFL Cup.