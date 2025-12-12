Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

12 December 2025 44 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    The Bandit
  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you start DCL (bre) or Wilson (bur)? I'm currently on Wilson, but I think I'm being influenced by the fact that I'm starting Collins.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wilson for sure. Brentford are strong defensively at home.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    What's he deal with Mbuemo now?

    Should I just get rid for free?

    Szobozlai the preferred target

    Open Controls
    Feanor
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      I sold him for Saka

      Open Controls
      Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Sanchez (Dub)
        Timber, Tarkowski, Esteve (Senesi, Munoz)
        Saka (c), Foden, Rogers, BrunoG (Minteh)
        Haaland, Ekiteke, Thiago

        Open Controls
        Feanor
          • 16 Years
          just now

          TV = 105.1

          Open Controls
      Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I already have Saka and don't want Bruno before week 19.

        Plan was to shift Mbuemo to Semenyo after this gw but I can get szobozlai this week and Mbuemo next week for someone else

        Open Controls
        Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Semenyo next week*

          Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep him for his upcoming haul against Bournemouth and then sell next week.

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mbeumo should play so would take the risk if you have a decent bench. Lose next week.

      Is a small risk as not confirmed, but he should be able to play and be released to AFCON without Man U breaking any rules.

      Open Controls
      Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Minteh in the bench so I'll stick with I guess and sell for Semenyo next week as planned

        Open Controls
  Doozer2008
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Hi Tom

    Dubravka
    Timber, VVD, Andersen
    Saka (c), Foden, Semenyo, Mbeumo, Minteh
    Haaland, Thiago

    (Verbruggen, Richards, Guiu, Rodon)

    Had a bad week last week so confidence is shot! Not sure what my question is.....!!!

    Keep Mbeumo or transfer out to say Rice....frees up a bit more cash for my next moves (O'Reilly next week, new keeper) or hold and reassess next week?

    3 FT remaining.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  Super John McGinn-
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below, Munoz has to go but who to bring in?

    Dubravka,
    Timber, O’Reilly, Andersen
    Saka, Foden, Enzo, King
    Haaland, Woltemade, Mateta

    Verbruggen, Minteh, Rodon, Munoz*

    A) Munoz + King + Mateta > Arsenal Def + Bruno F + Guiu
    B) Munoz > Ars Defender
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      King has a nice fixture but hasn't started the last few. That said, Minteh a decent bench option so I would be tempted by B and reassess next week

      Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    GTG ?
    Sanchez (Dúbravka)
    Andersen O'Reilly Timber (Richards Alderete)
    Saka Foden Mbuemo Bruno F (King)
    Haaland Raúl Thiago ©

    Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    How important is Bellegarde to Wolves? With him out is this even more of a reason to triple captain Saka?

    Open Controls
    The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I don't think any of them are important, they are collectively poor.

      Open Controls
  BobbyDoesNotLook
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    4ft gtg? Next week Bruno G to Foden (plus a money raising move)

    Raya
    Timber Vvd Andersen
    BrunoF BrunoG Saka Semenyo Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    B: Rodon Richards Guiu

    Open Controls
  Boxwoods
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bruno G > Rice (assuming we get confirmation he's fit):

A. Savvy
B. Sideways

    A. Savvy
    B. Sideways

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      You've had all you're going to get. But i'd do it.

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Too risky surely?

      Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Guess I'll just go with this this team. Don't see all of them starting. 3 transfers it

    Raya

    VVD OReily Timber Andersen (Munoz)

    Saka(c) Foden Wilson Mbuemo (Minteh)

    Haaland Thiago

    Open Controls
    One for All
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice team

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      3 transfers itb*

      Open Controls
      One for All
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who are you switching Munoz to?

        Open Controls
  One for All
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raya
    Chalobah, Ruben, Burn, Anderson
    Foden, B. Fernandes, Saka
    Raul, Thiago, Haaland

    Dubravka, Minteh, Gudmundsson, King

    Gtg?

    Start Chalobah over Minteh?

    Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Chalobah for sure

      Everton give away one of the highest Defcons points for opposing CBs so he's guaranteed at least 2 bonus points anyway

      Open Controls
      One for All
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cool thanks

        Open Controls
  Bobby_Baggio
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Afternoon all. WC activated. Where can i improve? I want to BB in GW 17. Thanks

    Raya
    Andersen - Pau - O'Reilly
    Bruno - Saka - Rogers - Foden - Bruno.G
    Thiago - Haaland

    (Verbruggen) - DCL - Chalobah - Richards

    Open Controls

