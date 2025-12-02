Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 14 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Best Senesi replacements in FPL

Free Hit in Gameweek 13 proved a major success. I scored 76 points and climbed to an overall rank of around 100k.

My transfers over the coming weeks will focus on setting up a Bench Boost in Gameweek 17. Gameweek 18 remains an alternative if I decide to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£14.9m) at home to West Ham United in Gameweek 17.