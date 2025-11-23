Scout Notes

FPL notes: Richards injury, Mateta early sub + Munoz ban threat

23 November 2025 81 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Crystal Palace defenders were the big winners as the Eagles spoiled Rob Edwards’ first game in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There was a scare or two along the way for some of the Palace backline, however, as we’ll discuss in these Scout Notes.

MUNOZ ON THE SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE

Marc Guehi (£5.1m) provided the biggest alarm by getting booked early and then flirting with a dismissal for a second caution.

In the end, though, FPL’s most-owned defender survived. He’s now returned something – an attacking return, clean sheet and/or defensive contribution (DefCon) points – in 10 of his 11 starts this season.

Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) was also cautioned – and now there’s a different kind of suspension concern surrounding him. This was his fourth booking of 2025/26, so, like Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), he’s now one caution away from a ban.

And, like Senesi, he has to get past Gameweek 19 without another yellow card to avoid a one-match suspension:

Richards injury

Yellow card aside, this was another great advert for his offensive attributes. Only Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) had more touches in the box than Munoz (four), while no one had as many shots in the area (two). Finishing smartly (even if it was into an empty net) from a set-piece situation, he had another close-range effort blocked later on.

Richards injury

In this season of DefCon machines, Munoz now stands second in the FPL defenders’ points table, chiefly through the old-fashioned route to points.

It should be said that he has also banked DefCon points on three occasions in 2025/26, going close to a fourth set on Saturday:

Richards injury

RICHARDS INJURY UPDATE

Continuing the theme of Palace defender scares, Chris Richards (£4.6m) owners had one of their own.

The USA international hit the deck late on in Saturday’s game at Molineux, coming off shortly afterwards.

However, what looked like a hamstring injury seems to be just cramp.

“He said he was cramping. Maybe we gave him too long off because he wasn’t called up for the United States and had the first week of the international break off! Hopefully it’s nothing serious.” – Oliver Glasner, via News Shopper

So, injury fears possibly allayed, a clean sheet banked and an overnight price rise thrown into the bargain.

MATETA INTO THE ’59 MINUTES CLUB’

It wasn’t such an enjoyable afternoon for owners of Palace’s two most-owned attackers. Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m) blanked for the fifth straight match, while Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) had one of his semi-frequent profligate afternoons.

He only had one chance but it was a huge one – a one-on-one opportunity that he screwed wide:

Mateta has now missed 11 of the 14 non-penalty (Opta-defined) big chances he’s had this season:

A forgettable afternoon was made all the more ignominious by a substitution seconds before the hour mark.

We’ve not seen or heard any quotes from Glasner on why the Frenchman was taken off so early but it’s worth mentioning that he’d returned from international duty with a “minor knee issue”, so that could be part of the rationale. Mateta was having a bit of a stinker in general, too, and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) was available again after injury. The hope will be that Nketiah gets Thursday’s UEFA Conference League game against Strasbourg, allowing Mateta to rest up before Gameweek 13.

The much lesser-owned Pino scored Palace’s second goal. It’s been a long time coming: this superb curling strike was his very first attacking return of 2025/26.

HOW WOLVES LOOKED UNDER EDWARDS

The magnitude of Edwards’ task was laid bare on Saturday, as Wolves fell even further behind the teams ahead of them. They are now nine points adrift of safety.

Edwards set his side up in a Luton-esque system, with the wing-backs high and wide.

The xG (1.79-1.27 in Wolves’ favour, according to Opta) made it sound like an even match that the hosts shaded.

In reality, though, two close-range, instinctive chances (the large red circles below) accounted for a big portion of Wolves’ xG. Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) and Jhon Arias (£5.1m) both couldn’t adjust their feet when the ball fell their way.

Otherwise, Wolves didn’t carve out much of quality with the ball.

“It’s not going to be done in a week. We knew it was never just going to be a click of your fingers and that’s it. There’s probably quite a lot there that has been the story of our season so far, fairly tight, maybe a little bit of a lack of confidence and belief, but not much in the game, and then you get punished.” – Rob Edwards

81 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours ago

    Picking the right MCI players is going to be hard on a FH.

    I'm thinking Cherki, Foden and Haaland.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        oreliy, robot, foden

        Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Haaland only, no more. Tis folly.

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Donnaruma or O’Reilly
        Doku
        Haaland

        For one week only it’s ok to gamble

        Open Controls
      • Ballito
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        2 Defenders and Haarland

        Open Controls
      • FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        I’m thinking Nunes, O’Reilly and Haaland

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        think doku is the best after haaland

        Open Controls
      • beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        56 mins ago

        I'm on O'Rielly and Haaland not sure about the third, or even taking a third, but following this thread

        Open Controls
    2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        any ideas:

        sels (dub)
        richards timber sensei (reineldo, vdv)
        Mbuemo sarr saka semenyo caicedo
        mateta thiago robot

        1FT 0.4ITB

        TC or FH?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          TC

          Open Controls
      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        When we get 5 free transfers in gw16, will we still have our other remaining transfers that are saved up? Potentially could have about 9 free transfers!

        Open Controls
        1. How Green Was My Arrow
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          I don't think so. Doesnt matter to me, because I never bank any FT !!!!!

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Nope. It's just a topup to the max of 5 FTs

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          No, that’s not how it works. Whatever amount of transfers you have will be topped up to 5ft.

          Open Controls
      • Vazza
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Who are the must haves on FH GW13?

        Money no issue.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Not sure a must have beyond Haaland

          But as it stands I am going for
          3 MCI
          3 BRE
          2 AVL
          1 NFO
          1 LIV
          1 TOT

          Open Controls
        2. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Thinking double Villa defence
          And for 1 GW only.... Salah

          Open Controls
      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        So if you don't use a transfer in GW16, you wont get an additional transfer for GW17 either?

        Your maximum transfers available afyer GW16 can be no more than 5?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          "The maximum number of free transfers you can store in any gameweek is 5."

          Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          That is correct. If you have 0 transfers, you get topped up to 5. If you have 5 transfers already, you get topped up to 5 (so you get 0 extra transfers).

          Open Controls
          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            What about in the following gameweeks if you don't make a transfer in gw17, 18 etc.. Will u still only have a maximum of 5

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Yes, they dont go away until you use them. Its as if you have saved up to 5, you just instantly get them all.

              Open Controls
        3. z13
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            yeah so until you use your 5 FT's, which engaged managers would be looking to save, every week after and including GW16, you will have a free transfer. It makes it easier for the managers looking to save because if they used their 5FT's in GW20, for example, they would have 4 transfers to make (1 a week) and still have 5 into GW20

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              This doesn’t make sense.

              Open Controls
            2. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              This is just how it always works? You get 1 FT each game week..

              Open Controls
        4. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Does anyone think Mateta will have his load managed at home to Man U? I'm concerned he gets another chance to play the whole game and blows it.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            Depends how many mins he plays midweek against Strasbourg

            Open Controls
        5. Visionaries
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          What 2 City assets to bring in? Money no object

          A Donna
          B Dias
          C O'Reilly
          D Cherki
          E Foden

          Thinking A&B

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            I like Oreilly and Nunes but I wouldn't bring in both

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 27 mins ago

            Probably none...

            Open Controls
          3. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            Wait FOR after CL to try decide

            Open Controls
          4. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Other than Haaland, who pretty much takes up so much of your budget anyway that it’s hard to get another City asset other than Reijnders, I don’t think you need any other Citeh players. Good run coming or not.

            Open Controls
        6. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Are Mateta and Wolte owners holding until they play Burnley in 14 and 16 respectively or ditching for Thiago this week?

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            I'm wondering if Burnley are only worth targeting when they are away from home as they're not too bad at home.

            Open Controls
          2. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Think I'll do Matete -> Thiago today. Upcoming price rise and future transfer plans forcing my hand

            Open Controls
            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              I like that move in GW13 but Thiago's fixtures in 14-15 don't look great. Guess he can be benched with a strong midfield.

              Open Controls
          3. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Holding. Bre have arsenal away in gw 14

            Open Controls
          4. beerhockeyrock
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            Really was hoping to wait til 15 for Thiago, but he just keeps scoring
            holding on Mateta for now, got to score in 14 right?
            Was working for a Mateta-Haalland-Thiago front line, but that game (Mateta) punched me pretty hard with that miss
            FH in 13 is plans

            Open Controls
        7. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          On FH

          A) Martinez, O'Reilly
          B) Donnarumma, Cash

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        8. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Free hit draft, thoughts?

          Kelleher
          Timber Munoz Cash
          Foden MGW Rogers Cherki Schade
          Haaland Thiago

          Dubravka VdV Hall Guiu

          Open Controls
          1. Conners ©
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            It's a bit too 'punty' for my liking, but I suppose you have to take some risks on FH.

            Can you afford Martinez / Collins over Kelleher / Cash? (I prefer the former if so).

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              It’s not like the template teams have been smashing it, though, is it!

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Exactly. May as well as some real fun with the FH

                Open Controls
                1. z13
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    There are 4 safer picks (Robot, Thiago, Timber, Munoz), maybe up that to 6 and good to go. And Cherki might not start so check bench.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 14 mins ago

                      I don't know if I will go timber and Munoz on my WC to be honest.

                      Open Controls
          2. Conners ©
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            Anyone else considering Bruno Guimaraes?

            Seems like a decent option considering his low ownership and reasonable set of upcoming fixtures.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              Why not

              Open Controls
              1. Conners ©
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 25 mins ago

                Hardly gets a mention on here. Going under the radar a bit I think.

                Open Controls
          3. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Haven’t even checked my team since Friday night and was watching QPR yesterday, so I didn’t even realise Mateta was a 1 pointer till just now.

            Guy in my mini league texted me that he’d triple capped Mateta, I just thought he was annoyed because he blanked!

            Open Controls
          4. davewg59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Is it worth getting Munoz despite 4 yellows?

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                imo yes

                Open Controls
              • Basileus
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Yes, I've had him from the start.

                  Open Controls
                • F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 53 mins ago

                  yes but id be very surprised if he avoided a ban. he puts too many tackles in

                  Open Controls
              • Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                As a non Saka owner does it make sense to FH16 and get him for Wolves? Could also get Salah if Pool get their act together.

                Pope
                Timber - Virgil - Senesi
                Semenyo - Sarr - Gakpo - Mbeumo
                Haaland - Mateta - Wolte

                Dubrav - Enzo - Andersen - Gudmund

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Rice is a good option and nearly £4m cheaper

                  Open Controls
                2. The Hunt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  As an outspoken Saka sceptic I'd take the Rice route as well. As for Salah, he's a 7m player in disguise so bringing him in is the worst possible transfer to make in the FPL.

                  Open Controls
              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                There was some info about timber missing training I take it it's all non sense ?

                Open Controls
              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                In hindsight was picking truffert ahead of Richards a big mistake? Can't look at my team with mateta on the bench and truffert 0 point....

                Open Controls
              • SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                Would you Fh this team?

                Sanchez
                Munoz senesi vdv
                Saka semenyo Sarr Enzo
                Haaland mateta Thiago

                Dubravka Anderson konate diouf

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Probably not, TC instead.

                  FH team may look like below and not too much of an upside?

                  Martinez
                  O'Reilly Collins *VdV/Porro/Munoz
                  Salah Doku Rogers MGW Schade
                  Haaland Thiago

                  Open Controls
                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Cheers. Already played tc earlier. Not sure if there would any better gws to fh?

                    Open Controls
              • Sandy Ravage
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                FH15

                Open Controls
                1. z13
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    Most are on 13/16 but im on 14 i guess it depends on your team and also how much you trust Liverpool. (i have 0 trust). I want triple Utd against west ham even though tbf west ham are not too bad anyomre

                    Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Munoz got a YC for putting his shirt over his head to dedicate his goal to a friend who had passed away.

                  It wasn't excessive or delaying the restart — the rule should really be looked at again with some common sense...

                  "A player must be cautioned, even if the goal is disallowed, for:
                  - removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt "

                  https://x.com/MauricioGPF/status/1992273171815510258?t=14th3_ahhaDQprt-yyw9-g&s=19

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    The game is gone

                    Open Controls
                  2. z13
                      2 hours, 44 mins ago

                      Disgrace

                      Open Controls
                    • Brosstan
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Absolute bee hive to start making judgment on when taking the shirt off is a yellow card and when it isnt though..

                      Open Controls
                    • Studs Up
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      It's about displaying a msg, not so?
                      How is the ref suppose to interpret it if it's written in a different language?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        yes exactly. u can also display a message without taking the shirt off.

                        when u start picking and choosing who to caution based on the message/no message it starts an endless new problem

                        Open Controls
                  3. Captain Mal
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    I think I recall someone asking Van Dijk and Sarr or Munoz and Minteh. I didn't reply, but I'm pretty sure I would have suggested the former. Imagine the swing...

                    Open Controls
                    1. z13
                        2 hours, 39 mins ago

                        Lol

                        Open Controls
                      • wiseguy
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        That's how you get ahead in FPL, give your opposition bad advice.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Gizzachance
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 56 mins ago

                      Thoughts? Fh or t/c 1 ft

                      Donnaruma
                      Vvd chalobah senesi
                      Saka eze sarr semenyo
                      Haaland (c) Thiago mateta

                      Dubravka Andersen Stach gudmundsson

                      Eze could become a minteh, only 1 ars 1 Chel for gw 13

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                    3. Kepa Cleansheet
                        2 hours, 49 mins ago

                        Raya

                        Timber Munoz Senesi

                        Enzo Bruno I. Sarr Semenyo

                        Mateta Haaland Thiago

                        FH this team or TC Haalaand?? Have 2 FTs and 3.7 itb

                        Please Help me decide this

                        Open Controls
                      • The Hunt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        2 hours, 47 mins ago

                        Minteh moves into the bronze medal position for midfielders but still only 5.7% ownership. Neto is just behind him at 6.5% and he's been operating at 8ppg recently. Bruno Guimarães is 3.6% owned and he's returning every bit as well. We're spoiled for differentials.

                        Open Controls
                      • Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/23/fpl-notes-why-caicedo-was-a-sub-4-2m-guiu-assists

                        Open Controls
                      • MVDP
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Any update on Semenyo?
                        Not gonna turn into an Isak saga is it?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ask Yourself
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 38 mins ago

                          Apparently just out with illness

                          Open Controls
                          1. MVDP
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 36 mins ago

                            Good. His big pts may have passed for now but so many others are just as flaky. Other fires.

                            Open Controls

