Scout Notes

FPL notes: Szoboszlai on pens, Isak + Ekitike up top, Slot on Salah

10 December 2025 65 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

We kick off our UEFA Champions League notes with a much-needed win for Liverpool in Milan.

From spot-kicks to a certain absent Egyptian, we’ll cover the key Fantasy takeaways from their victory.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
LiverpoolInter Milan (a)1-0 winSzoboszlai penWirtz

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW15’s starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Liverpool4Alisson (90), Konate (90), van Dijk (90), Gravenberch (90), Szoboszlai (90), Jones (90), Ekitike (90)Robertson (90), Mac Allister (90), Isak (68), Gomez (68), Bradley (22), Wirtz (22)

SZOBOSZLAI ON PENS?

We had a ‘Who will take Liverpool penalties in the absence of Mohamed Salah (£14.0m)?’ article pencilled in for this week.

The Reds saved us a lot of the legwork on Tuesday.

Arne Slot’s side were given an 88th-minute penalty when Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) had his shirt pulled in the Inter box, and up stepped Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m).

The Hungarian midfielder scored, netting his first-ever (non-shootout) spot-kick for the Reds.

He’s not, however, a complete newbie from 12 yards. On the contrary: his record is excellent, with a 95.2% success rate for Hungary, the Red Bull clubs and elsewhere. He netted in the Community Shield shootout in August, too.

“Again, he played a good game and he stood up in a difficult moment. Because it’s not easy, 86 minutes, your first penalty for Liverpool, I think – maybe in the [Community] Shield, so in other moments. But during a game, on 0-0, so that’s a special moment. But he has a great shot and he delivered because he takes a lot of penalties for the national team and for his former clubs as well.” – Arne Slot on Dominik Szoboszlai

So, then, is Szoboszlai first in line for spot-kicks when Salah is out of contention?

The caveats are that Alexander Isak (£10.4m), a regular taker at Newcastle United, had already been subbed off by the time Liverpool’s penalty was awarded. Cody Gakpo (£7.5m), currently sidelined, also took one in January when Salah was off the field.

So, there could be other pretenders to the throne. But the quote below suggests that Szoboszlai was at least an agreed taker somewhere in the pecking order, and the decision wasn’t a hasty one made on-field.

“We just waited for a decision to be honest. I wasn’t really involved. I just focused on myself because I knew that if it’s penalty I was going to take it, so that’s what was in my head.” – Dominik Szoboszlai on the VAR delay before his spot-kick

The Hungary international also has a better historic record than his teammates:

Penalty record
Dominiz Szoboszlai20/21 (95.2%)
Cody Gakpo9/10 (90%)
Alexander Isak19/25 (76%)

ISAK + EKITIKE UP TOP TOGETHER

With Gakpo and Salah out, Slot went width-less with his set-up at the San Siro.

It saw Isak and Hugo Ekitike (£8.4m) play up front together for the first time, at the top of a 4-4-2 diamond (below image from BBC Sport).

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) was at the top of the diamond, but that’s a role you could envisage Wirtz – a substitute here – taking.

With width lacking in the absence of Salah (off to AFCON soon, regardless of what happens internally) and Gakpo, could this be the way forward over winter?

We’ve been used to Isak and Ekitike sharing game-time during the busy last few weeks and months. But with generous periods of rest between the next four Gameweeks, and no cup involvement, we might see a more settled XI. Ergo, a greater chance of the two playing together.

Above image from Amazon Sport

It should be said, however, that Isak was, again, poor. It looks like he’s playing with vertigo at times, struggling to stay upright and keep hold of the ball. Liverpool looked better when Wirtz came on midway through the second half.

So, still no guarantees of sustained Isak game-time even in a two-striker system!

DEFENCE-FIRST FOR SLOT?

This performance was less about attacking swagger anyway. Conor Bradley (£5.0m) had an effort saved at the near post, an improved Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) saw a header harshly chalked off for handball, and Isak finished wildly after a good bit of pressing and dispossession. Other than that, though, few gilt-edged openings before the penalty.

Liverpool’s primary goal seemed to be to shut Inter down, and they were successful in doing so. The hosts forced Alisson (£5.4m) into just two saves, while they generated less than 0.5 xG. Lautaro Martinez’s header, pushed away by the Liverpool ‘keeper, was about the best chance amid a procession of speculative shots from distance.

Is defence-first the way forward for Slot after so many goal concessions this season? The decision to bench Salah in the first place was a conservative one, with Szoboszlai offering the defensive contributions off the right flank that the Egyptian tends to fall short on.

Slot, indeed, has repeatedly mentioned in the last few weeks about the improvement defensively. He did it again on Tuesday night:

“So, against Leeds we conceded one chance, like we did today, but against Leeds we conceded three goals because the VAR intervened for a penalty and we conceded a set-piece. Against Sunderland we didn’t even concede a chance until the 96th minute but before that we already conceded a goal by a deflection. So, if you simply look at the last four games, the players have fought so hard, showed so much mentality and I don’t think every time we have got what we deserved lately.” – Arne Slot

SLOT ON SALAH

Finally, we couldn’t get through this article without another word on Salah. Nor could Slot in his post-match media duties, with question after question on the Egyptian arriving.

Clarence Seedorf was the Jeremy Paxman to Slot’s Michael Howard, refusing to let the topic go in the pitchside debrief.

Perhaps the most telling quote was below, which suggests there is still some work to be done before Salah gets back into the first-team picture.

“You say, ‘Everyone makes mistakes in life’. So, the first thing should be: does the player think he’s made the mistake, as well?

“I haven’t said that I’m not going to talk to him; I just said that the focus should be [on the players tonight].” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    😀

    Open Controls
  2. BR510
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      best pope replacements (except raya)? Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Pickford

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        Kelleher or Roefs

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        Tempted by Verbruggen or Sanchez

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Don’t be

          Open Controls
    • basilfawlty
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Anything to change here?

      Raya
      Timber Chalobah Andersen
      Saka Foden Bruno Minteh Enzo
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Senesi Lacroix Guiu

      Open Controls
    • Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Tough few weeks were delaying the wildcard did not work. How does this wildcard draft look? The intention is to bench boost next week and making 1FT with Dango > Tavernier.

      Kelleher
      Hincapie O’Reilly Andersen
      Saka Bruno Foden Dango
      Haaland Thiago Raul

      Petrovic Minteh Truffert Van Hecke

      Open Controls
    • chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Is Ekiteke an option again now then based on the above?

      I have the money to move Woltemade on for him

      Open Controls
      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        He passes the eye test, quite visible in matches. Definetly for GW 18.

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wolt is probably more nailed but Ekitike will probably get you more hauls.

        Other than Thiago and Haaland there really isn’t much to choose from the rest of the forwards pool.

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Owned him forever and he was a terrible pick. And that was with Isak even less fit and injured.

        Open Controls
    • Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      55 mins ago

      Who might be the best (4th) defender under 4.8 for the foreseable future. I have Cash. I am looking at:

      A. Richards, (CP)
      B. Andersen, (FUL)
      C. Dalot (MU)
      and the Vans;
      D. Den Berg (Bre),
      E. Hecke, De Cuyper (BAH),
      F. De Ven (Spurs)

      Any suggestions and why?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        27 mins ago

        Probably Andersen for DC points

        Open Controls
        1. Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Thanks Nomar, Andersen is the flavour of the week.

          Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Thoughts on which three to play below, current thinking is ABC as I can see Everton getting something against Chelsea this weekend

      A) Tarkowski (che)
      B) Burn (sun)
      C) Chalobah (EVE)
      D) Guehi (MCI)

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        just now

        ABC

        Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      How insane is it to go without Haaland on FH16?

      I'm currently on this. Considering Haaland > Ekitike. Also thinking I might not go for Rogers.

      Leno
      Timber Hincapie Cash
      Saka Bruno Cunha Szoboszlai Rogers
      Haaland Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        I swear people have Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to Liverpool players

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          38 mins ago

          Ekitike scored two last game and looked good midweek.

          Their issue is more that their defense is rubbish.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            35 mins ago

            Brighton are giant killers

            Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            34 mins ago

            Instead of Haaland, though?

            Could you downgrade Saka to Rice then add Ekitike?

            Plus if you already have Szob then why have Ekitike as well?

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Yeah I guess I could but I think I'm just gonna go without. The team looks fine.

              Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Insane yes

        Open Controls
      3. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        H to E no imo

        R to Neto, maybe

        Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      That Szoboszlai quote from Neale is a helluva find. Unlike the other writers, you can always trust Neale to listen to all the various post match interviews with the various media outlets to find the golden nuggets quote-wise.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Hats off tbf, done well to unearth it from this small independent site called Liverpool FC dot com

        https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/dominik-szoboszlai-reaction-inter-win-midfield-switch-and-more

        Open Controls
    • Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      For GW16 who do you prefer Foden or BrunoF ?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Bruno for sure.

        Bournemouth are dreadful away from home.

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        Foden

        But Bruno is the safer pick as he’s not subject to Pep roulette.

        Open Controls
      3. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hoping for a farewell gift from Haaland before he heads off to Afcon.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          Eh?

          Open Controls
      4. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bruno. I'm even considering Mbeumo over Foden...

        Open Controls
      5. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Much prefer Foden away to Palace.
        The man is on fire.
        Man utds inconsistency counters Bournemouth's poor form.

        Open Controls
    • Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      WC activated - thoughts on below? Looking to BB in GW17

      Raya
      Chalobah - Hincapie - O'Reilly
      Bruno - Saka - Rogers - Foden - Bruno.G
      Thiago - Haaland

      (Verbruggen) - Guiu - Richards - Diakite

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Do you gain enough points on BB17 with Verbruggen vs Dubravka + 1 FT?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          I'll have 5FT. Verbruggen vs SUN GW 17 vs Dub against BOU. Think Verb wins

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Verbruggen probably outscores Dubravka but I wouldn't be surprised if Brighton concede against Sunderland. Just sure it's worth booking in the transfer (likely downgrade for funds) even with the 5FTs (injuries, new bandwagons etc)

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              Just not sure*

              Open Controls
            2. Bobby_Baggio
              • 14 Years
              just now

              ok cheers for the advice

              Open Controls
    • Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      As it stands I own Palmer and I do not own Saka. Im weighing up switching.

      Which option would make me feel less bad?

      A: Selling Palmer to Saka, and Palmer scores another 4 goals. Saka getting subbed on 59

      B: Keeping Palmer, he gets subbed on 59, and seeing Saka rip Wolves a new one

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're looking at it the wrong way. Think about what would feel better.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks, in that case I think it would be keeping Palmer.

          Open Controls
    • Koflok
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Szoboszlai seems like an interesting punt with those fixtures..

      Open Controls
    • N00B
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Are many people on FH16 here?

      I like this team:

      Kelleher
      Hincapie MLS VDB
      Saka Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Szobo
      Haaland Thiago

      A) Mbeumo / Foden - Hincapie
      B) Eze - Cucurella

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Palmer is a step too far/early. He isnt even ready to play 2 games in a row as per Maresca's recent interview, and was awful and completely uninvolved last game.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Of course if you are aware its a punt and still want to go for it, go for it!

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Similar to what I got. Don't like Palmer. I think I might captain Bruno over Saka.

        Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bournemouth have been shipping goals for fun away from home. When home/away form is taken into account they are actually the worst defensive side this game week. Them and Leeds are pretty far ahead of the other teams this GW in terms of leakiness, even Wolves who've somehow been much worse at home.

      Is Mbeumo over Foden on FH madness?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        26 mins ago

        Nope it makes perfect sense. I'm gonna do it. Mbeumo or Cunha over Foden.

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        I’ve happy having both. Foden for form and Mbeumo for fixture.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Are you fitting in Foden with bruno, Mbeumo, Saka, Rice and Haaland? I want all of those ahead of Foden.

          Atm Rogers is my 5th midfielder.

          Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Foden isn't an essential pick on FH16

        Open Controls
      4. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Man City players on free-hit aren’t the top picks

        Open Controls
      5. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the replies all, was leaning that way.

        Open Controls
    • Loðbrók
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is Areola nailed, with Fabianski soon back etc?

      Im tempted by him, as West Ham starting to get Nuno-ed....
      And with good fixtures.

      Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Had Szob for a while now and was thinking of moving on at some point but with pens I may just keep..

      Open Controls
    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Szobo or Gordon?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Szoboszlai

        Open Controls
    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thoughts on this team G2G?

      Dubravka
      VVD, Timber, O’Reilly
      Saka, Bruno F., Foden, Rice, Szobo
      Haaland, Thiago

      Verbruggen, Guiu, Muñoz, Gudmundsson

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I'm gonna play Muñoz over O'Reilly but that one can go either way. Maybe you should have him first sub. Looks GTG.

        Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      For those on FH this week, are you not including Haaland and Man City players on it?

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Still on Haaland, get foden as missed his hauls, as needed hit to get him last week or two, most seem to think wasn’t worth hit, with 5 afcon transfers coming up, if on fh still get him, probably blank coming up !

        He’s gonna cost more to get him next week with his price rises, maybe could of just used transfers this week instead of fh, as lot have gone up or down in Price, gonna be costly next gw not getting the prices due to fh

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm thinking Rice cap over Saka...?

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      As expected, Munoz isn't involved in training.

      https://x.com/i/status/1998732258182615115

      Pre-match Fulham quote:
      "hopeful he will return for the Manchester City game next week"

      https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/first-team/team-news-double-change-for-palace-against-fulham/

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.