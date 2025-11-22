Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 12: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

22 November 2025 5 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 12 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 12: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 12: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Newcastle United2 – 1Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 2Crystal Palace
Liverpool0 – 3Nottingham Forest
Fulham1 – 0Sunderland
Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 1Brentford
Bournemouth2 – 2West Ham United
Burnley0 – 2Chelsea

5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    What a weird season. Is anyone out there getting points?

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nope, worst season ever for me. I did punt Mbuemo captain this week though and feel like he could haul which would at least give me reason to keep up this charade with FH next week.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      My FPL is matching LFC. Feel like I have good players each week, but don't expect a good outcome. Bit numb to it now

      Open Controls
    3. Stockport Hatter
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I've risen from over 5m after GW5 to 444k. Ended up on 32 with Caicedo and Semenyo in my first 11. Diouf comes in and KDH but Munoz and Andersen have set me off well. Captaining Mateta was a fail but it would have been Haaland otherwise so not too much of a loss there. Rodon Saka and Mbeumo to go as well.

      Open Controls
  2. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Imagine if a player named Mbuemo would play in PL! It would be much worse than having Andersen and Anderson or Fernández and Fernandes...

    Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Best Gabriel replacement?

    Senesi, Chalobah, Guehi, Timber the other defenders?

    Open Controls

