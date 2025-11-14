WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 9 team reveals

In light of this week’s announcement regarding Fantasy Football Community and Fantasy Football Scout merging, your two favourite Aerial Fantasy content creators, Joe (@Schurrle_FWSL) and Jono (@FWSL_Jono), will unite to provide a weekly double team reveal.

It’s time for WSL Fantasy Gameweek 9 with Saturday’s 12.30pm GMT deadline just around the corner.

@FWSL_Jono – Team Reveal

Gameweek 8 brought a solid return of 47 points, comfortably above the 37-point average. It wasn’t quite the explosive week it could’ve been, but key players continue to consistently deliver.

Khadija Shaw (£12.0m) was incredibly unlucky not to haul big, registering eight shots, 1.39 expected goals (xG) and two big chances missed. The underlying numbers are there, however, and the goals will hopefully come soon enough.

Lucia Kendall (£5.5m) continued her quietly impressive run, picking up another ‘Visionary’ point. Alessia Russo (£12.3m) notched a goal and three bonus points.

Maya Le Tissier (£8.0m) once again showed her reliability at the back, also nabbing the maximum bonus. Elsewhere, Iman Beney (£4.6m) chipped in with five points, continuing to offer real value for her price tag, while Mariona Caldentey (£10.1m) and Jess Park (£8.4m) had quieter outings.

Unfortunately, injuries have started to impact my team. Katie Reid (£4.6m) suffered an ACL injury, ruling her out long-term, and Maz Pacheco (£4.0m) is a concern with an ankle problem. Olga Ahtinen (£4.1m) could also make way after a series of underwhelming performances.

For replacements, the focus turns to Chelsea. With Guro Reiten (£9.4m), Alyssa Thompson (£9.5m), and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (£9.5m) all offering attacking potential, it’s just about picking the right one. One definite transfer looks to be Freya Godfrey (£4.0m), fresh from a 16-point haul, she’s excellent value.

Aston Villa and Liverpool assets remain firmly on the Watchlist ahead of their double in Gameweek 10, but that will be a move for next week. Good luck, all!

@Schurrle_FWSL – Team Reveal

I bounced back with a green arrow in Gameweek 8, scoring 51 points. This was mostly thanks to Godfrey, who scored twice and grabbed an assist for a 16-point haul.

Here are my thoughts going into Gameweek 9.

Kinga Szemik (£5.0m) remains in goal for my team despite blanking in four consecutive games. West Ham looked a lot brighter at the weekend, and a potential nine-point return was ruined by a late Leicester equaliser.

Katie McCabe (£8.0m), Kerstin Casparij (£7.3m) and Oceane Deslandes (£6.0m) line up in my defence. McCabe has been underwhelming for me this season and her early substitutions are worrying. Despite a tough fixture, Casparij’s attacking threat remains invaluable. Aston Villa’s strong defensive performance against Man United last weekend makes Deslandes an exciting pick at home to London City.

Kendall and Hannah Cain (£6.5m) are my two ‘Visionary’ choices in midfield. Caldentey’s four-game run of bonus points ended last weekend. However, a strong fixture away at Tottenham and a goal in the Champions League midweek make her a captaincy option. Ella Toone (£9.1m) completes the midfield and plays away at the Etihad, where she scored a hat-trick last season. Godfrey is subsequently moved to the bench.

Shaw returned to the scoresheet last week and is, of course, another player I’m considering for the captaincy in Gameweek 9. Viviane Asseyi (£9.0m) scored a brace in the League Cup off the bench on Wednesday, so hopefully WSL goals will follow.

Cathinka Tandberg (£5.9m) will definitely be leaving the squad this week as I’m looking to move her on for a £4.5m forward to free up cash. This will most likely be for Georgia Mullett (4.5m), who has started three games in a row for Aston Villa and is currently ‘Visionary’.

My plan for the moment is to dead-end my team in Gameweek 11, allowing me to target the Liverpool and Villa Double Gameweeks. Then, I’ll fix my team using the unlimited transfers we get over the winter break.

My second transfer this week is uncertain, but could be used to move one of McCabe, Toone, or Wassa Sangare (£4.0m) out or even upgrade my backup goalkeeper in preparation for a Bench Boost. Best of luck for Gameweek 9, everybody!

