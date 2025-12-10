Scout Notes

FPL notes: Two Spurs pen takers + why Chalobah was subbed off

10 December 2025 89 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Share:

It’s time to cast our Scout Notes eye over two more midweek matches involving Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Below, we pick out all the key moments and news from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) standpoint.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Tottenham HotspurSlavia Praha (h)3-0 winown-goal, Kudus pen, Simons pemRomero, Porro
ChelseaAtalanta (a)2-1 lossJoao PedroJames

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW15Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Tottenham2Vicario (90), Romero (90), Van de Ven (90), Spence (90), Simons (90), Richarlison (68), Porro (68), Gray (59), Kudus (58)Palhinha (90), Odobert (76), Tel (42), Sarr (41), Kolo Muani (22), Davies (22), Bergvall (14)
Chelsea5Sanchez (90), Cucurella (90), James (90), Enzo (67), Neto (66), Chalobah (45)Acheampong (90), Badiashile (90), Caicedo (90), Gittens (90), Joao Pedro (90), Garnacho (34), Gusto (33), Fofana (30), Adarabioyo (14)

KUDUS + XAVI TAKE PENALTIES

The major talking point(s) from Spurs’ morale-boosting 3-0 win over Slavia Praha came from 12 yards.

Spurs, alongside Aston Villa and Fulham, are one of just three sides yet to be awarded a penalty in the Premier League this season. That’s left us a little in the dark over who might be Thomas Frank’s first-choice taker – particularly with Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) still sidelined.

It’s evidently not Richarlison (£6.4m). He had missed the only spot-kick Spurs have been awarded this season, in last month’s Champions League win over FC Copenhagen.

And the Brazilian was present when Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) – who had missed that aforementioned game – stepped up to convert in the 50th minute after Pedro Porro (£5.3m) was fouled. It suggests the Ghanaian may be the go-to guy.

Kudus (and Richarlison) had been subbed by the time Xavi Simons (£6.5m) was felled in the box about half an hour later. 

Having won that penalty himself, Simons was handed the ball by Spurs skipper Cristian Romero (£5.0m), and the Dutch playmaker – who wanted to take the first penalty before Kudus assumed responsibility – buried his effort from the spot, perhaps earning himself the back-up role.

“Yeah but it’s clearly decided [who was taking them] before. So that was no problem. It was exactly how it should be.” – Thomas Frank on if he would encourage Cristian Romero’s decisiveness in handing the ball to the penalty taker

Frank was pleased with both his summer signings, who, alongside Richarlison, were central to a few other chances on the night.

“I think [Simons] built on a good game on Saturday, produced again. Good link-up play, nice turns in the middle of the pitch and has acceleration to go past a player. I like his work ethic, there was a great recovery run on 90 minutes which is crucial.” – Thomas Frank on Xavi Simons

“Mo[hammed Kudus] did well at the start of the season then had a dip. Now, in the past three or four weeks, he’s got fresh energy, acceleration and decisiveness in his actions. Getting more in sync with the team too – all that is important.” – Thomas Frank on Mohammed Kudus

The sight of Kudus being withdrawn just shy of the hour mark may at first have filled Spurs fans with dread but there has been nothing to suggest that early sub was for anything other than a rest amid the busy festive period.

ROMERO THREAT + TIMELY BAN FOR VAN DE VEN

Building on a Gameweek 14 comeback draw at Newcastle and Gameweek 15’s win to nil over Brentford, which served as something of a breakout game for Simons (who grabbed a goal and assist), a victory and crucial sheet on Tuesday further eased the pressure on Frank.

Before the two successful spot-kicks, the north Londoners’ opener had come about when Romero – who earlier nearly assisted Kudus with a great through ball – flicked a Porro corner into a dangerous area and caused the visitors’ David Zima to head it into his own net. Romero had scored twice at Newcastle, remember.

The only real negative from this latest match was the yellow card picked up by Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), who will now be suspended for Spurs’ next UCL game at home to Borussia Dortmund just over a month from now. It’s not a negative for FPL owners, however: that pretty much ensures he’ll start for the two plum fixtures in Gameweeks 22 and 23. No repeat of the rest we saw in Gameweek 14, then.

Kudus Xavi

Between now and then, a so-so run of games from now into the New Year will likely limit interest in Spurs assets somewhat.

Kudus Xavi

It gives us time to assess whether recent results mark a turning of the corner – and whether we should consider Kudus and Xavi anew – or just the latest false dawn.

PEDRO BACK UP TOP AFTER DELAP INJURY

Tuesday proved to be a more disappointing night for another London outfit, whose manager lamented their conceding of “easy goals”.

Chelsea are now without a win in four games since their dismantling of FC Barcelona.

They took the lead midway through the first half when Joao Pedro (£7.3m) poked home his first Champions League goal from a low Reece James (£5.3m) cross. Pedro nearly bagged a late equaliser, too.

The Brazilian led the line for the full 90 minutes against Atalanta in light of Liam Delap’s (£6.2m) latest injury, with Marc Guiu (£4.2m) remaining an unused substitute.

The latest suggestions are that Chelsea remain hopeful Delap will have recovered from the shoulder injury he picked up against Bournemouth last weekend four weeks from now. Until then, it’s likely we’ll see some combination of Pedro and Guiu up top in most matches, probably more of the former than the latter. Don’t be surprised to see Guiu get minutes of some variety this weekend to assist Pedro against the low block of Everton.

JAMES IN MIDFIELD AGAIN

This was another match in which Enzo Maresca fielded natural right-back James in central midfield, and the Blues’ captain performed well again.

Sticking in some important tackles, he also came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, most notably when dragging a follow-up shot from the edge of the area narrowly wide after his first attempt had been blocked.

PALMER’S NIGHT OFF

With Cole Palmer (£10.3m) having only just returned to Chelsea’s starting line-up last Saturday, and lasting less than an hour when he did so, it was always unlikely that the England international would feature heavily just a few days later.

However, Palmer was not even included in the squad that made the midweek trip to Italy.

Instead, he was “left at home due to the club wanting to manage his workload,” according to the official line from Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) pushed forward as a No10 in his absence, while Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) – still suspended in FPL – joined James as the holding midfielders.

He’ll probably still see his minutes managed over the next few weeks after missing a couple months through injury, but you’d imagine Palmer will be in contention to start at home to Everton this weekend, possibly shunting Enzo further back again if he does so.

WHY CHALOBAH AND FOFANA WERE SUBBED

Two of the five starting line-up changes that Maresca made were to Chelsea’s backline. A few more defensive swaps than that were required during the match.

From the start, Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m) replaced Wesley Fofana (£4.4m). Malo Gusto (£4.9m) was rotated out in favour of the versatile Josh Acheampong (£3.9m).

Acheampong hardly put a foot wrong – he was even the one whose stoppage time knock-down was nearly converted by Pedro – and showed the positional flexibility to offer his gaffer another option to Gusto at right-back that could enable James to continue in midfield more often.

There was an eye-catching half-time removal of Trevoh Chalobah (£5.3m), who has probably been Chelsea’s most solid centre-back this season.

Thankfully for him and his FPL backers, Maresca explained that there was no injury concern behind the early sub:

“It was a little bit planned, because Trev[oh Chalobah] is playing every game. So, it was to give [him] a little bit [of time] off. Also, because Trev was on a yellow card [since the 29th minute], so for both reasons.” – Enzo Maresca on substituting Trevoh Chalobah at half-time against Atalanta

Fofana replaced Chalobah, but he then lasted just 30 minutes before needing to be replaced himself – this time by Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.2m). Fofana suffered a kick to his eye and was struggling to see out of it, necessitating his unexpected withdrawal.

“He had a problem with his eye. It’s quite bad. He’s struggling to see. Hopefully he can be available for Everton on Saturday.”

“The change of Tosin [Adarabioyo] was because we needed to change Wes[ley Fofana]. For sure, with one more change there would have been a chance for Estevao [Willian] or Andrey [Santos] to come on and potentially change the game.” – Enzo Maresca

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

89 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Captaincy split should be interesting this week.
    Haaland, Saka, Foden, Thiago maybe even Bruno F…

    No doubt I’ll get it wrong again.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      TC Dango lets go

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Saka blank incoming

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Quite fancy Thiago this GW

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Best Mateta replacement out of (already have Thiago)
    1. DCL
    2. Jimenez

    Who to sell first
    a. VVD
    b. De Ligt

    Which MF should I priortise in getting in for the next few GWs (16-18)
    X. Saka
    Y. Foden

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Probably 1, b, Y, though X is obviously more appealing for this week in isolation!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      - Guiu
      - injured player
      - this GWs captaincy may swing transfer

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Down, R, Up, L, Y, B, X, A

      Open Controls
  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    If not Saka, who is the next best mid/forward to get to face Wolves? I dont see Eze (another hattie?) or Trossard (if fit) getting too much traction on these pages, but I am ever so slightly tempted

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      UCL mins tonight may help with the dilemma

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      If I had to pick now, I'd go Rice for safety, then Odegaard. But if I could pick later, that would probably be different

      Open Controls
  4. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Best GK under 4.8?

    A) Sanchez
    B) Verbruggen
    C) Kelleher

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not C. It's a tough one. Looks like Verbruggen has better fixtures than Sanchez through to GW23/24, but they are about even if you go up to GW27-29. On the one hand, it's better to get the good fixtures earlier (with Verbruggen), to capitalise on some defensive form if it continues and in case something happens which means you have to change GK anyway. But on the other hand, I would predict Sanchez scores more points up to the GW27-29 when you might be WCing. If you expect to WC earlier, go for Verbruggen, which also saves a Chelsea spot for an outfielder (it could be that you want 3 of Palmer, Enzo, winger, defenders at some point). Otherwise I would lean towards Sanchez, and hope you don't want that 3rd spot come GW24 when they have great fixtures (or for a DGW, but then you could also want triple Brighton for that).

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  5. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Probably that order...

    Open Controls
  6. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Need to get rid of Saliba and Enzo

    Thinking O'Reilly and one of
    A Sbozolai
    B Rice
    C Wilson
    D KDH

    Currently veering towards Rice.

    What we thinking folks?

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A then B

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        What does it for Sboz over Rice?

        Open Controls
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Just a bit more exciting esp now he's on penalties. Rice might not get as many defcon points against Wolves you wouldn't have thought?
          Will also lock out another Ars spot

          Close though so prob go with your gut

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Fair call .. thanks

            Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      A for me. D is good if you’d like to use the money.

      Open Controls
  7. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which is worthwhile

    a) Playing Andersen (Bur) & Dub (FUL)
    b) Cash (Wham) & Sanchez (Eve) (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Id do A and sort it next week

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Cheere mate...was kinda hoping to do that..lol

        Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    FIFA is ruining the WC.

    Exorbitant ticket prices and officially sanctioned reselling/scalping.
    Seeding that makes the draw irrelevant as good teams are kept apart until the finals.
    Mid half ad breaks.

    Infantino is worse than Blatter ever was.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Expanding it to 48 teams to mint greens..no one wants to see the minnows losing by 10 goals at the biggest stage.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They are also considering expanding it into 64 nations in 2030 due to it being the tournaments 100th anniversary.

        https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/fifa-considering-plan-64-team-world-cup-2030--flm-2025-09-24/

        Open Controls
    2. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      Infantino is a product of Blatter, the next one will probably be even worse. FIFA is riddled with corruption, but they know they can do whatever they want as when the big tournaments come around, everyone will want to watch, as Fans i dont think there is anything we can do apart from opt out but they know we will watch when it comes round even if its in Qatar, Russia etc it makes no difference. The FBI couldn't even take them down.

      Open Controls
    3. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I watched hardly any of the Qatar one, probably won't watch any of this. Happy to take a break from footy over the summer, come back ready for a new season of PL and lower league footy.

      Open Controls
  9. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    "Despite his physical concerns, the French forward has officially been named in the squad for the match against Manchester City."

    50/50 on whether to play him or not

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      This was about Mbappe playing vs Man City.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        This sounds true for Mateta as well.

        Open Controls
  10. J to the T
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Gordon to Rice for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Food is essential for survival. So I'll take it.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes provided he’s fit

        Open Controls
  11. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Do you think palmer is a better pick or isak?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Punts both. You could get lucky and they could hit some form now but theres no real indication that it will happen.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Crazy calling either punts imo, but only solidifies how bad premiums are/have been this season.

        Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Isak makes more sense than Palmer.

      Palmer won’t be able to manage the Christmas schedule. Isak will likely have to due to injuries/Afcon.

      Liverpool more likely to score than Chelsea, too.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Isak doesnt seem ready to handle the Christmas schedule either. Hes further along than Palmer but for 10.4m hes a massive punt for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Probably not, but relative to Palmer he has a better chance.

          Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    4. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      neither

      Open Controls
  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Save 1 FT?

    Raya
    VVD Timber Pau
    Saka BrunoF Mbeumo Semeyo LeFees
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Guiu Mukiele Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes roll

      Open Controls
  13. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    On WC switching to 5 man mid is:
    a.) Anderson - Rice worth it?
    b.) Bruno G - Cunha worth a punt?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers.
        Would you do B, anyone else for Bruno G just not that set on him

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I’m a big Bruno G fan so can’t advocate selling him

          Open Controls
    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure Rice is worth it. He had a 4 or game purple patch with goals skewing his stats; last 6 games he's been ticking along. 1st few games similarly what you'd expect, assist here and there

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Why are you on a WC when you had 5FT?

      Open Controls
  14. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Tarkowski (che)
    B) Burn (sun)
    C) Chalobah (EVE)
    D) Guehi (MCI)

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      D due to fixture

      Open Controls
  15. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    With 4FT should I do the following?Mateta + Xhaka > Guiu + Bruno

    Raya
    Timber, Lacroix, Burn
    Saka, Foden, Semenyo, Minteh
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    (Dubravka, Xhaka, Senesi*, Gudmundsson)

    Open Controls
  16. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Donnarumma
    Calafiori*, Van de Ven, Thiaw / Mukiele, Rodon
    Saka, Mbeumo, Foden, Bruno Guimarães / Dewsbury-Hall
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    5 FT.

    Thought of the following:
    Donnarumma, Calafiori, VdV, Mukiele, Mbeumo, Mateta OUT, for
    Raya, Timber, Gvardiol, Cash, Bruno Fernandes, fodder.

    For a hit.

    Makes sense?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      seems crazy taking a hit after being given 5 frees

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mbuemo still good for one more week, saves at least one transfer!

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    4. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Most of these transfers are defenders. Double Arsenal defence risky given the changes. Not sure villa are keeping many cs.

      Open Controls
  17. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play
    A Andersen
    B cash
    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd probably play Cash

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  18. Manani
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    is Szbo actually a good pick?

    2 goals 1 assist the whole season, feel a bit knee jerky

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah I’m not convinced myself. Don’t see him taking many pens either

      Open Controls
  19. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Need a Pope replacement this week to last 4-5 GWs as I'm playing BB this week or next. Is Raya the safest option? I like Pickford but not untill 18-19

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Raya has 1 CS in his last 5 and so not great.

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I love Roefs but I went with Raya in the end.

      Open Controls
  20. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    Done 3 FT already. Worth doing Rodon and Welbeck to Ben White and Raul Jimenez or just hold?

    Open Controls
    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      White and Raul seem like two picks who you'll be desperate to sell in a few weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. RashFraud
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’d move Welbeck on with 1 FT

      Open Controls
  21. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    On WC. 0.1 ITB. Please advise if you can.
    Kelleher
    Dalot Timber O’Reilley
    Foden Saka Bruno Rice Cunha
    Haaland Thiago
    (dubravka-richard’s-rodon-guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Andersen over Dalot

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I see your point, that’s the United fan in me coming out ha ha. Anything else to do also? Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. RashFraud
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I just don’t trust our defence rn. Looks good otherwise

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate with good reason too conceding against wolves is terrible

            Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Downgrade Cunha and upgrade Dalot and Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Rodon essentially my 2nd sub I could downgrade Cunha to Wilson to find it I guess

        Open Controls
  22. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    9.5 budget for Starting goalkeeper and 3rd/4th Defender. Who are the best ones to own until next wildcard

    ____, Dubravka
    Timber, Munoz, _____, Andersen, Esteve

    1. Sanchez, 4.7 defenders(Richards, van hecke, van de ven, truffert, keane, digne, dalot, neco)
    2. Petrovic or Kelleher, 5.0 defenders ( everyone in option 1, cash, senesi, romero, gusto, thiaw, de ligt)
    3. Anything else

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1- Richards & Dalot

      Open Controls
  23. RashFraud
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts appreciated on this FH team (barring obvious Haaland omission). Thanks!

    Sanchez
    Chalobah Timber/White (depending on Saliba fitness) Lewis-Skelly
    Saka (c) Bruno Palmer Szoboszlai Ouattara
    Thiago Ekiteke

    Bench: Dubruvka Raul Andersen Cash

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like it, very punty. No city could come back to haunt you though

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's a good differential team. I think you are overdoing it with Palmer though, but you probably realize it's a bit of a punt

      Open Controls
  24. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wildcard active. Bench boost next week. Please would you be able to give me some thoughts on it?

    Kelleher
    Hincapie O’Reilly Andersen
    Saka Bruno Fernandes Dango
    Haaland Thiago Raul

    Petrovic Minteh Truffert Van Hecke

    Dango > Tavernier for the bench boost next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A lot of Minteh owners seem unhappy with him

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.