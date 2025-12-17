FPL

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 17

17 December 2025 83 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

In the build-up to Gameweek 17, transfer activity in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) remains high.

Based on fixtures, form, injuries and bans, these players are being transferred in/out the most.

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Harry Wilson801,742Bryan Mbeumo806,861
Hugo Ekitike553,912Daniel Munoz433,913
Phil Foden463,010Nick Woltemade327,859
Bruno Fernandes303,153Eberechi Eze215,302
Morgan Rogers286,141Iliman Ndiaye211,718
Trevoh Chalobah205,725Joao Pedro210,027
Marc Guehi198,604Jean-Philippe Mateta202,397
Antoine Semenyo188,830Jeremy Doku172,244
Igor Thiago163,871Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall139,792
Rayan Cherki136,123Micky van de Ven125,818

Above: As of Tuesday night, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 17

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 17.

We’ll try to avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Harry Wilson (£5.6m) was a buy and Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) was a sell in our last piece, so we’ll not cover them again.

RAYAN CHERKI

FPL notes: Arsenal rests + an update on Haaland

Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) extended his fine form on Sunday, providing the assist for Phil Foden’s (£8.8m) strike at Selhurst Park.

The Frenchman has now produced all seven of his assists for the season over the last seven Gameweeks since his return from injury.

And the underlying data further highlights his influence at Manchester City.

Cherki’s rate of 29 minutes per chance created in 2025/26 ranks among the best in the top-flight.

He’s also been involved in 57% of his side’s goals when selected, another team-high.

There is always a chance of rotation when it comes to Man City players, but Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) has been ruled out for “two to three weeks” and Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) is off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), so Cherki might be a risk worth taking.

Furthermore, City’s matches are well spread out over the festive period, with attractive fixtures to come against West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

  • Wed 17 Dec: Brentford (h) – Carabao Cup
  • Sat 20 Dec: West Ham (h) – Gameweek 17
  • Sat 27 Dec: Nottingham Forest (a) – Gameweek 18
  • Thu 1 Jan: Sunderland (a) – Gameweek 19

So, if you can swallow the rotation risk, buying Cherki feels like a solid move with real upside.

VERDICT: BUY

ENZO FERNANDEZ

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 8 3

There are only nine players who’ve had at least 30 shots and created a minimum of 20 chances this season.

One of them is Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m), yet the Argentine has not met expectations in Fantasy, failing to return in nine out of his last 10 matches.

His conversion rate during that period has been particularly poor – 7.1%.

Other factors, such as the absence of Moises Caicedo (£5.7m), have naturally played a part.

Despite this run of blanks, Enzo – who has been sold by over 91,000 managers this week – continues to find himself in dangerous positions in/around the box, even with Cole Palmer (£10.3m) back in the ‘10’.

But while past history suggests that Enzo will eventually start to deliver on his promising underlying stats, he appears to be a sell for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Chelsea’s fixtures take a turn for the worse in Gameweek 17, as they face Newcastle United (a), Aston Villa (h), Bournemouth (h) and Manchester City (a) in quick succession.

Enzo could also be replaced by someone like Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m), Matheus Cunha (£7.9m), Cherki, or cheaper still, Harry Wilson (£5.6m), all of whom carry significant upside over the next few weeks.

VERDICT: SELL

HUGO EKITIKE

FPL notes: Why Alisson missed out, Ekitike + Trossard injury updates

Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) is FPL’s most in-demand forward.

The Frenchman has plundered 26 points in his last two matches, thanks to four goals and six bonus.

Additionally, his shot frequency has rocketed in this period, with 12 shots taken in only 156 minutes of football:

Comfortably outperforming positional rival Alexander Isak (£10.3m), who continues to look off the pace, Fantasy managers have clearly taken note of Ekitike’s form ahead of this weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites were thumped 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with their home form poor throughout the 2025/26 season.

Looking further ahead, Liverpool play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley in Gameweeks 18-22.

Like Cherki, Ekitike isn’t completely nailed-on to start every match, but with Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) off to AFCON and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) injured, plus some generous recovery times in between games this month, he looks like a serious option for our frontlines.

VERDICT: BUY

EBERECHI EZE

FPL notes: Eze hat-trick, how Arsenal fared without Gabriel + Romero ban 2

Gameweek 12 brought a hat-trick for Eberechi Eze (£7.8m), but the ex-Crystal Palace man has blanked in all four of his subsequent matches.

Alarmingly, he hasn’t registered a single shot in this period.

He hasn’t been creating much either, with only two chances created during that four-match spell.

There are other considerations to take into account.

The return of Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) means that Eze is no longer assured of minutes in central midfield. And with numerous options available to Mikel Arteta on the left, such as Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), his minutes appear vulnerable.

While it may be tough to ditch Eze before he faces Everton (a) or Brighton and Hove Albion (h), the longer-term fixture outlook for Arsenal is mixed.

And given the minutes’ uncertainty, it’s probably safe to move Eze on.

VERDICT: SELL

TREVOH CHALOBAH

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.4m) has started every Premier League match he has been available for this season.

He’s also found the net three times and delivered defensive contribution (DefCon) points on six separate occasions, the most of any Chelsea player.

And with eight clean sheets to his name, it’s no surprise Chalobah is the second top-scoring defender in FPL.

But the fixtures aren’t great for Chelsea over the next four Gameweeks, particularly from a defensive standpoint.

Indeed, Aston Villa and Man City are the two hottest attacks in the division right now.

As for Newcastle, they have found the net in every home game this season, whereas only Man City have scored more goals on the road than Bournemouth.

Perhaps now isn’t the best time to rush into buying Chalobah, then.

Instead, it might be best to prioritise other defenders before potentially moving for the Chelsea man in Gameweek 21, when Enzo Maresca’s side embark on an excellent seven-match run (ful/BRE/cry/WHU/wol/LEE/BUR).

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT DON’T RUSH TO BUY

83 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Has anyone got the power 5?
    Saka Bruno F Foden
    Haaland Ekitike

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes, see below 0.0 ITB

      Raya
      Tarkowski Chalobah Guehi
      Saka BrunoF Foden Semenyo Wilson
      Haaland Ekitike

      Dubravka Alderete Guiu Burn

      Open Controls
      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        No Thiago. I think I might get rid of him too after this week. He was ticking along nicely whilst the giants were asleep.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Had to sell Thiago for Ekitike before being priced out of the move

          Open Controls
          1. Defcons are for Kinnear
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Squeeze in Cunha soon and your set up for the festive period

            Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Bowen from GW18 added into there to make it power 6.

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      О/

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I am aiming towards this plus Palmer

      Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Bought him for GW17:

      Verb
      Timber/VVD/OReilly
      Saka/BrunoF/Foden/HWilson
      Haaland(c)/Ekitike/Thiago

      Dub/Rodon/Hartman/Potts

      Open Controls
    6. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      4/5 (no Ekitike)

      Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Dub alison
    Clyne richards cala oriely mukiele
    Saka rice foden neto king
    Haland tiago ekitke

    Which in each ? 2 fts

    A) neto to semenyo ? Y or N
    B) BB next gw ? Y or N

    Open Controls
  3. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    BB Activated

    Would U make any more changes or save the FT? 0.4 itb..

    Raya Dubravka
    Lacroix VVD Timber O'Reilly Andersen
    Saka Wilson Foden Semenyo Minteh
    DCL Haaland Thiago

    Open Controls
  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Dewsbury-Hall likely to be back for the Burnley game in GW18?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hope not

      Open Controls
  5. zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 17 Q&A, send them in!

    Answers will be posted in a separate article

    Open Controls
    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Can Saka be sacrificed to target the terrible teams?
      Saka to Semenyo to Szob to Cunha
      Saka specifically because we'll want to get in Ekitike next week and need the funds.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Is Neto flying under the radar? When is Arnold Palmer’s great grandson an option?

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Is the Bundesliga precious?

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      At 8/326 in Australia’s first innings with the bat, are you prepared to call the third Ashes test a draw?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Innings defeat for England. Match will be over tomorrow.

        Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Only 8 runs? Wow!

        Open Controls
      3. Ball Ake
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        326/8

        Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Where’s Bennerman!

      Open Controls
    6. Snoopydog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Is Ekitike a must have alongside Haaland?

      Open Controls
    7. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Do you prefer North East England or Australia?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        Tis a trick question, both are home to Newcastle!

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Huzzah!

          Open Controls
    8. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Is it worth just getting Roefs or Sanchez and not bother with the current 4.5 keepers?

      Open Controls
    9. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Favourite muppet? Swedish chef?

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Virg?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Where on Earth have you been?

          Open Controls
    10. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What to do with NEW assets? Bruno G Woltemade Thiaw ... plan to move Wolte > Ekitike/Bowen and Thiaw > OReilly ... keep Bruno G?

      Open Controls
  6. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts on transfers and bench boosting
    Vicario & Guiu > Verbruggen & DCL

    Verbruggen
    VVD / Senesi / O’Reilly
    Saka / Foden / Bruno / Semenyo / H.Wilson
    Haaland / Thiago

    Bench: Dubruvka, DCL, Anderson, Mukiele

    Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    PL fan since 2004. Not a regular follower of all games because my precious Bundesliga would be home waiting for me 😉

    Anyway, Titi (T. Henry) was the player who made me love the PL back then & he used to be my favorite but now, it’s definitely Vardy. I miss him so much in the PL. I love how he is tearing serie a defence apart with Cremonese.

    Here’s a little gift from the past. Enjoying this with my cup of coffee 🙂 Where has the time gone ffs?!

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XdWOEE5mCrI&pp=ygUcSmFpbWllIHZhcmR5IHRvcCAyMCBwbCBnb2Fscw%3D%3D

    Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Gtg? Planning on saving transfer and will try to get ekitike following GW. if szob is out I have hincopie on the bench and can also take a gamble on kroupi j getting some decent minutes v burnley.

    Pope (dub)
    Timber hincopie truffert (hincopie alderete)
    Saka foden Bruno f&g szob
    Haaland Thiago (kroupi J)
    2 fts and 0 itb

    Cheers and gl

    Open Controls
    1. mr_jones
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      double hincapie? and dont think pope will play

      Open Controls
  9. mr_jones
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Evanilson or DCL for Woltemade?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Both superb options. I went with DCL given I’ve always loved him!

      Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bottomed. Any of these moves worth a hit this gw?

    a. brunoG > semenyo
    b. vdv > senesi
    c. guiu > dcl
    d. anderson > wilson/ tavernier

    sanchez
    konate hincapie o'reily
    saka bruno foden bruno anderson
    haaland thiago

    dubravka vdv guiu diou

    Open Controls
    1. Danstoke82
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A at a push but I wouldn’t be rushing to take a hit

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Snoopydog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No. Not worth a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        cheers doggfather

        Open Controls
  11. Danstoke82
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Hi all, this move for 1FT

    Bruno G > H Wilson

    Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoopydog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No - at least not yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Many thanks

        Open Controls
  12. Snoopydog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Play one:

    A: Thiago
    B: DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Danstoke82
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A. Wolves are terrible

      Open Controls
      1. Snoopydog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yep. That's where I'm leaning.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        They looked pretty good against the tourney leaders last week. Burnley look worse. Perhaps because Parker chews the cud?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I agree with the Knight

          Open Controls
  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    "TREVOH CHALOBAH. Don't rush to buy."

    This is exactly why he has so many points and yet no one owns him. We're afraid of having a player who big FPL don't have. Can you imagine if FPL Dirty Harry had him? He'd be as well owned as Timber.

    Open Controls
    1. Naatie
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Logs on, see muppet, logs off.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Secret muppet crush?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Secret muppet crush?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Janice!

              Open Controls
      • mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Here's your opportunity to make a case for buying him.

        Open Controls
      • #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        Why are you all boo'ing him? He's right!

        Open Controls
      • I have no Wirtz
          1 min ago

          How many defenders got a red card this season?

          Open Controls
      • Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Bench one.

        A) Thiaw (CHE)
        B) VVD (tot)
        C) Richards (lee)
        D) Andersen (nfo)

        Open Controls
        1. DagheMunegu
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Bench one please

        A VVD
        B Andersen
        C Van Hecke

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • runupstream
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Probably Andersen, The Forest found their attacking legs recently

        Open Controls
      • Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        56 mins ago

        Whatcha reckon?

        GW17: Rice (eve) -> Wilson (NFO) - this raises cash for the option of
        GW18: Semenyo (bre) & Guiu -> 4.9 & Etikike (WOL)

        Verbruggen
        Timber, Richards, Thiaw
        Saka, Bruno, Foden, Semenyo, Rice
        Haaland, Thiago

        Dubravka, Rodon, Alderete, Guiu
        Bank 0.3m, 3FTs, no chips

        Open Controls
        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Sounds decent

          Open Controls
      • #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        BrunoF off to the Sheikh's in the summer it would appear.

        Goodbye, sweet FPL prince.

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Who can potentially steal Cherki's minutes? Should be pretty safe for the next 2-3 gameweeks, right?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Reijnders

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks. What would you put Cherki's minutes to in gameweeks 17-20?

            Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        who starts
        a. Mukiele vs Bha
        b. Andersen vs NFO

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably lean towards backing the home team. We don't know how Sunderland will cope losing players to AFCON.

          Open Controls
      • tbos83
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Start
        A) Virgil (v Tot)
        B) Chalobah (v New)

        Open Controls
        1. Rbyrne95
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Going A for Spurs form. Generally a 50/50 imo

          Open Controls
      • Rbyrne95
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ask this every year and forget every year.

        If I complete a FT then later in the week decide to use my FH, do I get the FT/ does it count?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          And every year the answer is in the FPL help page...

          "At the next deadline your squad is returned to how it was at the start of the Gameweek."

          Open Controls
          1. Rbyrne95
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I know that, as it says it on the chip too. Yet my brain still gets fried with the easy things in FPL lmao; only been 9 years

            Open Controls
        2. cigan
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          you get them back

          Open Controls
          1. Rbyrne95
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ta

            Open Controls
      • Sterling Archer
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        So many transfers for a player playing in an important mid week game!

        Open Controls
      • Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Anyone else have Semenyo FOMO? I guess we can’t own every player.

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not really. Got a bunch of his points and price rises already.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.