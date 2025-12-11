­­­FPL Gameweek 16 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 16 differentials column brings a trio of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

All three of the players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

MICHAEL KAYODE

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW16-20 fixtures: LEE | wol | BOU | TOT | eve

A favourable match-up at home to Leeds United has us turn to Brentford defender Michael Kayode (£4.5m).

The Italian has enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far, offering a real threat down the right flank.

Indeed, Kayode is top or joint-top among Brentford players for chances created (17), dribbles (43) and final-third touches (243), while only Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) have delivered more successful crosses (11).

His long throws are an important weapon, too, with the right-back launching more of them into the opponent’s penalty box than any other player (70).

13 of his long throws have been succeesful, another league-high.

Brentford are top of the Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers up first.

It’s also important to mention that four of the next six fixtures are at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Keith Andrews’ side have been in fine form. They’ve won five of their seven home matches on home turf, only losing to Manchester City.

On top of the fixtures detailed above, Sunderland also visit west London in Gameweek 21.

It suggests Kayode, who sets us back just £4.5m in FPL, can be an effective differential for some time to come.

MATHEUS CUNHA

FPL ownership: 3.7%

3.7% Price: £7.9m

£7.9m GW16-20 fixtures: BOU | avl | NEW | WOL | lee

Handed the striker role for Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Wolves, Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) looks like a solid differential ahead of Monday’s home meeting with Bournemouth.

The Brazilian racked up eight shots, including two Opta-defined ‘big chances’, in Gameweek 15.

He also created a couple of chances for his teammates.

Diving further into the underlying stats, Cunha has registered a goal attempt every 25.9 minutes this season. That’s a better rate than every other Man Utd player and only marginally behind Erling Haaland’s (£15.0m) 22.5 minutes per shot.

Even with 15 of his 33 efforts outside of the box, it suggests Cunha could flourish in the absence of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m), who are set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next week.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford winless in their last six matches. They’ve also conceded 19 goals on the road, the most of any side except Burnley.

Above: Teams sorted by goals conceded per 90 minutes (away matches only)

Additionally, United’s schedule over the medium term, particularly between Gameweeks 19 and 21 (WOL/lee/bur), is very favourable.

Owned by only 3.7% of FPL bosses, and with a very decent fixture outlook, Cunha consequently looks a tempting option for those Fantasy managers who need to make up lost ground.

DJED SPENCE

FPL ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Price: £4.3m

£4.3m GW16-20 fixtures: nfo | LIV | cry | bre | SUN

At the cheaper end of the scale is Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence (£4.3m).

The England international produced a solid display at left-back against Slavia Prague in midweek, frequently stepping into midfield.

He also offered a threat in behind, as well as linking up well with the ever-improving Xavi Simons (£6.5m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.3m), ending the match with one shot and three key passes, the most of any player on the pitch.

With Destiny Udogie (£4.4m) ruled out until January due to a hamstring injury, those relationships have the potential to further improve and flourish over the festive period.

Spence and Tottenham will next face a Nottingham Forest side that have scored just one goal in their last three matches.

Furthermore, the Tricky Trees have conceded the third-most key passes from the right flank since the appointment of Sean Dyche.

They’ll also encounter Brentford and Sunderland over the next five Gameweeks.

Setting us back only £4.3m, Spence can easily be benched in Gameweek 17, when Spurs entertain Liverpool.

Priced kindly, and owned by only 1.2% of FPL managers, Spence can provide a nice solution for Fantasy managers in need of a budget defender option.