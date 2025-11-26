FPL

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 13

26 November 2025 65 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
A somewhat underwhelming return from the recent international break for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has sparked plenty of transfer activity ahead of Gameweek 13.

Based on form, injuries, suspensions, and upcoming fixtures, these individuals are being frantically switched around.

Above: As of Wednesday morning, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 13

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Looking at this week’s most popular ins and outs, let’s pick out some players to buy, keep and sell in preparation for Gameweek 13.

To avoid repetition, we’ve omitted those who were discussed in a recent edition of this article – such as buying Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) and Igor Thiago (£6.5m), while ditching Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m).

EBERECHI EZE

FPL notes: Eze hat-trick, how Arsenal fared without Gabriel + Romero ban 2

Gameweek 12 brought a historic hat-trick for Eberechi Eze (£7.7m), who became the first player in the Premier League era to net a North London Derby treble en route to his biggest-ever FPL point score of 20.

Scarily, he could have filled his boots even more. Eze’s six shots in that match take him to 31 for the season, the most of any FPL midfielder. 21 of those have been from inside the penalty area and, although he’s had just one big chance, only two players in this position – the nailed-on duo of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) – can better his 12 on target.

Intriguingly, Eze ranks considerably lower by comparison when it comes to his playmaking. He created one big chance against Tottenham Hotspur and has set up just six chances for teammates all season, fewer than five other Arsenal midfielders, including Noni Madueke (£6.8m), who just got his first minutes since Gameweek 5. 

Still, three FPL assists on top of his four league goals suggest this is a player that Mikel Arteta will struggle to drop from his line-up, even when captain Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) comes back. Eze does have experience as a left-sided attacker, but so do Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and the returning Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m).

All in all, it’s hard to advocate selling Eze in this type of form. If you have him already, he’s definitely one to keep for now, being aware of his minutes in other competitions as the fixture schedule congests.

If you don’t already own him, though, a few trickier-looking fixtures in Arsenal’s upcoming run of games include being against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Everton. So there may not be a desperate need to rush into buying him, with regular starters perhaps safer bets during the winter months.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT DON’T RUSH TO BUY – YET

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

FPL pre-season: Ekitike + Frimpong goals, Mateta pen

Millions of FPL managers bought Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) between his Gameweek 8 hat-trick and last weekend’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Some will have benefited from his goal and bonuses versus Brentford, but his latest two outings have been disappointing.

Making matters worse is that Mateta was subbed in the 59th minute against Wolves, having spurned his one huge chance.

A “minor knee issue” picked up on international duty may have been behind Oliver Glasner’s reasoning. But so could Mateta starting all but one of Crystal Palace’s games, in all competitions.

The Eagles’ fixture congestion is about to get worse, and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) is available again, meaning there’s every chance we see Mateta’s minutes keep being managed. Indeed, his manager has previously shown a willingness to rest him, enduring a restricted end to the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s also worth noting that Mateta has missed 11 of 14 big chances in open play, with two of his six league goals coming from the penalty spot. Numbers have dwindled in recent Gameweeks.

While it may be tough to ditch Mateta before he faces Burnley (Gameweek 14), Fulham (Gameweek 15) or Leeds United (Gameweek 17), those are just three of 10 games that Palace must play in the space of 27 days.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be wholly surprising to see Nketiah be handed a start in at least one of those matches.

VERDICT: CONSIDER SELLING

PEDRO NETO

­­­FPL Gameweek 37 differentials: El Khannouss, Neto + McNeil 2

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto (£7.1m) has exploded into life recently by registering five of his six attacking returns within his last five appearances.

Yes, his four overall goals have all come against sides in the bottom quarter of the table. However, 14 shots in the box and eight on target are decent underlying numbers, and there are other facets to his appeal.

For starters, Neto has started every league match to date despite Enzo Maresca having an abundance of attacking options in his squad, suggesting there is trust in the 25-year-old. He’s also merely one behind highly-picked teammate Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) for chances created (19), both setting up four big ones.

Taking a share of Chelsea’s corners – from which the Blues are second to Arsenal for goals (six) and attempts (36) – offers him another route to FPL points. He’s also second among all midfielders for crosses attempted (66).

He presents a decent differential option for FPL managers looking to back Chelsea. If you already own him, his form and upcoming Leeds fixture are two good reasons to hold on.

After that, the team sits bottom of our Fixture Ticker until the New Year arrives. As Arsenal are up next, before upcoming trips to Bournemouth, Newcastle and Manchester City, perhaps now isn’t the best time to rush into buying.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT PROBABLY NOT THE TIME TO BUY

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

­­­FPL Gameweek 22 differentials: Gibbs-White, Wilson + Tarkowski 3

Sticking with in-form midfielders, it’s not long ago that we were dropping Nottingham Forest players as quickly as possible.

But Sean Dyche appears to be a good appointment, having just masterminded a 3-0 victory at Anfield to extend his side’s unbeaten run to four in all competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) has been one of the key men in that rediscovery of form. For the first time in his career, the midfielder has scored a goal in three successive Premier League matches.

He’s only earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points on one occasion and assisted just once, but the 25-year-old being back in his favoured number 10 role is evidently a good thing.

Gibbs-White has been Forest’s busiest player in front of goal since 2025/26 began, racking up 27 shots, 16 in the box and nine on target. 

He’s only scored one of his three big chances, suggesting there is room for improvement in terms of his finishing, and those three recent goals have come from only seven shots.

The Tricky Trees now have a decent fixture run that could help them climb further clear of relegation worries and up an increasingly volatile league table. Right now, six points currently separate them in 16th from ninth-placed Tottenham.

It’s Brighton and Hove Albion next, who’ve won just once away from home, followed by last-placed Wolves. Before Christmas, there’s also free-falling Spurs and unpredictable Fulham.

So, if AFCON departures have you looking for a differential midfielder, Gibbs-White could be the one.

VERDICT: BUY

CODY GAKPO

Enzo knock, time for Eze, Bench Boost worries: International break notes

Despite being on the wrong end of the aforementioned Gameweek 12 battering, Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) was at least one of the hosts’ more threatening players. Furthermore, he looks set for at least one more start on the left wing, given the muscular injury of Florian Wirtz (£8.0m).

Coinciding with Liverpool’s dreadful recent run, Gakpo has blanked in four straight league appearances (three of them starts). Yet before that, he netted in back-to-back encounters against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Against West Ham United, the Dutchman has five goals in seven career appearances. He also takes some corners, which the Hammers are pretty awful at defending.

Then it’s Sunderland and Leeds. In 2024/25, Gakpo did brilliantly when at home to promoted sides, grabbing three goals and two assists in two matches. He also scored in its corresponding fixtures against Brighton and Spurs, after whom the Reds face Wolves, Leeds again and Fulham.

The majority of those matches will take place during AFCON, when Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) is away. Although not a direct competitor for the same position, such an absence does mean that one less attacker is present, perhaps boosting Gakpo’s game time.

As his 22 chances created and 30 shots are both near the top of the leaderboard, Gakpo is almost certainly worth keeping for Gameweek 13. How the team gets on this Sunday, though, will probably determine whether he’s worth keeping beyond that.

VERDICT: KEEP – FOR NOW

MORGAN ROGERS 

Zophar's FPL Gameweek 1 dilemmas: Rogers, Spurs + how sharp will Chelsea be? 1

When Aston Villa began the season with a four-match goalless and a five-match winless streak, it felt inconceivable that they’d be sitting inside the top four by the end of Gameweek 12.

With Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) continuing to struggle, Morgan Rogers (£6.9m), has instead been the key player who has stepped up to fuel the club’s run of six wins from seven.

The 23-year-old has delivered five attacking returns during that spell, including last week’s brace at Elland Road.

According to Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic, Rogers has been working on his dead-ball efforts in training, with his successful effort against Leeds suggesting we’ll see him standing over more free-kicks.

Meanwhile, one advantage he holds over other teammates in decent form, like Emi Buendia (£5.3m) and Donyell Malen (£5.1m), is his security of starts. Rogers started all 37 league games for which he was available last time, and he’s again been named in every league line-up so far. Only twice has he been substituted, and neither was before the 80th minute.

Rogers’s has lined up on the wings, in attacking midfield and even as a second striker, adding another string to his bow for when fixtures get congested.

Excitingly, Gameweek 13 looks like the best entry point for those considering a purchase. One of the best teams on their own turf, Villa get to welcome a rival Wolves side that is still without a win or clean sheet.

Admittedly, visiting Brighton – unbeaten at home – and hosting Arsenal will be tough. But Rogers did grab a goal and three assists versus the Seagulls last term. Get through those and there’s suddenly an away day at West Ham.

VERDICT: BUY

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    Planning on getting a city defender this week, after last night with them all being benched do you think they are all safe for the weekend? Which would you go for?

    A) Gvardiol
    B) O'Reilly
    C) Nunes

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wouldn’t put ‘safe’ and Pep in the same sentence but O’Reilly ahead of the other two, stats-wise.

    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

      Ten changes from Pep last night was a gift for GW13 especially with them losing.

    3. Conners ©
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Villa, Palace, Arsenal, Sunderland and Everton have comparable defences without the rotation stress involved in picking a City def (unless you go with Dias).

      Chelsea too provided you stick with Cucurella.

    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

  2. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    B

  3. I have no Wirtz
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not doing FH13, so now 2 my midfielders need to be benched.

      Minteh Sarr Mbeumo (Saka Enzo)

      Right call? Who would you bench?

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah I'd say so. Enzo definitely and Saka probably edges Mbeumo due to his lack of attacking returns. I don't think he gets the CS point this week but may get DC

      2. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Why not free hitting?

        1. I have no Wirtz
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            The IB unfolding as it has I ended up selling Gabriel and Semenyo. That eased my gw13 predicament.

            I now have a starting eleven of:
            2 ManCity
            2 Newcastle
            1 Brentford
            1 Bournemouth
            1 Brighton
            1 Chelsea
            1 Arsenal
            1 Palace
            1 ManU

            Not over committed. Looks well balanced on paper. Would you like to see my team?

          • I have no Wirtz
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Also, I don’t feel drawn to a starting eleven that at some point looked compelling, such as:

              3 Liverpool
              3 Villa
              3 ManCity
              2 Bournemouth

              It’s not like the ‘little’ teams are there for the taking. Certainly not. I can’t see an exploit starring at my face. Are you FHing? What’s your FH team then?

          • People in Preston
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            You're weird.

        2. Powers106
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 24 mins ago

          A little against the grain, but I’m considering a -8 (already on -4 and thinking Reijinders to MGW for another -4) and BB this team?
          I will still have TC and FH chips available

          A. Are you crazy
          B. Great idea!

          Pope
          Timber - Munoz - Guehi - Senesi
          Mbeumo - Eze - Rogers
          Thiago - Mateta - Haaland

          Dubs - Enzo - MGW - Diouf

          1. I have no Wirtz
              6 hours, 50 mins ago

              When do you see yourself using the TC?

            • Conners ©
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 45 mins ago

              Morgan Gibbs-White aside, that doesn't strike me as a great BB for this week, given the other three face Brentford, Arsenal and Liverpool.

              Open Controls
              1. Powers106
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 hours, 42 mins ago

                True. I could always just TC and find a better week

                Open Controls
                • 6 Years
                6 hours, 35 mins ago

                I'm playing BB in GW16. Palace aside, the fixtures fall quite kindly that week and you've 5 FT's for last minute tweaks.

                By the way, you've somehow managed to get 4 Palace players in your squad above?

                Open Controls
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Just ignore the Palace players comment, my brain is elsewhere today...

          2. GROBARI
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 51 mins ago

            Are Joao Pedros minutes at huge risk on the weekend after the Barca game?

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 20 mins ago

              Not really.

          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            6 hours, 44 mins ago

            Points prediction for Thiago this GW?

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 4 mins ago

              I havent had a forward return other than Haaland since GW5 so Im guessing a 1 after YC.

            2. GCHILD2K16
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 3 mins ago

              2. Not going to get a penalty every week..lol

              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                6 hours ago

                With Dango's constant diving he might.

          4. Simpix
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 35 mins ago

            I have one FT going into GW13. If I play my Free Hit this week, will my GW13 FT be carried forward so I have 2 FTs in GW14?
            I can't remember from previous seasons.

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 4 mins ago

              No it wont. You will have the same amount of FT after playing FH.

              1. Simpix
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 58 mins ago

                Thank you. That's what I thought but I'm suffering from brain-freeze !!

            2. Jafooli
              • 13 Years
              5 hours, 38 mins ago

              Ha, just asked the exact same question below 🙂

          5. Ohh1454
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thoughts on this FH draft ?
            Martinez
            Digne Collins Munoz
            Salah Foden Doku Rogers Schade
            Haaland Thiago

            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 54 mins ago

              Looks good, I'm also on FH we have 7 the same

            2. Tanganga and Cash
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Yep, on FH too and have 8 of those starting and Digne first sub.

            3. HaalandHaaland
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Very similar team:
              Martinez
              Cash Nunes Munoz
              Salah Cherki Rogers Schade MGW
              Haaland Thiago

              I will advise you to drop Digne as he might be minutes risk, especially if he plays Europa league on Thursday.

          6. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 11 mins ago

            G2G here , any update on Semenyo?

            Petrovic
            Munoz VVD O'Reilly
            Saka Semenyo Sarr Szoboszlai Rogers
            Thiago(VC) Haaland(TC)

            Dubravka Senesi Pedro Timber

            1. Sho-kun
              • 8 Years
              5 hours ago

              G2G, wait for the presser

          7. Jafooli
            • 13 Years
            6 hours, 8 mins ago

            Have 1 x FT for GW13

            If play FH this GW, does that mean 2 x FT for GW14?

            1. Podorsky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              5 hours, 15 mins ago

              No

          8. Jafooli
            • 13 Years
            6 hours, 6 mins ago

            As above question already asked/answered.

            When we get 5 x FT for AFCON, can these be carried to following GWs or must be played that GW? What GW do we get them? Thanks

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              They last until you spend them yes.

            2. el polako
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 14 mins ago

              GW16 your FT poll is topped up to 5.
              Use them as and when you please.

            3. Jafooli
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              Many thanks both...

          9. Vasshin
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            I was half asleep and didn’t post my whole team last night.

            So posting it again

            Current team
            Pope
            Senesi Munoz Virgil
            Gapko Bumo Bruno Semenyo
            Mateta Thiago Haaland
            Dub xhaka Rodon Esteve

            To wildcard team

            Donnaruma
            ORiley Munoz Virgil
            Rogers Rice Saka Minteh/Enzo
            Mateta Thiago Haaland
            Dub Timber xhaka Esteve

            Is this team worth a Wildcard or I can just save Ft and give those united players one more game?

          10. el polako
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 34 mins ago

            Why ORilley is the flavour of the moment all of the sudden?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              - Attacking FB in City team
              - consistent starts ahead of RAN who has has been available
              - City B team not doing the business last night so maybe less rotation
              - RAN away to AFCON

              1. el polako
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 53 mins ago

                Thank you.

                I’ve started the season with RAN…

          11. Sho-kun
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            Who to get out for Morgan Rogers?

            A) Kudus
            B) Sarr
            C) Semenyo

            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              Kudus.

          12. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 24 mins ago

            Play

            A Andersen
            B chalobah

          13. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 20 mins ago

            Man City B team failed their audition last night, maybe less rotation from Pep going forward...

            Potentially feel a bit more comfortable with City picks outside of Haaland in the likes of Foden, O'Reilly, Doku etc

            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 32 mins ago

              I think starting likes of Foden and O'Reilly should be safer now. I will unless they are leaked to be not starting. False news will certainly be around again though, so we have to be careful with sauces 😉

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 19 mins ago

                Fortunately, we know which sources can be trusted...

                1. z13
                    4 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Which ones? Can anyone who knows make a list? Anyway it will be on here first thing if anything is leaked

            2. TafOnTour1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 18 mins ago

              A or B here?! Currently on A but thinking of shifting to B.

              A) Sarr and Semenyo

              B) Gibbs-White and Rogers.

              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 31 mins ago

                For what?

                Open Controls
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  For 2 FT?

              3. The Nuttmxn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                5 hours, 16 mins ago

                Three of my tables work but I can't see the following table:

                https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/my-stats-tables/view/16513/

                It's probably something I've done, but does anyone know why it isn't working?

                Thanks for any help in advance.

              4. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 6 mins ago

                I thought TV would be important when playing FH, but I don't know how to use my 1.2 mitb on my starting XI. Is this the current template FH?

                Kelleher / Dub
                VvD, O'Reilly, Cash / Esteve, Heaven
                Salah, Gakpo, Foden, Schade, Rogers
                Haaland, Thiago / Guiu

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 26 mins ago

                  pretty much. only change id consider right now is maybe vvd and gakpo to saka and a villa def but only if saka is rested tonight and gakpo plays full game so unlikely

                  1. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 56 mins ago

                    Injuries also possible tonight and later, yes. We need to see what happens. And plan B should be ready for Saturday if there are any leaks.

                    Digne was transferred out after 45 minutes last gw and he is a kind fpl legend as a troll. Konsa is boring. Kelleher to Martinez is a possibility and would allow Bre def. Not sure if they are worth picking though. All these "chosen ones" have attacking threat. (And yes, for this team something like Heaven to Konsa to upgrade 1st def is probably a no brainer.)

              5. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 38 mins ago

                Thoughts on this fh team? Play Vdv or Munoz the only dilemma.

                Kelleher
                Cash o’reilly vdv
                Salah rogers Doku Schade mgw
                Haaland Thiago

                Dub munoz xxxx xxxx

                1. Baps Hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Vvd (Virgil) surely over Van de Ven? Typing matters if that's a typo.

                  1. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                    I prefer Foden over Doku^ as you can see.

                  2. SpaceCadet
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Think liv concede so not too keen on their defence.
                    Vdv has a decent home fixture against Fulham.
                    Munoz the man in form.
                    Need to pick one to start.

              6. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 30 mins ago

                What would you do this GW

                Sell Mateta
                Sell Semenyo
                Sell Both for -4

                Rest of Team

                Raya Dubravka
                VVD Rodon Keane Cucurella Senesi
                Fernandes Semenyo Minteh Caicedo Anderson
                Haaland Bowen Mateta

                Any ideas would be welcomed

              7. Von Lipwig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 23 mins ago

                What about Ruben Diaz for Gab for the fixtures? thoughts?

              8. Tanganga and Cash
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Anyone on a free hit considering Richarlison? Has started the last two, scored in each, and has a decent enough fixture at home to Fulham? Haven't seen him mentioned anywhere though.

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.