FPL notes: Eze hat-trick, how Arsenal fared without Gabriel + Romero ban

24 November 2025 69 comments
Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) starred for Arsenal on Sunday with a brilliant hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are our Scout Notes from the north London derby.

EZE HAT-TRICK

Eberechi Eze was the hero for Arsenal on Sunday, netting a hat-trick as Arsenal thumped Tottenham 4-1.

The 27-year-old’s finishing for each of his three goals was exceptional, with his 20-point haul unsurprisingly his highest-ever score in Fantasy.

A constant threat in/around the box, there could have been further attacking returns, too.

Eze cleverly played in Declan Rice (£6.9m) early on, only for Rice to smash his volley straight at Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m).

He was later denied a fourth after a great save by the Spurs’ shot-stopper.

“I probably should have scored four. I’m always trying to score, always trying to take my chances. It’s important to be relentless.” – Eberechi Eze

Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) is nearing a return to action; however, Eze will undoubtedly put pressure on the Norwegian after his recent performances in the No 10 role.

“When I spoke to Thomas Tuchel [about Eze] I said ‘how good is he?’ He said to me ‘one of the best I have seen’. I rate him one of the best in terms of talent. If we add in now his work-rate, willingness to play for this team and the joy I sense when he is in the building we have a special player.” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze

Leandro Trossard (£6.9m), meanwhile, continued his fine form with a goal and an assist. He has now produced five attacking returns in as many matches.

Rice and Mikel Merino (£5.9m) also chipped in with assists, with Arsenal’s cheaper midfielders overshadowing Bukayo Saka (£10.1m).

The winger looked lively in north London, with two free-kicks well saved by Vicario. He also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the second successive Gameweek, but with just three attacking returns in 2025/26, he is currently struggling to justify his hefty outlay.

Above: Arsenal players sorted by attacking returns in 2025/26

HOW ARSENAL FARED WITHOUT GABRIEL

Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£6.5m) injury during the international break was an undoubted blow to Arsenal, but despite failing to keep a clean sheet on Sunday, they coped very well without their influential Brazilian.

With Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) – who provided an assist and racked up three shots – and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) fit to continue at full-back, Mikel Arteta named Piero Hincapie (£5.4m) in the middle next to William Saliba (£6.0m).

And on his first Premier League start, left-footer Hincapie did a superb all-round job, as Arsenal limited Tottenham to just three shots and 0.04 expected goals (xG).

Elsewhere, there was further positive news with Noni Madueke (£6.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) back on the bench following injury.

“We’ve got Noni back on the pitch, which is great, but we’re still missing a lot, a lot of important players, and we’re going to need all of them. The good news is we lost big Gabi, which is a massive blow, and Piero [Hincapie] comes in, and I think he was fantastic from the beginning.” – Mikel Arteta

TOTTENHAM AWFUL/ROMERO BAN

This was a day to forget for Tottenham.

Thomas Frank switched to a back five formation for this clash, a system he employed against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, but the move failed to pay off, with Spurs poor on the ball and lacking creativity.

Indeed, Richarlison’s (£6.4m) excellent strike was just one of three attempts on goal, all of which were taken from outside the penalty box.

The 5-4-1 experiment unsurprisingly didn’t last long, with Kevin Danso (£4.3m) making way for Xavi Simons (£6.6m) at the break.

After they scored, Spurs looked a bit better, but overall, this was a hugely disappointing display.

“We tried to do something different that was very successful against PSG. Today it wasn’t and I always take responsibility for my decisions and then when it doesn’t go the way we want it to go, that’s on me. We changed it at half-time but I am 1000% sure that no matter what formation you play if you don’t win enough duels or are aggressive enough, it doesn’t matter what formation you play.” – Thomas Frank

On Tottenham’s lack of creativity, Frank said: 

“That has been an ongoing theme that we are working hard to improve. It doesn’t look good today or against Chelsea. We need to keep working on it.” – Thomas Frank

Joao Palhinha (£5.5m), meanwhile, provided the assist for Richarlison’s goal, successfully pouncing on a loose touch. Having supplied his fourth attacking return of the season, he also claimed DefCon for the fifth successive match.

Elsewhere, Cristian Romero (£5.0m) will miss Gameweek 13 through suspension, after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Arsenal.

He will now miss Saturday’s clash against Fulham.

69 Comments
  1. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Own Saka & Timber with 1FT, would you do Enzo to Eze ?

    1. Drizzle
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Not convinced that's worth it, and a bad entry point too.

      2. Pompel
    2. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Sak to Eze?

      3. Bggz
    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      not this week hes only returned at home so far

      Open Controls
  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Saka disappointed again

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Thought he was class yesterday but didn’t look like scoring or assisting. Least he picked up defcons as I had him captain over Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      That's 4 goals in his last 23 PL games now. When he does eventually haul, us non-owners can afford to look on and cheer.

      Open Controls
    3. Fodderx4
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I brought him in this week, already had Eze. I'm happy to roll with 1 Arsenal defender and 2 midfielders for a bit. He's a great player and hopefully that will translate to attacking returns again soon.

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Eze had 1 goal and 3 assists before yesterday. And all 3 of his goals came when Arsenal went 1-0 up and spurs were going forward leaving space at the back.

    Also, won't play spurs every week.

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Agree and with Odegaard back and busy Xmas schedule I fully expect him to be rotated

      Open Controls
      marcus2704
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Would you say its better to get Rice over Eze then?

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      im considering getting rid of Raya and going Timber, Rice and Eze as my 3. Sels is now an option instead

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Stick with squad or play FH this week?

    Petrovic
    Timber Chalobah Guehi O’Reilly
    Saka Mbeumo Sarr
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    Dubravka Semenyo Caicedo Sensei

    1.6

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I would say there's three players there who you would actually include in a FH team so why not? I'm in the same boat with 5 Chelsea/Arsenal facing each other, 3 Palace in a tricky game against Manchester United, 2 goalies who won't keep a cleanie and 2 Bournemouth who won't find things easy against Sunderland. Looking at the fixtures for the rest of the year, there won't be many better opportunities to play it anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Maybe GW14 when therd could br rotatation. Would need fairly solid team news though. Will be template enough looking lineups if most FH for GW13.

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      Cheers

      Will look at FH teams & make my mind up

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    It would have been nice if the article had mentioned some underlying stats for Saka (minutes per cc/shot/np xGI etc) to help decide if he is a sell or not. A decent choice of midfielders are starting to put their hands up for our teams after this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Stats, Shmats. As I said above, that's 4 goals in his last 23 games so we've only got to ask ourselves if that's worth 10.1m? In fact, if Defcon bonuses were around last season he would have accumulated more of them over the same period. As for assists, well, he doesn't provide them anymore.

      Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      so u basically incapable of using the members area and making your own decisions?

      Open Controls
      fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah, this is not 2010 where the website is charging 12 bucks for the whole year. They have upped their rates to 50-60 and paying members are entitled to their opinions even if a resourceful and self-reliant chap like yourself disagrees with it.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yes you're right. As members we should do all the research and all the work and the article shouldn't help us at all.

        Open Controls
  6. How Green Was My Arrow
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I think Saka looks at his best with Ode in the pitch.

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      But Eze will presumably take minutes from Øde

      Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      He isn't double marked as much with Gyökeres on as well

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      And Arsenal look like a better team with Eze on rather than Ødegaard

      Open Controls
      wiseguy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think they look better with Noni instead of Saka too

        Open Controls
  7. Jafalad
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I wonder if Hincapie will keep his place in the ARS defence?

    Two frees, any ideas?

    Pope/Dubravka

    Burn, VVD, Rodon, Senesi, Richards

    Bruno, Sarr, Mbeumo, Enzo, Semenyo

    Mateta, Harland, Thiago

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Every small margin or differential is a gain

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hincapie being left footed does give him the edge over Mosquera (right footed) for the LCB position.

      Open Controls
  8. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Wolte -> Thiago a no brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Wolt should've had 2 goals this GW tbf, but still yeah.

      Open Controls
  9. bigbudgie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thinking Mateta/Semenyo > Thiago/Foden

    Is that a trap?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Woooohoooo Fodenfreude! Prince of the Pine, Prince of the Pine!

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        FLOL

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      mateta out foden in ... i did not expect to read that

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Its an okay move i think. Moves like this are what win FPL!

        Open Controls
  10. mookie
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Have the shepherds given a clear to the herd to FH, or is it still up in the air?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      No FH draft posted in hours, pages will be full once FPL_Mainshepherd and FPL_Sideshepherd finish their YT videos.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        If they're smart, they should say they're undecided to keep the sheep wanting more.
        "You can shear a sheep a hundred times, but you can skin it only once" FPL_AmarilloSlim

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          I’d really like to get a basset hound.

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Agreed about Basset Hounds, or a St Bernard with an emergency whiskey barrel on its neck

            Open Controls
          2. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Basset hounds drool a lot. Better off with a Kelpie to keep the sheep in check.

            Open Controls
      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        24 mins ago

        Wheres FPL_5heepd0g when I need him? I actually do need help planning my FH baaaaa baaaaaaa

        Open Controls
  11. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    A. Saliba -- Munoz?

    Saliba low cealing. Just admit I made an error bringing him in ?

    Or
    B. Mateta, Senesi --> Munoz , Thiago

    Thanks peeps

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      hes patchy but stick with mateta their fixtures are ok

      Open Controls
  12. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    What formation looks best on FH13?
    When I look, my instincts say 352, but my instincts are what got me into this mess of a rank in the first place.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes - I can't see a third FWD worth having

      Open Controls
  13. wiseguy
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    How's this FH look? It's projected fewer points than my actual team on FPL team...

    Martinez
    O'Reilly, Munoz, Murillo
    Foden, Salah, MGW, Schade, Rogers
    Haaland, Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I really like the MGW pick

      Open Controls
  14. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Are FH13'ers not concerned that many players minutes will be managed in a GW sandwiched between European games and a midweek GW14?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hopefully that happens, would be funny for us non-FHers

      Open Controls
  15. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any other good GW for FH other than 13?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      18 and 19 Liverpool are home to Wolves and Leeds. Surely Salah is due an assistor a penalty in one of if not both games
      19 Newcastle have Burnley and Man U have Wolves, looks alright

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Will Salah be back for 18 and 19?

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Oh yeah, lol. Scrap that!

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          No...

          22/12: Egypt vs Zimbabwe
          26/12: Egypt vs South Africa
          29/12: Angola vs Egypt

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Afcon...

        Open Controls
  16. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      12 mins ago

      who is aniled 90 every week though christmas?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        GKs and CBs

        Open Controls
      2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          just now

          will timber get rotated

          Open Controls
      3. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          11 mins ago

          im thinking fh 15???

          Open Controls
          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              5 mins ago

              city home to sunderland
              liverpool at leeds
              united at wolves
              palace at fulham who havent looked great
              & the jordis at burnely

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                just now

                People already have City, United, Palace and Newcastle players + wouldn't trust Liverpool to get anything at Elland Road

                Open Controls
            • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                5 mins ago

                plus arsenal at villa park which is a tough place to go

                Open Controls
            • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Preferred keeper duo moving forward folks???

              A- Pope and Dubravka
              Or
              B- Roefs and Petrovic

              Cheers everyone!!!

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Both options same price

                Open Controls
              2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  just now

                  what is the defence?

                  Open Controls
              3. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                thinking of Semenyo & Acheampong > Minteh & Gvardiol for a -4. Would leave me with the below, thoughts?

                Petrovic
                Gvardiol / VVD / Munoz
                Minteh / Fernandes / Mbeumo / Saka
                Haaland / Mateta / Thiago

                Dubravka / KDH / Senesi / Gudmundsson

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.