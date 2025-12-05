Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 15?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 15.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There was just one new addition joined the 21-strong list in Gameweek 14. That player was Brighton and Hove Albion’s Sergio Gomez (£4.9m).

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) – all of whom have double-digit ownerships – remain precariously positioned on four bookings but at least avoided fate-sealing yellow cards in midweek.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 47 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

They include Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m), Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.6m), Igor Thiago (£6.8m) and Phil Foden (£8.3m), who all sit in 10%+ of FPL squads.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 15

Tim Iroegbunam (£4.8m), Tyler Adams (£5.0m) and Joao Gomes (£5.3m) all picked up their fifth bookings of the season in midweek and serve one-match suspensions in Gameweek 15.

In terms of ongoing punishment, Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Lewis Cook (£4.9m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) will miss the second of the three matches they’re suspended for.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) also remains provisionally suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 15

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and David Brooks (£5.0m) all return this weekend.

That trio had served one-match bans in Gameweek 14.