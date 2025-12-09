FPL

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 16

9 December 2025 87 comments
To say there has been significant transfer activity in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this week would be an understatement. With FPL managers armed with five free transfers, over 3.5 million moves have already been made on the 10 most in-demand FPL assets, with four days still to go until the Gameweek 16 deadline!

Based on fixtures, form, injuries and bans, these players are currently experiencing considerable transfer activity in and out.

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Phil Foden811,817Bryan Mbeumo500,864
Igor Thiago584,200Jean-Philippe Mateta428,524
Bruno Guimaraes373,688Antoine Semenyo366,663
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall313,130Joao Pedro344,266
Matty Cash310,108Riccardo Calafiori297,108
Trevoh Chalobah253,749Daniel Munoz212,967
Bruno Fernandes242,578Cody Gakpo211,047
Declan Rice230,077Moises Caicedo201,864
Jurrien Timber214,314Eberechi Eze180,916
Harry Wilson179,280Gabriel Magalhaes165,302

Above: As of Tuesday afternoon, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 16

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 16.

We’ll try and avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m) was a ‘sell’ in our last column, so we’ll not cover him again.

PHIL FODEN

FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Phil Foden’s (£8.6m) rich vein of form continued in Gameweek 15, as he brought his tally to five goals, one assist and 44 points in his last three matches.

In that same period (Gameweek 13 onwards), Foden ranks either top or joint-top for shots, big chances and expected goals (xG).

He’s also created five chances for his teammates.

“Phil is incredible. He is scoring a lot of goals. When he is in this momentum and this mood, he is a gift and a diamond. He is top.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

With the freedom to roam, Foden has rediscovered his best form and consequently skyrocketed in price, quickly jumping from £8.0m to £8.6m.

While Crystal Palace in Gameweek 16 could prove tricky (more on that below), especially after the midweek trip to Real Madrid, plum fixtures against West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland follow, all of whom are in the bottom six for expected goals conceded (xGC).

As for Palace, they have conceded just one goal from open play in their last seven matches, so chances might be at a premium at Selhurst Park.

They also rank fourth for xGC and joint-third for key passes conceded in the centre zone, with their compact back five formation often forcing opponents to play around the outside, rather than through the middle.

But given his recent output, plus the aforementioned fixture run for City, there is no reason not to buy Foden in Gameweek 16.

VERDICT: BUY

BRUNO GUIMARAES

FPL notes: Woltemade post, Gordon unlucky + Bruno's threat

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) found the net directly from a corner on Saturday, banking another double-digit haul in the process.

But is it worth buying him, or have non-owners now missed the boat?

Notably, all four of his 10+ scores this season have arrived at St James’ Park. In fact, Bruno is averaging 7.7 points per start on home turf, compared to just 3.3 on the road.

The decline in output is backed up by the data:

Mins perHomeAway
Shot45.089.2
Shot in the box135.0178.3
Penalty box touch45.066.9
Chance created56.089.0
Cross51.976.4

Nevertheless, Bruno still has plenty going for him.

Newcastle United have failed to win any of the 10 Premier League matches in which he has not started since his full debut, underlining his importance to Eddie Howe’s side. This is precisely what we FPL managers want as we approach the busy festive period.

The Brazilian also takes some set-pieces and has the potential to deliver defensive contribution (DefCon) points, with a 25.0% success rate over the season.

However, Newcastle are set to face rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next, followed by another away match against Manchester United in Gameweek 18.

Bruno could rack up the DefCons in these fixtures, but with Chelsea scheduled to visit St James’ Park in between, a better entry point for him may be in Gameweek 19 (bur/CRY/LEE/wol).

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT DON’T RUSH TO BUY

HARRY WILSON

FPL pre-season: Gibbs-White minutes, a Wilson penalty + Sunderland injury

Harry Wilson (£5.3m) has been in and out of the Fulham team in past seasons; however, the Welshman has now started every league match he has been available for since the start of September.

He’s been in fine form recently, too, with four attacking returns in his last three matches.

Currently Fulham’s top scorer (four), Wilson has the potential to be a very important player for Marco Silva in the next few weeks, particularly with Alex Iwobi (£6.4m) and Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) soon.

As for the underlying stats, Wilson has combined 14 shots (see image below) with six chances created over the last six Gameweeks, so he’s clearly doing plenty right from an attacking standpoint, even though none of his attempts have been deemed ‘big chances’.

It’s also important to mention that Wilson’s next three opponents – Burnley, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United – all rank among the worst three teams for key passes conceded from their left flank in 2025/26, further enhancing the Fulham wingers’ assist potential.

The main concern is that Wilson can stay injury-free, but with Fantasy managers armed with five free transfers, the budget enabler could be a very decent pickup.

“Harry Wilson is very focused in his season, not just in our football club. With his country as well, the way he’s performing there, the way he’s performing with us.” – Marco Silva on Harry Wilson

VERDICT: BUY

NICK WOLTEMADE

FPL notes: Woltemade pen, Hall injury + pressure on Postecoglou

Just outside the top 10 transfers out this week is Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade (£7.4m).

The German forward became an instant hit on Tyneside after his move from VfB Stuttgart, with four goals and 32 points in his first five matches.

He’s been outscored by nine other FPL forwards in the subsequent seven Gameweeks, however, a period in which he’s averaging only one shot every 50.4 minutes.

There is a bit of assist potential with Woltemade, of course, with his ability to drop between the lines and link play potentially undervalued, but the trip to Sunderland on Sunday is far from the easiest of games.

When you factor in the matches against Chelsea and Manchester United that follow, as well as Crystal Palace in Gameweek 20, the decision to sell Woltemade feels easier.

That’s without even considering the return of Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) from injury and the replacements you could bring in, like Brentford’s penalty taker Igor Thiago (£6.9m), who is about to embark on a ticker-topping run of fixtures over the next 10+ Gameweeks.

VERDICT: SELL

ANTOINE SEMENYO

Keep or sell Semenyo in FPL?

After six successive blanks, Antoine Semenyo’s (£7.6m) ownership is falling rapidly, with Bournemouth firmly towards the bottom of our Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks.

But if you’ve held onto Semenyo, is there an argument to keep the faith a little while longer, in an attempt to benefit from the Cherries’ next two matches against Manchester United and Burnley?

Burnley’s last clean sheet was in Gameweek 8, whereas for United, their last shutout dates back even further to Gameweek 7.

Crucially, Saturday’s performance against Chelsea was Semenyo’s best in months.

A real livewire down the left flank, he ended the match with five shots and three chances created. He also had a goal disallowed.

So, owners need not be in any rush to sell Semenyo, particularly with Bournemouth’s underlying attacking data still solid, despite a poor run of results.

Indeed, based on xG, Andoni Iraola’s side ought to have netted five more goals over the last six Gameweeks.

VERDICT: KEEP FOR THE NEXT TWO GAMEWEEKS

  1. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    without fail, my auto-subs are pants

    yet when someone like a Reijnders does deliver on the pine, they never get on...

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Never had a bench haul in my life, rival got KDH and Senesi off his bench this week lol

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Once got that Jack Grealish 24 pointer off the bench when Liverpool lost to Villa 7-2

      Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Crazy that so many are buying Foden when he's set to leave for Af

    Open Controls
    1. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      con 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Isn't he Jamaican?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It's St. Kitts and Nevis.

        If you mean Palmer.

        It's all getting a bit silly now.

        Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Crazy that anyone would consider this gimmick funny

      Open Controls
  3. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Best Mateta replacement??

    Already have Thiago & Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Guiu, DCL or Kroupi and upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Errghh, not keen on any of those… maybe wait it out or upgrade

        Open Controls
    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      It might be no-one and just leave it alone until after Leeds.

      Guiu seems to be an answer if you a) want to change structure and b) are happy to have a dead spot over Xmas with rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Can you ever remember a time when you needed all three outfield subs? I cannot, because rotation often means cameos.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Guiu has had some chances and I think his minutes will become worse

        Is he therefore second or third sub?

        Delap needs goals too

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Ekitike or /then Bowen

      Wolt will tick along and there's Wissa back now

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        May go back to Wolt tbh

        Open Controls
    4. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I think I am going to go for Guiu and put more cash into midfield and defence, given defcon.

      Open Controls
    5. sminkypinky
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I went for Raul Jimenez yesterday. Assured mins, good fixs and pens. Slight differential. Worth a shot imo.

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I want to add that going with him and KDH for the fifth mid made me more assured that I would field a decent 11 during christmas rather than going with Guiu.

        Open Controls
      2. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yes not keen on Guiu, not proven anything at this stage to warrant a place in the 15. Raul a decent shout and without even looking at his fixtures, I’ll give it some thought. Shout out to a 14yr veteran too 😉

        Open Controls
    6. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Best 2 Mateta and Bowen replacements out of

    Thiago
    DCL
    Jimenez

    &

    Who to sell first

    VVD
    De Ligt

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thiago and Bowen

      Why sell Bowen?

      It's looking up ...

      Sell VVD

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Probably De Ligt as he's too injury prone.

      Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    This whole Salah situation reminds me a lot of Ronaldo's at Man United. Only difference is Salah is still near the peak of his football career.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Or he was

      Liverpool should have sold him in the summer

      In hindsight

      And not paid all that for Isak

      Someone like Ekitikie, Guehi and Semenyo would have strengthed them this season

      They've spent loads and need to go further

      It's a bit of a mess, which ever way you look at it

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Is he though. He tailed off drastically towards the end of last year too

      Open Controls
  6. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    BrunoG has never got a red card in the PL. 138 matches so far.

    Open Controls
    1. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Tyne-Wear derby could be spicy enough to change this

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Possibli. But I'd put my money on the Headband Hero seeing red ahead of BG.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Gary Linekear territory?

      Not quite Billy Bremner tho.

      Similar style?

      Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Foden is going to rise again before the deadline isnt he?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yes I think he will.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Every other day...

      They've messed the pricing up so much that there's a reckoning happening.

      Is it to remove a stain on those influencing FPL towers?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        TBF Foden was living down to his value most of the year

        Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I have exact funds to make this double move. Worth a hit?

    Minteh -> BrunoF
    Ekiteke -> DCL

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Even if it would be my 5th and 6th transfers this week?

        Open Controls
  9. Steve McCroskey
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Depending on Arsenal minutes tomorrow, does Woltemade & Semenyo > DCL & Saka seem like a good idea? Would probably captain Saka.

    Open Controls
  10. MOZIL
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Gravenberch will be a good choice base on this formation

    Open Controls
  11. Joyce1998
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    A- VVD + Minteh >> Andersen+ BrunoG/Rice
    or
    B- VVD, Gvardiol, Minteh >> Andersen, Timber, BrunoG/Rice -4

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Arteta on injuries: “Declan was ill, he was quite sick after the game. He has not travelled. Willam is still not available. Leo picked up another knock in the area where he had the previous issue. I don’t expect that he is going to be out for long.”

    https://x.com/i/status/1998467520869642505

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Trossard I jury would make Saka cap choice very easy. Shd play close to 90

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Why would that be the case?

        LW: Martinelli, Eze, Madueke
        RW: Saka, Madueke, Martinelli

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          It's not as straightforward as that. Madueke has been playing both right and left wing. When arsenal have martineli and trossard both fit madueke then replaces Saka

          The only exception was the villa game where eze started left wing for a change but that went horribly wrong. I'd be shocked if he starts left wing again

          One of martineli and madueke starts on the left with the other one coming in for the other, leaving nwaneri as the Saka competition.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            I have listed Madueke and Martinelli under LW and RW as they have have both played there this season.

            Eze has played LW mutliple times this season under Arteta.

            Nwaneri isn't competition for Saka this season, he has primarily played as the right 8/10.

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              24 mins ago

              Villa game aside eze does not play left wing if someone else is available there and fit

              Nwaneri plays both 10

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                18 mins ago

                Eze started LW in UCL over Trossard and Martinelli, both on the bench haha

                https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/athletic-bilbao_arsenal-fc/index/spielbericht/4716778

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  that game means nothing. martinelli and trossard were lacking fitness early on in the season . even that experiment went horribly

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah that game meant nothing as the experiment went horribly...Arteta started Eze at LW against Forest the game before Bilbao and Brighton in EFL...Deary me...

                    You can state whatever reason you want to suit your narrative...

                    Open Controls
              2. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                nwaneri plays both 10 and right wing depending on who is out of the team. played mostly right wing last seaosnwhene saka was out

                either way trossard injury means more saka minutes cuz his main competition now has another position to compete for

                Open Controls
    2. MOZIL
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      will rice be fit for this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        impossible to tell right now

        however i wouldnt be surprised if odegaard zubimendi eze startr in the middle

        Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    palmer not in squad?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      *didnt travel apparently, oh well

      Open Controls
  14. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Woltemade + 4.4mid to Rice + Guiu sound sensible if the rest of my team is fine?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Ya think so

      Open Controls
  15. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Gakpo to

    A - Bruno F
    B - Wilson
    C - Hold Gak

    1 - Pope to Pickford
    2 - Save and play Dub

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Some disparity between Bruno F and Wilson in terms of price!

      Play Dub for this week I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Freshy is probably right actually, git er dun

        Open Controls
      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        It's more about attacking a block of fixtures. If I get Bruno I'll likely downgrade Semenyo to a cheap mid in 18

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Ya I get you, and I’d be tempted to attack that block with Wilson and get Bruno in after

          Open Controls
  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    A - Bruno F
    1 - Pope to Somebody - git er dun

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      RF Jet

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Like Pickford long term but not loving his next two. Not sold on Verbruggen and already have Chalobah and so don't need Sanchez

      Open Controls
  17. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    I think I got a bit blinded not being aware of the Guiu option and going 4-4-2 or 3-5-2.

    Was thinking;
    1) Gakpo + Mbeumo > Saka (C) + Wilson/KDH (who I was thinking of benching for Welbeck/Rogers)

    Or I could do this allowing me to keep Mbeumo against Bournemouth

    2) Welbeck + Gakpo > Saka + Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I was afraid to lose Welbeck against Liverpool but maybe that’s just being stubborn.

      Could still replace Mbeumo with the likes of Wilson, and start him over Welbeck though too.

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      2

      I'm moving to Guiu once I've sorted other issues. It should pave the way for Gabriel once he's back and a good back 5 generally

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, ya I’m leaning that way.

        However wil need to wait for more definitive Rice news. It’ll be annoying if we don’t have that though come the weekend!

        Open Controls
  18. Legohair
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is Gakpo&Mateta to Bruno&Jimenez good move tonight before price rizes? Or just forget about it?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  19. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Fernandes now or after Bournemouth?

    Open Controls
  20. Randy_Marsh
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    On bb this weekend help me fill in the blanks and some you think I could remove:

    Raya, Dubravka
    Timber, cucu, guehi, burn, xxxx
    Minteh, rice, foden, Fernandes, xxx
    Thiago, haaland, xxxx

    Open Controls
  21. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is this a good team?

    Raya, Dubravka
    Timber, VdV, Guehi, Esteve, Acheampong
    Saka(c), Bruno, Foden, Kudus, Devenny
    Mateta, Haaland, Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep but mateta needs the chop

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will trust him over the next 4 GWs

        Open Controls
  22. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who would you bench out of Semenyo KDH and JP next game week?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      JP

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      kdh

      Open Controls
    3. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      JP is a d!ck. Here's what he rewarded me with after bringing him in after his respectable game against Spurs in GW10...

      7 1 1 2 1

      He also cost me money.

      Don't bench, SELL the donkey.

      Open Controls
  23. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Time to say goodbye to Semenyo?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Got rid of him weeks ago

      Open Controls
  24. F4L
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    liverpool could really do with frimpong back if theyre going to play a set up like this. need that flying wing back down the right

    Open Controls
  25. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Palmer not on the bench so as to be saved for Everton? Another 4 goals imminent?

    Open Controls

