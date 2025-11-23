Scout Notes

FPL notes: Haaland blanks, Donnarumma shines + what now for Burn?

23 November 2025
Newcastle United stopped Erling Haaland (£14.9m) from scoring for the sixth league and cup match in a row on Saturday evening.

The Magpies again saved their best for Tyneside with a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola’s side, who have won only two of their six away games this season.

Here’s what we learned from the clash at St James’ Park.

HAALAND BLANKS – SOMEHOW

The brilliant Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) rightly earned plaudits for his handling of Haaland on Saturday. But if this was the Norwegian at his ‘quietest’, then an expected goals (xG) total of 1.54 just underscores what an unrelenting menace the striker is.

Yes, Thiaw and the recalled Fabian Schar (£5.3m) generally shackled Haaland well. But FPL’s runaway points leader should still have scored on two, possibly three occasions.

As early as the second minute, Haaland was clean through on goal and uncharacteristically screwed an attempted chip wide. Half an hour later, he fired straight at Nick Pope (£5.2m) from eight yards. Even with his lower-xG header in the 58th minute, you’ve seen him bury that back-post chance on multiple occasions.

He probably should have had a penalty, too, for a foul on Phil Foden (£8.0m) that wasn’t given.

So, those who went against Haaland as captain this week can toast their decisions – but given that he posted his third-highest xG of 2025/26, it shouldn’t have worked out quite so well.

blanks Haaland

Above: The Gameweeks in which Erling Haaland has posted his highest xG figures this season

DONNARUMMA IMPRESSES

In what was a thoroughly entertaining and nutty game, the big chances arrived at a fierce pace – in the first half especially.

As well as Haaland’s flurry of opportunities, Foden and Harvey Barnes (£6.3m) both somehow screwed wide with the goal at their mercy.

Rayan Cherki (£6.4m), Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), who have each courted some FPL interest in recent weeks, were all denied assists thanks to the Foden and Haaland sitters. Doku, incidentally, is now second in the Premier League’s chance creation (CC, below) table:

blanks Haaland

But the City boys had Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) to thank for keeping them in the game at the other end. The Italian almost gifted Newcastle a goal early on – distribution is not his strong suit – but he made amends with three fine stops from a lively Nick Woltemade (£7.4m).

Donnarumma’s save percentage is now at a league-second-best 78.3% since his summer move.

A set-and-forget, rotation-proof (in theory!) ‘keeper for the following run ahead?

Donnarumma

Those with money sloshing around may consider it but six points has very much been his ceiling this season.

BRACES FOR BARNES + BRUNO

Barnes made it three goals in two Gameweeks with a brace on Saturday.

His goals-per-game ratio has always been strong; it’s just the game-time guarantees that have been lacking. Anthony Gordon‘s (£7.3m) imminent return doesn’t help in that regard, even if Barnes holds the cards at present. Form or no form, you’d imagine that rotation on the flanks will ramp up in December.

As for Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m), he claimed assists for both of Barnes’ strikes. Very quietly, he’s now risen to joint-fifth in the FPL midfielders’ points table:

One thing worth noting here, however, is that Eddie Howe switched the roles of Bruno and Sandro Tonali (£5.4m) on Saturday. The former, now in the ‘six’ role, made fewer final-third passes than he’d registered in any match this season.

It remains to be seen if Howe sticks with this tactic but it’s worth considering for those tempted by Bruno.

“That was one of the things we tweaked, without getting into too much detail, just to get the appropriate player in the position that we wanted them in. I thought both players played very, very well.” – Eddie Howe on the midfield switcheroo

HALL EXCELS – BAD NEWS FOR BURN?

It’s probably no coincidence that Newcastle’s display, particularly going forward, was better with Tino Livramento (£4.9m) and Lewis Hall (£5.2m) in the side. Both full-backs, Hall especially, were excellent on the night.

“That was a great performance from [Hall]. Took the ball under pressure, linked really well with Harvey, ran forward when he was able to in that first half, before his legs started to tire!

“Tino… physically looked unbelievable today, considering it was seven weeks out. A really high-level performance against a dangerous opponent.” – Eddie Howe

It begs the question of how Dan Burn (£5.1m) gets back in the side, with his one-match ban now over.

You could see Burn starting the midweek Champions League match against Marseille at left-back, with Hall cramping in the closing stages on Saturday. Thereafter, does Hall come back in for Gameweek 13? Perhaps Burn’s best chance of a recall is at left-sided centre-half, where Schar (on his wrong side) displaced the out-of-form Sven Botman (£4.9m) against City.

TRIPPIER + GORDON LATEST

Livramento was in the side because Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) was unexpectedly absent with a minor hamstring issue.

Howe provided the latest on him and Gordon after full-time.

“Anthony is very close, just not quite ready for today. But he’s working hard and he’ll be ready, I think, in the next few days.

“Kieran, I’m unsure, I’m waiting for feedback from the medical team.” – Eddie Howe

  The Hunt
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    😀

    Open Controls
  Weak Become Heros
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    49 with Bruno (c) to go.

    Open Controls
    nico05
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I've got him C as well...I hope you're right!

      Open Controls
      Weak Become Heros
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Good luck!

        Open Controls
  Zalk
    14 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    What's your best GW rank this season? Mine's 1.8m...

    Open Controls
    Yes Ndidi
      6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      GW4: 474260 with no chip

      Incidentally, the worst was GW9 @ 10,236,547!!

      OR 365k, so all over the shop really

      Open Controls
    JBG
      7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      429,902

      GW8, no chips

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      400k... I don't even remember what a great under 100k gw looks like

Worst 6m so no disasters either

      Worst 6m so no disasters either

      Open Controls
    Here is Cash, give McGinn
      6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      38k with succesful BB (43p) Gw9

      Open Controls
    Left Peg
      12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      8k in GW3 and it's been nowhere near since!

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      4 weeks of 400k to 600k

      Open Controls
      JBG
        7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Wow, you must be high up the ranks?

        Open Controls
    Casual Player
      4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I've had one GW rank just inside the top 1m (960k-ish). Been floating between 1-2m most of the season.

      Open Controls
      Casual Player
        4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        1-2M overall rank that is. Most gameweek ranks in the 2.5-4.5m range. Worst 2 at about 6.5m

        Open Controls
  nico05
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    2Ft & 0.4 ITB. Still have WC but unsure if I can hold it a little longer.
    Kelleher
    Senesi Richards Timber
    Mbuemo Saka Bruno Enzo Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta
    (Rodon - Dorgu - Guiu)
    Any idea's what moves to make.
    Will take out Dorgu if he doesn't start tomorrow, anything else?
    Also what's the deal with Semenyo's injury?

    Open Controls
    nico05
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Would Semenyo + Guiu - Anderson + Thiago be a good move?
      Essentially replacing Anderson with Guiu on bench

      Open Controls
      Yes Ndidi
        6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, that's a decent move. I feel Forest are heading in the right direction

        Open Controls
  BR510
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pope (EVE)

      Timber (CHE), Senesi (SUN), Richards (MUN)
      Saka (CHE), Sarr (MUN), Cunha (CRY), Mbeumo (CRY)
      Haaland (LEE), Mateta (MUN), Wolte (EVE)

      1. FH
      2. Sarr to Rogers, Wolte to Thiago -4
      3. One of the 2 moves above
      4. Other

      Open Controls
      nico05
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Hold the FH imo. Wolte - Thiago only. Nice fixture for Rogers this GW but they've Arsenal in a couple of weeks

        Open Controls
    AzzaroMax99
      9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Is Eze the man to go for? I have only Calafiori from Ars for now...and if yes, who to sell to get him:

a) Semenyo
b) Gakpo

      a) Semenyo
      b) Gakpo

      Open Controls
      nico05
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Id hold Gakpo with the fixtures. Tempted by Eze myself depending on Sem injury timeframe

        Open Controls
      Assisting the assister
        9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Semenyo >Eze will be popular

        Open Controls
        nico05
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          How long is Sem out for do we know?

          Open Controls
          AzzaroMax99
            9 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I think that he will be ready for Sunderland but he seems out of form. Also those transfer rumors maybe affect him.

            Open Controls
      Yes Ndidi
        6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Eze is streaky, and if you can't afford Saka, I'd still be looking at Rice for steady points for my Arse mid, but Eze probably more fun I guess
        Either of those is a sell imo. Semenyo has gone off the boil, Gakpo never really was on it. Depends if you really want a bit of Liverpool in the ever-more-vain hope that the fixtures help them turn it around.

        Open Controls
        nico05
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Summed up well I think there mate, I do agree with Semenyo's form dip, sounded like he has been carrying an issue for a while. Definitely given food for thought

          Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yes a

        Open Controls
      Casual Player
        4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        People were selling Eze last week lol

        Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Does Odegaard get back in the team?

        Open Controls
    Here is Cash, give McGinn
      6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Which transfer better to do here for 1 FT?

      A) Wolte -> Thiago
      B) Semenyo -> Eze

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      JBG
        7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    Feanor
      16 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Tarkowski, Grealish and Mbeumo (c) left. Guaranteed at least 5 more points there

      Open Controls
      nico05
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Could easily be 18+ mate

        Open Controls
      Yes Ndidi
        6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Steady with the mockers there.

        Open Controls
    g40steve
      7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Someone in ml had Eze C, 75 with Mbeumo to play, just jumped to nearly 10k 🙁

      Open Controls
    nico05
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Best 5.2 mid and below options - cheaper the better as will be largely bench player most weeks

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Wieffer bri

        Open Controls
        nico05
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Thanks is he nailed now? Was looking at Garner would Wieffer be better pick?

          Open Controls
          nico05
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Could stretch to Anderson so would essentially be Semenyo + Guiu - Anderson + Thiago. Anderson repacing Guiu on bench

            Open Controls
            Stranger Mings
              5 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Go anderson

              Open Controls
          Stranger Mings
            5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Assumed was , also gomez but seems risky

            Open Controls
            nico05
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              That a decent switch or am I weakening the team?

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Good to have strong bench

                Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        KDH? If could stretch a bit probably Anderson

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          who's kdh? sorry. Yeah maybe Anderson is the way to go even for the extra 0.2 on Cullen he's a better pick

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            EVE Dewsbury Hall

            Open Controls
    • Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Palace have well and truly killed my season... Just ridiculous the points their defence is getting whilst Satr and Mateta Dodge points

      Should I just do Munoz Thiago in for Sensei and Mateta -4 ?

      Or just Saliba to Munoz

      Open Controls
    • Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I sold Thiago at 6.0m on GW8 WC to enable other upgrades. Downgraded to... DCL

      Just rage-traded DCL out to get back to Thiago (I rarely make early transfers) at 6.4m.

      Luckily this is a game where neither points or team value are important.

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Points are kind of important.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/thats-the-joke

          Open Controls
    • Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      1. Current team for GW13, with 1FT & 2.0ITB
      Sanchez (ARS)
      Timber (che) VVD (whu) Munoz (MUN)
      Sarr (MUN) Reijnders (LEE) Semenyo (sun) Mbeumo (cry)
      Haaland (LEE) Mateta (MUN) Thiago (BUR)
      **Dub Ndiaye (NEW) Senesi (sun) Esteve**

      2. draft FH team for GW13
      Roefs (BOU)
      Munoz (MUN) Kayode (BUR) Konsa (WOL)
      Schade (BUR) Doku (LEE) Foden (LEE) Rogers (WOL)
      Haaland (LEE) Thiago (BUR) Watkins (WOL)
      **Patterson (BOU) Anderson, Neco & Murillo (all BHA)**

      Got to be worth the FH this week, hasn't it?

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I’d say so bud, nice FH team!

        Open Controls
    • Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Here's a first draft on free hit (without looking at others drafts)

      Martinez

      Collins Gvardiol VDV (4.0 4.0)

      Schade Salah Doku Rogers (Xhaka)

      Thiago Watkins Haaland

      This seems like a proper free hit. A lot of players I wouldn't ordinarily own

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        How does it look without Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. Viper
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          Haven't looked to be honest. I'd probably just have a huge amount in the bank

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            His form is poor though.

            Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think you've got to be aggressive on FH. The front 3 picks itself. Salah might be a punt too far on current form & price, but if not now, when? As long as the 4.0s are nailed, go for it.

        Open Controls
    • Tripleh123
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Which defender for next few gameweeks?

      A. Lacroix
      B. Munoz

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Munoz. More fun.

        But both might be the play

        Open Controls
        1. Tripleh123
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Is Lacroix worth the 0.4mil over Richards ?

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Probably not in all fairness, if you can use the 0.4 better elsewhere. There isn't a bad palace defender

            Open Controls
    • GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      Palhinha 5.5m.

      Decent DC points, sporadic atacking points. Worth considering for that price range.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Elliott Anderson far superior for cheaper imo

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          just now

          He's coming into form under Dyche now.

          Open Controls
    • Kantelele
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Is Ndoye from NFO nailed ?

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        He's started all but one game, and normally makes between 60 & 80 minutes.

        Open Controls
        1. Kantelele
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes but CHO is back now

          Open Controls
    • Kantelele
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Best City mid for next 3 GW ?

      Open Controls
    • RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      This is worth Free Hitting right guys?

      Raya
      VVD - Senesi - Munoz
      Saka - Semenyo* - Enzo - Ndiaye
      Mateta - Haaland - Woltemade
      _______________________________
      Dubravka: Chalobah: Gudmundsson: Stach

      2FT, 0.6 ITB

      Just trying to decide if TC or FH would be best, thinking FH at current.

      Cheers gents.

      Open Controls
    • New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/23/fpl-notes-rogers-fantastic-why-stach-was-subbed-off

      Open Controls

