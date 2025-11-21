Palmer, Enzo, Neto: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 12

Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Pedro Neto (groin) and Enzo Fernandez (knee) are all fit for the trip to Burnley.

“Benoit [Badiashile] is back, he can be available for tomorrow, that’s great news for us. And then Enzo [Fernandez] and Pedro [Neto], they used the international break to recover a little bit of energy, also to recover from the injury, the problems they had, and they are both available for tomorrow.” – Enzo Maresca

There’ll be no Cole Palmer, however. Just as he was nearing a return from groin niggles, he’s broken his toe in a “freak accident” at home.

“He’s probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona, for sure, Arsenal, for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home two days ago and he hit his toe. It’s nothing important, but for sure he’s not back next week. “We don’t know [how long]. It’s a fracture. The only thing we know is that he’s not available for this week, next week. “He was very close [to returning]. He was back with us almost with the groin and it’s very good news. And then again, he had this small problem and hopefully it’s nothing important.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Asked about Moises Caicedo playing 180 minutes for Ecuador and his late return from the Americas, Maresca said he hadn’t seen his influential midfielder yet.

“Moi [Caicedo] came back last night. I didn’t see Moi yet, so I will see Moi now in a while.” – Enzo Maresca

Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain on the sidelines.