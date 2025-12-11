Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 16 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

11 December 2025 59 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our Gameweek 16 differentials column brings a trio of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

All three of the players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

MICHAEL KAYODE

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW16-20 fixtures: LEE | wol | BOU | TOT | eve

A favourable match-up at home to Leeds United has us turn to Brentford defender Michael Kayode (£4.5m).

The Italian has enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far, offering a real threat down the right flank.

Indeed, Kayode is top or joint-top among Brentford players for chances created (17), dribbles (43) and final-third touches (243), while only Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) have delivered more successful crosses (11).

His long throws are an important weapon, too, with the right-back launching more of them into the opponent’s penalty box than any other player (70).

13 of his long throws have been succeesful, another league-high.

Brentford are top of the Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers up first.

It’s also important to mention that four of the next six fixtures are at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Keith Andrews’ side have been in fine form. They’ve won five of their seven home matches on home turf, only losing to Manchester City.

On top of the fixtures detailed above, Sunderland also visit west London in Gameweek 21.

It suggests Kayode, who sets us back just £4.5m in FPL, can be an effective differential for some time to come.

MATHEUS CUNHA

  • FPL ownership: 3.7%
  • Price: £7.9m
  • GW16-20 fixtures: BOU | avl | NEW | WOL | lee

Handed the striker role for Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Wolves, Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) looks like a solid differential ahead of Monday’s home meeting with Bournemouth.

The Brazilian racked up eight shots, including two Opta-defined ‘big chances’, in Gameweek 15.

He also created a couple of chances for his teammates.

Diving further into the underlying stats, Cunha has registered a goal attempt every 25.9 minutes this season. That’s a better rate than every other Man Utd player and only marginally behind Erling Haaland’s (£15.0m) 22.5 minutes per shot.

Even with 15 of his 33 efforts outside of the box, it suggests Cunha could flourish in the absence of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m), who are set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next week.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford winless in their last six matches. They’ve also conceded 19 goals on the road, the most of any side except Burnley.

Above: Teams sorted by goals conceded per 90 minutes (away matches only)

Additionally, United’s schedule over the medium term, particularly between Gameweeks 19 and 21 (WOL/lee/bur), is very favourable.

Owned by only 3.7% of FPL bosses, and with a very decent fixture outlook, Cunha consequently looks a tempting option for those Fantasy managers who need to make up lost ground.

DJED SPENCE

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £4.3m
  • GW16-20 fixtures: nfo | LIV | cry | bre | SUN

At the cheaper end of the scale is Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence (£4.3m).

The England international produced a solid display at left-back against Slavia Prague in midweek, frequently stepping into midfield.

He also offered a threat in behind, as well as linking up well with the ever-improving Xavi Simons (£6.5m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.3m), ending the match with one shot and three key passes, the most of any player on the pitch.

With Destiny Udogie (£4.4m) ruled out until January due to a hamstring injury, those relationships have the potential to further improve and flourish over the festive period.

Spence and Tottenham will next face a Nottingham Forest side that have scored just one goal in their last three matches.

Furthermore, the Tricky Trees have conceded the third-most key passes from the right flank since the appointment of Sean Dyche.

They’ll also encounter Brentford and Sunderland over the next five Gameweeks.

Setting us back only £4.3m, Spence can easily be benched in Gameweek 17, when Spurs entertain Liverpool.

Priced kindly, and owned by only 1.2% of FPL managers, Spence can provide a nice solution for Fantasy managers in need of a budget defender option.

  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I say isak

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      I say double Burnley defence!

  2. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Have Raya and Saka and need 3rd Arsenal
    A) Enzo to Rice
    B) Rodon to Hincapie
    Defense is VVD O'Reilly and Andersen so maybe dont need 2nd defender from Arsenal since Timber a doubt
    Rice for few weeks and then when Gabriel is back reshuffle...Good plan?

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Who to get for Short term about 3 GW ?
    A- Hincapie
    B- O'Reilly

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Any help ?

    2. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      O’Reilly, while hoping no unexpected rest in the coming game weeks.

    3. FFS ManU
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I prefer O'Reilly for potential attacking returns when City don't keep a clean sheet.

    4. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      O reilly

  4. wiseguy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is it just me or is this season one of the worst for differentials? Can't even rely on the template players to deliver, never mind finding low owned players that are scoring. None of these in the article excite me at all, Brentford have kept 2 clean sheets all season. Mount has 3 times as many goals as Cunha in 3 fewer starts. Spence plays for Tottenham.

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      You say that, because when the differentials become good, we forget they were ever differentials.

      Eg. Foden, Tiago.

      If they don’t, they are like 80% of the players in the game every week.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I thought I was the only person in the FPL community who had noticed Michael Kayode's chance creation stats.

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Is he already in your team?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Considered him on FH

        1. iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          And they’ve got a good run of games coming up.

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Devenny comes in at RWB

    Palace: Benítez; Richards, Lacroix; Guéhi, Devenny, Wharton, Kamada, Sosa; Pino, Nketiah, Uche.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Clyne clearly rested tonight to play RWB in the league

    2. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Even though we normally use Devenny as a AM, he plays LWB for Northern Ireland/ Sosa I think only plays LWB (and not played much) so think we giving Devenny a go on the right. Hope it works out well.

  7. Weasel51
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Free hit this week to take advantage of:

    ARSENAL v Wolves
    LIVERPOOL v Brighton
    CHELSEA v Everton
    MAN U v Bournemouth

    Or free hit GW19 to take advantage of:

    MAN U v Wolves
    CHELSEA v Bournemouth
    LIVERPOOL v Leeds
    Burnley v NEWCASTLE

    Which one do we think is best?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Compare your ideal FH16/19 team to your non-FH team and see where you think you will make the most gains

    2. FFS ManU
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Both good options, but I prefer GW19.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Probably 19

      But impossible to say

      No matter how much you analyse it

      Just depends on what happens on the day

    4. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm holding out for 19.. I can only really see the need for 1 or 2 players that are not template (seems I waste).. but that and any last injuries has GW19 locked for me.

  8. Autopick XI
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Long term picks;

    A) Gvardiol & Keane

    Or

    B) O’Reilly & Tarkowski

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      A.

  9. Jönny
    • 16 Years
    45 mins ago

    I've got 10.8 to spend on replacements for De Ligt and Munoz.

    (a) Hincapie and O'Reilly
    (b) Saliba* and Andersen

    *assuming the vibe is that he will be back...

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      A and that’s some terrible luck.

      Doesn’t feel like any punts have paid off this season nearly got De Ligt too but went Konate who only got me points when I booted him on a free hit!

      1. Jönny
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Been rubbish although I dud get some bench jam out of De Ligt first week he was injured... and Munoz has been a good ride.

        Luckily I only went early with 3 out of 5 FT, so it is an easy fix!

    3. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      What's the rest of the def?

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    With Brentford being better at home and as the article says, 4 of the next 6 in West London.

    Would you rather get a defender or a midfielder to double up with Thiago?

    LEE | wol | BOU | TOT | eve

    Wolves away too

    Spurs are better away tho.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Which Brentford midfielder is worth considering in those fixtures?

      Schade is suspended in 16 and Dango is away to AFCON from 17

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Fair enough

        It was Dango I was going to consider

        I was falling into the trap of thinking he was S American

        Or Mexican!

        Perhaps Schade next week then

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        So would you rather get a defender?

        Or swerve them at the back

  11. SouthCoastSaint
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Munoz, Minteh, Welbeck

    To

    Bruno F, Kayode and Nketiah/flemming?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who are your other 2 forwards?

      Other than Thiago and Haaland maybe get a cheap forward and play 3-5-2?

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah would be haaland, Thiago and fodder

        Though I think over Xmas I may get the odd start from Nketiah or flemming who have done ok with limited mins. Share time with Anderson my 5th mid

  12. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is Wilson or Szoboslai the better pick?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Szob 4 pointers when he blanks on occasion and outside chance of keeping pens vs purple patch wilson in form of his career

      Personally I take Szobs minutes and occasional thunderb*stard goal

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Szoboszlai is unlikely to hit defcon when he plays further forward

  13. Mufc202020
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone know what’s going on with the FPL spotify?? Seems like it’s not working.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good music on there?

      1. Mufc202020
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah fpl spotify has loads of good music

  14. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    I’m in a position where injuries have decimated me, however, I’ve just discovered that Nathan Clyne is 3.8. Are we expecting him to start the games Munoz is out as their only right back cover (could shift someone out of position?)

    I could use my transfers to go

    Munoz - clyne
    Gakpo - Bruno F
    Mateta - Ekitike, which I think is quite spicy.

    Madness or potential? The defence would be Senesi, Timber, Thiaw, Rodon, Clyne.

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I should think he's first choice in the league, depending on how Devenny performs at RWB tonight. Just don't expect Munoz-like levels of performance from him, and I'm sure he'll be glad of a breather every now and then at his age

  15. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Let’s go with def options…thoughts?

    1. Second Arsenal def - Are these fixtures actually that good for CS? Double mid better?
    2 Chalobah - Worse fixtures and defence than Arsenal?
    3. Guehi - Great pick overall but City fixture puts me off.
    4. Anderson - Great next 3 fixtures but are they up to it?
    5. OReilly - Should just pick him as no brainer?
    6. City CBs - Better xMins and header potential than above but less inspiring?

    Open Controls
    1. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tark - Burn - Gav

  16. Sollado14
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Exact funds for;

    Gakpo -> Cunha
    Munoz -> Anderson
    E Anderson -> Cherki
    Welbeck -> Thaigo

    Crazy?

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      All decent moves Cunha & Cherki differential.

  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    Cap Saka or stay safe with Haaland?

    Dubravka
    Timber O’Reilly Chalobah
    Saka Foden Semenyo BrunoG H Wilson
    Haaland Thiago Woltemade

    Petrovic #### Senesi Guehi

    2.1

    4FT

    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am on Saka, which means Haaland scores a quad.

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s my worry currently 90k, a goal I can handle, brace or hatty will get destroyed IF Saka doesn’t turn up!

  18. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    I see Jesus has returned

  19. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone having a worse season than me? 1.7m at the moment! 🙂

    And my disengagement / neglect of the team has been pretty damaging to my team value. Wish it was summer already!

  20. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    GTG?

    Went early on Muller, hoping he is fit for wolves.

    Dub

    Andersen Hincapie Gvardiol
    Rice Saka Bruno Foden
    Welbeck Thiago Haaland

    Verb Stach Thiaw Richards

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Decent, another Dubs player 😉

  21. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    I own both Rice & Timber.. is my bench enough cover of am I making a move (4FT 1 .8itb)?

    Sanchez
    VVD, Burn, Timber*
    Saka, Bruno G, Foden, Rice*
    Thiago, Haaland, Raul

    Bench- Dub, VDV, Minteh, Guehi

  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do I protect myself on FH with Foden and Haaland or do I got balls to the wall and drop both…

  23. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any updates on timber/rice ? Training pictures etc ? Cheers

  24. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Is White expected to start for Arsenal? Doing BB need starting players

