FPL Gameweek 15: Best odds for goals + assists

Sitting 10% clear of the second most likely player to either score or assist in Gameweek 15 is Erling Haaland (£14.9m). The Manchester City striker racked up a huge 14 points with two assists and a goal against Fulham last time out, and now faces Sunderland at home in what looks another prime opportunity for returns.

Newcastle players feature heavily among the top five player percentages this week. All three of Nick Woltemade (£7.4m), Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) look well placed to either score or assist against promoted side Burnley in the upcoming Gameweek. A reminder that these odds are effectively assuming a player will start – and Barnes and Gordon are potentially competing for one slot.

Few will be surprised to see Mohammed Salah (£14.1m) included among the leading names. Liverpool have struggled to maintain consistent winning form in recent weeks, and their talismanic Egyptian has also failed to start the previous two matches. However, a fixture against Leeds United could see both a starting role and a goal involvement return to his name.

We could even see Cole Palmer (£10.3m) handed his first start since Gameweek 5. The Chelsea star featured in the Blues’ recent defeat to Leeds United, which could be enough to set him up for a place in the starting XI at home to Bournemouth this week.

A number of other popular options also feature, including Manchester City’s Phil Foden (£8.2m), the Brighton duo of Danny Welbeck (£6.6m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m) who face West Ham United, and the Manchester United trio of Matheus Cunha (£7.9m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m).