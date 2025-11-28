Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 13 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Gameweek 12 proved to be a strong round. I picked up double-digit returns from Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Enzo Fernández (£6.7m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m). This lifted me to an overall rank of around 490,000.

With every chip still intact apart from my first Wildcard, I entered this week weighing up two main strategies: Free Hit in Gameweek 13 with a Triple Captain in Gameweek 15, or Triple Captain in Gameweek 13 with a Free Hit in Gameweek 16. I ultimately chose to activate the Free Hit this week.