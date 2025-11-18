FPL Gameweek 12: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 12 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 12:

SUMMARY

For the third week in a row, Arsenal lead the clean sheet projections with a 52% chance. They conceded for the first time in five Gameweeks against Sunderland, but despite facing Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 12, their defensive numbers still suggest a strong chance of recovery.

Chelsea follow with a 48% probability. Enzo Maresca’s side have been inconsistent defensively this season, but they kept clean sheets in both Gameweek 10 and 11. Their upcoming fixture against Burnley also boosts their outlook, as Burnley rank bottom for expected goals.

Liverpool and Manchester United complete the top four. Liverpool will aim to respond after their 3–0 defeat to Manchester City, and their home fixture against Nottingham Forest offers a good platform. Manchester United, meanwhile, could secure only their second clean sheet of the season when they host Everton.

Six teams have a clean sheet chance above 30%. Crystal Palace are one of them. They face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have failed to score in their last two matches. Palace, in contrast, could record a fourth clean sheet in five games in all competitions.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest are the least likely to keep a clean sheet. Their low odds reflect the difficulty of their trip to Anfield. Spurs, Burnley and Everton also rank poorly, which fits with their upcoming fixtures and recent form.

West Ham United complete the bottom five. The Hammers have managed just one Premier League clean sheet this season, and their chances do not improve in Gameweek 12 as they travel to Bournemouth.