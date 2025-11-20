FPL Gameweek 12 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

The Gameweek 12 press conferences began on Thursday, with four Premier League managers facing the media.

All the key quotes are in the article below.

The managers of the other 16 Premier League clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday. For the latest from those teams, check out our early Gameweek 12 team news round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 12 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo Mandava is “fine” despite withdrawing from the Mozambique squad over the break with hamstring discomfort.

“He felt discomfort in a hamstring, which is not serious. He had a previous injury a few years ago, so it’s something related to an old injury than a new injury. He will be fine [for Saturday].” – Regis Le Bris on Reinildo

Omar Alderete (concussion) was back in a matchday squad over the break, named among the substitutes in Paraguay’s friendly against the USA – and he promptly got sent off despite not making it onto the field! He was then suspended for his country’s second match of the November break.

“Omar is like that! He can react a bit quickly to some events. It’s bad news from one side because he had the opportunity to play again, to get some minutes, and it wasn’t possible. At the same time, he was connected with his national team, so we will see.” – Regis Le Bris on Omar Alderete

In terms of the longer-term absentees, Dennis Cirkin (wrist) got through two run-outs with the under-21s over the last fortnight as he builds match fitness.

He’ll feature again with the second string and the youngsters on Thursday night, as will nearly-fit teammates Romaine Mundle (hamstring) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles).

“90 minutes for Dennis and 45 for Leo and Romaine. Good news for them. “It’s too early [for Fulham].” – Regis Le Bris

Aji Alese (shoulder) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain out.

Sunderland will be the worst-hit team for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) departures in December. The Black Cats will definitely be without several players from Gameweek 17 onwards, with Le Bris saying discussions are ongoing to delay those exits until after the Gameweek 16 Tyne-Wear derby.

“It’s not official at the minute. So, it’s mainly a direct conversation with every staff and it’s not done at the moment. “Yeah, absolutely [we’d like them to be here for the Newcastle game]. “I don’t think we have a specific rule, because it’s not a proper FIFA period, but at the same time, we want to be well aligned for the club. It’s important to have our players available and we know that the national team, the African Cup, is really important for them. So, it is a balance and I think wth Flo [Ghisolfi, director of football], we try to have a clear and direct conversation with every coaching staff. So far, it is going well.” – Regis Le Bris on the AFCON exits

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Callum Hudson-Odoi (dead leg) could return this weekend but Chris Wood (knee) remains out.

The Kiwi striker is still on the injury list with Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Ola Aina (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) and Angus Gunn (knee).

“Callum Hudson-Odoi has made good progress. He’s been on the grass with us this week, so he’s certainly in consideration to be in the squad, so that’s better news. “Chris Wood’s getting rescanned, so we’re checking up on that. But it’s good news so far, that’s just part of the process. There’s nothing untoward about that; it’s just a check-up. “Douglas Luiz is making progress, but it’s going to be a matter of time; it’s not going to be instant. “Angus Gunn is still recovering from a knee injury. Yet again, sort of straightforward, but it’ll take a bit of time. “Dilane Bakwa’s making good progress, he’s on the grass but not with us, he’s just with the medical side and the sports science side. Ola Aina is very similar. “Zinchenko is making progress, yet again, with the sports science team and the physios, not with us.” – Sean Dyche

“It is just a settling period on a knee injury, it is a grumbling knee. It is nothing too serious at this time but is serious enough to stop him from loading it; loading meaning daily impact, daily training and it is settling down. “Part of the recovery period is just to rescan and check where it is at. He is feeling good in himself, which is always a good sign. “It has just taken a bit of a period to calm down. We’re hoping we’re towards the end of that period. “We’ll see [when he returns].” – Sean Dyche on Chris Wood

Dyche also revealed that Taiwo Awoniyi has picked up an injury.

“I thought Taiwo did terrific when he came on [against Leeds]. Unfortunately he have now lost him with a bit of an injury, we will see how that settles down. It’s settling at the moment.” – Sean Dyche

WEST HAM UNITED

Lucas Paqueta will sit out Gameweek 12 because of a one-match ban.

As for the injury news, Nuno Espirito Santo was his usual cautious self.

The West Ham boss said ahead of Gameweek 11 that Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) should be back after the international break.

Freddie Potts, meanwhile, was taken off against Burnley because of a dead leg.

Asked about all three, Nuno gave little away – and set a new personal best for repeating the same line.

“They’re recovering. They are recovering. They are recovering. They are recovering. They are recovering. Getting better day by day. “Still have the session of tomorrow to see and evaluate and decide.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Messrs Potts, Fullkrug and Mavropanos

Nuno hinted at other players returning from international duty with knocks.

“Yeah, some of them [have picked up knocks over the break]. You know, it’s always something we don’t want to open too much but every international break there are always doubts and things that we need to assess.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on his returning internationals

George Earthy (hamstring) is training again but unlikely to feature, while Oliver Scarles (collarbone) and Lukasz Fabianski (back) round off the injury list.

BURNLEY

Armando Broja (ankle) has reportedly avoided serious injury despite being stretchered off in Albania’s clash with England on Sunday.

“Firstly, he’s okay. It’s not as bad as certainly how it looked or it was when I was watching it and it looks that it’s fine, really. “I’m hoping that Armando will be available for the weekend, really, so everything that’s come back seems really positive. “He was on the grass yesterday [Wednesday], he was on the grass today. We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow, but at this present moment in time, it’s looking good.” – Scott Parker on Armando Broja

Full-back Quilindschy Hartman is set to be available: he withdrew from the Netherlands squad but only because of illness.

“He’d come away with a little bit of an illness, so I think the national team decided it was probably best to send him back. “He came back the first day and he was still ill. But he’s been up and training with us since then. He’s over that and he’s back with us.” – Scott Parker on Quilindschy Hartman, via the Burnley Express

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are long-term absentees.