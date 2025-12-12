FPL Gameweek 16: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 16? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: odds based on if player starts

SUMMARY

Arsenal dominate the top-six odds this week. The Gunners host bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side that have conceded more goals than any other team in the league so far this season.

Five of the top six players represent the league leaders, with penalty taker Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) leading the way. Saka did not start in Arsenal’s midweek Champions League fixture but featured for around 30 minutes. That appearance points towards a start here and sets him up to exploit a vulnerable Wolves back line.

Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (€8.4m) also feature inside the top 10. Liverpool may lack consistency, but they remain unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. A home fixture against a porous Brighton & Hove Albion defence keeps their attacking assets firmly in play.

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) also ranks highly in the odds this week. The Norwegian comes into the match after scoring against Real Madrid in midweek. Crystal Palace have impressed defensively this season but the Manchester City striker has scored in every league match he’s played in against the Eagles.

Rounding out the top 10 are Cole Palmer (£10.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.5m). Palmer will look to spark a response after Chelsea’s midweek defeat. Watkins, who missed out on a recent Europa League start, looks well placed to trouble the West Ham United defence.

Further down the list, Matheus Cunha (£7.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) all remain strong options ahead of a favourable fixture against a leaky Bournemouth side. Igor Thiago (£7.0m), Phil Foden (£8.6m), and Declan Rice (£7.1m) also feature, offering alternative routes into strong attacking potential this week.