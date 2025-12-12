Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 16?

12 December 2025 339 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Erling Haaland (£15.0m) blanked for the third time in four Gameweeks against Sunderland in Gameweek 15, disappointing the 7.2 million+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed him with the armband.

This weekend, Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace in a tricky-looking away fixture, while the likes of Arsenal (WOL), Brentford (LEE) and Manchester United (BOU) enjoy appealing home fixtures.

As usual in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 16 ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Hold the front page! We have a new leader in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) sits top of the pile with over 39% of site users believing the Englishman, who was rested against Club Brugge midweek, is the best option for Gameweek 16.

No doubt currently looking inwards and not blaming the electorate, is Haaland. The Golden Boot leader has picked up just over 19% backing, despite a 14-point return on his last Premier League away day.

Elsewhere, the only other players to boast over 5% of the vote are Declan Rice (£7.1m) and Igor Thiago (£7.0m).

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer remains in the category of player that needs managing day-by-day with his groin issue.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj4qq1wv914o

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Probably 45-65 mins then for the next few weeks and a potential rest

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Chelsea captain Reece James, usually a right-back and previously used there by Tuchel for England, also played 90 minutes in midfield at Bournemouth and Atalanta this week.

    Asked if James will start a third straight match, Maresca said: "Could be, yes."

    On whether it was out of necessity, he added: "We need Reece - not only in this game, but in all games."

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj4qq1wv914o

    Open Controls
  3. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best defender for this week only that isn’t Arsenal or Brentford?

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dare I say it but Van Dijk

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Really? I have him in my team but selling him on a FH this week

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Would've said Chalobah but Caicedo is a big miss.
          Nobody else has favourable fixtures besides maybe Fulham, but don't think Fulham are as good defensively anymore.

          Open Controls
    2. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Matty Cash I'd say

      Open Controls
  4. Dangles
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Struggling real hard over whether to WC this week. Someone save me

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Timber VVD Anderson Esteve Munoz
    Foden Semenyo Fernandes Enzo Anderson
    Mateta Thiago Haaland

    A) 3 FT's - Munoz, Semenyo, Enzo -> O'Reilly, Saka, KDH
    or
    B) WC - Munoz, Semenyo, Enzo, Anderson, Mateta -> O'Reilly, Saka, KDH, Bruno G/Szoboszlai, Raul

    WC team is not really that much better than the 3 FT team, but keeping your 5 FT's into the new year seems so valuable? Tough one

    Open Controls
  5. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Choosing between Isak (if 100% fit by then) and Ekitike is going to be a nightmare come GW18.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Liverpool got to start performing first

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Think they will once Wirtz is seen as the 'main man' in the team

        Open Controls
  6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Merino or Semenyo? Have Eze, but this feels exactly like the fixture for MM.

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hot take-ish, but I think Merino is rested for Gyökeres.

      Open Controls
    2. Dangles
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Semenyo is going so much better than people think, but I'd be playing Merino this week

      Open Controls
  7. Weasel51
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Raya
    VVD Cucurella Lewis-Potter
    Palmer BrunoF Eze Saka Foden
    Thiago Ekitike

    B) Raya
    Andersen Cucurella Lewis-Potter
    Cunha Eze Saka Foden
    Thiago Ekitike Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      FH or WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel51
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        FH

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          B, marginally but mainly because I think Palmer ruins A

          Open Controls
    2. FPLCEO
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B but with Palmer instead of haaland

      Open Controls
  8. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Back end of my 5FT

    A. Rice & Minteh, bench VdV
    B. Eze & King, bench King play VdV

    Open Controls
    1. FPLCEO
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tough one as A has higher floor but B has higher ceiling.

      Would gamble on B

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        If it makes a difference, I have a BB - A leaves me much better placed for that now, B leaves me with £1.4m to shift King and/or a cheap defender ahead of a BB assuming I can spare the transfer

        Open Controls
        1. FPLCEO
          • 16 Years
          just now

          That would probably swing it to A then - makes sense

          Open Controls
  9. FPLCEO
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Surprised to see so many selling Semenyo.

    Still think he is great value at that price and can create a strong quartet for weeks to come:

    Bruno Saka Foden Semenyo

    20+ points per week from this lot feels likely.

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I honestly think any below 8m midfield/forward is not worth it.
      Hence, I've gone 5-3-2.
      Nobody in that price bracket has consistently good fixtures, besides Cunha who may get rested for an in-form Mount.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLCEO
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Fair enough - I am sticking with 343 for now with a Jimenez punt.

        Think Semenyo will go on a scoring run again soon.

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's dropped off a bit and Bou look ropey on the road and 3 tough away games in the next four.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLCEO
        • 16 Years
        just now

        His points have dropped off but his performances have still been good.

        Open Controls
  10. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raya
    VVD O'Reilly Andersen Hincapie
    Saka (C) Bruno Foden Enzo
    Haaland (V) Thiago
    Dubravka Anderson Mukiele Guiu
    3ft 0.6 itb
    A) GTG
    B) Enzo to Wilson
    C) Play Anderson instead of xxx(who)?

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  11. boroie
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Only did my WC 3 weeks ago and already want rid of half my squad…

    Which of these are the most urgent sells?

    A - Thiaw
    B - VVD
    C - Richards
    D - Timber
    E - Semenyo
    F - Minteh
    G - Woltemade

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably F or G.
      Minteh will drop again if he blanks vs Liverpool imo.

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who would you bring in for him under £7m?

        Open Controls
  12. Saka Punch
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Woltemade (sun)
    B) Semenyo (mun)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Dangles
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.