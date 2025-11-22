UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 best differentials

Matchday 5 is the perfect moment to look beyond the obvious picks and target high-upside differentials who can transform your UCL Fantasy rank.

This week’s selections come from @Big4FPL, a manager currently sitting 2.8k in the world and boasting an incredible record of four top-500 finishes. With his eye for low-owned gems, he highlights the standout options who can give you a real edge going into the final rounds of the league phase.

DEFENDERS

ANDREA CAMBIASSO (€4.9m) – 1% SELECTED

Cambiaso has always offered massive upside, often entering the conversation whenever Juventus land a strong run of fixtures.

Rotation has been a concern in the past, but right now, he looks as close to nailed as he’s ever been. With Juve facing Bodo/Glimt, Pafos, Benfica, and Monaco, this feels like the perfect moment to take advantage of his potential at just 1% ownership.

ALESSANDRO BUONGIORNO (€3.8m) – 0% SELECTED

A second Italian makes the differential list this week – and at a bargain €3.8m. Napoli have been weakened in attack due to injuries, which has forced more focus onto their defensive structure.

Their fixture run to close out the league phase is also extremely favourable. At 0% ownership and with guaranteed minutes, Buongiorno looks like an excellent budget enabler with real upside.

MIDFIELDERS

HANS VANAKEN (€5.3m) – 5% SELECTED

Vanaken is always underrated. Brugge get dismissed as a weaker side, yet they consistently punch above their weight. He is their main man and always involved. With decent fixtures ahead, he could easily deliver again. At 5%, he’s a proper differential.

JUDE BELLINGHAM (€8.4m) – 4% SELECTED

Bellingham hasn’t matched the insane output of his first season at Real Madrid, but he’s still one of the most explosive players in world football.

Recent goals against Barcelona and Valencia show exactly that. A matchup with Olympiakos gives him a great platform for a differential haul.

FORWARDS

JONATHAN BURKARDT (€5.3m) – 2% SELECTED

This is a one-week punt with Barcelona coming in Matchday 6 but Burkardt is in great form. Frankfurt score plenty, even when the results don’t match.

Atalanta can be opened up, and this is a good chance for Frankfurt to show it. At 2%, Burkardt is worth backing.

MAURO ICARDI (€6.3m) – 1% SELECTED

Osimhen looks likely to miss out. That’s a big blow, as he would have been a top pick with early team news. If he’s out, Icardi steps in.

The fixture is perfect for Galatasaray, and he carries real scoring threat. A captaincy punt might be extreme, but not impossible if you’re chasing.