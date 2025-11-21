FPL Gameweek 12 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There’s a very busy day of press conferences ahead of us – and this will be the place to come to get all the big Gameweek 12 team news on Gabriel Magalhaes, Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez and more.

There will be 16 Premier League managers facing the media on Friday, hopefully clearing up the lingering concerns we have about flagged players.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key team news updates in this ‘live’ article. Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

GAMEWEEK 12: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

GAMEWEEK 12 PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🔴 9am – Slot

🏆 9am – Guardiola

🐝 9.30am – Andrews

🧿 9.30am – Maresca

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍒 12pm – Iraola

⭕️ 1pm – Arteta

🦅 1pm – Glasner

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke…

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring) is on course to return against Nottingham Forest, providing all goes well in training today.

But there’s a new double blow for the Reds, with Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz ruled out with muscle injuries.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are still sidelined, too.

Andrew Robertson isn’t injured, at least – he only missed training on Thursday for “private reasons”.

“Robbo didn’t train [on Thursday] for private reasons, but he will be with us today. Alisson trained last week and this week so he will be able to play tomorrow if things work out well today again. “But we do have some issues after the international break, unfortunately. Conor Bradley is not able to play [and] Florian Wirtz is not able to play. That’s far from ideal.” – Arne Slot

“If he’s ready to play, then he will start.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

“I don’t expect Conor to be part of the upcoming 22 days. Maybe in the end, but not in the upcoming 22 days unless something like a miracle happens, which I don’t expect. Florian should be able to play after [Forest], it depends on what happens after, but that shouldn’t have to be that long. Jeremie is out just as long. He’s not probably going to be available in the upcoming two or three weeks as well. It’s going to be interesting who all of you want to see as a right full-back.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz

Slot also lamented the lack of match fitness of some of his players who aren’t injured, such as Alexander Isak.

“The biggest issue we’ve faced until now, and [are] still facing, is the match fitness of the players and the time they’ve missed in pre-season. Alex [Isak], now we were hoping [for] him to play a little bit more for the Swedish national team. “But unfortunately, he was one yellow away from being suspended so for obvious reasons they didn’t play him the second time. But for us it would’ve been better if he would have had some more minutes in the second game. I just told you about Conor and Florian. Jeremie [Frimpong] is already out and Giovanni [Leoni], so we have at this moment in time five natural defenders – five players who have always played as a defender – available for seven games in 22 days and I don’t see anyone coming back before that.” – Arne Slot

With Bradley and Frimpong out, Slot was asked about the possibility of Dominik Szoboszlai moving back to right-back.

“He [Szoboszlai] is doing so well in every position. That’s true. He’s played really well as a full-back and played really well as a midfielder. Curtis Jones played there last season as well. Joe Gomez can play there but Joe Gomez has played, I think if I’m correct, two times 90 minutes throughout the whole 2025 year. So, if we want to keep him available longer, it’s maybe a bit of a risk to play him seven times in 22 days. He missed out on a training session yesterday by the way as well but we are expecting him to train today. So [it’s] challenging but the good thing is we have still enough good players available and maybe one of them or two of them have to play in positions they usually don’t do. That’s what we have to accept.” – Arne Slot

CHELSEA

Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Pedro Neto (groin) and Enzo Fernandez (knee) are all fit for the trip to Burnley.

“Benoit [Badiashile] is back, he can be available for tomorrow, that’s great news for us. And then Enzo [Fernandez] and Pedro [Neto], they used the international break to recover a little bit of energy, also to recover from the injury, the problems they had, and they are both available for tomorrow.” – Enzo Maresca

There’ll be no Cole Palmer, however. Just as he was nearing a return from groin niggles, he’s broken his toe in a “freak accident” at home.

“He’s probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona, for sure, Arsenal, for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home two days ago and he hit his toe. It’s nothing important, but for sure he’s not back next week. “We don’t know [how long]. It’s a fracture. The only thing we know is that he’s not available for this week, next week. “He was very close [to returning]. He was back with us almost with the groin and it’s very good news. And then again, he had this small problem and hopefully it’s nothing important.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Asked about Moises Caicedo playing 180 minutes for Ecuador and his late return from the Americas, Maresca said he hadn’t seen his influential midfielder yet.

“Moi [Caicedo] came back last night. I didn’t see Moi yet, so I will see Moi now in a while.” – Enzo Maresca

Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain on the sidelines.

MANCHESTER CITY

The City team news is nice and simply: everyone is fit except for Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Rodri (unspecified).

“Everybody is fit except Kova and Rodri. “Rodri is making steps good. It’s already almost three weeks since his last setback. He knows that he had to take time to recover well mentally and especially physically in the problems that he had, and to be consistent from now on until the end.” – Pep Guardiola

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe says that Anthony Gordon (hip) and Tino Livramento (knee) are “very close” to a playing comeback after returning to training over the break.

Nick Pope is fit, meanwhile: he suffered a concussion in Gameweek 11 but has since passed the recovery protocols.

“Ant [Gordon] is very close. He’s worked well during the break. He’ll be touch-and-go for the game. We’ll make a very late decision on him. “Nick [Pope] has trained, no problems with that, “[Livramento] is very close. He’s trained this international break which has been great to see. Such an important player for us, great to have him back training with the group. “He’s been out a while and his injury was serious enough to make sure we treated him well but he’s done a lot of work. He’s been very, very good professionally in terms of how he’s dealt with the injury and the work he’s done with the physios so I’d say he’s in pretty good shape.” – Eddie Howe

Joelinton, who suffered a knock in the loss to Brentford, and Sandro Tonali, who returned home early from international duty with Italy, are also fine.

Yoane Wissa (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) remain out, however, with the former still without a return date.

Dan Burn serves a one-match ban.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), who was pictured at the training ground over the break, remains a doubt for Gameweek 12, according to Fabian Hurzeler.

Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Tommy Watson (unspecified) and James Milner (muscle) are still out.

However, it’s good news on Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Yasin Ayari (ankle) and Brajan Gruda (knee), who have all been passed fit.

BRENTFORD

Fabio Carvalho (knee) has joined Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) on the injury list – and like Milambo, his season is over.

Carvalho has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, with surgery and a long-term rehabiliation to follow.

Keith Andrews confirmed that the Bees have no other fresh concerns, at least.

Kristoffer Ajer recovered from a back spasm injury that kept him out of Gameweek 11 to feature for Norway over the international break.