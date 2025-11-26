Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 13

A somewhat underwhelming return from the recent international break for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has sparked plenty of transfer activity ahead of Gameweek 13.

Based on form, injuries, suspensions, and upcoming fixtures, these individuals are being frantically switched around.

Above: As of Wednesday morning, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 13

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Looking at this week’s most popular ins and outs, let’s pick out some players to buy, keep and sell in preparation for Gameweek 13.

To avoid repetition, we’ve omitted those who were discussed in a recent edition of this article – such as buying Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) and Igor Thiago (£6.5m), while ditching Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m).

EBERECHI EZE

Gameweek 12 brought a historic hat-trick for Eberechi Eze (£7.7m), who became the first player in the Premier League era to net a North London Derby treble en route to his biggest-ever FPL point score of 20.

Scarily, he could have filled his boots even more. Eze’s six shots in that match take him to 31 for the season, the most of any FPL midfielder. 21 of those have been from inside the penalty area and, although he’s had just one big chance, only two players in this position – the nailed-on duo of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) – can better his 12 on target.

Intriguingly, Eze ranks considerably lower by comparison when it comes to his playmaking. He created one big chance against Tottenham Hotspur and has set up just six chances for teammates all season, fewer than five other Arsenal midfielders, including Noni Madueke (£6.8m), who just got his first minutes since Gameweek 5.

Still, three FPL assists on top of his four league goals suggest this is a player that Mikel Arteta will struggle to drop from his line-up, even when captain Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) comes back. Eze does have experience as a left-sided attacker, but so do Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and the returning Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m).

All in all, it’s hard to advocate selling Eze in this type of form. If you have him already, he’s definitely one to keep for now, being aware of his minutes in other competitions as the fixture schedule congests.

If you don’t already own him, though, a few trickier-looking fixtures in Arsenal’s upcoming run of games include being against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Everton. So there may not be a desperate need to rush into buying him, with regular starters perhaps safer bets during the winter months.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT DON’T RUSH TO BUY – YET

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

Millions of FPL managers bought Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) between his Gameweek 8 hat-trick and last weekend’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Some will have benefited from his goal and bonuses versus Brentford, but his latest two outings have been disappointing.

Making matters worse is that Mateta was subbed in the 59th minute against Wolves, having spurned his one huge chance.

A “minor knee issue” picked up on international duty may have been behind Oliver Glasner’s reasoning. But so could Mateta starting all but one of Crystal Palace’s games, in all competitions.

The Eagles’ fixture congestion is about to get worse, and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) is available again, meaning there’s every chance we see Mateta’s minutes keep being managed. Indeed, his manager has previously shown a willingness to rest him, enduring a restricted end to the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s also worth noting that Mateta has missed 11 of 14 big chances in open play, with two of his six league goals coming from the penalty spot. Numbers have dwindled in recent Gameweeks.

While it may be tough to ditch Mateta before he faces Burnley (Gameweek 14), Fulham (Gameweek 15) or Leeds United (Gameweek 17), those are just three of 10 games that Palace must play in the space of 27 days.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be wholly surprising to see Nketiah be handed a start in at least one of those matches.

VERDICT: CONSIDER SELLING

PEDRO NETO

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto (£7.1m) has exploded into life recently by registering five of his six attacking returns within his last five appearances.

Yes, his four overall goals have all come against sides in the bottom quarter of the table. However, 14 shots in the box and eight on target are decent underlying numbers, and there are other facets to his appeal.

For starters, Neto has started every league match to date despite Enzo Maresca having an abundance of attacking options in his squad, suggesting there is trust in the 25-year-old. He’s also merely one behind highly-picked teammate Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) for chances created (19), both setting up four big ones.

Taking a share of Chelsea’s corners – from which the Blues are second to Arsenal for goals (six) and attempts (36) – offers him another route to FPL points. He’s also second among all midfielders for crosses attempted (66).

He presents a decent differential option for FPL managers looking to back Chelsea. If you already own him, his form and upcoming Leeds fixture are two good reasons to hold on.

After that, the team sits bottom of our Fixture Ticker until the New Year arrives. As Arsenal are up next, before upcoming trips to Bournemouth, Newcastle and Manchester City, perhaps now isn’t the best time to rush into buying.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT PROBABLY NOT THE TIME TO BUY

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Sticking with in-form midfielders, it’s not long ago that we were dropping Nottingham Forest players as quickly as possible.

But Sean Dyche appears to be a good appointment, having just masterminded a 3-0 victory at Anfield to extend his side’s unbeaten run to four in all competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) has been one of the key men in that rediscovery of form. For the first time in his career, the midfielder has scored a goal in three successive Premier League matches.

He’s only earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points on one occasion and assisted just once, but the 25-year-old being back in his favoured number 10 role is evidently a good thing.

Gibbs-White has been Forest’s busiest player in front of goal since 2025/26 began, racking up 27 shots, 16 in the box and nine on target.

He’s only scored one of his three big chances, suggesting there is room for improvement in terms of his finishing, and those three recent goals have come from only seven shots.

The Tricky Trees now have a decent fixture run that could help them climb further clear of relegation worries and up an increasingly volatile league table. Right now, six points currently separate them in 16th from ninth-placed Tottenham.

It’s Brighton and Hove Albion next, who’ve won just once away from home, followed by last-placed Wolves. Before Christmas, there’s also free-falling Spurs and unpredictable Fulham.

So, if AFCON departures have you looking for a differential midfielder, Gibbs-White could be the one.

VERDICT: BUY

CODY GAKPO

Despite being on the wrong end of the aforementioned Gameweek 12 battering, Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) was at least one of the hosts’ more threatening players. Furthermore, he looks set for at least one more start on the left wing, given the muscular injury of Florian Wirtz (£8.0m).

Coinciding with Liverpool’s dreadful recent run, Gakpo has blanked in four straight league appearances (three of them starts). Yet before that, he netted in back-to-back encounters against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Against West Ham United, the Dutchman has five goals in seven career appearances. He also takes some corners, which the Hammers are pretty awful at defending.

Then it’s Sunderland and Leeds. In 2024/25, Gakpo did brilliantly when at home to promoted sides, grabbing three goals and two assists in two matches. He also scored in its corresponding fixtures against Brighton and Spurs, after whom the Reds face Wolves, Leeds again and Fulham.

The majority of those matches will take place during AFCON, when Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) is away. Although not a direct competitor for the same position, such an absence does mean that one less attacker is present, perhaps boosting Gakpo’s game time.

As his 22 chances created and 30 shots are both near the top of the leaderboard, Gakpo is almost certainly worth keeping for Gameweek 13. How the team gets on this Sunday, though, will probably determine whether he’s worth keeping beyond that.

VERDICT: KEEP – FOR NOW

MORGAN ROGERS

When Aston Villa began the season with a four-match goalless and a five-match winless streak, it felt inconceivable that they’d be sitting inside the top four by the end of Gameweek 12.

With Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) continuing to struggle, Morgan Rogers (£6.9m), has instead been the key player who has stepped up to fuel the club’s run of six wins from seven.

The 23-year-old has delivered five attacking returns during that spell, including last week’s brace at Elland Road.

According to Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic, Rogers has been working on his dead-ball efforts in training, with his successful effort against Leeds suggesting we’ll see him standing over more free-kicks.

Meanwhile, one advantage he holds over other teammates in decent form, like Emi Buendia (£5.3m) and Donyell Malen (£5.1m), is his security of starts. Rogers started all 37 league games for which he was available last time, and he’s again been named in every league line-up so far. Only twice has he been substituted, and neither was before the 80th minute.

Rogers’s has lined up on the wings, in attacking midfield and even as a second striker, adding another string to his bow for when fixtures get congested.

Excitingly, Gameweek 13 looks like the best entry point for those considering a purchase. One of the best teams on their own turf, Villa get to welcome a rival Wolves side that is still without a win or clean sheet.

Admittedly, visiting Brighton – unbeaten at home – and hosting Arsenal will be tough. But Rogers did grab a goal and three assists versus the Seagulls last term. Get through those and there’s suddenly an away day at West Ham.

VERDICT: BUY