Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 16?

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) blanked for the third time in four Gameweeks against Sunderland in Gameweek 15, disappointing the 7.2 million+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed him with the armband.

This weekend, Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace in a tricky-looking away fixture, while the likes of Arsenal (WOL), Brentford (LEE) and Manchester United (BOU) enjoy appealing home fixtures.

As usual in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 16 ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Hold the front page! We have a new leader in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) sits top of the pile with over 39% of site users believing the Englishman, who was rested against Club Brugge midweek, is the best option for Gameweek 16.

No doubt currently looking inwards and not blaming the electorate, is Haaland. The Golden Boot leader has picked up just over 19% backing, despite a 14-point return on his last Premier League away day.

Elsewhere, the only other players to boast over 5% of the vote are Declan Rice (£7.1m) and Igor Thiago (£7.0m).

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks