After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Dan Dave and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Michael Cooper (G) is a strong pick this week. He faces 24th-placed Sheffield Wednesday (A) and 20th-placed Portsmouth (H), two weak attacking sides. Both rank low for expected goals, giving him real clean-sheet potential. Sheffield United’s defence has improved recently, and this double looks like the perfect chance for returns. All four panel members selected him, which highlights his appeal.

DEFENDERS

Tristan Crama (D) is one of the standout defensive picks this week. All four experts selected him, showing full confidence. Millwall face Portsmouth (A) and Sheffield Wednesday (H), two teams near the bottom for xG (expected goals) and chance creation. Crama offers clean-sheet upside and strong bonus potential through clearances.

Christoph Klarer (D) is another trusted option. Every expert included him this week. Birmingham City meet Norwich City (H), who are out of form, and then West Bromwich Albion (A), who also struggle to score. Klarer has been key to Birmingham’s recent defensive improvement. His clean-sheet potential, bonus threat, and secure minutes make him a strong all-round choice.

MIDFIELDERS

Imran Louza (M) is one of the most consistent midfielders in the league. All four experts prioritised him, so he takes the captaincy armband this week. He faces Derby County (A) and Preston North End (H), two fixtures that suit his style. Louza averages 9.6 points per game and delivers through set pieces, key passes, and takes his side’s penalties. He is close to fixture-proof.

Callum O’Hare (M) has excellent fixtures with Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Portsmouth (H). He has three goals and one assist in his last six. O’Hare gets into dangerous areas with late runs and sharp link-up play. His form and role give him several routes to points this week.

Tommy Doyle (M) was also mentioned heavily. Middlesbrough face Coventry City (H) and Oxford United (A), both good fixtures for midfield involvement. Doyle contributes with interceptions, shots and key passes. His minutes are secure, and he offers well-rounded scoring potential.

FORWARDS

Brandon Thomas-Asante is Coventry’s main attacking threat. He faces West Bromwich Albion (H) and Middlesbrough (A), both fixtures where he can exploit space. He already has 10 goals this season. His direct style, shot volume, and consistency make him one of the safest forward picks.

TEAM PICKS

Sheffield United have the best fixture pairing of the week. They face 24th-placed Sheffield Wednesday and 20th-placed Portsmouth, two of the weakest sides for attacking threat. Their defensive numbers are improving, and this double gives them a major chance for clean sheets and potentially wins.

Ipswich Town remain one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league. They face Wrexham (H) and Hull City (A), both strong matchups for their high-tempo style. Ipswich are near the top for goals scored this season. Their attacking assets are well placed to deliver again, making them a standout team to target.