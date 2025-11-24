Best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 13: Players + teams to target

It’s time for another instalment of ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, where we pinpoint the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with the most appealing runs of matches from Gameweek 13 onwards.

We begin with a six-Gameweek look ahead in these articles, but we’ll peer beyond that where necessary.

As always, our colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

And new, as of this season, is the ability to customise the colours!

There’s the:

Premier League green/red colour scheme

Good old Scout red/blue

Colour-blind-friendly combo

Option to set your own colours – if you fancy pink and purple, you absolutely can!

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

LIVERPOOL

The reigning champions’ struggles have been well-documented, but Liverpool have a schedule which could muster some good form heading into 2026.

Following on from the Nottingham Forest defeat, they’ll face another three of the bottom five in West Ham United, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, plus a Tottenham Hotspur side who have won only once at home.

Brighton and Hove Albion – armed with just one victory on the road – also come to Anfield during this run, as do Sunderland.

Liverpool’s defensive numbers haven’t been terribly good, but someone like Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) or the slightly cheaper Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) could be worth a go. Picking an attacker is a bit more of a minefield, but Mohamed Salah’s (£14.2m) imminent departure for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) could open the door for a differential or two.

There’s also someone like Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m), but be wary of his four yellow cards.

MANCHESTER CITY

Saturday brought a defeat at St James’ Park. But Manchester City now boast a six-match run that could put them back in the title race, particularly if Arsenal were to slip up. Leeds, Fulham, West Ham and Forest are all low in the table for a reason.

Sandwiched between those four fixtures is a hosting of newly-promoted Sunderland, alongside a trip to Crystal Palace, who beat Pep Guardiola’s men in May’s FA Cup final. But the Eagles’ relatively small squad has a demanding winter to navigate.

Erling Haaland’s (£14.9m) inclusion in our FPL squads needs no further explanation at this point. Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) is emerging as perhaps their best defensive pick, unless you prefer the guaranteed starts but worse points-per-million rate of Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m).

Midfield is where it gets trickier, given the breadth of options at Guardiola’s disposal, but corner-taking Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) are currently in fine form.

ARSENAL

Having dropped points in their trip to Sunderland, Arsenal’s mettle is about to be tested again when visiting Chelsea, a side that sits only six points behind them in the table. A win can put the Blues within touching distance.

Both that and Gameweek 15’s journey to Villa Park would appear to be their toughest upcoming encounter.

The Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) injury threw a spanner in the works for a sizeable chunk of FPL managers, but plenty of other Gunners options are worthy of consideration.

David Raya (£5.9m) is a set-and-forget goalkeeper if you have the money. Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) are among the most attacking defenders around, and William Saliba (£6.0m) brings reliability.

Viktor Gyokeres’ (£8.9m) injury troubles muddy the waters a bit in terms of who might start up top, with Mikel Merino (£5.9m), Leandro Trossard (£6.9m), and the returning Kai Havertz (£7.3m) all viable options for however long the Swede is sidelined.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) usually starts when fit, and Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) just bagged a North London derby hat-trick. Someone like the set-piece-taking Declan Rice (£6.9m) is also worth a look.

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries are one of the main culprits in having a huge disparity in their home and away form.

Coming from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham means they’ve still not lost on their own turf, yet there’s only one success when not at the Vitality Stadium. This makes trips to Sunderland, Manchester United and Brentford look far less appealing than they previously did.

Luckily for backers of Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), there are also home clashes against Everton and Burnley, who, between them, have collected just two away wins and conceded 26 goals in 11 matches.

Gameweek 15 at home to Chelsea is harder to call. These opponents have no more than one away defeat so far, but Andoni Iraola’s crew enjoy being at home.

FULHAM

A poor start to the campaign makes it unsurprising that the only Fulham players with more than 2% ownership are defensive contribution (DefCon) magnet Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and budget-friendly midfielder Joshua King (£4.5m).

The Cottagers’ next three fixtures also look pretty terrible on paper. Spurs have a dire home record, but it’s cancelled out by Fulham still lacking an away win. Then, it’s Man City and Crystal Palace.

However, the three-game stretch immediately after that might spark some investment not only in Andersen but perhaps Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), Kevin (£5.9m) and Harry Wilson (£5.2m). The latter two could benefit from Alex Iwobi (£6.5m) going to AFCON, with Wilson taking lots of set pieces.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Written before Monday night’s home meeting versus Everton, our Fixture Ticker has Man United jump to the top when we expand to a nine-match sequence.

After a potentially tricky trip to Palace, the Red Devils host poor travellers West Ham, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, visit Leeds and Burnley, and face last-placed Wolves twice.

While Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m) will miss a chunk of this due to AFCON, players like Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and Mason Mount (£5.9m) could be set to profit.

THE REST

Meanwhile, Newcastle assets could be good investments if the Magpies can figure out how to perform away from Tyneside

Dan Burn (£5.1m) isn’t suspended anymore, but has competition at left-back from the more natural Lewis Hall (£5.2m), plus names like Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) and Sven Botman (£4.9m) in central defence.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.2m) outscores each member of his backline, under-the-radar midfielder Bruno Guimarães (£6.6m) is more reliable than Eddie Howe’s wingers, and Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) still looks a relatively safe bet up front until Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) recovers from injury.

Nottingham Forest and Brentford also rank highly, making Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) and Igor Thiago (£6.5m) seem appealing. Saturday’s stunning 3-0 win at Liverpool continued Forest’s improvement under Sean Dyche, which may attract interest.

Over at Crystal Palace, they’re going away to Burnley, Fulham and Leeds. Just be aware of possible rotation or some tired performances, considering their Conference League matches and Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Finally, Aston Villa have bounced back brilliantly from their rough opening run and now face local rivals Wolves at their Villa Park fortress. Soon after is a trip to West Ham in Gameweek 16.