Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 14?

Gameweek 13 was one to forget for the 1.1m+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who made Erling Haaland (£14.9m) their Triple Captain. The Norwegian could muster only one shot as he blanked at home for the first time since Gameweek 2.

In the first midweek Gameweek of the season, Manchester City travel to Fulham, a team that Haaland has scored six goals against in as many matches.

As usual in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond Haaland this week, especially with Arsenal and Manchester United enjoying appealing fixtures.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 14 ahead of Tuesday’s 6pm GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Once again, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, albeit with less support than last week. Just shy of 50% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 14 goals in 13 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 13.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is the only other player to receive at least 10% of public backing. The England midfielder, who has returned 21 points in the last three Gameweeks, faces Brentford at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, three other players can boast over 5% support: Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m). Of the three, only the former picked up an attacking return last time out.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

*Data and prices correct as of 23:59 on December 1