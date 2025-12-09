Women’s Champions League Fantasy (WUCL) Matchday 5 team reveal

The Matchday 5 deadline for UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) Fantasy season is almost here.

In this article, our expert @Schurrle_FWSL reveals his team selection.

It’s a packed week in fantasy football with the Women’s Champions League returning alongside the men’s competition. I scored a disappointing 49 points in Matchday 4, which pushed me down to 43rd overall – still a position I’m very happy with at this stage of the season.

With only two matchdays left in the league phase, and several injury and rotation issues to manage, here’s how I’m planning to line up for Matchday 5:

GOALKEEPERS

Stina Johannes and Lola Gallardo remain my goalkeeper pairing this week. I don’t expect many clean sheets from either, but both fixtures should offer decent save potential. With bigger problems elsewhere in the squad, I won’t use a transfer on this position, especially as they play on separate days and give me flexibility across the Matchday.

DEFEENDERS

Because of the issues higher up the pitch, my defence also stays unchanged.

Janou Levels keeps her place as my second Wolfsburg defensive option. Doubling up with Johannes on my Matchday 2 Wildcard hasn’t paid off yet, as Wolfsburg have failed to keep a clean sheet since Matchday 1. Janou missed international duty through injury and started on the bench at the weekend, but a 30-minute cameo suggests she should be fit to feature today.

Sara Hørte came in last week after strong performances for Vålerenga in Matchdays 2 and 3. A home fixture against Paris FC looks ideal for a response after the disappointing draw against St. Pölten and should bring plenty of ball recovery opportunities.

Maya Le Tissier still offers great value despite a tough tie against OL Lyon. Her penalty duties and outstanding ball recovery numbers keep her firmly in my plans.

Emily Fox currently holds the Day 1 armband thanks to an excellent fixture against Twente, although that will change once my final transfers are confirmed.

Giulia Gwinn completes my backline. I expect a strong Bayern display after their 5–0 win at the weekend and like their chance to push into the top four this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Despite being kept quiet by Chelsea in Matchday 4, Alexia Putellas remains a standout captaincy option for Wednesday. Barcelona host a Benfica side who have taken just one point so far. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner is still the most-owned player in the game and the second-highest points scorer overall, and she always carries haul potential.

Klara Bühl is my other key midfielder. She has six attacking returns in four Matchdays and followed that up with one goal and two assists on Saturday. Her form is outstanding, and there’s no reason to move her on.

The rest of my midfield, however, comes with problems. Aitana Bonmatí is out for five months with a fractured ankle. Caroline Weir is a doubt after missing Scotland’s second international, as well as Real Madrid’s league match on Saturday. Jule Brand started on the bench in Matchday 4, which raises serious concerns over her minutes in Matchdays 5 and 6.

Real Madrid usually release their squad list on the morning of the game, so we should know Caroline Weir’s status before the deadline. Even so, it looks likely that I will need at least two transfers to fix this area.

FORWARDS

Despite two consecutive blanks, Clàudia Pina stays in my team. Her weekend rest and Barcelona’s injury problems increase her chances of starting, and I expect her to benefit from the Benfica fixture. The early kick-off on Wednesday will also help me decide if I start or bench her.

Melchie Dumornay keeps her place as a budget route into the OL Lyon attack. Ada Hegerberg, however, feels less secure. Alternatives such as Alessia Russo and Ewa Pajor look more appealing for this Matchday and could tempt a move.

POSSIBLE TRANSFERS

A four-point hit looks likely this week.

I’m not too keen on Barcelona’s remaining midfield options, so one of my preferred routes is:

Ada Hegerberg and Aitana Bonmatí ➝ Ewa Pajor (10.5m) and Mariona Caldentey (8.0m).

Pajor has scored in all four of her starts since returning from injury, while Caldentey offers a strong way into the Arsenal attack.

The other probable move is Jule Brand ➝ a Juventus midfielder to target their away fixture at St. Pölten. Thankfully, we will see their starting XI before the deadline, so I can base that decision on confirmed line-ups.

I’m not ruling out another hit to sell Caroline Weir if she is confirmed out, but there’s still a good chance I keep her and hope she returns in time for Matchday 5. If I do move her on, potential replacements include Olivia Smith (7.0m), Jennifer Echegini (5.0m), and of course Linda Caicedo (7.1m).

As always, check my Twitter for late updates – including news on Caroline Weir’s fitness and the final transfers I decide to make. Best of luck for Matchday 5, and may your arrows be green.