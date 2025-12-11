Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser: Best Munoz replacements in FPL

11 December 2025 37 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser looks at the best defender replacements for Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) ahead of Gameweek 16.

We received some pretty big news yesterday with regards to Daniel Munoz, who is expected to be out for over a month due to knee surgery.

“Dani Munoz has to undergo surgery, knee surgery. We will miss him for a few weeks.

“The prognosis is 4-6 weeks, that he should be ready to play. Always when you have to undergo a surgery, then you never know. I had a few in my career. That’s why we are always a little bit cautious. It doesn’t look so serious.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

There is a lot of Premier League football being played in the next four to six weeks, which makes him a definite sell in my books. Munoz is a fairly highly owned asset, so who do we look at as potential replacements?

NICO O’REILLY

At the top of the pile for me has to be Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m). Manchester City have some decent fixtures coming up and are smelling a title challenge, sitting just two points behind Arsenal. I wouldn’t worry too much about rotation, as I think he’s very much first choice in that Manchester City team. Even if you were worried, positional rival Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) is off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as well.

Pep Guardiola has sung his praises multiple times, including yesterday when O’Reilly scored his first goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid.

“He’s top! Right now, apparently, he’s the left-back for the England national team”.

“He has incredible pace, he’s so intelligent. Yeah, he makes mistakes but he tries, and that is top”. – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Recently, Pep also last week spoke about his fitness and age, all while mocking Bernardo Silva (£6.2m)…

“He’s young, he’s not Bernardo, maybe, or another player where they are already grandfathers. He’s so young, recovers well, and we’ll see…” – Pep on whether Nico O’Reilly needs a rest

“He played at the [Club] World Cup and was really good, played the first game against Wolves, the second against Spurs, and after injured. And after came Nico [O’Reilly], and he’s performed really well. This is the only reason. No more than that.

“We’re really pleased with Rayan Ait-Nouri and I know he’s going to help, he came for a long time, he knows the Premier League, can play outside and inside, can play in different positions. But now, Nico is playing really good! And that is the only reason why…” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Ait-Nouri’s lack of opportunities

When I watch O’Reilly play, I can’t help but think that the 15-pointer is going to come aty anytime as he parks himself inside the box next to Erling Haaland (£15.0m) multiple times during a game and he’s capable of points through multiple routes – making a driving run and assisting, making a driving run inside Jeremy Doku and scoring, clean sheet points and set-piece threat (he’s big guy!). He is sitting top for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 2.15) amongst defenders in the last six games, with eight shots in the box and six chances created (three of them ‘big’ ones) in that period.

JURRIEN TIMBER

If you don’t already own Jurrien Timber (£6.5m), he’s a viable replacement.

It is worth noting that he wasn’t in the squad last night in the Champions League. It could probably just be rest/rotation but Arteta was his usual poker-face self.

“They both had issues from the weekend, both really bad kicks. For Jurrien, it was too early and for Ricci [Calafiori], we have to manage to see if he can do some minutes. [tonight]” – Mikel Arteta

It’s worth mentioning that Timber has been in training footage all week, so it could just be a breather. If you are going for the Dutchman, I’d wait until the press conference on Friday to see what Arteta has to say (I know, I know!).

Despite losing William Saliba (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m), Arsenal are still sitting top for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches. Saliba should be back soon, too.

If Timber is playing at centre-back, he has defensive contribution (DefCon) potential. If he is playing wide, he has attacking threat. A win-win.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK

I would also look at Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m). While he has been a frustrating asset to own all this while, I do think Liverpool are showing improvement in their defensive numbers.

He has been unlucky not to score of late and Liverpool actually have the third-best xGC in the league in the last six Gameweeks.

The Reds have some really good fixtures on the horizon, including home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley.

The whole Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) situation might galvanise the team, and I do expect them to be tight at the back.

EVERTON + FULHAM DEFENDERS

If you are in the market for someone cheaper that could maybe allow upgrades in attack, I would look at DefCon monsters like Joachim Andersen (£4.6m), Michael Keane (£4.6m) and James Tarkowski (£5.4m). Both Fulham and Everton have some decent upcoming fixtures, while these three are reliable for both DefCon points and minutes. It simply comes down to which of the two teams fits your rotation at the back. Both teams sit in the top half for xGC in the last six matches, so are fairly reliable and predictable for clean sheets in the games you expect them to shut out the opposition.

It is worth mentioning that Brentford sit top of the Fixture Ticker until Gameweek 25, if you fancied Nathan Collins (£4.9m) or Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) instead. However, I still think Fulham and Everton are better defences in general.

For more, we cover Free Hit options, how to best to use (or not use) your five free transfers and plenty more besides on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which you can view below:

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sz21
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Made 3 moves. Still have my 1st WC (probably for GW 19 now)
    Any moves you'd do here in this position?
    Should I just activate the WC now and tru to save the FT's for later?

    Sanchez.
    Timber, Virgil, O'Reilly, Andersen.
    Saka (c), Foden, Bruno G, Bruno F.
    Thiago, Haaland.
    Dubravka, Esteve, Guiu, Anderson.
    2ft's, 0.8m

  2. ronaldez
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    It’s interesting note that no Palace defenders have been recommended to replace Munoz. Guehi and Richards have been brilliant this season!

    Who will play in Munoz’s position?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Surely looking at GW15 Palace lineup will answer your question...

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Clyne

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Clyne and Canvot probably rotate

    4. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Does seem to be an oversight in the article. Richards at 4.6 is still under-priced.

      1. Tommy Template
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Surely the Munoz news makes them a much worse team in both boxes. Can Clyne cope with the schedule they've got given he's barely been playing football of any sort for a few years now

  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wasn’t planning on using more then 2 transfers this week however I have the exact money for the below, what do you think?
    Senesi / Munoz / mbuemo / mateta > hincapie / Andersen/ foden & Ekitike.

    Leaves me with
    Sanchez
    VVD / hincapie / o’Reilly / Andersen
    Fernandes / Saka / foden
    Haaland / Ekitike / Thiago

    Dubravka / KDH / minteh / Mukiele

  4. andy78
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Cash(WHU, a)
    B) Andersen(Bur, a)
    C) Gvardiol(Cry, a)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  5. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Predict who scores more over these fixtures:
    A) Guehi vs LEE(A), TOT(H), FUL(H)
    B) O'Reilly vs WHU(H), NFO(A), SUN(A)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Guehi

    2. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      The answer is always Guehi

  6. Ask Yourself
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Using all 5 of my moves for this team. Good enough ? Mukiele to sub in if Timber out x

    Raya
    Timber* VVD O’Reilly
    Saka Bruno Foden Semenyo Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Mukiele Guiu Clyne

  7. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Munoz to:

    A. O'Reilly
    B. Chalobah
    C. Cash

    Set and forget for now in back 3 alongside Timber and Andersen

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Guehi

      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Got Guehi on the bench - who out of those 3?

        1. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Will play Guehi actually

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Chalobah then I think - can see Ake getting minutes at LB

  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Have Raya, sell Tarkowski for Hincapie or save FT?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You'll like want Tark from 18 onwards

  9. Bradleyfarrell
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Want to try fit Palmer and Raya into my team but not sure who to else to shift. Minteh and Petrovic > Palmer and Raya leaves me needing 4.1m to fit them both.

    Petrovic
    Timber - Chalobah - Gvardiol
    Saka - Minteh - Semenyo - Foden
    Haaland - Woltemade - Thiago

    Dubravka - King - Reinildo - Gudmundsson

  10. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good morning, all, here are my three best Quincy and Loose Women replacements (ie press conferences you can watch in place of afternoon TV):

    1.30pm - Silva (FUL)
    2pm - Andrews (BRE), Parker (BUR)

    Times in GMT and come from Sky Sports. Will update this with any others that may be belatedly added.

  11. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    2m itb, 5 FTs... I'm alittle lost. when i start tinckering i spend all 5... 2 questions?

    1) Semenyo has been terrible FPL wise, but is he that bad?
    2) Who the hell is the best replacement for enzo? Bruno G? Minteh? Gakpo? Cunha? Don't really like any.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Semenyo is a great asset.

      Bruno G

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This is the way

    2. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      but I don't have saka... Does that change the equation. Semenyo could be Saka

  12. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start one…

    A. Guehi
    B. O’Reilly
    C. Senesi

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Huh? B for sure

  13. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best ars def for this week?

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hinci or Timby

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ben White

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ben W

    4. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      bw

  14. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    2ft and 0.0itb. Good to go? I guess Timber is a keep unless Arteta comes out and says he is out for multiple weeks.

    Raya
    VVD Timber Andersen
    Saka Bruno Foden BrunoG Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka; Rodon, Richards, Guiu

  15. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Muñoz-> Guehi?

    Petrovic Dubravka
    xxx O'Reilly Chalobah Hincapie Richards

    Palace decimated with injuries, already have Richards
    But I think I'd want Guehi long term anyway?

    Would be first sub this week with Richards second

