Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 15?

5 December 2025 134 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 15.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

ban Gameweek 13

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There was just one new addition joined the 21-strong list in Gameweek 14. That player was Brighton and Hove Albion’s Sergio Gomez (£4.9m).

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) – all of whom have double-digit ownerships – remain precariously positioned on four bookings but at least avoided fate-sealing yellow cards in midweek.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 47 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

They include Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m), Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.6m), Igor Thiago (£6.8m) and Phil Foden (£8.3m), who all sit in 10%+ of FPL squads.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 15

FPL notes: Why Caicedo was a sub + £4.2m Guiu assists

Tim Iroegbunam (£4.8m), Tyler Adams (£5.0m) and Joao Gomes (£5.3m) all picked up their fifth bookings of the season in midweek and serve one-match suspensions in Gameweek 15.

In terms of ongoing punishment, Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Lewis Cook (£4.9m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) will miss the second of the three matches they’re suspended for.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) also remains provisionally suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 15

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta 4

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and David Brooks (£5.0m) all return this weekend.

That trio had served one-match bans in Gameweek 14.

134 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. user.n
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Mbueno or Semenyo to Foden? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      probably keep Mbeumo v Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. user.n
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks, i think he is more on attacking side than Semenyo but Man United looks out of form.

        Open Controls
  2. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Who would you lose for Foden?

    a) Semenyo
    b) Enzo
    c) Neither

    Open Controls
    1. user.n
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I sold Enzo

      Open Controls
  3. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    How nailed do we think Thiaw and Burn are? Concerned about Schar taking that space. Livramento an alternative given that Trippier is out?

    Open Controls
  4. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is this the week where there is no point in saving the transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes as you'll lose it

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Did I miss that?

        Thought just additional 5 to cover AFCON?

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Evryone gets topped up to 5, regardless of how many transfers you have left in gw15

          Open Controls
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        did not realise this
        thanks for the heads up

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      5 or 6 no advantage?

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        You'll have 5 next week no matter what. If you don't use this week's FT it will effectively be lost.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Just read article, max is 5, cheers

          Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who currently gets benched?

    1FT to use, keeper or Caicedo out?

    Or use FH, currently considering?

    Petrovic
    Timber Guehi O’Reilly Chalobah
    Saka Mbeumo Foden Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    Dubravka ???? Senesi #Caicedo

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Caicedo to BrunoG maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Only got 5.9 limit, hence considering FH then following week 5ft

        Open Controls
        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Ahh, yeah that's a tough one. I think the team is more than good enough without FH though. Maybe Petrovic to Verbruggen?

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Thx, defo need a new keeper, even considering Lammens or Rambo low owned?

            Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Think i'd prob bench Chalobah but tough one.

      Maybe Caicedo to someone like Dewsbury-Hall as you dont mind benching him most weeks and will pop up with some points now and again. Might need him this week with rotation going on.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        How you doing this season?

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Not as good as you lol, i'm 887k just now so ok, could be better could be worse. i was 6.6m at one stage lol

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Both Pope/Caicedo probably depends on your ideal replacement. If you don't have enough funds, you could delay one of them until 16 when you can downgrade other spots to release funds.

      I haven't looked into FH15 so I can't give an answer. I would suggest noting down the teams to target on FH for 15-19 and see where you can make gains compared to your non-FH team

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Ta, good points.

        Open Controls
  6. BR510
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Tinber Richards Thiaw
      Saka Mbeumo Cunha KDH
      Haaland Woltemade Mateta

      Pope^ Sarr^ Andersen Rodon

      What to do here?

      1. Sarr to doku/minteh
      2. Matera to Thiago
      3. Pope to Verburggen
      4. Sarr and Mateta to Thiago and Foden -4

      Thanks all very much!

      Open Controls
    • Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Pope, Gakpo & Mateta -> Verbruggen, Bruno & Thiago (for free), leaving 0.6m in the bank - Yay or Nay?

      Pope*
      Timber, Thiaw, Richards
      Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Gakpo*
      Haaland, Mateta*, Woltemade

      Dubravka, Potts, Rodon, Alderete
      Bank 0.5m, 3FTs, no chips

      Open Controls
      1. mcginnntonic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Foden over bruno no?

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Seems he is pencilled in for a rest / reduced minutes this weekend according to folk on here. But yeah, he likely comes in for Mbeumo next week, if not this week.

          Open Controls
    • mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Stupidly waited to pull the trigger on Semenyo & JP to Foden & Thiago and now priced out.

      Would you just play them both this week & wait til next week, or shift Mateta instead of JP to fund the move?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Could shift Mateta instead if set on Foden this GW

        Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Which given I need to use up this final FT (have Foden already BTW)

      A) Semenyo to Bruno G
      B) Enzo to Bruno G
      C) Mateta to Thiago

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.