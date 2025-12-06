WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 10 team reveal

Gameweek 10 arrives with momentum building across WSL Fantasy, and this week’s fixtures offer some of the strongest opportunities we’ve seen so far. Injuries, rotations and standout form all shape the landscape, making every transfer call more important than ever.

In this article, @Schurrle_FWSL breaks down his Gameweek 10 team reveal, the key decisions behind it and the players who look best placed to deliver returns.

TEAM REVEAL

After another long three-week break, it feels great to have the WSL and Aerial Fantasy back this weekend.

I scored above the Gameweek average in GW9, but my team still slipped slightly to 182nd overall. With two important rounds left before the winter break, here’s how my squad shapes up for Gameweek 10.

GOALKEEPERS

Hannah Hampton’s injury before Gameweek 9 gave me a clear reason to bring in Livia Peng and hand her the captain’s armband. I’m still torn between starting her or Kinga Szemik this week, but for now, Szemik gets the nod thanks to her visionary status remaining intact.

DEFENDERS

Katie McCabe disappointed again in Gameweek 9, finishing on zero points after a first-half yellow card led to a half-time substitution. With Arsenal entering a demanding run of fixtures, I’m seriously considering moving her out this week.

Kerstin Casparij once again showed her attacking upside in Gameweek 9, producing two assists and a twelve-point haul, so she remains an easy hold.

Deslandes keeps her place with a double on the horizon in Gameweek 11.

Anna Sandberg also returns to my XI thanks to a favourable home fixture against West Ham.

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield remains largely unchanged. Ella Toone, Mariona Caldentey and Lucia Kendall all keep their spots. Toone and Caldentey remain two of the top three scoring midfielders in Aerial Fantasy this season, and I’m hoping Kendall builds on her first Lionesses goal from Tuesday night.

For the final midfield slot, Freya Godfrey replaces Hannah Cain after recording four goal involvements across her last two gameweeks. Viviane Asseyi may also come into consideration depending on my final transfers.

FORWARDS

Georgia Mullett completes my Aston Villa triple-up ahead of their double in Gameweek 11. She continues to offer excellent value at 4.5m, and I’m hoping her run of starts carries through to the winter break.

Bunny Shaw takes the captaincy for the seventh time this season. She faces a Leicester side that have conceded twelve goals in their last four matches in all competitions. Leicester often prove stubborn at the King Power, but Shaw remains extremely difficult for any defence to handle.

TRANSFERS

Unless anything changes, I plan to bring in Maya Le Tissier as a direct replacement for McCabe. For my second move, I want a Liverpool player ahead of their Gameweek 11 double, ideally to prepare for a bench boost. Lily Woodham, Gemma Evans, Ceri Holland, Gemma Kapocs and Beata Olsson are all strong options on my shortlist.