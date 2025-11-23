Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Caicedo was a sub + £4.2m Guiu assists

23 November 2025 58 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Chelsea’s visit to Burnley pretty much went as expected, with the Blues winning to nil but the hosts offering their usual stubbornness at Turf Moor.

Here’s what we saw in the Gameweek 12 curtain-raiser.

WHY CAICEDO WAS A SUB…

One player we didn’t see on the pitch in Saturday’s early kick-off was Moises Caicedo (£6.1m).

Andrey Santos (£4.5m) stepped in instead, producing a very impressive showing in Caicedo’s place.

Unsurprisingly, Caicedo’s midweek exertions across the globe were cited as the main reason for his benching.

 “Nothing [to do with Barcelona and Arsenal]. The reason he is not in the first XI is that he came back Thursday night from Ecuador, from the national team, then just a light session with us yesterday, and the reason he is not playing is that it is impossible. To protect him a little bit.” – Enzo Maresca on Moises Caicedo’s benching

In the end, Caicedo didn’t even come off the bench. This was the first time that Maresca hadn’t called on him in any capacity in a Premier League game. Don’t expect him to make a habit of it…

“I won’t do it anymore, it’s the last time!” – Enzo Maresca on not using Moises Caicedo

…AND WHY JAMES WAS TAKEN OFF

Reece James (£5.6m) did start – but he didn’t get a chance to bank clean sheet points as he was taken off at the interval.

No injury, just minute management. Given the schedule ahead, it’s something that we might see again over the winter.

“We planned on 45 minutes. That’s why I said we had many reasons to be happy today, because one of the reasons was also to try to manage players. It’s not easy, because me, personally, I would like Reece to continue, but we need to protect Reece.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) continued his record of starting in every league he’s been available for this season, meanwhile.

Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) caught the eye with his offensive runs. Playing a big part in Chelsea’s opener, he got forward to pop off a couple of shots of his own.

As Maresca reminded us after full-time, however, “sometimes we use the full-back in that way, sometimes in a different way”. There are weeks in which Cucurella is more restrained, tucking in as a third centre-half or inverting into central midfield, so unless he’s in Alonso-esque positions week in, week out, it’s hard to justify that price tag.

ENZO FINALLY DELIVERS ON THOSE UNDERLYING NUMBERS!

Someone who has been getting forward plenty this season is Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m). He had been ‘due’ a return for a few weeks, and he finally came through on Saturday, scoring Chelsea’s breakaway second.

He left it late, finding the net in the 88th minute, but he emerged with a long-overdue double-digit haul.

Chelsea’s form midfielder, however, is Pedro Neto (£7.1m). It’s now five attacking returns in four Gameweeks for the winger, who has quietly started every single Premier League game this season.

He nodded in Jamie Gittens‘ (£6.1m) cross to give the Blues the lead, going close to a second with a second-half shot against the post.

Unlike Caicedo, both Neto and Enzo benefited from an international break off.

“Pedro [Neto] and Enzo [Fernandez], they had a good international break in terms of recovery energy and recovery also from the injury.” – Enzo Maresca

GUIU DELIVERS AS DELAP + PEDRO STRUGGLE

Joao Pedro (£7.5m) and Liam Delap (£6.2m) both laboured in attack, the former playing behind the latter.

Following that blank, and with the following (mostly) tough run ahead of him, no surprise to see Pedro being jettisoned by legions of his owners. He’s the most-sold forward of Gameweek 13, indeed.

With Delap toiling up top and the games coming thick and fast in upcoming weeks, could Marc Guiu (£4.2m) see more game-time? The trip to Leeds United, the middle match in a three-game week, is certainly a possibility for extended minutes.

Guiu made a big impression off the bench, doing brilliantly to set up Fernandez for the result-sealing second goal.

This Maresca ‘quote’ is too good to be true, though – don’t believe everything/anything you read on X…

RINSE AND REPEAT FROM BURNLEY

In what is becoming a trademark Burnley performance, certainly at home, the Clarets offered plenty of resistance and graft but little of quality in attack. Zian Flemming (£5.3m), who is in a bit of form, had their only real good chance, skying over a 69th-minute effort.

It’s a bit of a surprise to see Scott Parker’s side have scored as many as 14 goals this season. However, they’ve massively overachieved on their rock-bottom xG tally of 8.74, and nine of their 14 strikes have come against Sunderland, Leeds, Wolves and West Ham.

At the back, Maxime Esteve (£3.9m) banked DefCon points for the sixth time this season. Only four defenders can better that.

58 Comments
  1. Ask Yourself
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Never needed a Saka blank so badly

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      You'll get a brace though

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      a pen miss wouldn't hurt either 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Sarr might have to go.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      To Afcon

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I’ve had for ages & he’s really a dud in PL & considering same

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          No he's too unlucky. He could have won a penalty, but it was outside the box. Last GW he had a good chance saved and I believe as a result of that he missed a good chance two minutes later, when he should have crossed to Mateta instead of shot

          Open Controls
    3. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      “I won’t do it anymore, it’s the last time!” – Enzo Maresca on not using Moises Caicedo

      Quite a telling statement that says a lot about his views on rotation.

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Gabriel to Gvardiol?

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      would you rather target getting Doku or Minteh?

      For Doku, if you take out the 1 point sub appearances vs Spurs and Brighton when he wasnt first choice, his ppg pushes up to about 4.5. its not bad and he just looks so sharp at the moment. and thats still with a few 1 point sub 60 min appearances. main competition in marmoush if off soon to afcon

      And being honest havent really considered Minteh but then yesterday watching the highlights he was so influential, just ran that match. didnt realise he took some corners as well. understand more now why he was/is popular

      Open Controls
      1. Dannyb
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah I might go for Minteh, he's usually involved in everything good to be fair.

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Minteh is just the better option logically. No rotation risk and no Europe.

        Open Controls
    6. The Mandalorian
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      AI FH teams for GW 13 are only predicted to score 8 more points than the current template and all include Salah.

      Given LIVs awful form the FH is looking less appealing to me.

      Thoughts

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Same, I was quietly laughing at the resistant mob still capping the goat, well let them Pool are now Slot’s team & we are seeing the results!

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Do you want to re-type that Steve? 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Its a riddle. You just have to change the punctuation a bit and the sentence will make perfect sense.

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Oh yes, I see it now. It’s a little like “Mary helped her brother Jack off a Horse” and “Mary helped her brother Jack, off a Horse”. Punctuation is Key 😀

              Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        yeah agree

        honestly kinda just think fh is team dependant, especially when being used in a single gw. like used mine already earlier in the season as had a few flags and players i didnt want to sell as wanted long term. tough to plan when to play the chip, end of the day its just 1 gw variance anything can happen. abit different when its used for a double gw

        but if people like the look of some players fixtures this gw aside from liverpool, they should still go for it. and tbh though liverpool's attack looked alright yesterday, definitely should have got 1 if not 2 goals. and west ham's defence was abit all over the place again, at least in the second half

        Open Controls
    7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      FH this team?

      Petrovic
      Virgil Muñoz Senesi
      Saka Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Enzo
      Haaland Mateta

      Into this

      Martinez
      Virgil Gvardiol Muñoz
      Salah Foden Gakpo Rogers Buendia
      Haaland Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I would

        Open Controls
      2. The Mandalorian
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Stats tables say that midfield are all out of form

        Open Controls
    8. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Those with I.Sarr, who are you considering replacing him with next, particularly towards AFCON?
      I'm currently on Thiago/Welbeck depending on the gameweek, but Yeremy Pino has caught my eye

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        *and Bruno G

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Minteh
          Barnes
          Neto

          Open Controls
      2. Dannyb
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Minteh

        Open Controls
      3. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Take Mateta down to Thiago to allow Sarr to eventually become Cunha. Probably done across GW14 & GW15 for that though

        Open Controls
      4. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Should've mentioned that I fortunately already have Minteh

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          It would have been helpful to include your team in the post if you were looking for suggestions....

          Open Controls
    9. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Longstaff, Aaronson, Nmecha, Okafor

      Subs: Darlow, Bijol, Justin, James, Tanaka, Gruev, Calvert-Lewin, Piroe, Gnonto

      Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendía, Watkins

      Subs: Bizot, Lindelöf, Maatsen, Barkley, Bogarde, Hemmings, Malen, Sancho, Guessand

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Another day, another Gudmundsson disappointment.

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Need a madness from Master Rodon, who's coming on for Semenyo.

        Open Controls
    10. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Do we get these extra transfers on the 13/12 at 13:31? just to be precised 🙂 cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Game takes circa 40mins to update..

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Not exactly that time as you well know it takes some time for the game to update after a deadline

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Going to be some wild price swings around those weeks as people look to get down to 0 and then the impulsive amongst us go on a shopping spree when they get 5

          Open Controls
    11. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What’s the latest on Calafiori? Likely to play?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        He was with the squad in their pre match walk. It is home game so that doesn't necessarily mean he will be included in the squad

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        2. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          You are very aptly named. Both awesome and nice, and presumably called Tony.

          Open Controls
    12. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I remember starting to watch football in the mid 90s and Sheffield Wednesday were comfortably a Premier League side, made cup semis and finals. Watching them get kicked around by their neighbours on ITV, certain relegation back to League 1. Hard to envisage them being a top flight side again in the next 20 years. Crazy how things turn in football. Man City were a League 1 side themselves at one point around then. Bournemouth almost out of business etc

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I thought that a few years ago about Sunderland. You never know.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Took them a good while to get out of League 1 if I recall? They are the blueprint though. Feel for the Wednesday fans, there is nothing to cheer this season on the pitch but if they stay away they are hurting the club financially.

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Ipswich too I guess. Seems if you can get momentum and a decent squad you can do both quick but doing the first one is almost as hard

            Open Controls
      2. Conners ©
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        You also had teams like Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town in the early days of the Premier League.

        Can't see that happening again any time soon...

        Open Controls
    13. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I'm going to be scouting Villa today
      In preparation for a Free Hit team next gameweek at home to Wolves
      You can build a great team just from players playing at home next week
      Donnarumma (Leeds at home)
      Cash (Wolves at home
      VDV (Fulham at home)
      O'Reilly (Leeds at home )
      Collins (Burnley at home)
      Ndiaye (Newcastle at home)
      MGW (Brighton at home)
      Rogers (Wolves at home)
      Haaland (Leeds at home)
      Wilson (Liverpool at home) a cheeky punt
      Thiago ( Burnley at home)
      Plus £29m ITB !

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I love the 29m itb bit. Its a nice looking team on paper, probably doesnt play out that way of course. I would imagine those left with the TC will be all in on Haaland so could be a good mix of chip playing

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes that's part of the plan to cover any damage from those playing TC

          Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        I know it's Burnley at home, but Brentford at home and away are almost 2 different teams. As they were last season as well. All out attack at home and turn into a Pulis team on the road.
        14th defence on xGC at home. 3rd on the road. Yeah, home fixtures were tough.
        Last season 35 goals conceded at home, 22 on the road.

        Not a fan of Collins, but can understand the pick given the opponent. Rather have 2 attackers.

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          *4th defense on the road. Will be 3rd once Villa concede 0,5 xG today.

          Open Controls
    14. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Madness to go triple city attack with Robot, Doku and Foden on FH next week?

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          N

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I mean no

              Open Controls
            • z13
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Think of how Arsenal demolished them. They could easily crumble

                Open Controls
                1. mookie
                  • 12 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Arsenal produced less than 1 xG at home while being behind for 80+ minutes. Or are you talking about an older game?

                  Open Controls
                  1. z13
                      53 mins ago

                      sorry i meant arsenal 5-0 leeds, leeds could crumble away from home

                      Open Controls
                      1. mookie
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        My bad

                        Open Controls
                    • keefy59
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      I think he's talking about gw2
                      When Arsenal beat Leeds 5-0
                      Or you could go defence double up on FH
                      See my team posted above

                      Open Controls

