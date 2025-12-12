Munoz, Mateta, Sarr: Crystal Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

We already knew ahead of Oliver Glasner’s Friday press conference, which was more of a one-on-one interview, that highly-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Daniel Munoz will miss four-to-six weeks because of knee surgery.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 16

But what we were looking for were updates on Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) and Ismaila Sarr (ankle). It sounds positive on both fronts.

“We hope that JP [Mateta] and Ismaila Sarr are available for the game. Of course, we need to train with them and see if there is any reaction but it looks good and it looks okay right now. It will give us a little bit more option and it’s important that we have these options against City.” – Oliver Glasner

Glasner also confirmed that everyone came through their Conference League outing in Shelbourne unscathed. Justin Devenny seemed to be limping when being substituted in that match, but is presumably okay.

“All who played [last night] should be fine.” – Oliver Glasner

Jaydee Canvot only missed Thursday night due to illness, so could return.

Elsewhere, Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) have been absent all season, while fellow long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee) was only partly reintegrated into team training this week.