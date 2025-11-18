FPL

FPL Gameweek 12: Best clean sheet odds

18 November 2025 5 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 12 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 12:

SUMMARY

For the third week in a row, Arsenal lead the clean sheet projections with a 52% chance. They conceded for the first time in five Gameweeks against Sunderland, but despite facing Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 12, their defensive numbers still suggest a strong chance of recovery.

Chelsea follow with a 48% probability. Enzo Maresca’s side have been inconsistent defensively this season, but they kept clean sheets in both Gameweek 10 and 11. Their upcoming fixture against Burnley also boosts their outlook, as Burnley rank bottom for expected goals.

Liverpool and Manchester United complete the top four. Liverpool will aim to respond after their 3–0 defeat to Manchester City, and their home fixture against Nottingham Forest offers a good platform. Manchester United, meanwhile, could secure only their second clean sheet of the season when they host Everton.

Six teams have a clean sheet chance above 30%. Crystal Palace are one of them. They face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have failed to score in their last two matches. Palace, in contrast, could record a fourth clean sheet in five games in all competitions.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest are the least likely to keep a clean sheet. Their low odds reflect the difficulty of their trip to Anfield. Spurs, Burnley and Everton also rank poorly, which fits with their upcoming fixtures and recent form.

West Ham United complete the bottom five. The Hammers have managed just one Premier League clean sheet this season, and their chances do not improve in Gameweek 12 as they travel to Bournemouth.

  1. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    I have double Palace and treble Sunderland defence this week. I'm quite hopeful! Might get Ruben Dias next week and hope for a clean sheet against Leeds, bench my Palace defenders against Man Utd. Then week after I can do any midfielder to Palmer. Two transfers left after to get Mbeumo and Sarr out before AFCON.

    Would love to get O'Reilly or Nunes but sods law I buy one and they are benched, quite tight turnaround with the fixtures that week.

  2. GCHILD2K16
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    against wolves and fulham, seems very smart. Just takes a mistake and goal from either to ruin your plans. Are you on a free hit or you using multiple transfers?
    Which players..Guehi and munoz, along with ballard, murkiele and alderate? Xhaka would be the go against fulham but buendia looking good differential at leeds then wolves.

    I don't think O'Reilly will get bench in EPL. More likely in CL by then. He is my go too ahead of Dias or Josko. Follow the form player.

    Waiting to see how Palmer performs aka fully recovered before rushing in. Caught people last time who flooded and next game he was out for six weeks.

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      It's Roefs Mukiele Alderete Richards Munoz.

      It's my team, no chips or transfers.

      O'Reilly could be the one, let's see how he gets on away at Newcastle.

      Agree on Palmer, my watching brief would be against Arsenal the previous week.

  3. GCHILD2K16
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    I cannot see how Arsenal keep a clean sheet at spurs in the derby..Usually yellow cards and maybe a red, Spurs raise their game and Raya makes a bonehead gaff. Fully expect to see arsenal start dropping points over the next 8 weeks. Cue the injury excuses from the lame fan.

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I agree, 1-1 or 2-1 Arsenal is most likely.

