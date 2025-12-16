Introducing The Eye Test

Lies, damned lies, and statistics.

Fantasy Football Scout Members can now access a new feature in our Members Area – The Eye Test.

It includes highlights of every Premier League match in the last two seasons. How well do the stats tell the story of the match? Review the highlights and decide for yourself.

Fantasy Football Scout users can access a limited version of The Eye Test below, featuring all of Liverpool’s matches both this season and in their title-winning campaign.

You can use the highlights to review previous encounters or to identify players getting into good attacking positions but not receiving the ball – players that will be invisible to the statistics.

Snap Shot

In addition to linking to the match highlights, the table makes it easy to visualise periods of form by using basic colour coding. You can sort by Gameweek, Opponent, Venue (H/A), Goals Scored (+) and Goals Conceded (-) to gain further insights.

Clicking on the opponent’s name will take you to the match in our Members Area.

And Team notes have been archived from Gameweek 11 of 2025/26 onwards, allowing you to view a screenshot of each team’s “latest news” ahead of the match by clicking on the club badge.

Screen time

Extended highlights are included where available.

The highlights are linked directly to the clubs’ YouTube channels rather than the broadcasters in order to avoid any geo-restrictions. Those based outside the UK won’t be able to view any Sky Sports videos, for instance.

There will be a degree of subjectivity in the highlights as the video editors cutting them together will naturally favour their own club. For balance, two sets of extended highlights – one for each team – have been added when possible. To view the second set of highlights, click on the opponent’s three-letter team name in the menu and find the fixture.

Navigation

To navigate through the video frame-by-frame, first, pause the video, then tap the full stop key (.) to move one frame forward or the comma key (,) to move one frame backwards.

Running order

If extended highlights are unavailable (there’s less likely to be extended highlights of a defeat), then the opponent’s extended highlights will be used. Longer highlights are favoured over shorter highlights. If neither club has uploaded extended highlights, then the shorter match edits are defaulted to.

Extended highlights are often uploaded a few days after the match. The Eye Test will update once they are available. If you spot any errors or find new extended highlights, please contact myself, TopMarx, or Rainy via the comments. Alternatively, send an email to support.

My thanks to Rainy for his help in compiling the video links.