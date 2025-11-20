Gabriel, Semenyo, Guehi: The early FPL Gameweek 12 team news

After an international break full of the usual knocks, withdrawals and scares, it’s time for our early Gameweek 12 team news article to cut through the noise.

Ahead of the press conferences on Thursday and Friday, here’s what we know about all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

There’s plenty to get through when it comes to the Gunners.

Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (thigh) injury has been the big FPL talking point of the international break, with widespread reports suggesting he is going to be out for 1-2 months. That has yet to be officially confirmed, however.

There were other scares involving Arsenal’s internationals but they seem insignificant in comparison.

Jurrien Timber suffered a cut to the knee in the first half of the Netherlands’ clash with Lithuania on Monday and required physio treatment, although he then played on until midway through the second half and his 64th-minute withdrawal came as part of a triple substitution.

As for Riccardo Calafiori (hip), he bowed out of the Italy squad without kicking a ball. However, the suggestions are that the Italian should be fit for the north London derby. Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso, indeed, said the defender “could have played perhaps” but that it wouldn’t have been fair on Arsenal.

As for the ‘already injured’ group, Viktor Gyokeres (muscle), Gabriel Martinelli (muscle), Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee) and Kai Havertz (knee) were all closing in on returns, according to Mikel Arteta before the break.

However, none were pictured in the midweek training gallery – not that that’s always a reliable gauge of availability.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken indeed said over the break that Odegaard is “still some distance away”, while Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann claimed Havertz has had a “small relapse”.

Gabriel Jesus (knee) has been in training for the last fortnight but match fitness may still be an issue after so long out.

ASTON VILLA

Villa had four players drop out of international duty or not risked by their countries over the break.

Matty Cash was unused by Poland on Monday due to “discomfort” in training, while Amadou Onana sat out Belgium’s game a day later as a precaution.

Ezri Konsa had earlier bowed out of the England squad with calf tightness, while Lamare Bogarde had exited the Netherlands under-21 camp with fitness issues.

Tyrone Mings (hamstring) and Andres Garcia (unspecified) were already on the injury list.

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries had their own high-profile injury scare over the break when Antoine Semenyo dropped out of the Ghana squad. According to his country’s Football Association, the Bournemouth winger has a “left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain, which was aggravated during [Friday’s] game against Japan”.

Aggravated does at least suggest a pre-existing issue that Semenyo has been playing through, rather than a fresh concern.

The conspiracy theorists were also out in force when Semenyo got engaged a few days later. Was his exit, as some outlets have suggested, merely for personal reasons?

Elsewhere, Justin Kluivert bowed out of the Netherlands squad with an unspecified injury.

On Tuesday, Ben Gannon-Doak was stretched off with a hamstring issue sustained during Scotland’s win over Denmark.

Tyler Adams had pulled out of the USA squad earlier in the window.

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer recovered from a back spasm injury that kept him out of Gameweek 11 to feature for Norway over the international break.

Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) are longer-term absentees.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There might be light at the end of the tunnel for Kauro Mitoma (knock), who was pictured at the training ground over the break.

Having said that, he was merely doing gym work and “stretching” with Solly March (knee), whose playing return isn’t thought to be imminent.

Adam Webster (knee) was also pictured in the gym, while Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) was sighted on the grass.

Further word is awaited on that lot and two other recent absentees, Brajan Gruda (knee) and James Milner (muscle).

As for new concerns, Yasin Ayari suffered a sprained ankle while playing for Sweden on Saturday. He was then an unused substitute in their second match of the break.

BURNLEY

Armando Broja (ankle) has reportedly avoided serious injury despite being stretchered off in Albania’s clash with England on Sunday.

Full-back Quilindschy Hartman should be available: he withdrew from the Netherlands squad but only because of illness.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are long-term absentees.

CHELSEA

Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Pedro Neto (groin) have been spotted in training this week. Neto pulled out of the Portugal squad over the break.

Enzo Fernandez exited the Argentina squad nice and early because of a niggly knee, and there’s optimism that he might be fit for Gameweek 11.

It had been hoped that Cole Palmer (groin) would get minutes against Burnley, and he’s training as of Wednesday, at least.

Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain on the sidelines.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Marc Guehi (foot) joined up with the England squad over the break but returned to south London without kicking a ball. However, Sky Sports are among the outlets suggesting Guehi is on track to be passed fit for Gameweek 12.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) should also be near a return, based on Oliver Glasner’s previous timeline.

Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) have been absent all season but Rio Cardines (abductor) only had “a minor issue” shortly before the November break, so he may be close to recovery, too.

Long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee) had returned to training before the break but after suffering a minor scare in training, wasn’t involved in any matchday squad.

There should hopefully be no concerns about Daniel Munoz, whose departure from the Colombia squad was linked to “family reasons” rather than injury.

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/hernia) are expected to remain out for the Toffees.

Branthwaite is likely to be sidelined for a while yet, while Patterson had a minor procedure before the break and wasn’t seen in the recent training gallery.

FULHAM

The Cottagers confirmed over the break that Rodrigo Muniz has undergone hamstring surgery. He’s expected to be out until early 2026 and joins Antonee Robinson (knee) on the sidelines.

Sasa Lukic will miss Gameweek 12 through suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

LEEDS UNITED

Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee) is the only Leeds player we know of on the injury list. He was described as a “question mark” for the Gameweek 11 clash with Nottingham Forest and missed out.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot previously said Alisson (hamstring) was on course to return immediately after the November international break, and reports since have suggested he will train over the coming days in a bid to prove his fitness for Gameweek 12.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) will remain out alongside Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL).

There’s no new injury worry for Alexander Isak: Sweden boss Graham Potter didn’t use him in midweek in order to avoid a possible suspension.

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri was given the international break to get fit again following the Spaniard’s latest spell on the sidelines. Pep Guardiola will hopefully tell us on Friday just how match-ready the midfielder is.

There’s no chance of Mateo Kovacic (ankle) being available: he will be out until well into 2026.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Benjamin Sesko is set to be out for around a month with the knee injury he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break.

Harry Maguire (hamstring) suffered an injury in that game, too, with the latest news on him awaited.

Casemiro shook off a knock that he picked up in Gameweek 11 to feature for Brazil over the break.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is back in training after a long spell out, meanwhile.

That just leaves Kobbie Mainoo, who wasn’t available for the clash with Spurs due to a knock.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe hasn’t given his Gameweek 12 presser yet but he did provide us with a bonus team news update at the Newcastle United Foundation annual awards dinner this week.

Howe said Anthony Gordon (hip) remains “touch and go”, also confirming that Yoane Wissa (knee) is not ready to feature yet.

Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope “should be fine”, however: the former was rested by Italy to manage his load, while the latter suffered a concussion in Gameweek 11 but has since passed the recovery protocols.

Will Osula (ankle) is expected to remain out but Tino Livramento (knee) has been on the grass for over a fortnight now and is closing in on a return.

Dan Burn serves a one-match ban.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Sean Dyche said before the break that there’d be a “stronger chance” of Callum Hudson-Odoi (dead leg) and Chris Wood (knee) being available “maybe after the Leeds game”, so we await the fitness latest on those two.

Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle), Ola Aina (hamstring) and Angus Gunn (knee) are on the injury list.

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete (concussion) was back in a matchday squad over the break, named among the substitutes in Paraguay’s friendly against the USA – and he promptly got sent off despite not making it onto the field!

Elsewhere, Dennis Cirkin (wrist) has got through two run-outs with the under-21s over the last fortnight as he builds fitness following a long-term lay-off.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Aji Alese (shoulder) should be the next ones back, with Habib Diarra (groin) on the injury list till December.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Mohammed Kudus was described as “touch and go” for the visit of Manchester United a fortnight ago, a match he ultimately missed, but reports suggest the Ghanaian winger will be fit for the north London derbry.

Whether Lucas Bergvall (concussion) will be is still in question: he missed out on the two games before the break but he continued to suffer from symptoms on international duty, so was sent home by Sweden.

Spurs have another concern ahead of their clash with Arsenal after Pape Matar Sarr picked up a knock last Saturday.

Randal Kolo Muani joined the injury list before the break, with media reporting that he has fractured his jaw and will be sidelined for weeks to come.

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) have all been on the injury list of late, with Kulusevski pictured on the grass this week.

Dragusin featured for 45 minutes for the under-21s over the break, as well.

WEST HAM UNITED

Lucas Paqueta will sit out Gameweek 12 because of a one-match ban.

Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of Gameweek 11 that Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) should be back after the international break.

George Earthy (hamstring) is training again, too, while Freddie Potts was only taken off against Burnley because of a dead leg.

Oliver Scarles (collarbone) and Lukasz Fabianski (back) round off the injury list.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty (knee) could return this week but Rodrigo Gomes (groin) remains out until 2026.

Emmanuel Agbadou is back after serving a one-match ban in Gameweek 11, meanwhile.