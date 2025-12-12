Palmer + Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said that Cole Palmer, rested in midweek, is available for Gameweek 16, but finished Thursday’s training session uneasily.

“He’s okay, he’s better. He’s, at the moment, available. We have one more session this afternoon. Yesterday, he finished the session with us with a mixed feeling, but overall, he’s okay.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 16

Wesley Fofana is fit, too, despite suffering a freak eye injury in midweek.

“He is available, he is fine. He took part in the session yesterday and he’s completely fine.” – Enzo Maresca on Wesley Fofana

Still out are Liam Delap (shoulder), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).

“We don’t know yet, can be still two, three, four weeks. We don’t know exactly how many days he needs.” – Enzo Maresca on how long Liam Delap will be out

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo has one more match to go of his three-game ban. He’ll be back in Gameweek 17.

Enzo Maresca was asked about whether the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella might be fatigued after the Atalanta defeat, plus whether Andrey Santos or Jorrel Hato may get more of a look-in soon.

“Enzo [Fernandez], Marc [Cucurella], as you said, they are playing many games. It’s normal that the level can not be always the same. I don’t have a doubt that Andrey [Santos] is going have his chance, Jorrel [Hato] exactly the same. Hopefully, tomorrow, or soon, we can give them some chances.” – Enzo Maresca

Despite Josh Acheampong‘s fine midweek performance (at right-back), Maresca hinted that Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah would remain at centre-half.