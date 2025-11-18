FPL

Best Gabriel replacements in FPL – if we need them!

18 November 2025 51 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
In an international break rife with injury scares, the most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), suffered a thigh problem while playing for Brazil.

Having added one goal, two assists and 13 bonus points to the many clean sheets collected by Arsenal’s watertight defence, in-form Gabriel finds himself in 84.3% of the top 100,000 Fantasy squads, according to LiveFPL.

That’s why even a short-term absence could cause chaos in FPL, with the fixture schedule is about to intensify.

But first…

Gabriel injury latest

A word of calm before we go any further, though.

Gabriel is not yet ruled out of Gameweek 12, with further word awaited on the severity of his injury. While a concrete update may not come from the taciturn Mikel Arteta, we could get a heads-up from the press.

It’s one to monitor as the week progresses. With Gabriel nowhere near a price drop, owners can perhaps afford to wait for more information.

If it’s going to be a short-term absence, there’s an argument for keeping (benching rather than selling this weekend), too.

But if a sale is needed, let’s see who we can best replace him with.

Note: we’ve not included Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) in this article, as he’s already owned by 73.3% of the top 100k. If you don’t own him, a decent run of upcoming games, huge DefCon potential and some goal threat make him arguably the go-to replacement. Indeed, our Rate My Team (RMT) tool projects him to be the top-scoring defender of the next six Gameweeks.

Another Arsenal defender

Arsenal's defence: An enduring obstacle or a false dawn

Firstly, you could always make the sideways move of bringing in one of his Gunners teammates. Before Gameweek 11, the unit didn’t concede in eight successive matches, across all competitions.

They’ve also barely allowed any big chances (BC, below) in the league. Which defender, though?

One of Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) or Piero Hincapie (£5.4m) will step in for Gabriel if he’s out. There’s too much uncertainty there to tip either up as a valid FPL pick, however.

Jurrien Timber (£6.1m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) join Gabriel inside the four top-scoring FPL defenders. The latter has started all 11 outings and is the position leader for attempts (19), but his Italy withdrawal came from a hip complaint, which could bring Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.1m) back in.

It’s worth noting that Calafiori has also had his minutes managed in the Champions League and indeed is the most-subbed-off defender in the league:

Could that also mean managed game-time when we get midweek Premier League games in December and January, then? Very possibly.

Timber, meanwhile, is the number one defender for expected goal involvement (xGI, 2.78). The Dutchman is also the only player in his position to hit double figures for both shots and chances created.

In terms of game-time, he’s started every league match since Gameweek 2. His opening-day benching was purely down to fitness.

We obviously can’t rule out an occasional Ben White (£5.3m) start in December, so William Saliba (£6.0m) may be the safest route into Arsenal’s rearguard. However, with the Frenchman mustering only two goal attempts and offering little DefCon potential (no Gunner bar Gabriel really does), is there that much of an upside? Particularly when Mosquera could easily step in to give Saliba’s legs a breather over Christmas, too.

Timber gets our vote, then.

Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m)

Liverpool's defence: Why they are struggling in FPL this season

Elsewhere, Liverpool have a bunch of stand-out fixtures coming up. However, before staving off a crisis with much-needed wins (and clean sheets) versus Aston Villa and Real Madrid, the champions entered Gameweek 10 as the leakiest backline for conceding big chances (28).

The comfortable defeat to Manchester City brings up a fair question about whether Liverpool coverage is even necessary, at either end of the pitch.

Still, van Dijk is their captain who plays every match, is the position’s second-best for defensive contribution (DefCon) actions (119), and offers a well-known goal threat.

Who are the best Liverpool players to buy in FPL – and are they even needed? 2

He hasn’t scored in 2025/26 so far but he did see one strike controversially disallowed at the Etihad Stadium. He next faces Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, the two worst teams at conceding from set pieces!

Maybe the imminent return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker (£5.4m) also kickstarts an improvement that FPL managers will want to be part of.

As for Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m), you can check out his credentials in the Gameweek 12 differentials article.

A Palace defender

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL?

Another strong option is to grab flying wing-back Daniel Munoz (£5.8m), or cheaper Crystal Palace colleagues Marc Guehi (£5.1m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m) and Chris Richards (£4.5m). Any of those allows coverage of a defence who have secured five clean sheets, a tally only Arsenal can better.

If it’s attacking threat you want, Munoz is usually the go-to. The Colombian was last season’s best at the back for penalty area shots, expected goals (xG) and shots on target. He currently leads the way for the latter (six) in 2025/26 and has set up three big chances, too.

One thing to note is that he’s withdrawn from international duty “for family reasons”, so it’s maybe worth hanging on till Oliver Glasner’s presser for more information.

The same too for Guehi, who bowed out of the England squad with some heavy bone bruising. Guehi is an excellent all-rounder who offers DefCon potential and attacking threat. He’s even outcreated Munoz this season and is basically level for xG with the Colombian, so with the DefCon extras and lower price, there’s a strong case to go with the centre-back – if he’s fit.

As for Lacroix v Richards, they offer almost exactly the same stats: 117 v 118 defensive contributions (the best at Palace), 12 v 12 DefCon points, 5 v 4 shots and 2 v 3 chances created.

One caveat with Richards is that Oliver Glasner has mentioned recently about managing his minutes. He’s done that in the cup competitions this season, and the good news is that Richards didn’t go away with the USA over the international break. With Palace being the busiest Premier League team over Christmas and New Year, however, could the American centre-half drop out of a league XI here or there? Lacroix (Guehi if fit) might be the safer bet, then, despite Richards offering the saving.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m)

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

It’s always risky picking a Man City asset. Especially one who plays in a position that, historically, Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) has excelled at.

But the England international may have a clear run there once Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) goes to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

O’Reilly has actually started seven of Man City’s last eight league games, and they lost the other. His latest three starts have seen scores of 11, eight and 11, as no other defender has racked up more shots over this sample size.

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 4

Above: The defenders with the most goal attempts between Gameweeks 8 and 11

Pep Guardiola’s side is enjoying a better run now than the stunning stutter of 12 months ago. After Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United, they’re second on our Fixture Ticker between Gameweeks 13 and 19.

Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m)

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 2

Across the city, a pick that’s mostly based on upcoming opponents and game-time security.

We can’t ignore the fact that Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet this season. But an improvement in form coincides with them topping the ticker during these next 10 Gameweeks:

Having played every minute of this campaign, de Ligt is the safest route into the Red Devils’ backline. He also scored last time, in the draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Undoubtedly a differential pick, the 26-year-old boasts DefCon points from four of his 11 matches. He’s fallen one short of the threshold on a further two occasions.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m)

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 3

Finally, those using Gabriel’s injury as an opportunity to raise money can find good value in van Hecke. He’s part of an improving defence, brings in good DefCon figures and is about to embark on some appealing fixtures.

A goal has helped him accumulate 29 points over his latest five matches. As a team, Brighton and Hove Albion are the season’s joint-fourth-best defence for conceding big chances (17) and shots inside the box (74).

It took until Gameweek 10 for the Seagulls’ first clean sheet to arrive. However, they’ve now kept two in a row, in time for an attractive schedule that only needs some rotation for their trips to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Van Hecke is now among the top 10 defenders for defensive contributions:

Banking DefCon points in five of his last eight starts, he was one contribution away from more in Gameweek 10.

defensive contributions

FPL Marc

  1. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Capt advice for this week if anyone has a minute.ta.
    A-haaland
    B- fernandes
    C- mateta
    D- pedro
    E- saka

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I'm going B. Excellent record vs Everton, just scored a hatty, Everton poor at OT, on pens.

      Open Controls
    2. z13
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Going Saka (have Haaland, Mateta, Saka)

        Open Controls
        1. Wade Kerrigan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          z13, I have the same trio and most likely doing the same.

          Open Controls
    3. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Despite Nico O'Reilly being the flavour of the month, are we overlooking that Matheus Nunes has much less competition for his place from Khusanov and Lewis?

      Open Controls
    4. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Pickford
      James Stones Guehi O'Reilly
      Anderson
      Bellingham Rice
      Saka Kane Rashford

      England's starting XI if the world Cup began tomorrow?

      Open Controls
      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Guehi couldn’t walk a few days ago. He wouldn’t be ready to start tomorrow

        Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Possibly, assuming Bellingham doesn;t throw all his teddies out. Tuchel likes Rogers and it wouldn't take much to insert him ..... he hasn;t done much wrong in the recent England matches. I do think Rashford is probably ahead of Gordon, unless the latter seriously ups his game. I've always liked Stones, but he's losing a yard of pace these days and one or two errors are creeping back in.

        Open Controls
    5. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Manchester United staff expect to have Benjamin Šeško back training with the group at the beginning of December.

      Slovenian striker expected to be sidelined for around 3 weeks, not a serious/long injury as reported 10 days ago. - Fabrizio Romano.

      Doesn't really change anything, Mount and Zirkzee will share mins on his absence or Amad will be more advanced. Don't expect Bruno to change his position, it's less likely.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        United are better without him.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Well not really... Mbuemo, for example, seems to thrive more by playing off of Šeško. Also he's a great outlet for the GK, because he can hold up the ball or flick it on. Guess we'll see.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I disagree. I think hes been mediocre at best as a target man. His physical presence and ball control when pressed need major work.

            Open Controls
        2. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Agreed, much better balance

          Open Controls
      2. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        There had been talk in the Slovenian press about whether he should even be starting for Slovenia. It’s been quite the fall off. The break is much needed I think - I’d expect Man Utd to be better now in the coming weeks

        Open Controls
      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Losing our main (and only real) striker doesn't change anything?

        Open Controls
    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Disappointing that this article hasn't looked at William Saliba's set piece threat when Gabriel isn't in the team.

      Alon from FML FPL said that Saliba becomes an attacking monster and gets on the end of everything when Gabriel doesn't play.

      Open Controls
    7. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      The early subs for Calafiori aren't a bad thing. Locks in the clean sheet early.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Somewhat true but it also means he's the most likely to be rotated

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Arteta likes a settled 11 more than people realise.

          Open Controls
    8. gunnersxgooners
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Anyone considering differentials like Konate and Cunha instead of VVD and Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cunha might be a good pick when mbeumo goes to afcon, not before imo. Worse minutes and numbers than Boomo

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I agree with this, he will be all the more appealing then

          Open Controls
    9. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      0.3 ITB & 2FT - Can I afford to hold wildcard until GW 13 fixture swing?
      Kelleher
      Senesi Dorgu Timber
      Mbuemo Saka Bruno Enzo Semenyo
      Haaland Mateta
      (Rodon - Van de Ven - Guiu)

      At a loss and looking for ideas 🙂

      Open Controls
    10. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Anyone else having bother logging in on the desktop site?

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Nope on desktop now, what's happening for you?

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          There's a Cloudfare outage maybe that's affecting you logging in?

          Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Trouble logging into the inter galactic server. Getting late for a zoom meeting with Andromeda's general.

        Open Controls
      3. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        56 mins ago

        Maybe it's the cloudflare infra outage impacting sites like twitter etc.

        Open Controls
      4. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        The Cloudflare outage a couple have mentioned below is stopping me logging in on the app

        Open Controls
      5. Blueberg
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Yeah, on mobile and cant log in this afternoon. Good to know it's not just me then.

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          50 mins ago

          Yeah that will be the issue guys

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          I can’t log in to FPL on my iPhone either. Can’t even remember my team now, as it’s about a week since I looked at it!

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              2 mins ago

              Had Saka captain on bus team.. I guess this is why bus teams are important

              Open Controls
      6. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Every time i click on login, nothing happens.

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Id give it up as a bad job on desktop for now mate until the issue is sorted it's not gonna work for you

          Open Controls
        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Just when I thought world hunger may be humanity's number one problem, we seem to have found a bigger one. Cries of not being able to login 4 days before deadline.

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Haha #Firstworldproblems

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I am going to the Gobi desert for 4 days and needed to make my transfer today. FPL will be hearing from my lawyer if I lose my mini league.

            Open Controls
      7. Pumpkinhead
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        As someone who has played this game for 16 years I should know this BUT

        I made 2 transfers this week and now have 3 flags. I'm considering using my FH this week. I had exact $ to do the transfers and want both players long term will they stick or do I get my 2FT back?

        Open Controls
        1. Pumpkinhead
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          to be fair this is the first time I've ever considered using my FH after already making transfers (hence my confusion).

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            If you pull your FH after making 2FTs, your team will revert to what it was in the prior game week and you get your 2FTs back. (You don’t earn another FT the game week you play a chip)
            So the players you’ve brought in won’t be in your team next week.

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            just now

            All transfers you have already made get reset when you play FH. Your team goes back to what it was before you played FH the next GW. So if the players you brought in have changed in price you will be priced out.

            Open Controls
      8. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Anyone considering getting chabolah or gusto as budget gabriel replacent ovet senesi?

        Open Controls
      9. z13
          23 mins ago

          Timber injured

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Source?

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                2 mins ago

                BBC
                https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cp97ggg9xpzo
                He was treated by the physios after appearing to have sustained a knee injury, but pictures subsequently showed a deep cut to his leg, and he played on for another 30 minutes being replaced, again raising hopes he will be available for the weekend.

                Open Controls
                1. z13
                    1 min ago

                    Sorry, i think that's an exaggeration. I missed the part saying he played on for 30minutes

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yeah seems alright to me: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRMdlOLiLbI/

                      Open Controls
            2. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              20 mins ago

              Thoughts on this WC draft?

              Verbruggen Dub
              Virgil Senesi Richards Mukiele Tuanzabe
              Saka Bruno Mbuemo Szobaszlai KDH
              Haaland Mateta Thiago

              +0.3ITB

              FH and BB remaining

              Open Controls
              1. SAY MY NAME
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                I like it, but maybe bench a bit thin and lacking Arsenal def - could lose one of the Utd mids to strengthen

                Open Controls
                1. Under my Cucurella
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks, the lack of Arsenal defence is a big gamble and I'll only go with this if Gabriel is out. If news suggests a Gab start he'll be in and the draft will look slightly different. Other than Gab though I'm not fully sold on the other options from Arsenal right now. I think the hot streak might be over and the short term fixtures aren't the best and I like the security of defenders who will get Defcon.

                  As for the bench, I feel there's enough with 3 starters who pick up points for Defcon and occasionall attacking returns. KDH could be Xhaka as well so that's a consideration, but maybe 1 too many Sunderland assets for their tougher run of fixtures.

                  With your above suggestion, which Utd asset would you drop?

                  Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.